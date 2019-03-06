General Electric's (GE) CEO Larry Culp on J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference - Transcript

General Electric (NYSE:GE) J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference March 5, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Larry Culp – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Tusa – J.P. Morgan

Steve Tusa

Thanks, everybody, for joining us. My name is Steve Tusa. I'm the electrical equipment, multi industry analyst here at JPMorgan, looks like we've got a good crowd. We obviously have CEO of GE, Larry Culp. And Larry is going to run through a few slides and then we'll going to open it up for a bit of a chat and then some Q&A at the end.

Before we even go through this, I want to make one thing extremely clear, I've known Larry for a very long time. He's probably my most admired CEO over that time period. And I really want to thank you personally for coming and joining us here because there's a lot to discuss, there's a lot that we all want to discuss. And given you're providing guidance we can change from now or maybe right now, who knows?

Larry Culp

Is that where the slides went?

Steve Tusa

Well, I want to know as much as anybody. But I really appreciate it. You did not have to come here, and it's very meaningful to us. So with that, I'll hand it over Larry.

Larry Culp

Thank you, Steve. We’re happy to be here, right? We don't have enough civil conversation in our country these days and we don't. We don't. So I think we're going to have a good conversation here today.

Steve Tusa

Which one is Trump?

Larry Culp

My first slide. I think I saw these on the way over this morning. Really, I think if you look at where the company is today, we are very much embracing our reality. We know we have a number of issues to work through, both with respect to the balance sheet and the way we run in a number of the businesses. And we tried to be abundantly clear, not only will you and shareholders or potential shareholders, but frankly with everybody on the payroll, nearly 300,000 people at GE.

Our priorities – don't flip the slides. Our priorities are pretty clear. We want to make sure we reduce the leverage on the balance sheet really heart for an industrial company to play offense otherwise. And we want to make sure that we are running the businesses so that we realize their full potential. And that starts, first and foremost, with power. It's not limited to power, but that's really where the action and the focus is for us. We're headed down to Atlanta tomorrow in fact to begin that.

Internally, when we talk about how we run the businesses differently, there are three things that are front and center. One is the customer. I know that can sound frightening at this day and age, but there's a whole host of various ways in which the customer is not always front and center for us in our daily work, and we're going to be changing that as we go forward. Certainly, as I've come into the company the last five months, I've seen a number of situations where we're probably a little more focused on yesterday at the expense of tomorrow, reporting rather than managing, if you will, we're going to change that as well because the more we focus on tomorrow, the more we're going to influence and affect future performance good for you, good for us.

And then, finally, we're going to be laser sharp with our priorities. GE is a large company. GE has a lot of hungry, ambitious, talented people, tend to put long list of objectives up on the screen. We're going to narrow those down. My philosophy is, if we neck down to a few that are critical and make them a reality, we're better off. We can do that year in, year out. We'll make more happen than trying to pursue a wide agenda, but only making up a couple of inches worth of progress. There's a lot of debate around where we are and where we're going, but I think we have a level of conviction, a level of confidence with respect to where we're taking the company.

I've really come to appreciate the quality of this team, a lot of grit, a lot of resilience, a lot of capability here. You look at our technology, obviously, at the GRC in Niskayuna just last week, a tremendous amount of technical prowess in this company. I think our customers know that. It's a good opportunity for us as we think longer term to continue to invest and bring differentiated technology to our customers. And as I travel, particularly ex U.S., I continue to be struck by how strong the GE global network is, the number of touch points with customers, with governments and the like, it really is quite striking. That's an advantage that we want to make sure that we continue to nurture and put to good use as we look forward.

If I give you a quick shot on 2018, you probably have been through these numbers in some depth already. I think the short story is we had a very good year in Aviation. We had a very good year in our Healthcare business. We saw a lot of growth in renewables on the back of the PTC cycle. But that didn't all fall through in the way we would have liked more so because of the challenges we had in our Power business. And clearly at capital as we continue to make capital smaller and simpler, we have a number of issues to work through there not the least of which is the insurance funding on the back of our long-term care run-off obligations. Tough part of the portfolio, but one that we think we understand and are managing accordingly.

So if I frame the priorities for you, it really is this simple. We want to make sure that we continue to strengthen the balance sheet and run the businesses better. If we look at the simple frame here around leverage, I think we're making a lot of progress relative to the goals that we've laid out. We certainly want to make sure we get into an A rated range and stay there over time. We think that's the best interest of our shareholders. We do that through deleveraging both the industrial balance sheet and the capital balance sheet. If we can do that, we think we get back to a place where we're going to be able to pay a dividend very much in line with our peers.

There is a lot to do in this regard, a number of things that we're pretty pleased with in terms of the progress that we've made the last several months, not the least of which was the announcement we've made last Monday with my old friends in Washington, whereby we're selling our biopharma business for over $20 billion of after-tax proceeds. We think that combined with what we've done and what we will do both with our Baker Hughes Holding in addition to our holding at Wabtec, really set us up nicely to continue to delever the company, particularly on the back of the industrial dispositions, the $20 billion program that we've seen through here of late in addition to what we're doing at GE Capital.

If I talk about how we're running the business, I'm going to just give you a higher level look here before we talk about some of the specifics at capital, talk about the importance of putting the customer at the center of what we do, quick story here. When I've asked about quality, as I've traveled around, the instinctive response I get from a lot of folks is cost of quality, which is an accounting convention. It's a bucket full of the cost that we incur on our P&L when something goes wrong with our product at our customer site. That's not the way the customer sees like, right?

