Intertek Group Plc (IKTSF) CEO André Lacroix on Full Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intertek Group Plc (OTCPK:IKTSF) Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

André Lacroix – Chief Executive Officer

Ross McCluskey – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom Sykes – Deutsche Bank

Edward Stanley – Morgan Stanley

Rajesh Kumar – HSBC

George Gregory – Exane

Paul Sullivan – Barclays

Andy Grobler – Credit Suisse

Alex Mees – JPMorgan

David Roux – Bank of America

Rory McKenzie – UBS

Will Kirkness – Jefferies

André Lacroix

Good morning to you all, and thanks for attending our conference call today. Ross McCluskey, our CFO, and Denis Moreau, our VP of Investor Relations are with me on the call. This morning, we’ve announced a strong set of results for 2018, with revenue acceleration, good margin progression, robust EPS growth, strong cash generation and the return on invested capital above 20%. We are extremely pleased with the consistent performance delivery of the group in 2018. And for the fourth consecutive year, we’ve delivered an EPS performance above external expectations, while revenue are in line.

Today, we’ll start with our performance highlights, then Ross will take you through the detailed financial results of the year. I will then provide you an update on strategy. And then finally, we’ll discuss the outlook for 2019. The group generated revenues of £2.8 billion, up year-on-year by 1.2% in actual currency and 4.7% at constant currency, driven by good organic growth of 3.7% and by the contribution of recent acquisitions.

Operating profit of £482 million was up 3% at actual currency and 6.9% at constant currency. We’ve delivered a record operating margin of 17.2%, up 30 basis points year-on-year at actual rates and 40 basis point at constant currency. A full year adjusted EPS of 198.3p was up 3.5% at actual currency and 7.7% at constant currency. Our EPS growth was 1.6 times faster than our revenue growth.

Based on the new dividend policy, the target payout ratio circa 60% of earnings, we’ve announced a proposed final dividend of 67.2p, taking the full year dividend to 99.1p, an increase year-on-year of 39%. Our cash progression was strong with a free cash flow of £351 million and a cash conversion rate of 126%.

In 2018, we’ve seen revenue growth acceleration, with 3.7% organic revenue growth for the year at constant currency, and importantly, a run rate improvement of 60 basis point in the second half, as you can see on the slide. We’ve delivered a robust performance of plus 5.2% in our Product Products division; a solid performance in our Trade division, up 2.2%; and a performance improvement in our Resource division.

As I said, in 2018, we’ve delivered a record operating margin of 17.2%, plus 40 basis point at constant currency, as we benefited from operating leverage linked to revenue growth for activity improvement, and of course, from our portfolio mix. I’m really proud of the organizational discipline on margin, having increased our margin from 15.5% to 17.2% over four years, plus 170 basis point.

We believe there is further scope for margin improvement, and we’ll remain focused on margin-accretive revenue growth. Our cash performance was strong with a cash conversion of 126%. We are very disciplined on cash management, and 2018 marks the fourth consecutive year of significant working capital reduction as a percentage of sales, now at 3.9%. You can see on the slide the constant reduction of working capital intensity over the years.

Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 1.4 at the end of the year. Acquisitions are important to grow in attractive sectors of the industry, and we target businesses with strong IP and market-leading positions. We are very selective, looking at targets that will deliver sustained growth in attractive segments, both in terms of growth and margin. In 2018, we acquired four companies, the most recent one and the most significant one being Alchemy in August. Alchemy performance is on track. And I’d just like to give you an update on the progress we are making.

Alchemy is an industry leader and expands our TQA value proposition in a high-margin, capital-light assurance sector, with SaaS platforms focused on the attractive food and multisite retail markets. It has a strong track record and operates a high-quality business model, scalable, high margin, strong cash conversion and capital light. In the last few months, I’ve spent quite a time with my colleagues from Austin, Montana and Toronto and I’ve been really impressed by the quality of our teams and their industry-leading expertise in a SaaS technology.

The integration plans are on track, and we have created two separate sales and marketing organization to scale our industry-leading platforms in food manufacturing and multisite retail. In the last six months, we’ve been really pleased with the progress made with existing and new clients. In line with our acquisition strategy, we see tremendous opportunity to win new clients based on the size of the North American market. I’ve personally been involved in several new client meetings with Alchemy, and there is no question that the corporations's needs for better people insurance is significant and growing.

Equally, there are a lot of opportunities to accelerate our existing services with existing clients by increasing penetration of existing solutions and offering, of course, new innovative services. We expect Alchemy to accelerate the strong growth momentum of a high-margin and capital-light assurance business.

I’ll now hand over to Ross who will take you through our financial results in details.

Ross McCluskey

Thank you, Andre, and good morning, everyone. As Andre has described, we have accelerated our revenue growth with robust EPS growth and a strong cash performance. I will now take you through some of the details underlying our results. In summary, the group has delivered revenue growth acceleration in 2018 with 3.7% organic revenue growth at constant rates and strong progress on margin and free cash flow, with an EPS growth of 7.7% being 1.6 times faster than revenue growth, and a strong cash conversion of 126%.

The negative FX impact on total revenue was 350 bps for the year, driven by depreciation of sterling, primarily against the dollar and renminbi. At constant rates, operating profit was up 6.9% to £482 million and margin was up 40 basis points. Our operating profit was up 3% at actual rates.

