Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (VLRX) CEO John Timberlake on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call March 4, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Chodaczek - Gilmartin Group

John Timberlake - President and Chief Executive Officer

Erick Lucera - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Lichtman - Oppenheimer

Marie Thibault - BTIG

Operator

Welcome to Valeritas Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call [Operator Instructions].

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today March 5, 2019.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Greg Chodaczek, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Greg Chodaczek

Thank you, Operator. This is Greg Chodaczek with the Gilmartin Group. Thanks for participating in today’s call. Joining me from Valeritas is President and Chief Executive Officer, John Timberlake and Chief Financial Officer, Erick Lucera.

Earlier today, Valeritas released financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. If you have not received this news release or if you’d like to be added to the company’s distribution list, please send an e-mail to ir@valeritas.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws, such as our financial guidance. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. For a list and description of those risks and uncertainties, please see the Risk Factors section of the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Valeritas disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, and claims the protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This conference contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast, March 5, 2019.

I will now turn the call over to John Timberlake. John?

John Timberlake

Thank you, Greg. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. As we reflect on 2018, I am very proud about all that we have as an organization accomplished over the past year. For the year, we grew revenue in excess of 30% and we grew our V-Go of total prescriptions in our targeted territory by 26%.

We signed multiple international distribution agreements to bring V-Go to 14 countries and territories. We began the process to gain regulatory approval for V-Go in China. We generated and published numerous clinical studies, demonstrating the ability of V-Go to help patients with type 2 diabetes who take their daily insulin to achieve blood glucose targets of less daily insulin. We advanced our V-Go SIM, our future Bluetooth accessory and we came with Glooko as a preferred data manager partner. We maintained and/or renewed all of our major manage care agreements. We raised an additional $60 million of capital to strengthen our balance sheet and to enable us to expand our U.S. sales territory by 25 territories in the first quarter of 2019. And finally, we executed two significant Managed Care wins, placing V-Go on formulary in the preferred position at the beginning of 2019; one, with a major Medicare Part D plan; and the other with a large commercial PBM, improving access to V-Go for their members with type 2 diabetes at an affordable monthly co-pay.

During 2018, we continued to focus on our three critical pillars to drive shareholder value; one, growing our sales volume to patient market share; two, expanding the number of healthcare prescribers to whom we promote V-Go and provide support services; and three, building a product pipeline to expand our offering and to increase our patient base.

Now, turning to specifics of our quarterly performance. During the fourth quarter of 2018, while maintaining the same price sales force, we posted revenues of $6.9 million, an increase of 19% over the fourth quarter 2017. Our continued work to drive solid year-over-year growth in U.S. stems from our decision to deliver higher levels of promotion and service to fewer targeted accounts. This strategic shift in promotion and service has assisted in growing up four prescriptions in our target accounts by approximately 26% for the year ending 2018.

Total the prescriptions for the fourth quarter grew 16% year-over-year and 7% sequentially. In our targeted accounts, total prescriptions were around 26% in the same period last year and up 8% from the third quarter 2018. And in our non-target accounts, total prescriptions declined by 4% year-over-year but they did increase 2% in the prior quarter. I’m very pleased with our third consecutive quarter with at least 26% year-over-year growth in our target accounts as these are the accounts in which we focus our direct sales force and the vast majority of our resources. I am also happy that we’ve stabilized prescription volume in our non-targeted accounts, and look forward to seeing a good number of these positions to begin to increase their volume in 2019 as they will now be called on and supported in the second quarter 2019 by our expanded sales force.

Moving at our fourth quarter prescription growth in more detail, there are three factors worth discussing; first, the impact of V-Go initiation program we implemented in the third quarter of 2018; second, the seasonal impact that adding or increasing deductibles to both Part B and the commercial pharmacy plans; and third, the timing of some programs and Managed Care wins anticipated in the fourth quarter.

Now, starting with the V-Go initiation program. As we discussed during our last earnings call, during the third quarter, Valeritas identify physicians who were not actively prescribing V-Go but who had interest in the product. Under this program, we offer these physicians on a trial basis to have five to 10 patients begin using V-Go at no cost. These patients were trained by our team and could obtain V-Go at their local pharmacy through December 2018. Although, this program had a modest negative impact on our fourth quarter revenues and gross margins due to the fact that our sales reps and the physicians focused some of their time on these non-revenue generating patients. The early results and learnings are very encouraging. We have seen that many physicians who participated have increased their use of V-Go beyond those patients included in the initiation program with approximately a one-third of them significantly increasing their use of V-Go.

In addition, based on our initial benefit investigation process of those patients, we could identify and verify approximately 65% remain on V-Go with an insurance adjudicated to field prescription in 2019. Furthermore, we know there are even more patients on the product through January, but not have yet to fill a prescription in 2019. Now based on these results, we believe that V-Go initiation program will result in significant benefits to the company in the second half of 2019 as prescribers witnessed the clinical benefit of V-Go compared to traditional insulin injection therapy for type 2 patients.