They see it through their own experience. And what it means in their operations and in their P&L, whether it's a loss customer, a loss hour of operation, what have you. We need to do more to put ourselves in a position where we see GE the way our customers do. And the more we do that, I think the better off we're going to be because we're going to be focusing on improving the things that matter most to our customers and are usually nothing wrong with that. If you look at what we're talking about in terms of performance, from a governance perspective, you have a Board at GE that is very engaged.

We have a Board now of 12 people, down from 18 a little over a year ago, right? 6 of those 12 are new within the last 18 months. That's a lot of change. 8 of the 12 actually had been with us for three years or less, if I had the census right. So this is a board that I have a lot of respect for, diverse range of experiences and perspectives that is very engaged. And they understand our reality and are keen to help the leadership team, make sure that we fix our problems and we seize our opportunities.

One of the things that we're trying to your operationally, which will ultimately have cultural effect, is run the business in a way that's geared more toward the businesses and less towards Boston. A lot of companies talk about being decentralized, moving the center of gravity and what not, but it's a real opportunity for us because particularly, in power but not limited to Power, there are a whole host of, if you will, middle layers, middle levels in the organization, which really aren't operating entities. They're collection points. And the less that we have of that, the more we're focused on the folks, the engineers, the sales people that serve customers, we think the better off we are and the more impact we're going to have day in, day out in running the business.

Part of that is making sure that where we have, we would call a headquarters level, but doesn't add value. This is just a reporting vehicle, a consolidating point that we take that out and we're doing that at Power. We certainly see opportunities to do that in renewables as well with our onshore wind business and there are other opportunities of that nature. So we go forward, we really want to make sure that we set our best businesses up to play offense, both organically and inorganically. That starts with Aviation, includes Healthcare, Renewables. Power has to earn that right. But the team, Scott Strazik and the team is very focused on doing that. We know power is in a turnaround mode, and that's not going to be a quick turnaround by any stretch. And at the same time, we want to make sure we're derisking GE Capital because we know that's on everybody's mind.

If I flip over to Power, before I tell you what we're doing, just a quick refresher on the way we think about the root causes here, threefold. One, we probably were slow to embrace the downtick in market demand. And as a result, we were slow to address our cost structure. We're in the process of making up for lost time in that regard. But I think that's part of the reason you see the P&L in the shape that's it's in, in 2018. There are a host of, what I'll call, nonoperational headwinds or inheritance taxes that we need to pay off in Power as well, many of these are rooted in the Alstom acquisition. There are some legacy legal obligations that we have, some on profitable projects that need to run off, those sorts of things that we know are nonrecurring in nature that we need to just work our way through, but it's going to be a few years before we can call the end of that.

And then, finally, execution. This is not a business I think any of us would say we have run to the best of our abilities the last couple of years. This, too, is going to take a little while to get after. But the team is very focused on a day-to-day basis, making sure that we do this. This is a business, as you may recall, we mentioned this on the fourth quarter earnings release that lost a lot of money last year to the tune of $2.7 billion. We're going to continue to see negative -- I should said say, in terms of negative free cash. We're going to see that continue in 2019. In fact, we think we'll see even a greater level of negative free cash in Power in this year as we work through these issues.

But we're going to work through, first and foremost, through restructuring to got nearly $1 billion of cost last year. There's a good bit that we will detail for you on Thursday, a week from Thursday relative to the restructuring that we'll continue over the next couple of years in the Power business. We also want to make sure that from a commercial execution perspective, new projects, we're pricing and executing them better. And with our servers book, be it CSAs or our transaction activity that just day in, day out, we're making sure that we are taking better care of our customers.

We lost track of some of these gas turbines and they're big, right. Our customers aren't moving around. Those sorts of things, which sounds simple, are part of the improvement agenda that we're working on at Power these days. And then finally, many of you know, I'm a student of Toyota. And one of the core tenants of the Toyota production system is daily management. There's a good bit of quarter end rush that goes on at Power, it has the last couple of years, we're really trying to break that down. So whether we're talking about quality, whether we're talking about on-time delivery, productivity, you name it, we're going to manage that everyday, not just run hard the last four weeks of a quarter.

So that hopefully gives a little bit of sense of how we're going to operate, how we are operating this business. Again, this is a multiyear turnaround in Power. I don't want it to sugarcoat that in any way shape or form. There's a lot of work. It's a game of inches. But it's work, I think we know how to do. Its work we will do. It's just going to take time. And then if I just give you a quick look on 2019, we talked on the earnings call about some of the directional color that we see in 2019. Over the next nine days, we're going to put together the final outlook and ensure that with you on the call. Relative to the top line, we see low to mid-single-digit organic growth potential here in 2019. Again, our better businesses performing well: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewables. Power will be down, though, because as we see some signs of stabilization, it's still a year given that long cycle nature of that business where we're going to see revenue pressure.

We do think we see a little bit of margin expansion largely because some of the expansions that we've taken in the past, particularly the write-downs, began to fade. We see some of that obviously as a pressure on cash, but we do think given the revenue and the year-on-year offsets.

We will see some positive effect with respect to the operating margins. And then with respect to cash, you see we were at $4.5 billion last year. I think as we come into 2019 for the year, we're going to be in negative territory. This will be a year where we'll have both operating and non-operating pressures on our free cash from an operating perspective I mentioned power a moment ago, renewables will also be under pressure. We had a great year last year, a lot of prepayments given this PTC uplift in the United States from a cash perspective that works against us as we fulfill what will be really record demand for our onshore wind business in 2019.

From a nonoperational perspective, again a host of issues, which I really – I would call them non-operational, but really policy decisions. We're going to step up restructuring in power and elsewhere as we move the center of gravity to the businesses as we ring out as much excess cost from our cost structure in this calendar year as we can. We are also going to make sure that as we transition a part of GE Capital, our supply chain finance program, that we do that besides one way in which we are de-risk GE Capital, but we'll see a little bit of pressure from a working capital perspective particularly as our days payable perhaps moves out a little bit.