Net finance costs of £25.3 million were down £3.6 million compared to last year, reflecting the good deleveraging prior to the acquisition of Alchemy and also FX movements. Our tax rate was 24.7%, being up 20 basis points year-on-year, reflecting the unwind of the one-off impact of U.S. tax reforms in 2017, offset by the mix of our global business. So overall, fully diluted EPS grew by 6.7p to 198.3p, being up 3.5% at actual rates and up 7.7% at constant rates.

We also delivered a strong cash performance for the year with a focus on working capital, leading to an increase in free cash flow to £351 million. The group recorded 40 basis points improvements in total operating margin in 2018 at constant rates, increasing to 17.2%. Organic margin improved by 30 bps at constant rates, driven by margin accretion in Products and also by the benefits of the stronger portfolio mix, which contributed 10 basis points. M&A had a positive impact of 10 bps, reflecting the impact of our 2017 and 2018 investments in high-growth, high-margin sectors. Finally, and as expected, FX has had a negative impact on the group margin of 10 bps.

Now turning to group cash flow and net debt. Free cash flow of £351 million, with £9 million higher on prior year at actual rates. We continued to deliver strong improvements in working capital, which is 3.9% of sales at December 2018. We invested £110 million in CapEx, and free cash flow conversion was strong at 109% of adjusted net income. The acquisitions made in 2018 led to an IFFO of £388 million, which resulted in an increase in net debt to £778 million, equivalent to a 1.4 times net debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

Now turning to our financial guidance for 2019. The expected net finance costs are around £31 million to £33 million. The effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 24.5% to 25.5%. Minority interest will be between £21 million and £23 million. And for your models, I’ve set up the number of shares and EPS calculation. We’re currently expecting full year CapEx to be £130 million to £140 million. And for net debt, we expect to close the year between £670 million and £700 million, although noting that this guidance is stated before any M&A, any material movements in FX and is pre the impact of IFRS 16.

I would like to hand you back to Andre.

André Lacroix

Thank you. Ross. Well, a comprehensive review of our 2018 results. We have made continuous progress since 2016, capitalizing on our strengths and implementing our 5x5 differentiated strategy for growth. Today, I would like to give you an update on where we see the quality assurance market, what we have accomplished in the last few years and how we plan to drive sustainable growth.

The global trading landscape has changed structurally over the last 50 years. Today, we operate in a truly global market, with international trade representing 72% of global GDP. In addition to global growth, we see attractive growth at regional and local levels. I meet clients on a regular basis. And during my travels, I typically host industry events in a regional capitals. A recurring theme of our client meetings is the exciting growth opportunity in the local and regional trade based on the economic expansion in these regions. We all have seen the trade growth in the Indian Ocean and in Southeast Asia accelerating over the last two decades. And there are other interesting opportunities ahead like the One Belt One Road, the cross-Africa trade routes, the development within the Med, and of course, LatAm.

Global trade expansion has fundamentally challenged the way companies operate today. Corporations are taking advantage of new low-cost sourcing operations around the world that have moved to multitier sourcing with tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers. Their distribution activities are becoming global and more complex, multichannel. Consumers are becoming more demanding, seeking greater variety, better quality, and faster response and delivery times. These fundamental change in the way corporations operate globally today have dramatically increased the complexity of their operations, and therefore, the quality and the safety risks inside their supply chain.

This growing complexity is driving increased demand for end-to-end quality assurance as corporations increase their focus on systemic operational risks. That’s why, in 2015, we’ve introduced ATIC solutions to help our clients manage greater complexity. Total Quality Assurance with our ATIC solutions is mission-critical for our clients. TIC provides quality and safety controls in high-risk areas, and assurance provides end-to-end assessment of quality and safety processes.

Our differentiated TQA value proposition provides, indeed, a superior customer service to our clients. Globally, across all of our businesses, we support the existing and emerging quality assurance needs of our customers in each area of their operations: R&D, raw material sourcing, component suppliers, manufacturing, transportation, distribution and channel management, and consumer management. We are pleased with the progress we have made implementing a disciplined and accretive portfolio strategy. We are moving the center of Intertek towards the high-growth and high-margin sectors in the industry.

We’ve delivered consistent mid-single-digit organic growth in our high-margin Product sector, which represents 60% of our revenues and 77% of our profit. We’ve seen an excellent growth in the capital-light, high-margin assurance segment, which has doubled in size and now represent 16% of the group revenues. Having discussed the progress we’ve made with our differentiated TQA value proposition and the effectiveness of our portfolio strategy, let’s look at our financial score card in the last few years.

In 2015, we have established a disciplined and systemic performance approach, focusing both on leading and lag indicators with rigorous processes. That approach has enabled us to deliver consistent progress on revenue, margin, cash and return on invested capital. On the full year CAGR basis, we’ve delivered 7.6% revenue growth, 10.4% operating profit growth, 17.4% free cash flow growth, 19.2% in EPS growth.

Our margin is now at 17.2% plus 170 bps compared to 2014. We have invested selectively in growth with CapEx and M&A., and our average ROIC has been 22.7%. We have created sustainable value creation focusing our operations on what we call internally the x factor, to convert revenue growth in higher operating profit, free cash flow and TSR growth. As you can see on the slide, between 2014 and 2018, our average operating profit growth has been 1.6 times faster than revenue growth, while our free cash flow and TSR growth have been faster, respectively, by 2.3 times and 2.8 times.

