If The Celgene Deal Fails, Who Would Buy Bristol-Myers Squibb?

GILD, PFE and JNJ strike me as the only logical buyers for BMY, GILD being potentially the most motivated; but all potential deals have issues.

That point may help to immunize BMY from seeing its shareholders vote the deal down.

However, it is not clear to me that many companies can or would acquire BMY except on the cheap.

BMY is planning to acquire CELG, but critics have emerged, often saying that BMY should sell itself.

Who wants BMS?

The proposition that there are acquirers who want to own Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) at a notably higher price than the current $52-53 trading range seems to be taken for granted. As Starboard Value LP said in a recent open letter to BMY shareholders:

There is a better path forward for Bristol-Myers, either as a more profitable standalone company with a more focused, lower-risk strategy, or in a potential sale of the whole Company.

To be clear, many commenters probably have more inside knowledge of just what is going on in the R&D department of BMY than I do. So I'm not going to argue about whether BMY should have spent $4B, $5 B or $6 B on R&D one year or another, or whether its corporate headcount is bloated. (I offer no criticisms in either respect.)

I will comment on the idea that there is a large cadre of white knight buyers out there ready to give Starboard, apparently a recent investor in BMY, a nice profit on its money. Instead, I think the pool of buyers is very small. BMY is a very well-known company and has been on every potential takeover, or merger of equals, radar screen in the known universe for a very long time. Yet here we are, and it remains independent, and with a deal on the table to acquire Celgene (CELG), a fallen angel, at a price far below CELG's all-time high.

At $53 at Monday's close, BMY has a diluted market cap of $87 B. If it takes $65/share to do the deal (that may be too low a number), and considering direct deal-related and integration costs, say it's $110 B out the door for an acquirer. That's meaningful money in an industry that has mostly lost its prior balance sheet conservatism. So let's look at the biggies and mid-size players. Note two clear rule-outs, Merck (MRK) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) given their competitive positions against BMY's Opdivo in the "PD" inhibitor class.

I'll begin with the perennially talked-about acquirer.

Pfizer (PFE)

This mega-cap has by my estimation about $24 B in net debt (a somewhat fuzzy metric). So it could handle the deal at the right price. PFE and BMY share the mega-blockbuster Eliquis. That they share it suggests to me that the companies have explored a merger as much as either party wanted, and have not consummated it. One complicating factor is that PFE co-markets a PD drug, Bavencio. I do not know how difficult or costly it would be to exit this partnership with Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY).

But I suppose that despite those issues, PFE is a potential buyer of BMY, and perhaps if the CELG deal fails, PFE might attempt a purchase.

The only major fly in the ointment I see is probably manageable: in the US, JNJ markets the major competitor to Eliquis, namely Xarelto. To do the deal, BMY would probably have to sell all Eliquis rights to PFE, but that sounds achievable. Otherwise, given these are two very large pharma companies with diverse product lines and large pipelines, nothing obvious jumps out at me here that would preclude a deal.

The main issues I see relate to JNJ's history and self-image. I cannot recall either the pharma division or devices division of JNJ doing a transformative deal, especially a $110 B deal that I think would destroy its coveted AAA credit rating.

JNJ is a possibility, but my sense is that it's not likely to want to do the deal except on favorable terms.

Novartis (NVS)

NVS does have some net debt but could also swing the deal. However, NVS has been building CAR-T expertise and gene therapy assets. I'm just not seeing it wanting to jump into the PD space at this point. NVS owns a decent slug of Roche, which may be enough (indirect) additional I-O exposure for it. There is also the cultural issue of a Swiss company buying an old-line US Big Pharma player. Finally, NVS is cautious and also typically is not used to doing mega-acquisitions.

I think NVS is an unlikely buyer of BMY.

Sanofi (SNY)

SNY has chosen to develop a PD drug in concert with Regeneron (REGN). I think if it wanted to control BMY's I-O drugs, it would have done so before engaging in its I-O collaboration with REGN. Also, I'm not sure SNY wants to acquire another US company after its large Genzyme deal.

I think a SNY deal for BMY is unlikely.

AbbVie (ABBV)

I think ABBV has far too much debt to look at a deal this size. Also, ABBV would likely have to sell BMY's Orencia and might also have to ditch BMY's highly-touted TYK2 pipeline program. Finally, ABBV trades at a lower P/E than BMY, so I do not see a deal as being accretive.

GSK (GSK)

GSK has about $20 B in net debt as I calculate it. With a sales base below $31 B and less than $4 B in 2018 profits, BMY would be a huge deal for it. I don't see it happening; the mega-merger (of equals) that created GSK from the Glaxo group and US-based SKB has not excited anyone except the bankers who put the deal together. Why re-run a boring movie if you're GSK?

Anything's possible, but I think a GSK offer for BMY is unlikely.