And those are the sorts of things that we know in addition to the runoff liabilities that are non-reoccurring in nature, but will add additional pressure to our free cash this year. But I think as we look into 2020 and 2021, we will see a recovery as we began to see not only a better operating performance, but returns on some of these one-time investments, let alone the fading of some of these charges. So we'll take you through this in more detail next Thursday, but I wanted to give you a little bit of a sense as to what we see and what we'll share with you when we're next together. And then finally, Steve, I think if we just – we wrap here, we think we're making progress.

You see some of the progress in terms of the monetization activities. A little bit more out of Baker, a little bit more out of Wabtec, BioPharma, the dividend move, but you don't see I think as the way we're trying to change the business day in, day out. It's a lot of process, certainly people changes as well ultimately with an eye toward better performance and a stronger more sustainable culture. And if we can do that, we think we serve our customers, we serve our team and ultimately you as our shareholders long-term. And that's what this is about, right. This isn't about the first quarter of this year. It's not even about this year. What we're really signed up to the team that we have both at the board level and at a management level, long-term value creations we transform this industrial icon. So Steve?

Steve Tusa

Thanks, Larry.

Larry Culp

Just a couple of thoughts there.

Steve Tusa

When you said a negative on the free cash flow front, you to spend down year-over-year or you’ve been negative in consolidating?

Larry Culp

Negative that’s in the end year free cash flow in 2019 will be negative, will be in negative territory.

Steve Tusa

And how do you define that that word cash…

Larry Culp

Free cash flows…

Steve Tusa

Define free cash flow. Is that industrial free cash flow? Is that includes GE Capital contributions? Does that include…

Larry Culp

I am sorry, industrial free cash flow will be a negative territory.

Steve Tusa

Total industrial free cash flow will be…

Larry Culp

In 2019.

Steve Tusa

Okay, got it. And we didn't – they don't make us to take accounting class in JP Morgan, so very high level thematic type of research, like you had me in 2021.

Larry Culp

I'll see you then.

Steve Tusa

The differences between Danaher and GE, I remember George Sherman way back when talking about how he loved these businesses because he didn't compete with Siemens. What do you do over the last six months or so to get engaged and understand what are pretty complex dynamics in these businesses and how are they different than what you grew up on and did so well with?

Larry Culp

Right. Well I think what I've tried to do in the last five months and it was five months this weekend is really do what I have always done. And that is get out in the businesses, get out with customers and try to wallow in as much reality as I possibly can. So I've never been somebody that's going to sit back, wait for BCG or McKinsey, JPMorgan and send a report. I need to get out. I need to feel it. I need to see it. I need to smell it. So what I've been trying to do, Steve, is getting out with as many people as possible to really understand how do these businesses serve their customers and that's what's so striking to me more than anything. And more frankly, more than anything I've ever experienced in my career, what we do in these big ticket long cycle businesses is mission centric to our customers, right.

How we're performing is of great interest to the CEO. Let alone the engineering group, the physicians group, the operators, anybody in and around what we do. And as much as I can get out and understand how they view us, where our opportunities are, where our improvement priorities need to be, that's really helpful. And that then informs, frankly, the conversations we have in the business as we try to change the way we actually run the businesses day in and day out.

Steve Tusa

How are you checking and balancing? What you're hearing internally because I think – I think there is definitely an element of strategic capital deployment, got GE into the place that's in, but you this is a 300,000 employee, 290,000 employee enterprise…

Larry Culp

Right.

Steve Tusa

And it's not just one or two people. You have business leaders, who obviously didn't have either the foresight or the gumption to go to the CEO and say we're not doing this because this is what I see it. How do you check and balance that information you're getting internally?

Larry Culp

Well, I can't speak to the history. I've only been here for five months. What I can speak to is what I'm doing. And again, you talk to a lot of people. You read a lot. Your stuff included and you try to understand reality. You try to make a market for reality inside the company, right, by asking tough questions and encouraging honest tough answers, flipping over stones that maybe haven't been flipped over. And I think over time, right, you on earth things, you learn things. You see things differently. You help others see things differently and you begin to change the conversation. This is an organization that is very mindful of where we are. It’s one of the best things about leading this company right now. I spend no time convincing the organization that we can and should be better. They know it.

It's really a question of how, how do we do that? How do we change? How do we make delivery a competitive advantage? How do we change the way we think about running an industrial company differently? Those are great conversations to have. Those are the conversations we're having every day. I just wish I could compact 25 years of what I did in my prior job in five months at GE, but that's not within the realm of the possible. But over time I think you're going to see us change the way we operate. We're going to deliver more broadly across this portfolio, the sort of results you see in aviation. And I think over time, again, where there is a problem or there is an opportunity, we're going to get after both with equal measure and I think be the company, everybody on the payroll, the nearly 300,000 people that you mentioned Steve want us to be.

Steve Tusa

When we talk about changing and we talk about one of the things that I think – for one would like to change does the communication around the reporting structure of the numbers, reading the 10-K every year is a week long 150 question to Steve or deal. I know it's a complex company and one way to simplify it is to give less. I don't think that's necessarily the way to go, but there's so many adjusted metrics and we’re stripping our restructuring, but we're leaving in gains at GE Capital and GE Capital has got an other continuing ops line that has interest that is stranded, but it's actually just interest on debt Like are we going to see a change in the outward looking metrics that The Street generally judges you on at anytime in the near-term?