The world of our clients is getting more and more complex, and companies are increasing their focus on the risk which creates ever-bigger growth opportunities for Intertek given our unique TQA value proposition that offer systemic end-to-end ATIC services. We are on a good-to-great journey, and we firmly believe in continuous improvement to take Intertek to greater heights. From our strong base, we see opportunity to deliver stronger performance across all aspects of our business, including our differentiated service offering with margin accretive innovation, our customer-centric approach to sales, our operational excellence, our systemic margin management and our daily focus on cash management.

We are confident that with the ever-better operational discipline, Intertek will continue to go from strength to strength. Last year, I shared with you our approach to margin management. This year, I would like to cover innovation and discuss how we plan to seize these attractive growth opportunities ahead, developing new services that help our clients resolve complex issues in their supply chain. The pace of change in our global society is accelerating at the speed of light in multiple direction, and you know that very well. The challenge that corporations have to deal with are significant. This is the world we live in.

Let’s just take a couple of examples. The growth in the number of new products is driving increased quality risks, as illustrated by the growth in the number of food, drinks and medical devices recalls. Cyber risks have increased too, with more frequent data breach and hacking. So to support the need of our clients in this increasingly complex world, we focus on innovation. And to do that, we have a three-tier approach. First, we build on the strengths of our existing ATIC solutions, and we call that innovation from the core. Then we develop new product and services in adjacent fast-growing and high-margin markets.

And finally, we focus on breakthrough product and services through technology to target new markets. So let me give you a few examples. Starting with innovation from the core, strengthening our ATIC services. We have rebranded our Cargo/AA business, Caleb Brett, to clearly articulate our service differentiation, leveraging our 130-plus years of leadership in marine surveillance. Working in collaboration with Exxon, Intertek expert have created mobile laboratories to fuel test the quality of the fast-growing Mexico retail outlets.

Following launch of PipeAware, a SaaS platform that allows pipeline asset owners to accept real-time data throughout the stage of manufacturing, we have extended the reach of the solution with PipeAware 2 to help customers track and monitor all aspects during construction phase 2. To help our clients better leverage their client’s feedback, we have launched Voice of the Consumer. This is a service that use big data analytics to quickly identify the quality issue that our clients are seeing in their supply chain and develop full product quality improvements.

Turning to innovation in high-growth and high-margin areas. Our working conditions assessments audits are a unique solution to support the clients with their CSR objectives. Our Hardline and Softline chemical testing offers safety in rapidly developing regulatory environment. Intertek KJ Tech offers variable road-testing services, so important for OEMs. We have strengthened our cybersecurity offering with Acumen, EWA and NTA. And given the growing focus of customers on environmental and social impact, we have developed a comprehensive suite of sustainable services.

Technology-based innovations are also key to our strategy. Intertek Inlight is a SaaS platform offering our clients greater visibility in their entire supply chain. In August, we acquired Alchemy, the leading SaaS solution provider, to expand our global assurance offering into people assurance services. And through our unique platforms, including Wisetail and Ontrack, we help our clients identify, monitor and efficiently close skill gaps among front-line employees, typically, a source of quality and safety issues. InterPret is the unique predictive big data analytics platform that enables our clients to really get faster to the market with a faster service time. So having discussed where we are on strategy, I’d just like now to focus on the outlook for 2019.

In 2019, we expect to deliver good organic revenue growth at constant currency. We expect good organic growth momentum in our Product business, good organic growth in our Trade business and solid growth in our Resource business. From a profitability standpoint, we expect to deliver moderate margin progression in constant currency. We’ll remain disciplined on cash conversion. We’ll continue to invest in growth. And we expect the full year CapEx investment to be circa £130 million to £140 million. A quick update on currencies for your models. The average sterling rate in the last months applied to the full year results of 2018 will be broadly neutral, both at the revenue and earnings level.

Let’s now discuss our divisions, starting with Products. In 2018, our Product business delivered another year of excellent performance. We delivered 5.2% organic revenue growth, driven by broad-based revenue growth across business line and geography. Our operating profit was strong at £371 million, up 9.4% at constant currency, enabling us to deliver a margin of 22.1%, up 60 basis point versus last year.

Our Softline business delivered solid organic growth across all market. And moving forward, we expect solid organic growth in our Softline operations, driven by the increased number of SKUs and brands, supply chain expansion in new market and the increased demand in chemical testing. Our Hardline business reported good organic growth across the main markets of China, Hong Kong, India and Vietnam. Moving forward, we expect good organic growth driven by innovation from our customers leveraging wireless technology, increased demand for chemical testing and our innovative inspection technology.

We have delivered robust organic growth in Electrical & Connected World. And moving forward, we also expect robust organic growth would benefit from electrical appliances innovations, providing better efficiency and connectivity; and increased demand for IoT assurance services, including cybersecurity. Our Business Assurance business delivered strong organic growth. And moving forward, we expect robust organic growth, driven by the increased focus of corporations on supply chain, and the increased consumer and governance focus on ethical and sustainable supply.

Our Building & Construction business delivered robust organic growth. And in 2019, we expect good organic growth, driven by the growing demand for greener and high-quality commercial building, and sustained investment in large infrastructure projects. In our Transportation Technology business, we’ve delivered double-digit organic growth. And we expect robust organic growth this year, driven by continued investment of our clients in new models and new fuel-efficient engines, growth in the hybrid/electrical engine segments and increased scrutiny on emissions.

We generated robust organic growth in our Food business. And we expect robust organic growth in 2019, driven by continuous food innovation, increased focus on the safety of supply chains and growth in the food service assurance business. We saw a robust organic growth in your Chemical & Pharma business. And we expect solid organic growth moving forward, driven by the growth of SKUs, expansion in supply chain in emerging markets and increased concerns on product safety and traceability.

