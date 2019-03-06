Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Management Presents at Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference (Transcript)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference Call March 5, 2019 3:25 PM ET

Frank Louthan

All right. Good afternoon. My name is Frank Louthan, I’m the senior wireline analyst here at Raymond James covering data centers and cable and telecom and today I’m very, very pleased to have Digital Realty Trust back with us again. We’ve got Matt Mercier and Bill Griffiths, both Vice Presidents, Finance in the Finance Department here to do the presentation here. They’re going to go through a few slides, go over a brief introduction of what DLR is and then we will take few questions, and then we’re going to try little interactivity with the audience. We’ve got an app we’ve been using. We’ve put up a website and a code to put in and we’ll take a few audience questions, I think use that for a couple of further questions with management towards the end. So with that, I’ll turn it over.

Matt Mercier

Sure. Thanks, Frank. I appreciate inviting us for the conference call. It’s great to be here and thank you for your interest in Digital Realty. To kick off, give a quick background. So Digital Realty, we are a leading global provider of data center solutions. We seek to power our customers’ digital ambitions and we do that through a network of over few hundred data centers across 30 -- over 30 metropolitan markets and over 30 million square feet of space.

We are currently around 35 billion in terms of total enterprise value. We are part of the S&P500. We have a very high quality diverse customer base numbering over 2,300 as of our most recent reported figures and we are one of the only data center REITs with investment grade rating from all three rating agencies which helps provide us with solid and stable financial underpinning for not only having low capital for ourselves but also financial stability and security for our customers.

So talking about the industry and the demand drivers, I would say, we are fortunate to be in an industry that is levered for long-term secular demand drivers. I’ve been at Digital for over 12 years and I've been amazed by the ability for us to be able to grow every year for something new technologically or new customer and new architectural requirement to come out to continue to propel and feed our growth.

What you see here are some of the, what we consider to be the next wave of demand drivers, being Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, vehicles, 5G, a lot of the buzz we sitting here talked about today. But I think most importantly right now what we see is that we're in the midst of a general IT outsourcing and cloud growth environment. I mean that's really as of today what’s driving and fueling a lot of our growth from top cloud service providers who have an underlying growth demand from their own business and we’re seeing that continue. We think we’re really just in the midst of that. And again we see the next wave to come in which -- some of which we’ve demonstrated here.

So to just to speak to why we believe we’re well positioned to capture this demand. So we like to talk about kind of our competitive advantage along three main pillars for sort of a financial stability underpinning all that. So first and foremost is our expansive global reach. As I mentioned we’re in over 30 markets across 13 countries and really that allows us to have meaningful holistic conversations with our customers who are largely multinational firms themselves, who are looking to deploy their data center needs across multiple locations based on how they deploy their overall architecture in IT quality.

Second, again is to capitalize on that very global diverse and high quality of customer base largely underpinned and served by our global network and enterprise sales team. And again we have a diverse customer base across numerous industries, both IT as well as financial services, enterprises, cloud and content.

And lastly, we have built up a complementary product mix throughout our portfolio that we've not only built but also bought over the last several years, so that again we can have a very informative, very deep and holistic discussions with our customers, not only covering geographies and locations but also product types that we can help our customers ultimately land, expand, grow and connect.

So diving into couple of those core pillars a little bit further, as you can see we are largely located along major metropolitan areas along waterfront throughout our global portfolio. Most recently we formed or acquired and -- are forming a joint venture with our partner Brookfield and entered South America’s almost recent acquisition and new market entry. It's again is to capitalize on that overall global portfolio and breadth so that we can propel our customers' needs and growth into these new market jurisdictions. And I think something that also gives us a competitive advantage is, we largely own all of our facilities, right, so we can control our open destiny and we can provide that flexibility from a deployment and time-to-market so that we can meet our customers’ overall needs.

And lastly again our portfolio is largely unencumbered which gives us financial stability and flexibility that we believe we need, to compete effectively. Digging in talking a little more about our customer base, again I think the first thing that I would point out goes to the last page where you can see, this is our top 20 customers which makes a little over half of our overall revenue base. And the first thing I would point out is the number of locations each customer is deployed throughout our portfolio. You can see that in every case there is multiple locations where these customers are taking space within our broader portfolio, again I think empathizing the need to be global and the need to have more locations because these -- they are deploying throughout the world themselves.

I think second I would point out is the fact that these are largely household high-quality credit lease, mainly taking generally long-term leases with us and long-term contracts with annual rent, giving us a solid foundation of stable cash flows for our overall business. And again, just noting that we have a diverse mix of customers through various industries and sectors.