Larry Culp

Yeah. Well, I think the board and the senior team is very keen to be better at disclosure, both in terms of transparency and simplification. Some of that gets easier, frankly, as we simplify the portfolio and we perform better, right. That's one thing I learned in my old job performance cures a lot of bills, but I've never seen an organization go through what we went through in the last many months with a lot of your inputs, frankly, Steve on the table to really design this 10-K, so that it was shorter. If you're counting, we shrunk the pages by 16.5% I think while enhancing the disclosures both in insurance and in the host of other areas.

I am not here to tell you that the 10-K that we just published is perfect, but a lot of the feedback we get would suggest that folks see it as better. That folks know that we're listening. You and I talked about how we characterize the headwinds that we see from an operating margin perspective and aviation, right, as one generation turns down, another generation leap comes on. We're providing that. We're going to do a teach in next or this Thursday to make sure that anybody wants to learn more about our long-term care obligations, gets as much color in and around that as we possibly can.

So I think we hear the push and we're all the years relative to specific ideas and opportunities, but we want to provide more and we want to do it in a more accessible and more digestible way. So if – what you see in this K is any indication what you've seen on the last earnings call, what you're going to hear on Thursday of this week, Thursday next week is directionally in the right way, where we're headed. If you think that that's just more the same then let us know, we obviously think about it differently and are working accordingly.

Steve Tusa

Will you include restructuring in EPS now for the consensus?

Larry Culp

Well, restructuring is an interesting topic, right, because we're going to do a lot – you’re laughing with me or not?

Steve Tusa

I'm saying it's – it's been $20 billion over like an eight year period. So I get it. There's like some restructuring that’s not restructuring, which I think is a whole another topic. But like the real restructuring Warren Buffett in his letter said there's not one company that doesn’t have restructuring every year, so – even Warren Buffet. So that to me is probably the biggest step to getting somewhere.

Larry Culp

Well, here is where I am on restructuring. I mean I think over time, again, you have a commitment for me and the senior team to continue to improve our disclosures full stop. We highlight restructuring in a host of different ways. What I'd like to do is have it be more consistent. One of the things that that I've seen, Steve, is that from an operating perspective, we included in the operating cash flows at the business. When we're talking about cash flows, we don't include it in the P&L, right. So it's a little bit of a freebie. And the way I've always operated is that's an investment. That's an investment that you ought to vet like R&D, like a big capital expenditure and you have attractive returns on it accordingly. So that's part of what we want to do because we know as you do, there's been a lot of money spent.

I'm not sure we would fully by the argument that we haven't gotten a return on it, even though we haven't seen margins accrete because there's a lot going on at GE be a price pressure mix inflation, other things that can take those restructuring driven savings and mitigate them. But certainly we want to make sure we are better capital allocators, we’re better operators and that includes restructuring. And if we're managing that better, then it makes the reporting that much simpler. And again, most importantly we're getting real returns that you can see wherever we report it from that activity.

Steve Tusa

So, will you include it in guidance going forward?

Larry Culp

We're going to talk about restructuring next Thursday.

Steve Tusa

Okay, great. You mentioned investments too. R&D at power is 2%, aviation is down to 3% a little more customer funded, add to that CapEx is now down pretty significantly. Are these appropriate run rates for those investment accounts longer-term?

Larry Culp

Well, we're very mindful and David Joyce, our leader at aviation, is particularly mindful that the reason this has been just such a blue chip franchise for GE for years is because we have continued to invest in technology and that's why we lead. And no one is going to give that up. I think if you look at R&D for me and you might remember this, I've never been big on managing by ratios. I think you manage program by program, investment by investment. I think if you look at aviation, we are at a place given where we are with leap or we can tune down a little bit, but if you look at all in R&D, Steve, as I as I look at it, we're going to be at 7.5% of sales this year if you include what we'll go to our P&L to our balance sheet and what's customer funded.

Part of what David and the team have done, really nice job of over time is when some of the big commercial airframe programs began to fade. We don't want to let those engineers go, right. We want to make sure they're still on the team, doing great work, developing technology, be it for the military, a commercial customer, so that we have that capability and that that IP. If you look over the last couple of years, I think our spend in dollar terms has been flat and that all in. And again, a little bit of a mix shift. Part of the issue in terms of the pressure on the ratio is going to be the great revenue growth that we're seeing in that business. But make no mistake about it, we need to continue to invest in technology. It's the seed corn of our future. We're not going to give that up.

Steve Tusa

When it comes to the balance sheet, and leverage you had a $50 billion plus number if there was out there saying these are all the sources that we have kind of gave us your plans around how that's going to be put to work to de-lever. You sell this asset for $20 billion – $20.5 billion. Does that mean that you don't need the rest of the cash that you were planning to take off the table? Or are we still in the $50 billion range? I know the price was better, but you're not now shifting liabilities. So just curious is to have that mindset changes post a good deal for a – by a process.

Larry Culp

Yeah, no, I think it was a good deal. Thank you. He just complimented us. I think, no, but seriously, he and I go way back. We’re going to have a little bit of fun from time to time. Seven times revenue is a good deal. It's a phenomenal business. We're sad apart within – in that respect, but it's the right thing to do for the greater good of GE. When we talked about $50 billion Steve, we were really talking about $50 billion of potential routes to generate about $30 billion of proceeds to help bring that industrial leverage down south of 2.5. So it's helpful, but we're – by no means done.

And again, I think we saw on the slide, we're still committed to an orderly exit at Baker Hughes. You'll see us monetize Wabtec might consider other things over time. We just – we so badly want to get the balance sheet questions off the table. Not that we burn time answering them, but we really want to be in a position where we can play more offense both organically and inorganically around our core franchises and we know it's tough to do that today given where we are.