In 2019, we expect our Product division, which represents 77% of our earnings, to benefit from good organic revenue growth at constant currency. Our Trade business delivered an organic revenue growth of 2.2% at constant rate. We delivered an operating profit of £83 million, slightly down year-on-year, driven by the portfolio mix. Our Caleb Brett business reported solid organic growth. And moving forward, we expect good organic growth as we’ll benefit from global trade floors, as well as the development from strong regional trade in Asia, the Indian Ocean, the med and the Americas.

Our Government & Trade Services business delivered robust organic growth. And moving forward, we also expect robust organic growth. AgriWorld business, revenue was slightly below last year. And moving forward, we expect a solid organic growth, driven by the expansion of our clients into fast-growing markets and new customer wins. In 2019, we expect our Trade-related businesses, which accounts for 70% of our profit, to benefit from good organic growth performance at constant currency.

Turning now to Resource, where we saw an improved trading conditions in 2019 and – in 2018, sorry, and in the second half. Our Resource-related business reported an organic revenue growth of 0.3% at constant currency, with a better trading in the second half of 2018. We’ve delivered an operating profit of £27.4 million. Our disciplined approach to cost control enabled us to report an operating margin that was stable. The revenue from CapEx Inspection was a slight decline year-on-year, driven by a lower level of investment in exploration activities from our clients and some price pressure in the industry.

Moving forward, we expect solid organic growth, driven by the gradual increase in investment of oil and gas companies in exploration and production. The demand for Opex Maintenance Services remained stable in a competitive environment, and we expect the same trend in 2019. In 2018, we’ve seen robust organic growth for testing activities in the Mineral business, and we expect good organic growth in 2019. Overall, we expect to deliver a solid organic revenue growth at constant currency in our Resource division, which contributed 6% of our profit in 2018.

I would like now to close our presentation with a few comments on the strengths of Intertek before we answer any questions you might have. Intertek operates a high-quality earnings models. Capital-light, which, combined with our entrepreneurial culture, enables us to react quickly to new growth opportunities by following the supply chain of our customers in new geographies. Our approach to value creation is based on the compounding effect year-after-year of margin accretive revenue growth, strong cash generation and disciplined investment in growth.

The structural growth drivers in the global quality assurance market are attractive; and at the group level, we expect to deliver a GDP+ organic revenue growth in the real term that is margin accretive and strongly cash generative. We expect our Product division, which represents 77% of the group’s earnings in 2018, to grow ahead of global GDP. We expect our Trade division, that represents 17% of the group’s earnings in 2018, to grow at a rate broadly similar to GDP through the cycle. The growth prospect of our Resource division, which represents 6% of the group’s earnings in 2018, are improving, with the increased investment to oil and gas, exploration and production activities, as well as the development of renewable energies.

Intertek is going from strength to strength, making consistent progress on strategy and performance. We have scale positions in attractive end markets in more than 100 countries. We have a strong track record of creating shareholder value, operating a high-quality compounder earnings model. Ever-growing corporate complexity is a growth accelerator, leveraging our unique Total Quality Assurance value proposition that offers the clients superior customer service with our innovative ATIC solutions. Our ever-better operational discipline is making Intertek ever stronger every day.

Thank you very much for being on the call today, and we’ll be answering any questions you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is coming through from the line of Tom Sykes of Deutsche Bank London. Please go ahead with your question.

Tom Sykes

Yes, good morning everybody. A few, please. So firstly, just on your free cash flow outlook. Do you actually think you can grow your free cash flow this year if you’re going to be increasing your CapEx to the £130 million, £140 million? And when you look at the working capital development, do you think you can maintain your payables level particularly at this rate? I know receivables were better in H2, but you have pushed out the payables quite a lot.

On the Products business, I guess you had lots of questions on what looks like slightly weaker growth rates at the end of the year. Can you make some comments on that, whether that’s tariff related or not and why growth should pick up in H1, please? And then if you can make any comments on the margin impact of the M&A expected for full year 2019, please.

André Lacroix

Okay. So hopefully, I’ve captured all the question, Tom. Look, starting with working capital. I think what you are seeing is the continuous focus on both receivable and payables, as you would have noted. Over the first year when we started releasing the working capital, we focused on receivables, and now we are focused on payable. And we believe that the trend that we have delivered are sustainable and structural.

We do not guide specifically for free cash flow, but you can obviously run the numbers for yourself. The company is highly cash generative even with – at free cash flow level even with £130 million of CapEx. As far as your question on margin impact – and I’ll come to Product later on which is obviously a longer answer.

I think we focus our investments on margin-accretive targets. That’s the way we think about it. And you’ve seen the impact of acquisitions on our margin in 2018 and in 2017. And look, we are very confident in the acquisitions we’ve made. Obviously, you can run your own model regarding Alchemy, and Alchemy will take a few years to basically be above the group margin. But that’s what I would say for now, and we are not guiding specifically on acquisition margins for 2019.

But overall, the strategy is margin-accretive acquisitions. So let’s talk about Product. I mean, the first thing I would say is that I wouldn’t judge the performance of the global business on two months. We’ve announced our results at the end of October and now we do a full year. I think we have a lot of moving parts, as you know, around the world. And when the business is doing well, which is the case of Intertek, we have part of the organization that are doing extremely well. And naturally, they start focusing on the next year.

