Easterly Government Is A Hopping Good REIT For Your Easter Basket

We are upgrading Easterly Government Properties from a Buy to a Strong Buy, recognizing there is enhanced price appreciation potential.

Today, I want to provide you with a perfect sleep well at night recipe with ingredients that will make the dividend hop like the Easter Bunny.

Naturally, most retirees want to have their cake and eat it too; that is, they want high yielding stocks that generate steady growth of 5% or greater.

Earlier this week, I wrote on 5 Great Repeatable REITs For Retirement, and the article listed some of the 5 best SWANs in the REIT sector. Interestingly enough, 3 of these stalwarts were yielding less than 4%, which is expected when fishing for premium picks - and one reader commented:

... if there's no growth with that 3% dividend, a CD and/or T-Bill earning 3% is a MUCH better deal, unless the dividend is growing by 5% ~ 10+% per year!

Naturally, most retirees want to have their cake and eat it too. That is, they want high yielding stocks that generate steady growth of 5%, or greater. And of course, most REITs benefit from appreciation - rooted in the concept of supply and demand; um, they're just not making any more land (line credit to Will Rogers).

Anyway, there are plenty of REIT alternatives that provide the ingredients, and I'll be writing on that topic tomorrow. However, today, I want to provide you with a perfect sleep well at night recipe with ingredients that'll make the dividend hop like the Easter Bunny.

Photo Source

The 'Pure Play' Government Landlord

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) is an office REIT that focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. government agencies through the General Services Administration.

Easterly is not the only government office-focused REIT; however, the company is the only "pure play" government-leased model with internal management.

The point I want to make: It’s generally accepted that the U.S. government will never default on its loan obligations, and so these four words - "full faith and credit" - have tremendous value in describing America's credit quality.

The U.S. government is the largest employer in the world - and the largest office tenant in the U.S. - so, when you’re looking to invest in a REIT that's 100% focused on the U.S. government, well, that's what DEA does.

Note: The Standard & Poor's credit rating for the United States stands at AA+ with stable outlook. The Moody's credit rating for the United States was last set at Aaa with stable outlook. Fitch's credit rating for the United States was last reported at AAA with stable outlook. DBRS's credit rating for the United States is AAA with stable outlook.

In general, a credit rating is used by sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and other investors to gauge the creditworthiness of the United States, so this has a big impact on the country's borrowing costs (source).

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see above, Easterly shares have declined by 8.19% over the last 24 months; however, when comparing that performance with the REIT bond-equivalent, Realty Income (O), you can see (below) that Easterly is significantly mispriced:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Many of my readers know that I've been touting Easterly for quite some time; my original article dates back to July 2015, and during that time, shares have returned an average of 6% annualized (nothing to write home about, for sure).

However, we all know that blue chips have become expensive, as REIT investors are continuing to reach for yield. Driving the momentum for the SWANs: their “flight to quality” attributes; and the closer we get to a recession, we should see more companies cutting dividends. Let’s face it, nobody likes to be the one standing with no chair when the music's over…

Easterly is a Safe Bet

Since 2010, Easterly has acquired 65 properties encompassing 5.6 million square feet, including 31 properties leased primarily to U.S. Government tenant agencies.

Source: DEA Investor Presentation

The average age of the U.S. government's owned properties is approximately 49 years. GSA-leased inventory has grown 24.0% since 1998 (as compared with an 8.1% decline for GSA-owned), and the GSA now rents more than it owns. Given recent federal budget constraints, it is likely that the U.S. government will continue to grow its leased portfolio of assets.

Source: DEA Investor Presentation

The pool of assets that Easterly owns is fragmented - the 5 largest owners of GSA-leased assets own 16.0% in the aggregate, with no single landlord owning more than 3.9%. Easterly sticks to critical missions of the federal government that don't go out of favor - agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Source: DEA Investor Presentation

Easterly only deals with the U.S. federal government, and the REIT does not have an interest in working with any other government, state or local, because these are not backed by the "full faith and credit" of the United States. This is important because the U.S. government leases are usually 10 years or longer. Here’s an example:

Source: DEA Investor Presentation

Easterly’s usual tenants are not subject to annual appropriations from capricious state governors and governments. Accordingly, Easterly underwrites the agency, and the importance of the building within the hierarchy of the agency. The portfolio is 99% leased, and the weighted average age is 7.6 years.

The Balance Sheet

At the end of Q4-18, Easterly had total debt of $791 million: $155 million outstanding on its unsecured revolving credit facility, $150 million outstanding on its 2018 term loan facility, $100 million outstanding on its 2016 term loan facility, $175 million of senior unsecured notes, and $211 million of mortgage debt.

Source: DEA Investor Presentation

Easterly’s availability on its revolving line of credit was $315 million and the company’s net debt to total enterprise value was 36.2% and its net debt to annualized 4Q EBITDA ratio was 6.2x.