Steve Tusa

So most of the time companies that I cover and you ask them what's your balance sheet capacity? They typically kind of net debt to EBITDA does stand out a bit, but they typically say, especially if the cash is somewhat stranded, which right now you have to carry a higher cash balance because of the intercompany that you're still…

Larry Culp

We want to, yeah.

Steve Tusa

Right. So that's not necessarily readily accessible. You're still at gross debt to EBITDA that is a relatively high level for what the ratings agencies want. So why is 2.5 times net debt to EBITDA when your cash is somewhat stranded? Why is that a relevant metric? And where do you need on a gross basis to be – to play offence?

Larry Culp

Right. Well, I think there are a lot of ways to look at these leverage ratios. You know that. I know that the agencies do. They look at net debt. That's one of the frameworks we have chosen to embrace publicly and talk to. It's not the only one, but we know we need to bring our industrial leverage down considerably. Again, if you want to use net debt, we're talking about at least 30, right, that we want to reduce and that's just going to require more than what we're doing in BioPharma.

And it's really that simple. It's on the slot because it's our number one priority and we don't think we're running the company right now for the bond holders. We think we're running the company for all the stakeholders with that as our stated number one priority. And by no means however excited you might sense we are with the BioPharma deal, should you take from that excitement that we are declaring victory. We still have work to do. And that's work that we will continue through the course of this year. I suspect goes into next year as we continue to evolve the nature of the portfolio, as we strengthen the balance sheet and as we run the company differently.

Steve Tusa

I guess the simple way to ask the question is, if you get to 2.4x net debt-to-EBITDA, is that low enough to, “play offense”?

Larry Culp

Conceivably -- well, there's so many different scenarios, right?

Steve Tusa

Well…

Larry Culp

Could we? Yes. Could we? Yes, right. Are there other things that will be in the mix? Of course.

Steve Tusa

And in…

Larry Culp

But again, it's -- I mean, you're missing something Steve. But I don't think it's so precise to be formula driven, right, at 2.6 you can't, at 2.4 you can't, right. It’s really we need to be in a different zone with respect to our leverage to be able to think practically about reinvesting inorganically. That's one example.

Steve Tusa

What have the discussions been like with the rating agencies around how they measure this insurance liability? Because, obviously, you're using a debt to equity ratio that generally it’s some of the parts that the thing where you hive off insurance and that’s its own issue. To the rating agencies, how do the rating agencies look at that? Because considerably if you change your discount rate on a GAAP basis, that will hit even though it's just insurance really, that will hit equity. So is that a consideration for the ratings agencies when they're looking at your kind of GE Capital leverage ratio?

Larry Culp

Sure, when I think all three, take a very comprehensive detailed look at both the industrial and the capital side of the house when they issue their ratings. So part of what we've tried to do with them that we’ll do – we've done it with you in the K and we'll do next – this Thursday is provide even as much disclosure as we possibly can in and around insurance. From a funding perspective, what matters most is not the GAAP test that we did at the end of the year, but the stat test that we just wrapped up, right. A lot of different approaches there in terms of the independent actuarial analysis that we bring in. We brought in a new management team that you get to meet on Thursday. Just a lot of analytical work to make sure that the assumptions that we've made in around the stat test and in turn our obligations there are robust.

Fortunately, we came in at 1.9 this year and we're going to fund it accordingly, so fortunately no surprise there, unlike where we were a little over – about a year and a half ago, right. And again, because it's statutory in nature, a lot of scrutiny, not only internally with outsiders, our own audit committee and our regulators, so it's a tough neighborhood, right. We wish we were not in the long-term care business, to be clear. But we are, that's something we're responsible for and we're going to manage it as best we possibly can for as long as it's our responsibility.

Steve Tusa

I am going to hop back to industrial there for one second and get back to GE Capital. On the power front, what's the latest and greatest on the H frame turbine issue? And it's my understanding that there is a new blade that's being put into these machines. My understanding also that it takes a little bit of time for that blade to – for a brand new blade that's reliable to be proven out. Are you sourcing that blade from another – using the IP from another part of GE maybe Aviation or something like that? What is the specific fix that's going on? And why are you so confident of the H frame that the H frame is not an issue going forward?

Larry Culp

Right. Well, a lot of questions there. I would say just in terms of what we're talking – make sure we're all on the same page. Our H frame gas turbine is as our new leading edge technology that was recently introduced. We have, I think, it's that third – I think we've got 33 units in the field currently. So it's relatively new. We had an oxidation issue on one of the blades that created cracking after a certain amount of use. We thought we might have an issue over an extended life. It turned out we had the issue, we just didn't realize it would happen. It would go into failure mode as early as it did.

I think as we've gone through the field upgrades, we've upgraded, I think, 23 of the 33. We've got about 10 to go. We're encouraged by what we're saying. We're bringing back the blades that have been replaced. And again, those are the blades that have been replaced, not the ones that have broken, to do further root cause analysis on the coding. Feel pretty good about what we're seeing in the laboratory. We've got 2000 blades that have come in, but this will be – this will continue to be a source of review and analysis.

I think I probably take the most comfort, though, Steve, to your last question of, from what I hear from our customers, right. Chris Crane for example, the CEO of Exelon. Chris had two units go down on him. When I talked to Chris, Chris said, I'm a proud owner of serial number one and serial number two of the H frame. We knew that with leading edge technology that sometimes happens, you were upfront with us then that this could happen. You've been good to us and helping us to understand what happened and how we fix it. So, Steve, to me this is all part of innovating and bringing new technology to work. So it will be a while before we can say that issue is resolved once and for all. But I think we're trying to be as, again, we're trying to embrace our reality, which didn't happen, fixing it, tending to the customers as best we can.