I think the important point I would say, which I guess is the question behind your question, we saw an organic growth acceleration in H2, 4% compared to 3.4%. And I’d like to give you two data points that I think will help you with the question. First of all, although we do not disclose quarterly figures, I can say that our Q4 organic growth were slightly better than Q3 and Q3 was obviously better than H1. And the important point that you’re raising is, I can and show you that there was no change of trends between Q3 and Q4 on our global business lines, our Softlines, Hardlines, Electrical and in China, which I think is your question. Okay.

Tom Sykes

Okay, I leave it there thank you.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Edward Stanley of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead with your question.

Edward Stanley

A couple, please. On the electronics division, part of the Products division specifically, I’m interested in what conversations you’re having with your clients around 5G and the ramp-up to 5G in the mobile testing space and whether there’s something we should expect from – for growth in that regard.

Secondly, I’ve noticed a couple of large toy companies reporting better-than-expected growth, LEGO and a couple of others. Is this a trend people will write off as being x growth too easily, and actually, we might see positive surprises in toys in the coming years, or not?

André Lacroix

Thanks. Look, 5G, in my view, is going to be very exciting for the quality assurance market. Obviously, the level of disclosure on the pace at which the 5G infrastructure will be in place and when the mobile operators will launch the new models, obviously, it’s quite cryptic for obvious reasons, everybody has got an interest there.

We believe that the 5G technology will have a potentially bigger impact than people thinks, because you will get obviously a much, much better usage experience in terms of quality and speed and certainly capacity than you get with 5G. But importantly, the intelligence that we have, it will be superior to Wi-Fi.

So I think it will be a very exciting moment for the industry. And everybody is working hard around the world to basically get ready with infrastructure, which is obviously foundation number one and two, the mobile devices. And which means that from an Intertek standpoint, the testing will be very, very, very interesting because it’s going to be more complex technology and so forth, et cetera, you know the drill.

As far as toys are concerned, I think I totally agree with you. We should not basically believe that the toy industry is not exactly industry for the future. I think there are lots of interesting trends, and toys are becoming much more technology orientated.

You also see a lot of development in terms of first educational toys, which is really, really important. We see a lot of trends with toys replicating instruments as keyboard, guitars and drums. So there is a lot of things happening. And the other thing I was going to say with the market, the intelligence, the old toys are not getting out of fashion. I was in Italy a few weeks ago and the old traditional Italian toys are back in fashion. So we are very excited to be part of the toy industry. And as you heard, our business is doing very well.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Paul Sullivan from Barclays.

Paul Sullivan

Just a couple from me. Firstly, on…

André Lacroix

Paul, are you still there?

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Rajesh Kumar from HSBC.

André Lacroix

Just once again. We – sorry, we didn’t hear the question from Paul. So we probably should ask Paul to repeat his questions. Paul, are you there? Operator Paul’s line has dropped.

Operator

Paul’s line has dropped.

André Lacroix

All right. Okay. So hopefully

Operator

We’ll go ahead with Rajesh Kumar from HSBC.

André Lacroix

Off course, off course, yes.

Rajesh Kumar

Hai good morning. Thanks for taking the question. On Slide number 23, you showed the outsourced market for testing industry, which implies potential for a lot of growth in the future. Can you help us with your thoughts on when and how you see that outsourcing trend to develop?

The second would be, when you talk about the ATIC market, have your pitch changed in nature in some way when you’re going to meet customers that is either you’re meeting people at the board level rather than meeting people at procurement level of organizations or you’re meeting more people from different departments? How has the whole sales process changed because of pitching this ATIC model compared to the past or compared to your peers?

André Lacroix

Thanks for your questions. I mean, look, on outsourcing, it’s an integral part of our sales activities. So typically, we focus our sales activities on five priorities: one is customer retention, basically making sure you farm and develop your existing relationship; two is client penetrations, getting more business inside existing clients; two new customers; obviously, four is ATIC and I’ll cover that; and five is outsourcing. Outsourcing discussions are more of a long-term nature with clients. We don’t talk about the outsourcing wins that we get because typically, as a company, we don’t talk about the activities we do for our clients. But there is no question that we are doing well, and this market continues to make progress.

And when we talk to our clients, we have really, really good discussions, so it’s a good business. But it’s a long- term discussions because when a company outsource to Intertek, it’s obviously a structural decisions And you can imagine, it’s complex. As far as ATIC is concerned, look, we’ve been talking to our clients about our ATIC end-to-end solutions for now several years. We have a well-articulated selling process and we’ve got selling tools and training in place.

And typically, the way we do it, Raj, is basically we use our existing relationship within customers' organizations to have a broader conversation with our contact, but also people at a slightly higher level, which enable us to cover the broad spectrum of solutions that we have as an opportunity for our clients. And then we go back into the individual departments to sell solutions. So indeed, our ATIC selling approach is more like, if you want, a senior level selling inside in the organization. It doesn’t mean it’s necessarily C-suite. It also is C-suite, but it could also be a head of supply, a head of risks. So it’s really important for us, and it’s part of the way we manage our client relationships.

Rajesh Kumar

Appreciate the caller thank you.

Operator

The next question is from the line of George Gregory of Exane. Please go ahead with your call.

George Gregory

Two, please. Firstly, just on Alchemy. I wondered whether you could tell us what that business delivered in terms of profit or loss for 2018. I think the prior expectation was a modest loss. I just wondered if you could perhaps confirm where it landed for 2018. And secondly, the – within the Trade business, the second half margin saw a decline, albeit that was on a much softer comp, bearing in mind the hurricane impact in the second half of last year. I just wondered whether you could elaborate a bit on the margin performance of Trade, please.

