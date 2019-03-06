AT&T: A Shakeup Isn't The Answer

The constant comment over the last few months was that AT&T (T) was being held down by the Justice Department lawsuit appeal of the Time Warner merger. The reality will start setting in with shareholders that the debt load and integration fears are a bigger problem as the telecom and media giant explicitly reshuffles the management team at the previously successful WarnerMedia. If AT&T now focuses on the basics of making these existing business units better, the stock will finally rise.

Image Source: WarnerMedia website

Unexpected Shuffle

The biggest fear with a telecom giant taking over a leader in the media space was an executive shuffle that would leave telecom leaders without media experience trying to lead the new WarnerMedia. AT&T stopped short of such a move, but the company did make a ton of odd executive shuffles now that the DOJ lawsuit is officially over.

Executives Out

Richard Plepler - HBO CEO since January 2013.

David Levy - Turner CEO since August 2013.

Executives In

Bob Greenblatt - Recently chairman for NBC Entertainment will become chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. He’ll oversee HBO and TNT, TBS, and TruTV as well as content for the streaming service planned to launch at year’s end.

Jeff Zucker - CNN chief,will become chairman, WarnerMedia News & Sports, and president, CNN.

Kevin Tsujihara - Continues as chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. with additional responsibilities including a new global kids and young adults business.

Gerhard Zeiler - Elevated from President, Turner International, to WarnerMedia Chief Revenue Officer. He will oversee the combined HBO and Turner affiliate sales operation as well as all advertising sales efforts for the company.

The moves are highly interesting due to the success of HBO and Turner over the years, whereas CNN was generally seen as a failure in the last decade with Fox News and MSNBC dominating cable news. Though the moves do leave media experts in charge of WarnerMedia.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey was clear the move was made to shift the focus on creating more content desired by consumers and reducing corporate fat.

At a time when we must shift our investment focus to develop more content for specific and demanding audiences on emerging platforms, we can’t sustain a model where we invest one dollar more than necessary in the administrative aspects of running our business. Put simply, our priority is to direct resources to product development and innovation.

The news actually sounds encouraging that WarnerMedia is shifting away from traditional media concepts in order to more successfully compete with Netflix (NFLX). The only concern is whether this is the direction of AT&T executives that may not fully understand the media space or actually what these media leaders think is needed to effectively compete in a new media world.

Hulu continues to shine, reaching 2 million live-TV subscribers, yet reports suggest that AT&T is looking to dump the media asset to Disney (DIS) that will own 60% of the service following the merger with Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA). The recent numbers supporting the strong subscriber additions at the streaming service would suggest the telecom and media giant stays closer to the company in order to better learn how to implement their own SVOD service at year end.

Merger Closure Isn't Enough

While lot of investors irrationally thought AT&T's stock was being held back by the DOJ appeal, the stock hasn't actually rallied following the deal close. The stock still trades near the multi-year lows considering the market has rallied far off the Dec. 24 lows.

One has to only look back at the DirecTV merger close on July 24, 2015, to see that the market is clearly focused on debt levels with this stock. The closure of the Time Warner merger means the debt levels are staying at $171 billion and have grown 41% since the closure of the DirecTV merger.

Notice how the stock initially traded up a few months after closing the DirecTV merger in July 2015 as debt levels were declining. The announcement of the Time Warner merger in late 2016 doomed the stock again as investors fretted about another premium disaster that would saddle AT&T with substantial debt levels.

My previous articles have focused on the very fact that AT&T management must focus solely on paying down debt and the company could use some corporate restructuring to cut the fat.

The unfortunate part of the news flow suggests AT&T isn't headed on the path of cutting jobs. At least not in the WarnerMedia division according to the CEO interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

What we did today is not about layoffs and cost cutting. It’s about getting the organization configured to more elegantly invest in our content and use it across a variety of distribution platforms.

AT&T CFO John Stephens reinforced at the Morgan Stanley conference last week that the company had about $700 million in run-rate synergies for the year to accomplish with a goal of still reaching another $1 billion-plus of synergies within the next couple of years.

WarnerMedia Struggling

The media division wasn't exactly hitting results out of the park at the end of 2018. Both Turner and HBO saw revenue decline in Q4 while the media division managed 5.9% revenue growth to reach $9.2 billion due mostly to Warner Bros. The movie studio generated strong revenue growth in excess of 10% due to a few successful movie releases.

Source: AT&T Q4'18 presentation

The acquisition really targeted HBO for the subscription streaming service, but revenues were only $1.7 billion and down 0.4% due to an incredible 3.0% decline in subscription revenues. Again, AT&T appears to have bought a company at the top for a premium valuation again.

Remember that HBO revenues are down while Hulu saw substantial growth in 2018. The service added more than 8 million subscribers in 2018 due to aggressive promotional pricing and more original content.

Results at Turner were not any better as both companies were apparently operating at a goal of maximizing profits with operating expenses down and profit margins up. The company should've been aggressively spending on content with a goal of only maximizing profits from higher revenues.

Possibly, these numbers do support executive changes at these divisions despite the years of successful operations by Richard Pleply and David Levy. Again, the move doesn't make sense for AT&T to offer $107.50 for a stock that was trading in the $70s prior to news started leaking on a potential buyout. One makes these types of corporate reshuffles to a merger bought after a period of weakness.

Takeaway

The investor takeaway is that AT&T has made tons of mistakes in cobbling together a wireless entertainment and media giant. The company has piled up the debt to make a couple of large mergers that are both starting to struggle.

The key here is that the stock is cheap and has upside potential if management focuses solely on reducing debt levels and improving the operational efficiency of the existing business units. The problem is a company that always thinks the other pasture is greener when the stock trades at only 8x forward EPS estimates.

Just grabbing a similar P/E multiple as Verizon Communications (VZ) would place the stock more than $40. The short-term goal is to pressure management to achieve this target while collecting the 6.6% dividend yield, though nothing is guaranteed with this management team.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.