Steve Tusa

What do you think is the normal level of attrition in your services book, the CSA book?

Larry Culp

The normal level of how do you define attrition in that regard?

Steve Tusa

You have a backlog and the percentage walks away every year. So there's general revenue pressure that you have to offset installations.

Larry Culp

Well, it…

Steve Tusa

Is the retention rate of like 98%.

Larry Culp

Right.

Steve Tusa

Russell said at one point, it was 96% in 2014. And there has been a lot of debate around services because you guys apparently got aggressive to try and maintain market share. And the only reason why that would be the case is if you were going to be losing customers, in my view. So what is – is there a normal rate of attrition? Or is that just the wrong way to look at it on services?

Larry Culp

Well, I think, there are a couple of ways to look at how we are servicing the book in terms of quality and how we are extending the way in which we tap into the install base, right? You've got CSAs, you've got transaction activity, I haven't gone back and looked at all the ways they might have talked about it historically. But we have very high retention on the CSAs. Now there's a host of ways in which a customer can be retained, right? You may negotiate well with me, you may lower the price, we may agree that you don't while as much work done over a period of time, we may transition it to a transactional relationship, it's complicated, and we probably need to do a better job of explaining that publicly for folks that matter.

What I'm – with respect, most focused on is making sure that we are tending to the customer. Our customers are going to want us to continue to look after this mission critical equipment if we're doing a good job. We need to call on them, we need to provide outstanding service when issues like the age come up. We need to be all over that. And to the extent that we can do that in a differentiated way, we'll get paid for it. If we don't do it in a differentiated way, we'll see price pressure. We may see attrition, that's really on us.

Steve Tusa

So you guys have taken out, by my calcs about 10,000 people per year in Power organically in the last two years? I mean, the headcount's come down a lot because you sold some business, but that's just the rough map that I get to. Simply on a sales per employee basis, I'm back into something that's pretty high, much higher than it was at Danaher, 400,000 plus. Danaher is two thirty or something like that, mid-200s. Is the restructuring opportunity here still with regarding headcount? Or is this more of a footprint game or a baseline productivity game?

Larry Culp

All the above. I wouldn’t say there's a cost driver in Power where we don't see opportunity, be it in terms of come if you will, labor come in terms of material come in terms of overhead. In the COGS bucket, in the OpEx bucket, there's a lot of opportunity here. So again, I don't really manage by the ratios per se, Steve. I'm trying to do a bottom's up look, where are we going to have opportunity. And clearly, from a restructuring perspective, when we talk about that, that's going to be headcount. We certainly need to bring out capacity given again, what we've seen the last couple of years in terms of a change in the demand environment. We're in the process of fine-tuning that plan. We'll talk about that a little bit more detail next Thursday.

I'd say related to that, and we've talked about this $1.6 billion of cost that we have and what we call our Power headquarters operation. That's a lot of money in my mind, and it's not necessarily spending that we need between headquarters in Boston and the businesses. We need some of it. So we're in the process of, if you will, breaking the org structure so we no longer have that middle layer between us and the businesses. We've taken out some cost several hundred million. We're going to put the remaining cost in the businesses and test them with bring those spending levels down.

So it's a comprehensive reset. And that's again part of why we're going to step up in the restructuring spend. But also part of the reason this is going to be something that goes on past 2019.

Steve Tusa

I understand OE. But on services, isn't it tricky to take out costs while you're trying to drive transactional and make sure that that lifeblood of the business remains intact.

Larry Culp

You don't want to hurt the customer.

Steve Tusa

Yes.

Larry Culp

But the moment you say, we can't cut cost in a certain area, guess what? You can't cut cost. You know like I said, it's that Toyota mindset of continuous improvement. And we have to have that expectation. The moment we say something is off limits, well, you may be missing an opportunity.

Steve Tusa

What does the GE Capital of the future look like? Is it just GECAS? Obviously, insurance is going to be there for a little while unless you're able to unload it in some way shape or form.

Larry Culp

Yes.

Steve Tusa

Should we think about it as GECAS? And then for GECAS, what do you think the appropriate leverage is for a business like that?

Larry Culp

Well I think when we look to capital in the future, again, smaller, simpler, more straightforward. It probably has three components. One would be GECAS given that it's a good business. I believe that. And it's one that's tied to obviously, our blue-chip franchise in Aviation insurance will be with us. I think to the extent that we could something creative with insurance, we would be open to that. But at the same token, we don't want to assume that somebody's going to come in and help us with that. This is going to be something for us to work through in the near term until it's better understood.

And there's probably a small part of that capital, if you will, pie chart, Steve, that is tied to financing the equipment business. We've shrunk EFS considerably. We're doing less on our balance sheet, more on the balance sheet of others. I think that will continue. But that's a really good, important capability. I didn't fully appreciate that five months ago.

Ryan Ward and his team, they are terrific. We want to make sure that we don’t have as much balance sheet exposure there. But to the extent that we need to help catalyze some of these installations particularly in gas, power and in wind in the U.S. and increasingly abroad, that we're positioned to do that.

Steve Tusa

The next $10 billion of assets that come out to reduce debt there is really to do with the wind down of working capital solutions more or less?

Larry Culp

Well I think we want to bring…

Steve Tusa

Because EFS is now a $3 billion business.

Larry Culp

Right. But again, strategically, when you talk about the future, I think, that's an important part of what we need to have the capability to do, right? Again, not on our balance sheet, but those skills, those talents are important. So yes, as we bring the asset level down, right, that's going to help us bring the leverage in capital down to a more normal level. I mean, we've talked about trying to get that south of four on the capital side. We want to do that. We want to derisk GE, and we know that starts largely with derisking capital.