André Lacroix

Sure. I think as far as Alchemy is concerned, the business was in line with expectations. You will recall that we gave you the IFRS revenue expectations in the RNS in November, so it was bang in line. And the profitability was also in line with expectations, as you said, a small loss. In terms of the Trade, look, the margin on the Trade is essentially a function of the portfolio mix. As you can imagine, we have large businesses with different operating margin. And what we saw in the second half is in line with what we saw in the first half, essentially, a portfolio mix effect. So there is nothing more than that in the numbers. Okay.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Paul Sullivan from Barclays. Please go ahead with your question.

Paul Sullivan

Hello, can you hear me? Second time lucky.

André Lacroix

Welcome back Paul.

Paul Sullivan

I don’t know what happened there, sorry about that. Going back to just Product. I mean, well, how – I mean, how should we think about the slight sort of change in guidance? Because I think last year, you were talking about robust growth in 2018. Now you’re talking about good growth. Is that – it seems like more the nuanced change than anything more substantial. Is that correct?

André Lacroix

So I think – and thanks for asking the question. I think it’s an important point to elaborate. Look, from my perspective, the Product division has had an outstanding track record. If you look at the performance in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, we had mid- single-digit organic growth at constant currency. And as you know, it’s the beginning of the year and we tend to be considered in our guidance. So a few things I would say.

If you look at the objectives side-by-side, which I’m sure you will, there is no change of guidance between the 2018 performance at actual rates – sorry, at constant currency rates, sorry, and 2019 for our high-margin global-scale business line of Softlines, Hardline and Electrical. So that’s the main point. Then you asked, to use your terminology, is basically around the edge in certain business lines. So let me give you a bit of color. BA, as you know, has had a similar stellar performance, is going to comp against the year which saw the change of ISO standards, and therefore, you had a bit of a base effect here.

Regulatory in the Chemical & Pharma front, as you probably recall, there was a change of regulation with which in – at the end of H1. So we’re going to be comping against that. So did I essentially – the nuance you are talking about, personally, I’m not worried about Product. We’ve had a stellar performance. I mean, look at the margin. I mean, we are really firing on all cylinders here.

Paul Sullivan

Right. I mean, just a follow on, some housekeeping. Depreciation and amortization, it went down year-on-year. How quickly does that trend up towards CapEx? And then on restructuring charges, in the absence of material M&A, should we assume that restructuring charges sort of turn to zero this year?

André Lacroix

I mean, Paul, the answer is we don’t guide on either or. So we’ll take it a step at a time, if you don’t mind. The year just started, right?

Paul Sullivan

Okay thank you very much.

André Lacroix

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Andy Grobler from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead with your question.

Andy Grobler

Just a few quick ones from me, if I may. Can I just go back to Product? Just I didn’t quite – maybe I didn’t quite hear properly. I think you said that Q4 organic was better than Q3 and Q3 was better than H1. Did I hear that correctly?

Was one. Two, just on CapEx, that remains much lower than it had been historically. How much of that change in CapEx, if we do this proportion of sales, is kind of internal fundamental change versus mix?

And then thirdly, again, on Alchemy, and I think you kind of hinted the answer to this. With the first year in line with expectations, you said you thought it’d be a few years before it was up to group margins. Is that expectation still up around about year three that it gets up towards group margins?

André Lacroix

Yes. I mean, just – thanks, Andy. Look, let’s start with the last question first. Look, we are really excited about Alchemy, as I said, in the first slide. The feedback we’re getting from our clients is really tremendous. And there’s really a need for frontline employee skills upgrade because unless you have that, you can have all the process you want, you’re not going to get the quality output. So we just went to a food conference, global food conference in Nice last week, and I mean, our stand was busy as we’ve never seen it before.

I mean, some major corporations that are based here in Europe and never heard of how technology could help food manufacturing in operations to really cope with the huge issue, which is basically a high-churn, low-skilled, low-paid workers not even showing up from time to time to do the job. And then we had retailers saying, "Well, my goodness, we have all these millennials working for us." And it’s a different type of population to manage and to engage. So look, the guidance we gave in July last year when we announced the acquisition remained very, very, very – about what we have in mind, and we are very excited.

As far as CapEx is concerned, look, our CapEx is essentially made of several elements, as you would imagine. Maintenance CapEx, which you need in a lab operation, as you can imagine. We obviously invest quite a bit in technology to basically either upgrade our operations or develop new solutions, including the internal systems. And we do also investments in lab expansions where we open new facilities around the world. And last but not least, innovation.

So that’s basically what’s in the CapEx. And this is how we basically make the decisions. And our guidance remains between 4% to 5% of revenue as a proxy. I think what I said in the opening comments – in the opening questions on Q4, I said that although we don’t give quarterly data because we report at the end of October, I can say that our Q4 organic growth at a group level was slightly better than Q3. And also said that, between Q3 and Q4, there was no change of organic growth trajectory on Softlines, Hardline, Electrical, which are of global scale, consumer goods businesses and China. So that’s what I said, Andy.

Andy Grobler

Okay. So okay, we didn’t say that Q4 Product wasn’t – haven’t changed potentially from Q3. But just on those soft, hard – Soft and Hardlines and E&E segment...

André Lacroix

I thought it was the – that was the question that I was being asked, people worry about China and all these things. So I think, look, I’ve given you a lot of data points that I typically don’t to reassure you that everything is fine. So I think if we leave to that, Andy, it would be great.

