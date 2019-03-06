AltaGas: Deliverance

We see further upside but are sticking to our a $20 CAD target on account of leverage concerns in the medium term.

AltaGas had become incredibly cheap last we spoke about it, and we recommended both the common and preferred shares.

Note: All amounts discussed below are in Canadian dollars.

We were bullish on AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and made a case for buying the common as well as the preferred shares recently. The stock has been on a tear since the December bottom and with Q4-2018 results in, we decided to check if longs should stick with the bullish thesis, or take a detour towards the exits.

Q4-2018

AltaGas delivered an exceptionally strong Q4-2018 with EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) coming in at the high end of expectations. Total dividends paid was higher than last year due to higher share count while dividends per share went significantly lower.

Source: Q4-2018 press release

One key aspect why we were bearish in the past is clearly reflected in this set of financials, the total liabilities. They clearly reflect the extraordinary leverage AltaGas has taken in order to try to achieve a modicum of growth. Now the numbers will trend lower with some more executed asset sales, but they still remain very high compared to prior to the acquisition. While investors may be surprised at that statement, our calculations show that in the absence of the WGL purchase, EBITDA would be substantially lower but FFO would be only 15% lower as interest costs would have not risen so much. Still, the fourth quarter did assuage investors who were worried after the rather disastrous Q3-2018 FFO numbers.

2019 guidance and valuation

AltaGas maintained the 2019 numbers with FFO being approximately $900 million or $3.27/share.

Source: Q4-2018 presentation

We don't think the adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) that AltaGas presents is comparable to other midstreams, but perhaps their recently introduced metric UAFFO is close. At midpoints, AltaGas will have about $2.90 in AFFO and $2.00 in UAFFO in 2019.

We bring up these three metrics (FFO, AFFO & UAFFO) to get to two points. The first being that we have a bullish bent over here, there is no question that this was a horrendous acquisition. For all the growth promised, we can show you that even 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2016 FFO/share were higher than being projected for 2019.

Source: 2016 Annual report

Source: 2014 Annual report

Further we would stress that the company back then was throwing off huge free cash flow and not bound to huge capital spending like it is now on the utilities side. Even so, the current valuation has been compressed and we think a fair valuation is at least 10X UAFFO, which includes a lot of capex spending being deducted from AFFO. That gets us to about $20/share.

2019 funding plan

AltaGas has ambitious capital plans for 2019. Those below are rather enormous amounts that are going to be addressed.

Source: Q4-2018 presentation

At $17.50, AltaGas has a market cap of $4.8 Billion, so when it will recycle $4.9 billion in one year, you can comprehend the amount that represents to a company of this size. We were surprised to read the next slide as it suggested a year end 2019 target of 5.5X debt to EBITDA.

Source: Q4-2018 presentation

This is quite aggressive and we are not sure how the company will manage this through asset sales. While the management reiterated this number, analysts seem to have a different concern, that even this leverage ratio was too high.

Patrick Kenny Good morning guys. Just on the target leverage metrics here, the 5.5x to 5x debt to EBITDA through 2023, this is up from the original pro-forma target ratio of 4.5x, I believe that also didn't contemplate selling the hydro assets at that time. So, just wondering if you could walk us through, you know why the 5.5x to 5x is the optimal capital structure now especially when some of your larger cap, midstream, utility peers are driving more towards the 4.5x to 5x times range? Randy Crawford I'll start up. I'll let Tim comment. Clearly that's our target as we go through this year. But as we look at the asset sales in the valuations that were receiving, ultimately over time, we'll continue to improve that metric, obviously with the resetting of the dividend, the cash flows that we're generating and the asset sales should be in a stronger position in the years ahead. But go ahead Tim. Tim Watson I will just say Patrick on the December 13 guidance call we were indicating 5x to 5.5x, so we were not using 4.5x. That might have been an earlier number, but certainly in the timeframe where we've cast our views out for the 2019 fiscal year, we've been indicating 5x to 5.5x times. So, you know I think it's actually fairly logical when you look at it. You know there is some peer Utilities in the market place that could be 6x or even little bit north of 6x. You know you've got some pure Midstream companies that are – they might 3x to 4x. We've got a healthy dose of utilities in our overall business mix as we described. So it's probably the right combination that results in that type of multiple target range.

Source: AltaGas Q4-2018 transcript

In our earlier coverage when we heard that the company was targeting 4.5X, we believed that the only way that would happen is if AltaGas sold every last bit of Canadian assets and paid down debt. It is good though that company is coming to adjust to reality and guiding investors properly. With AltaGas running a higher than normal leverage, all the way to 2023 though, there is little scope for a valuation expansion.

Source: Q4-2018 presentation

Conclusion

AltaGas has delivered a rather stellar quarter and we think Q1-2019 will be along similar lines powered by the utilities segment. With RIPET starting in Q2-2019, there is good momentum for the year. Valuation comparisons are very hard as AltaGas is a blend between a pure midstream and a pure utility, and beyond that constant asset sales keep finding a sustainable free cash flow number difficult. We are for now sticking to out 10X UAFFO target of $20 for this year. If you equate the UAFFO with sustainable free cash flow, our valuation is rather generous as companies like Enbridge (ENB) and TransCanada (TRP) trade at similar multiples while having much healthier balance sheets. Investors should expect more upside here in 2019 but use $20-$21 target price to hedge via calls.