Elli Lilly (LLY)

Having completed the Loxo deal, LLY now has a few billion dollars of net debt. Consensus revenues for 2021 are $28 B for LLY and $26 B for BMY (ETrade data). So it would mostly be a merger of equals. Would BMY bring anything special to the LLY table, given LLY's well-defined growth plans for years to come? I think it would turn on how excited LLY is about BMY's pipeline.

I think LLY would consider buying BMY only if it were on the bargain counter - which would defeat the whole point of an activist investor forcing it to shop itself around.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

This is a semi-rule-out because AZN developed and markets a "PD" drug, Imfinzi, and has an active R&D program for it. Would it be willing to ditch all that - and find a buyer at an acceptable price - to acquire BMY? With projected 2021 revenues near $30 B, AZN is larger than BMY would be, but I peg AZN to currently have nearly $20 B in net debt. AZN has been deleveraging, selling off assets to focus on its core. Last, AZN is very much a UK-European company. It may not want to take on a US-based, US-centric company such as BMY, especially given the possibility of the US joining the rest of the world in controlling the price of pharmaceuticals.

I think an AZN deal for BMY is unlikely.

Amgen (AMGN)

AMGN is no longer net cash-positive following its large buyback and ongoing dividend increases. Consensus revenues are $23 B in 2021, so it is prospectively smaller than BMY. AMGN also has the problem that its cash cows - the 4 blood cell boosters and Enbrel - are declining in sales and may contribute disproportionate profitability to the company (the truth is closely-guarded, however). Having done a major share buyback, it might be awkward for AMGN to issue a lot of new shares to acquire a larger company. AMGN does not need BMY's genetic engineering technology. So: there may be some rationale for a deal, but I would structure a combination as a merger of equals to keep finances clean.

I think AMGN would only acquire BMY if the deal price were clearly below fair value - which defeats the purpose of agitating for a deal.

Gilead (GILD)

A combination between GILD and BMY has been discussed before. This is a deal that I think could work. GILD might have to cut or suspend the dividend for a while, and any remaining BMY hepatitis C and HIV drugs would likely have to be sold, but that should be a small issue. GILD has a poor pipeline and BMY has a burgeoning one; GILD's new CEO, Daniel O'Day, knows BMY's biotech field cold. Acquiring BMY could transform GILD's R&D department, while also giving the company a useful scientific and management base in the eastern center of America's biopharmaceutical sector.

I think that GILD could use its huge HIV-related cash flow, and residual HCV-related cash flows, to acquire BMY if BMY wanted to be bought, though price would be an issue. But GILD is not a giant company, and there would be a ton of debt to be assumed if it were to do the deal.

Not discussed

I am not discussing smaller companies such as Novo Nordisk (NVO) that in theory could snap up a large fish. I also do not know the Japanese pharma industry and whether any company headquartered there can and would want to do such a big deal. Finally, I cannot comment on certain EU-based pharma companies such as Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) or privately-held Boehringer Ingelheim. I think neither of those is a likely acquirer of BMY, each for more than one reason.

Conclusions

The deal I see that could make a lot of sense and could have a motivated buyer of BMY is GILD. Secondarily, I think that JNJ could do the deal, but probably does not want to take on all that debt or, more broadly, change its stripes and do a giant deal for the first time in memory. PFE is a possibility; there would probably be some cost to backing out of the Bavencio partnership.

Arguing against JNJ and PFE is the fact that they have not made a public offer for BMY, though whether either has approached BMY for a friendly deal remains a possibility. A GILD acquisition of BMY would be highly leveraged, given GILD's size.

Thus all these opportunities have one issue or another.

All the other potential acquirers strike me as unlikely buyers of BMY for one reason or another, except at a low valuation that would not thrill current BMY shareholders. However, borrowed money is not expensive, so even though I may think that LLY, AZN or another company would not want to borrow a lot of money to acquire BMY, others may have more accurate and different information. I'm definitely prepared to be proven wrong on the above analyses. But, all in all, I think that the small pool of likely, motivated acquirers of BMY helps to immunize it against critics of its CELG acquisition.

My view remains that the BMY-CELG deal brings together two companies that fit very well, and that BMY's management is well-equipped to manage CELG's upcoming product launches and pipeline in a professional manner. Rather than reject the deal and then engage in a contentious board fight or shop BMY to a probably small pool of acquirers in what they may view as damaged goods, I think the better approach is for BMY shareholders to approve the deal. BMY values CELG as worth $50 B for its marketed products, $20 B for the pipeline, and $20 B for synergies. Adjusted for CELG's net debt, I agree, though of course I lack the inside information of CELG's pipeline that BMY has. Having acquired a few BMY shares (partly as a hedge for my CELG long position), I am going to vote for BMY to acquire CELG. If the deal is rejected by either BMY or CELG shareholders, I think that BMY has upside possibilities given it will be considered as being 'in play.' Also, its 3%+ dividend is rock-solid, so I see BMY as a reasonable bond substitute.