Andy Grobler

Okay. Can I just ask you just on – one more on the CapEx one, if I may. If you look back to when you first started versus now with CapEx sales lower, of those, the four blocks you talked about, which one has changed the most for maintenance, expansion, technology and innovation?

André Lacroix

I think what I would say has changed the most is not the components, it’s the way we basically go about approving CapEx. It’s basically investments like M&A, so it’s the same approach. And as you know, we have a margin-accretive portfolio strategy, and we make sure that we target our CapEx investments in the high- growth, high-margin sectors on sustainable basis.

That’s the major change. It’s the way we allocate CapEx to basically deliver our portfolio strategy. Maintenance – Andy, when it comes to maintenance, zero defect quality is viable for me, so we do what’s required here, right, there is no issue here.

Andy Grobler

Okay brilliant, thank you very much.

André Lacroix

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Alex Mees of JPMorgan. Please go ahead with your question.

Alex Mees

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions. So just two, please: one general, one specific. On the general question, I was just very interested to get a bit more color on Slide 25 that shows the growing trend of product recalls in various categories. And I wonder if I could just ask you what you think drives that and whether you think it can continue to grow at that pace. And then secondly, the specific question on IFRS 16. Ross, thanks for giving the details on the balance sheet in terms of what the standard means for 2018 numbers. I wonder if you can just help me understand what the impact would be for depreciation and finance costs on the 2018 numbers, please. Thanks.

André Lacroix

Well, let’s start – why don’t we have Ross start with IFRS and I’ll do recalls later.

Ross McCluskey

Yes, sure. So Alex, obviously, you’ve seen the note in the accounts that talked about the increase in the liabilities that we estimated between £215 million and £217 million, which will feed through for the – into the results for next year. In terms of specific line items in the P&L, we’re not giving exact guidance across each of component parts. But as we said in the announcements, at a EPS level, effectively, the impact is immaterial for the group.

André Lacroix

Okay. On product recall, if you step back and you look at the world of corporations today, it doesn’t matter which company you take, it applies to every sector, corporations have had to expand their geographic footprint and are truly global. They had, obviously, to innovate and increase their SKUs type of product lines.

And all of that has created a lot of complexity. And as you know, corporations have focused for the last two or three decades on shareholder value creation. And in a lot of cases, they have not spend enough time thinking on a systemic end-to-end risk management for their supply chain, which takes time, because unless you have a problem, you don’t think you have a problem. So the reason why you’re seeing an increased number of recalls is because the pace of innovation is not stopping, it’s accelerating as a matter of fact.

And there is always this conflict between the commercial agenda, how fast they’re going to market versus is my product ready. And this is making it either high risk for corporations to launch new products. And the other thing, I would say, if you take global corporations, they’ve lost a lot of their local knowledge, and we see it a lot in our regulatory business, where they don’t have the local, legal, technical department.

And I can tell you a personal example. When I was with Colgate, a product manager, it’s Colgate France, we had a head of technical, a head of legal, a head of regulatory. And corporations over the years have moved to European headquarters, sometimes, global categories, and have lost this local knowledge. So you’ve got a really interesting situation here where the world of corporation is more and more complex. They had to accelerate the pace of innovations.

And they’ve lost a lot of internal capability, which explains some of these mistakes we are seeing. And our clients are aware of it. That’s why going back to TQA and we see an increased focus on operational risk management, which is at the heart of what we’re trying to offer to our clients.

Alex Mees

That’s really helpful, thank you.

Operator

The next question is from the line of David Roux of Bank of America. Please go ahead with your question.

David Roux

Two questions from my side. The first one relates to the China business. Can you perhaps remind us of the sort of broad splits in the business between domestic and export markets? And then just as a follow-on from that, can you give us the growth progression between these two markets over the year? And I think let’s take that one first and I’ll get on to my second one.

André Lacroix

Well, if you give me the two, then it’s easier, then I can answer them back to back. What is the other question?

David Roux

Okay, sure. Then the second one relates to CapEx Inspection Services. You mentioned a slight decline in growth for the year. I was hoping whether you can tell me whether there was positive growth in the second half of the year compared to the prior year.

André Lacroix

So look, on the China business, we don’t disclose all this data of China. But what I can tell you is that our domestic business is around 25% of our total business in China. And of those businesses, export and domestic that’s the fastest growing because of the Chinese economy growing and it’s the growing double digit. So that’s really very exciting moving forward. The export business continues to do well also. As far as CapEx Inspections, I assume you’re talking about oil and gas.

David Roux

That was correct.

André Lacroix

So look, oil and gas was slightly down for the year in revenues, as we said, which is a function of volume and price. As you know, this is an area where price has gone down over the years given the long-term nature of the oil price crisis that we saw. And we believe that the investments that we are seeing from oil and gas companies will enable us to deliver better revenue performance moving forward, and we are talking about solid this year.

David Roux

Okay. And was there any sort of slowdown in the decline in the second half?

André Lacroix

As a matter of fact, you might have seen it, the H1 performance in our Resource business was better than H2. So it was an improvement of trading conditions as I’ve mentioned earlier.

David Roux

Okay.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Rory McKenzie of UBS. Please go ahead with your question.

Rory McKenzie

It’s Rory here. Within the products outlook, I was surprised that the Business Assurance is set to slow. I know there are tough comps from the ISO recertification work, but I don’t think that was very significant for you. One, of course, you will have Alchemy coming into organic growth in H2 next year. So I guess kind of two questions, can you give more detail on that slow outlook in Business Assurance? And secondly, what are you currently projecting for Alchemy growth?