Source: DEA Investor Presentation

In 2018, Easterly pursued several Capital Markets transactions:

June 2018: replaced the existing senior unsecured revolving credit facility with an amended and upsized credit facility consisting of $450 million revolver and a $150 million senior unsecured term loan (revolver includes an accordion feature that may provide the company with additional capacity of up to $250 million for a total amended credit facility capacity of up to $850 million).

with an amended and upsized credit facility consisting of $450 million revolver and a $150 million senior unsecured term loan (revolver includes an accordion feature that may provide the company with additional capacity of up to $250 million for a total amended credit facility capacity of up to $850 million). October 2018: amended the 2016 term loan facility to reduce the interest rate margin applicable to borrowings by 40 to 45 bps depending on leverage and extended the maturity date by six months to March 2024.

June 2018: completed an equity offering of 20.7 million shares in conjunction with the announcement of the 14-property portfolio acquisition. The offering consisted of 13.7 million shares offered directly by the company and 7 million shares offered on a forward basis at a price to the public of $19.25 per share. This increased liquidity in the stock to help put the company in a position of strength (dry powder) to execute on future acquisitions and development.

Source: DEA Investor Presentation

2018 was a year of significant growth for Easterly. In 2018, the company successfully closed on 15 properties, 11 of which came from the 14-property portfolio, accretively growing the portfolio by nearly 40%, “while maintaining true to the bull’s-eye acquisition strategy” (quote from Easterly’s CEO).

Source: DEA Investor Presentation

Subsequent to year-end, Easterly closed on the remaining three portfolio properties (the entire 14-property portfolio had a combined acquisition value of $430 million). On the recent earnings call, CEO Bill Trimble said:

Our acquisition volume and remaining pipeline has never been more robust. We are constantly vetting opportunities to ensure the overall quality of our portfolio remains strong.

The Earnings Results

In Q4-18, Easterly’s net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.01, FFO per share (on a fully diluted basis) was $0.31, FFO (as adjusted per share on a fully diluted basis) was $0.29, and cash available for distribution was $17.1 million.

For 2018, net income per share (on a fully diluted basis) was $0.11, FFO per share (on a fully diluted basis) was $1.17, FFO (as adjusted per share on a fully diluted basis) was $1.03, and cash available for distribution was $54.9 million.

In 2018, the company grew NOI by 22% year-over-year, EBITDA by 24% and FFO by 21%. This FFO growth was generated in part by maintaining a duration of liabilities in line with assets, and a weighted average cost of debt within 10 basis points.

For 2019, Easterly is maintaining its guidance for FFO per share on a fully diluted basis of $1.16 to $1.20. This guidance is based on the company completing $200 million of acquisitions (separate from the January 2019 closing of the final three properties), and completing $75 million to $100 million of gross development-related investment in the year.

Additionally, Easterly said the 2019 guidance includes two factors, which in combination diminish the company’s FFO per share results relative to the company’s 2018 performance by approximately $0.045 per share:

First: positive non-cash adjustments to rental income from the amortization of above and below market leases are expected to decline by approximately $2.5 million in 2019

Second: the weighted average shares on the fully diluted basis in 2019 will include approximately 1 million units that are the result of long-term incentive plan grants that were made at the time of IPO

Performance for these two factors, the midpoint of 2019 guidance, represents year-over-year FFO per share on a fully diluted basis growth of approximately 4.5%. Here’s how the forecast stacks up against these peers:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

You Need This Egg In Your Basket

As stated above, Easterly's portfolio is backed by the U.S. government, and the GSA has never financially defaulted on a lease throughout its history - and because Easterly does not lease to state agencies, there are no risks related to appropriations.

Easterly has long-term initial lease structures (typically 10 to 20 years), with renewal terms typically of five to 10 years. The company has CPI-based reimbursement of operating expense increases, and the GSA generally pays all property tax increases. Easterly underwrites the agency, and the importance of the building in the hierarchy of the agency. All this makes Easterly something of a laddered-bond portfolio, of sorts.

Up until December 2017, Easterly was growing its dividend, modestly, but the company opted to freeze the growth in 2018 (maintaining the annual payout of $1.04 per share). This was likely due to the elevated payout ratio, in excess of 100% based on AFFO (as viewed below):

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see below, analysts (per FAST Graphs) are expecting Easterly to begin growing the dividend again in 2020:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Given the elevated payout ratio (on an AFFO per share basis), Easterly is exposed to higher risk, but the government-backed leases provide us with SWAN assurance that the revenue is stable and predictable. As you can see below, the yield is now 5.9%.

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Also, on a P/FFO basis, Easterly is attractive:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

In closing, the Easter Bunny would tell you not to put all of your eggs in one basket, yet Easterly certainly screens like a sweet REIT treat. In fact, we are upgrading this little bunny rabbit from a Buy to a Strong Buy, recognizing there is enhanced price appreciation potential. So yes, I believe in the Easter Bunny, and I really believe Easterly is a “hopping good” REIT.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEA, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.