And then lastly, just to talk about a little bit again that third pillar, our full spectrum of data center solution. So, again we have both built and bought these capabilities over the last several years, starting with our acquisition of TelX in 2015 continuing with our acquisition of the portfolio of assets in Europe and then our acquisition of DFT a couple of years ago and then most recently our acquisition of Ascenty which brought all these capabilities now in South America.

So what -- just again this gives us to the power to have a holistic dialogue with our customers. We think we are one of the few competitors in the space that can have this global dialogue, that can have this multiproduct dialogue where we can again serve their needs from both the land expand, grow and connect, whether that be direct next through our ability to offer cross connect through our edged facilities or through our Service Exchange which allows customers in multiple occasions feel direct connecting through a virtual exchange to many cloud service providers and ultimately to our hyperscale capabilities where we are currently under construction on over a 100 megawatt of incremental capacity, of which roughly 50% of that is already pre-leased down to where we can future proof our customers’ needs for future expansion via the -- almost 960 acres of land that we have available to us to continue to grow and expand our own portfolio and satisfy their needs.

And just wrapping up, so why do you think this is been successful? I mean I would say the proof is in some of the results that we have achieved in 2018. So 2018 from a top-line we grew our overall sales bookings by almost 35% from the prior year. We exceeded expectations on the bottom-line for earnings, cash flow metrics, on AFFO which was almost -- which was around 10% growth. We have strengthened our balance sheet through a number of capital raising efforts that we started with not only last year but it continued with early this year and we have one of the lowest cost of borrowings in the industry. And lastly, we’ve been able to also grow our dividend most recently with the 7% increase our dividend and that marks the 14th consecutive year of dividend increases for us as a company.

And with that, I will turn it over to Frank for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Frank Louthan

So let’s start with one question, I get a lot of and we got some journalists in the room. Talk to us little bit about -- may be describe what you do relative to some other names we may be familiar with like Equinix, Interxion, CyrusOne and so forth. They are all part of the data center business but not all of them are quite the same. So tell us what you do the things different from them?

Matt Mercier

Sure, I mean hopefully that works well with kind of the overview I gave on this. What we would say is, we’re one of the few providers that is a global multiproduct or has a global and multiproduct offering. I think if you look across the spectrum of our peers, they tend to have a higher focus one end of the other. So let’s just speak in terms of geography. I think our closest competitor in terms of geographic reach is Equinix, they are also a global provider. They are probably accessing in more markets than we are but in terms of where they focus on their product mix is largely on the co-location interconnection side of the spectrum.

Now you’re starting to hear them talk about reaching into more of a scale, hyperscale but it’s at a very, much smaller level than we are doing today and in -- isolated as of today in very select markets. So again I think that speaks to we’re able to offer the full spectrum across the global portfolio.

Conversely, if you look at Interxion, they are largely geographically focused within Europe.

And again, largely focused on sort of one end of the product spectrum. So that's where we believe that we compete effectively. Again it’s on being able to offer a global multiproduct offering to our customers, having an ability to have that conversation that gives them security, that gives them consistency of operation, consistency of contract and one company to go to have help solving.

Frank Louthan

So as you look at the various things that different companies do, so what's there -- in some cases, you see customers that use a variety of different types of data centers and walk us through that and how do you saw a certain parts of the puzzle and things that others -- maybe that others did that you don’t and as you look at -- as customers are looking at their deployments?

Matt Mercier

Sure, I mean again it kind of puts some same general theme that I'm sure you’re probably going to check me saying, but when -- for example when we have discussions with a large social media customer of ours, we are able to have not only a dialogue about needs that they have that are in the 20 plus megawatts area, but also maybe an edge facility need that they have that could be 300 KW or smaller and cross connect they need to get from one network traffic to another, or an ability to reach a cloud service provider via our Service Exchange Offering. So that is what really I think sets us apart.

We’re able to have very broad conversation, where I think a lot of our competitors would have a much more specific conversation either around location or specially around product, and I think that's what sets us apart again. And then on top of that is our I think something I forgot to reemphasize of our financial stability being investment grade rated, having the lowest cost of capital, which maybe doesn’t always come up in a customer dialogue but I think overall from an investor or investment perspective we think is a true competitive advantage for us versus our competitors.

Frank Louthan

Right, so you were pretty involved in M&A last year. Talk to us about that, and how we should think about M&A as part of your strategy for the next 12 months?

Matt Mercier

Yes, I mean M&A well, has been part of our DNA since the founding of our company. We don't give any specific guidance on M&A or acquisitions for 2019, but as I think it's safe to say we are a natural buyer or participant in any transaction that come to market. We are one of the largest players. Again we have access to capital. We have certain deals closed. So we monitor, evaluate, and look at every deal that comes to market, and I expect that you would continue to see us do that going forward. I think we feel pretty comfortable where we are as of today with, again our product reach, our geographic reach, especially with the recent acquisition of Ascenty and our -- and using that as our portfolio and our future expansion needs for the South American region. And we will just continue to monitor other situations as they arise as we have in the past.