Steve Tusa

Is that the sustainable rate, four to one?

Larry Culp

Is it sustainable? I think in that portfolio, we could be in that zone sustainably.

Steve Tusa

Okay. The cash on the balance sheet there, is that – cash is fungible we don't know necessarily what it's used for. Is that $15 billion, do you need that amount of cash at GE Capital because of insurance or something like that? Or is that accessible some day?

Larry Culp

I think we've said that part of derisking for the company, and you've written about this extensively in terms of our intra-quarter needs, right. We want to run the company with a higher cash balance, both at industrial and in capital. We think that's just saner, safer management of the business. It's going to take us a while to get there, right, but I think you've seen us make some good progress. I think we brought intra-quarter demands down in the fourth quarter meaningfully. And again, we don't want in any way to have you think that we're declaring victory, but I think you know where we're going. It's not going to be a straight line, but we're making some good forward progress here.

Steve Tusa

So GE Capital lost, I think it was like $1 million or something this year, something like that. Do you consider GE Capital – there's different ways to define it.

Larry Culp

Yes.

Steve Tusa

Is GE Capital losing money today on a run rate basis?

Larry Culp

Are they losing money?

Steve Tusa

Today on a run rate basis when you exclude the gains from this year, is it a drag on its own in its current structure on profits? Or is it breakeven like you guys have said in the past?

Larry Culp

Well, I think in a finance company, you start taking gains out, right? I mean – and I know this ties back a little bit to your note this morning around GECAS. You can make a host of different adjustments, but this is a good, strong franchise we have at GECAS, right? This is the heart of that segment, of capital. And we think that's – we think GECAS is making money. We would stand by with what we put in the K, right? I mean, if you look – if you just step back for a moment, GECAS is a strong, profitable business. We've got a couple of representatives from the company here today, I guess, to back me up if I go astray here, right?

This is a strong franchise, good returns, good margins. And I would say, one that is market tested with some frequency given the demand – given the quantity of the inbound calls we get with respect to doing something with GECAS. The business model has not changed is the best that I can tell in about 20 years. Managing the portfolio is a part of what they do, it's part of what they have done so well and I think in a sustainable way.

We're at a point in the narrow-body cycle, right, where it is probably time to bring down that inventory a bit, get ready for LEAP, and we're in a position to obviously have very good line of sight on how that goes about, and that's something that we're in the process of doing.

I think this is – and keep in mind, we have, I think, some 1,200 aircraft. We've got five on the ground. So very well-managed fleet. We're going to manage these transitions, as we always have. And as part of that, you're going to take gains. But it's not as if we are mortgaging the future of, again, one of our better franchises in the course of wrestling, through what we're wrestling with here in the short term.

Steve Tusa

One more item on disclosure. If we, along with restructuring, being able to at least see the gains more clearly for us, would be helpful to at least have a discussion around that topic.

Larry Culp

Yes.

Steve Tusa

Because this year, there was nothing in the K about any of these gains. And you learn about it in a different way, just does not – it does sit well.

Larry Culp

Yes. We're all ears. So if there are better things for us to do, I guess, you go back in time. And again forgive me I only have five months with the company. But the back prior to the capital wind down back in the 2015, 2016 time period, I understand that there was a lot that was provided in and around GECAS and other parts of capital. Apparently, what we've done as capital has become smaller we have walked some of that back. I guess we did that eight, nine quarters ago. So I didn't fully appreciate that. But again, I've already got a list of things to improve in the K, doesn't mean we have to wait for next year.

You've got a team here that wants to provide good disclosure. Again, in some cases, we want to simplify, in other cases, we can improve transparency. We're committed to doing that. We're not going to get it perfectly right in the next quarter, doesn't mean we can't try.

Steve Tusa

And one more on industrial, you said renewables was very strong.

Larry Culp

Yes.

Steve Tusa

I mean, how strong was it? You've given us Power. You've kind of giving us a sense of what Healthcare is. I mean, is this like a $1 billion type of progress payments were helped by about $1 billion…

Larry Culp

Yes.

Steve Tusa

Was renewables a $1 billion cash generator in 2018?

Larry Culp

In 2018?

Steve Tusa

Yes.

Larry Culp

It was strong. It was strong. We'll take you through a little bit more. Let me save something for next Thursday. You got it all out to me today no one is going to come. No one is going to dial in, right?

Steve Tusa

I doubt that.

Larry Culp

But I think the key on renewables, right. And we want to – I don't mean to joke around it. It's a serious issue. It's a challenge for us in 2019 because we saw such a ramp, right, in orders in 2018. Orders we're going to have to fulfill. This is a space, it's capacity constrained again, PTC putting a lot of pressure on the market, good pressure. We see the price erosion abating, a good bid as a result. Folks effectively of course have checked it get their place and line reserved. That's cash flow in 2018 as we fulfill those obligations the cash flow goes in the other way in 2019 and to a lesser degree, in 2020.

So it's a high class problem to have, but it's one that comes on the top of some of these other things. So there's still time, but it's a good business. We're going to manage through it.

Steve Tusa

We have five minutes left. And I'll put it out to questions out there. Mics are in the middle of the table. You put your hand up first. So good for you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me?

Larry Culp

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So I want to ask you about the commentary on negative free cash flow. That's the way I understood. It's kind of a surprise to us. So can you put those like, at least $4.5 billion of negative free cash flow or positive free cash flow from 2018 put those in buckets? Or what is really driving that?