André Lacroix

On Alchemy, will not be in organic growth next year, right – so, this year, sorry. So it takes another calendar year for Alchemy to be in organic growth. So while we are basically – sorry?

Rory McKenzie

When did it close, sorry, I thought you closed in August?

André Lacroix

Yes, but we wait for the next calendar year to do that. So it will be in organic growth 2019, okay? As far as Business Assurance is concerned, we have two type of businesses in our Business Assurance. We have what we call ISO certifications and we got supply management or audits. And there is no question that we saw a significant uptick in our ISO certification activities in 2018 because of the change of standards that were required on September 15 last year on 9001 and 14001. And basically, you’ve got to take that into consideration.

Rory McKenzie

Okay thank you very much.

André Lacroix

You’re welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from the line of George Gregory of Exane. Please go ahead with your question.

George Gregory

Sorry, just one quick follow-up. Going back to the impact of Alchemy in the second half. The – I think you cited that the margin benefited to the tune of 10 basis points in the second half from M&A and disposals, which was similar to the first half, I believe, despite the second half being diluted by the impact of Alchemy. I’m just wondering what the offset to that was in the second half. I wonder whether you could provide any color on that, please.

André Lacroix

Yes, look, it’s not complicated. I mean, if you look at acquisitions that we’ve made in 2018 and 2017, so we’ve made some really good acquisitions which are margin accretive, and that’s offsetting the dilutive effect of Alchemy. There’s nothing more than that.

George Gregory

Okay thank you.

André Lacroix

You’re welcome.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Will Kirkness of Jefferies. Please go ahead with your question.

Will Kirkness

So just wondering if there are – I guess, it’s quite a way last restructuring like there’s another way. Are there any areas that’s sort of still persistently underperforming. And I – obviously, they have to say which ones they are, but just whether there’s anything that might need to be looked at into this year. And then whether there are any gaps that stand out from conversations with your clients where you might need to do an acquisition or to divest organically.

André Lacroix

Look, I think there is no question that, although we’ve made a lot of progress over the years, you always have standout performance in a business of global nature like us with 100 countries and 15-plus business lines. So there are some opportunities to basically continue to make some improvement. I mean, there is no question. It’s obvious that we expect margins to start rebuilding in our Resource sector over time, given the fact that if you look at what happens since the peak that we saw in 2013, how margin has been halved.

So clearly, it’s an area where we believe we can do better. And if I look at site consistency or performance, if I look at countries, if I look at business lines, we do have opportunities, of course. Of course. And that’s what we’re doing with our performance management approach. Mind you, as you drive a higher and higher performance, the best gets better and, obviously, the weakest might get further away because the best gets better. So these standout performers remain a huge priority for us, and that’s what we do with our performance management that’s delivering the results that we talked about today.

As far as opportunities with clients to obviously cover some gaps in terms of services, of course, there are opportunities in many areas. You will have seen the investments that we’ve done in terms of cybersecurity and we continue to invest there. We have talked about sustainability. And it’s not on the acquisition, it could be organic innovation, too, right? So yes, we have plenty of opportunities to go for.

Will Kirkness

Thanks very much.

André Lacroix

You welcome

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Rajesh Kumar of HSBC. Please go ahead with your question

Rajesh Kumar

Just one quick follow-up, please. When you look at the comps for second half of next year, do you think that some of the comps in Product lines, which are related to Softlines growth, might be a bit difficult? Some reports in the market suggest that the U.S. importers are basically stocking up their inventory early on. I know that’s not your business model, but was there a tailwind which we need to bear in mind while looking at next year estimates?

André Lacroix

No, I don’t think so. I don’t think so.

Rajesh Kumar

You’ve not seen any tailwind as suppliers move from China to Vietnam, or more products being shipped out.?

André Lacroix

Yes. I mean, if you see the – I mean, obviously, your question about is manufacturing decisions, it is a very important decision for a brand to change manufacturing locations, and we’ve talked about it during the call in November. And we are monitoring, obviously, every single step that any client might want to take. And if you think about it, why would they make such decisions while the discussions are still going on.

And why, also, since a decision that has been made, the first decision has been made between U.S. in China, the renminbi has helped to offset most of the increase. So look it is an area that will take time for clients to think about. Over the years, we have seen clients move supply from one country to the other. And definitely, we are involved in that and that’s good for Intertek. But as far as the China question is concerned, no, we’ve not seen any change, okay?

Rajesh Kumar

So when you see a change, do you normally get a step-down in revenue at a higher margin? Or do you normally keep the revenue at the same level with a similar level of margin?

André Lacroix

Look, we work with more than 270,000 clients around the world, so your question is very, very generic. The way to think about it, if we work with a client in Electrical and we produce in one country and we move to another country, of course, there will be a different price reflecting the costs of doing business in that country.

But that will be also reflected on margin, and therefore, we benefit from the change in addition to the assurance activities that we offer to manage the change, because obviously this change is quite complex. So I’m not worried about change of manufacturing location because that’s something we do all the time with our clients.

Rajesh Kumar

Thanks.

André Lacroix

Okay.

Operator

I will now hand you back to your host to conclude today’s conference.

André Lacroix

Okay. Thank you very much, everyone, for being on the call today. I know it’s a busy day. Any questions, please reach out to us. And thanks again. Bye-bye.

Operator

Thank you for joining today’s call.