Frank Louthan

So just talk about the JV a little bit. It’s been discussed a lot in the industry but very few have actually pulled it off and got one. So talk to us a little about the advantages to the JV and why you chose to go that way?

Matt Mercier

Sure. I'll talk -- I mean we had joint ventures I think in some form, smaller than others, but I didn’t always get quite impressed but I did recently. But we've had joint ventures as part of our call it strategy for over 10 years. Obviously some of the more recent ones are definitively he larger one notably Ascenty which we closed and are waiting closing of the official joint venture with Brookfield. And so why did we choose a joint venture in South America? I think there is a couple of reasons. One, risk management. We're available to share the risk management and funding needs of what is a fairly heavy development portfolio with Brookfield and I would say operational and business environment know how that Brookfield brings to the mix given that they had over 100 years of experience operating in Brazil. So between our operational expertise in data customer, our customer base that we can bring to that portfolio to help continue to grow and accelerate the great momentum that Chris Torto and his team have already built in that portfolio along with Brookfield’s management and experience operating within that region just made the most sense for us to with someone like that and continue to operate going forward in that joint venture structure.

Frank Louthan

So how big of a part of the strategy is that going forward as a source of capital?

Matt Mercier

We don't really target by the percentage or joint ventures. We've also got another joint venture in Japan with Mitsubishi that we continue to grow and that along the similar lines Mitsubishi is a well known established partner in Japan who can really help us navigate that market in the nuances of Japan and also bring additional customers and views on how best to operate within that market. So I think it's a nice synergy that we create there between [Technical Diffiulty].

Thus far we've not seen or have really any concerns with regard to US trade policy affecting Chinese hyperscalers’ ability to grow. I mean just circling back at the past couple of quarters, we've had significant amount of demand from those customers and we continue to have dialogue with those customers and expect them to continue to be -- to potentially drive demand for us moving into 2019. I’d say in general for hyperscalers the demand is secular in nature and we continue to have dialogue across the board there and expect that segment to continue to drive further bookings.

Frank Louthan

All right. So one issue that’s cropped up in the introductions to provided capital, some of the startup roll funds and infrastructure funds, strictly caused some supply issues in Northern Virginia which is a big market for you. Talk to us about how the impact to that supplies hitting back to your business and what you’re seeing its effect on pricing and so forth, both in Northern Virginia and kind of everywhere else?

Bill Griffiths

I would say -- I can start. We have seen increased supply in Northern Virginia, however we’ve seen that supply met with robust demand and then we’ve had -- it’s really been strong absorption in that market. And so although supply has been -- there has been uptick in supply but the demand has to keep dynamic really in balance. So I think that the competitors have been I think continue to be rational with regard to supply in the face of what’s been really strong demand.

Matt Mercier

I would add to that, if we see some of these I will call regional providers or some of these private equity or other capital source backed players come into certain markets, I mean again, we see that they are not able to have that broader dialogue with customers who are seeking deployment in multiple locations across the globe. You just don't see the private equity players I think being able to provide the scale, the expertise and the multiproduct offerings that we can. So that's where we believe that again our positioning is above and beyond what they are able to provide and the dialogues they are able to have and where we believe we have a more competitive offering as evidenced by kind of the strong bookings that we have and we hope to expect it to continue going forward.

Frank Louthan

In the meantime they are willing to underwrite the lower yields. I mean is that -- what kind of impact you see that having on your business and do you see that outside of Northern Virginia, is it more isolated there?

Bill Griffiths

I can start here. I mean what we’ve seen with the -- while the, call it the supply and demand dynamics is in balance, the demand from the hyperscalers has really been kind of what has brought some of the yields down a bit. During 2018 we did multiple deals over 25 megawatts and feel that, that size commences better pricing. But with that pricing, a lower pricing comes, long-term leases 2% to 3% annual -- fixed annual steps and a greater customer. So on a risk-adjusted basis we feel comfortable about despite a lower written given the long-term view we have and ultimately a return that’s within the range that we’re targeting.

Frank Louthan

A couple of more questions and we’ll do our interactive poll if you’d like to participate, I hope you will, there’s the code there. So talk to us about the European and the Asian markets, what's attractive about each and where are you’ve seen better growth?