Larry Culp

Sure. And again, we'll take you through this in some detail next Thursday. But if we're going from, let's say, $4 billion, $4.5 billion of positive free cash in 2018 to what I'm framing is negative territory here in 2019 is really a combination of operational pressure, Power. We lost $2.7 billion last year in free cash in Power. We'll see that be a greater negative number in this year as we work through the restructuring, as we work through the runoff liabilities there and just the level-ization of timing around projects. Again, we haven't – we need to hit a firm bottom in terms of the run rate of activity there before we get a neutral, let alone a positive cash dynamic in that business.

Renewables, we just talked to that dynamic 2018 to 2019 on the back of the PTC effect onshore here in the U.S. And then I think the other bucket is what I would call kind of the nonoperational or the policy decisions that we’re making. We are going to step up broadly restructuring. We think this is a transformation in the making, but we need to pay the piper in 2019. We're going to do that because that's the right long-term decision for GE. There's some other policy decisions that we're going to make.

Again, our supply chain finance program was something we sold to a third party a few months back. That's going to require a bit of a transition with our supply base, you probably see our payables stretch as a result, the right thing to do to continue to derisk and make GE Capital simpler. But in the short term, we're going to see that pressure as well.

And I think we just want to make sure you know how we're seeing things, how we're thinking about the best way to manage through a challenging time with an eye toward 2020 and 2021 in a number of those second bucket items certainly should begin to moderate, and we see an improvement in our free cash performance.

Steve Tusa

Is the GE Capital contribution of $4 billion in 2019 one and done?

Larry Culp

One and done. We've talked, Steve I think, in the past about parent support, right?

Steve Tusa

Yes.

Larry Culp

And that $4 billion captures that parent support. I think we'll continue to see some level of parent support, probably not at that level.

Steve Tusa

Yes.

Larry Culp

But we'll see parent support depending on how things play out, add capital as we shrink that balance sheet, right? We've got a number of different sources there be it the cash on the balance sheet, some of the debt repayment that's coming in, the proceeds from the asset sales. So it's a bit of a mix. It's hard number to forecast or give guidance on.

Steve Tusa

Yes.

Larry Culp

But is that the last dollar, that – four billionth a dollar this year, the last dollar parent support going that way? No.

Steve Tusa

Okay.

Larry Culp

There's question way in the back.

Steve Tusa

Please. Is this working?

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. And so just on power, I was wondering if you could give us maybe some preliminary commentary on what the opportunities set there is over the longer run? Can you get it back to neutral or positive free cash flow? How long does it take to get there? Just I know you're going to give some more on the outlook meeting, but just some preliminary thoughts would be great.

Larry Culp

I think the short answer is yes, right. We wouldn't be working so hard if that weren't the case. Both in terms – that we're going to create margins in that business and we think we can generate positive cash flow even in the absence of new unit growth. But again, as you rightly point out, we'll take you through a good bit of that detail both with respect to 2019 and more importantly, 2020 and 2021, on the call next Thursday.

Steve Tusa

Will you give tangible numbers around that on the call next Thursday? Like, hey, we're going to get whatever we're going to get to in 2021? Or will it be more directional?

Larry Culp

I think we're going to be as specific as we can with respect to 2019. And as you open the aperture to 2020 and 2021, it probably becomes less specific and more directional.

Steve Tusa

Got it.

Larry Culp

Because that's what we know, right? And one thing that I'm not going to tell you is something you want to hear that I don't know, the way we're going to operate through this period, through this transformation. We'll tell you what we know, we'll tell you what we don't know and we'll give you our best shot. Doesn't mean we'll always be right, but at least you know what we're thinking, you know what we're trying to do.

Steve Tusa

We have Martin.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Steve. And thank you Larry for taking my question. I'd like to ask about people and culture. When you became CEO of Danaher, GE was considered the place to go to for a senior executive with CEO potential, and Danaher was nowhere on the map. By the time you left Danaher, it was entirely the opposite. And as a hirer and interviewer of management talent, you probably interviewed a number of GE people over the years, maybe even hired a few.

The question I have is what did you see or not see in the GE people back then? And how does that inform you as to how you are going to change the management education process so that GE becomes again the academy for management leadership?

Steve Tusa

I like how that sounds, by the way, the Academy for Management Leadership.

Larry Culp

Well, we call it Crotonville. And I try to get there every other week if I can because I can go in Crotonville for an hour, talk to 300 GE folks from around the world, right, skip a lot of levels and really learn out and hopefully in part a little bit of perspective. Ironically, our development model back at my old job was really modeled on GE. And it was the 70 20 10 model, which didn't focus that much on the classroom and mentoring as much as it did OJT, right, on-the-job training. And that's how, I think, we ended up developing the managers that we did. I'm very proud of the job that Tom is doing, that Jim is doing and so many other others running companies today.

I think for us, Martin, when we talk about moving the center of gravity, what we're really highlighting is the fact that a number of GE P&Ls over time were reported as P&Ls, but there were a number of different functional pipes running into the businesses, where times I'm not sure the general managers, those who have the title, necessarily owned the full set of responsibilities. The way we operate and the way we're going to operate, I think, a bit more at GE is to really make sure that if you have a general management title, you're really responsible for that P&L. Lots of people can help, but at the end of the day, you need to integrate, you need to make those resource allocation decisions, you need to keep the expectation bar high, you need to hire, or fire well to drive that business and drive those results.

And I think over time, again, this is a matter of years. We're going to be able to not only deliver good performance, but we'll grow some outstanding leaders for GE.

Steve Tusa

Great. I think we’re out of time Larry. Again, thank you very much. To be very clear we have, I think, a very good relationship. And I've known you for a very long time.

Larry Culp

We do.

Steve Tusa

People ask me all the time if you hate me or not, anything you want to say on that?

Larry Culp

As I told my daughter, he's my friend.

Steve Tusa

Thanks Larry.

Larry Culp

Thank you, Steve. You bet.