Bill Griffiths

I can start here. So starting off with Europe. In Europe, record bookings year for us in 2018, we see strong demand, really the three markets that I'll call out are Frankfurt, Amsterdam and London. In each of those markets we've landed hyperscaler, customers, who've landed and really try the business themselves with an opportunity line of sight of the future growth. So I think in each of these markets we've been able to lease up first phases of development, begin the next phase of development and have clear line of sight into how -- into our future demand.

In APAC, it's a similar story. Again record bookings year-over-year for 2018 over ‘17. We resold out of our inventory in Singapore. Since purchasing land we’re in a position to coming into next phase there. Quite a bit of demand in Japan. We completed our first development just over a year-ago there, we’re on to our second development in Osaka, again lending [TSP] customers with potential to grow. So I'd say we feel really good about both Europe and Asia, and we've taken necessary steps to kind of ensure better platform to support customer growth.

Frank Louthan

Okay, great. All right. Give this a shot, I’ve some plan with some other sessions here with some of the questions here. So we'll start up with the audience things and will talk about this with the management. So what are your expectations for total megawatt bookings sector, 2019 versus 2018, so materially less than 2018, equal, higher or what's the megawatt?

So far -- mostly we think it is equal to or higher, so optimistic here. So what are you all thinking and look at sector wide on an annual basis would we see better bookings and what is your pipeline sale?

Bill Griffiths

I mean we are opportunistic we don't give guidance on our signing but we continue to see and have good dialogues across our sale hyperscale collocation interconnection product set. We feel very optimistic about 2019 and the underlying bottom-line guidance that we gave supports that but all I can say is we’re optimistic and hopeful that we can -- we don’t disappoint.

Frank Louthan

Got it, all right. Next question here. All right, so the biggest risk to the datacenter market in 2019, some things that to vote on hyperscale providers taking more deployments in house providing spending -- hyperscale providers are spending less, restructuring funds driving down development yields of pricing and/or corporate customers kind of go in direct to the cloud. What keeps you guys up to value, what should any of these things related to something different that you think is more of a risk to the sector this year?

Bill Griffiths

I mean -- we were pretty -- I mean were focused on most of these I would say we're really focused on supply and that's something we can't necessary control from our competitors. So we monitor supply before we bring new product on to a market. We have a very regimented investment communicate process, where we underwrite and make sure that we're being thoughtful and prudent about who's in that market, who is bringing online, where are they coming online so that we can make an educated decision around that.

In terms of hyperscalers simply spending less, I mean we -- our job is that our customers still remain robust. There the underlying business for a lot of the content providers in their cloud segment are still growing at a very rapid rate and for the majority of them is fastest growing segment with their business. so that overall makes us about, optimistic about their needs ultimately for our products and our offerings. It makes us again feel optimistic about the next year or several years as these demand drivers continue to be robust.

Frank Louthan

All right last question here real quick and we'll take from the audience. So how important are quarterly bookings in terms of gauging to help data services, not at all somewhat or very important? Seems to come up every quarter. So what is your take, kind of running the business, pace of the quarterly bookings relative to how you run and think about business?

Matt Mercier

I would agree with that answer, somewhat important. And I guess I'll stand on it. This is a lumpy business. I mean when you're about 20 plus megawatt deals that are constituent within that quarterly booking. I mean those are large and significant percentages of an overall quarter. So I think we look at, we obviously look at the quarterly trends but then we also kind of look at the trailing 12 months and see how that normalizes out and really try to not necessarily focus specifically on one quarter. But really what's in our pipeline what we booked historically, what of the conversations we're having with our customers. Historically how our other competitors sparing versus our percentage of booking s. Are we competing are we having relevant market share. I think any one quarter you're going to see again because of the lumpy nature of hyperscale deals, you're going to see some fluctuations that will happen from quarter-to-quarter, much as I know that we’ve always like to have a very steady upward progression. That's how we, that does now we come to reality.

Frank Louthan

All right. Great. Time real quick one. Any questions from the audience? Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Indiscernible]

Matt Mercier

Not that, I mean I think we've guided to 2019. We do have some roll downs that we publicly talked about for well over a year now, it’s a part of portfolio leases that we acquired from one of our larger acquisition. So we've guided to slightly negative on cash releasing spread for some of those larger deals that we underwrote to have that kind impact. Outside of that, 2019 is generally a larger expiration year than we've had in the past. But we feel confident in terms of our meeting or exceeding our average retention rates on those deals. And we feel post that I think we kind step down to a more normalized percentage of expiration annually from within our -- as a percentage of our total portfolio.

Frank Louthan

All right, great. Thank you very much. We’ll go to run out for breakout session right at time. But those who want to follow up feel free to come down with us. Thank you very much for being here.

Matt Mercier

Thank you, Frank.