In addition, the success and learnings from this program have given us confidence to begin what we will call the early access program that we will be the foundation with a selling approach for our 25 new sales representatives that we just recently hired. Now, the second factor which impacted both the fourth quarter and will also impact the first quarter was an increase in the number of prescriptions filled per patient in the month of December. Now with most and the deductibles and flexible spending accounts resetting and in many cases increasing that dollar amount each calendar year, some patients requested and received more than one month supply of product with the December prescriptions; back in December, the average prescription size was 5% higher than the monthly average throughout the whole year.

Now the impact of these larger prescription filled in December and the higher deductible starting in January will result in some patients not filling their next prescriptions until February or even March. And the third factor impacting prescription trends was the delay in completing our November 2018, $36 million financing, which resulted in sell of our promotional and patient support program not being implemented until late in the fourth quarter and some not being fully implemented until a few weeks ago. Now it's also includes our fully integrated V-Go care program and our full deployment of our clinical education team.

The fourth quarter was another busy one for clinical team. Two studies were published, one which demonstrates how combining a straightforward instant titration algorithm with the success via V-Go reduce the patient's A1c and measurement of glucose from an 8.7% to 7.1%. The second manuscript demonstrated significant clinical and economic benefits with persistent use of V-Go compared to conventional insulin delivery in patients with type 2 diabetes. In that study A1c was lowered by 1.4% on the people pay on the V-Go versus 0.2% on injection therapy, resulting in an incremental cost savings of nearly $700 per patient based on a change of A1c of one. Now the company also presented data at the 53rd annual meeting of the European Association for the study of diabetes in Berlin, Germany, which demonstrated both insulin delivery with V-Go resulted in 21% less total insulin utilized compared to a mass cohort of patients using multiple daily injection for instant delivery. The steady used pharmacy claims to evaluate the diabetes related medication cost over a six month period and found that the use of V-Go resulted in a reduction of $1,287 in diabetes medication spend compared to those on multiple daily injections of insulin.

And finally, the company presented data at the 18th Annual Diabetes Technology Meeting that demonstrated V-Go reduced A1c using less insulin across established BMI strata in patients with type 2 diabetes, including those who were overweight and obese. Also in the fourth quarter, the company supported an interactive insulin workshop at the Metabolic & Endocrine Disease Summit or MED in Orlando, Florida where attendees were given an opportunity to broaden their understanding of managing patients on various insulin regimens, as well as they were able to participate in interactive learning on the use of various insulin delivery options. When looking outside of United States, we continue to expand our international prescriber reach in the fourth quarter by signing exclusive Middle East distribution agreement with Julphar. This distribution agreement will bring V-Go to the country that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council. With this agreement, Valeritas now has V-Go distribution agreements in place in 14 countries and territories. Also in this past quarter, V-Go was made available through our distribution partner, Movi SpA.

Now in regards to R&D pipeline, we continue to advance our V-Go SIM, SIM being simple insulin management. It is an accessory which includes a snap on SIM accessory, a SIM app and the second-generation V-Go that will hold this in accessory. We plan to introduce the V-Go SIM nationally by the end of 2019. Now this timeline gives us the opportunity to completely clear the U.S. distribution channel of all the first-generation V-Go. Just as a reminder, all the Bluetooth functionality is contained in the SIM accessory and the second-generation V-Go will operate exactly as our current V-Go with only a few extra modifications to enable the SIM to snap on to V-Go and recognize when the V-Go is started and when the insulin is delivered.

Also important to remember that the V-Go SIM will be an optional accessory and V-Go will continue to operate exactly as it does today with or without the SIM. As we begin 2019, Valeritas is positioned for growth, because as of this month, we’ve fully implemented all of our patient support programs under our V-Go Care' umbrella and we have increased our U.S. sales force by approximately 50% with the goal of maintaining 75 territories throughout 2019. The V-Go Care program will help educate and support patients from a tiny, first expressed any interest in V-Go all the way through at least a six to 12 week period past the time the filled their initial prescription, which we believe will help both the pull through rate of getting patients onto the product, as well as driving longer-term usage.

All 25 new sales representatives are now in their territories, and will be focused on helping us smaller number of healthcare professionals gain clinical experience with V-Go through our early access program I described earlier. Although, we do not expect these representatives to generate revenue in the initial months, we strongly believe this approach will accelerate the overall adoption and therefore, the sales in these new territories in the second quarter and really help drive growth in the second half of 2019.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Erick Lucera, our Chief Financial Officer. And I will return later for some closing comments. Erick.

Erick Lucera

Thank you, John and hello everyone. My comments today will focus on revenue, margin improvement and expenses, and I will also provide some annual guidance for 2019. Our full financials can be found in our 10-K, which will be filed later today with the SEC. For the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue increased 19% to $6.9 million as total V-Go prescriptions grew in our target accounts 26% year-over-year.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $3.3 million versus $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Gross margin for the quarter increased 210 basis points to 47.3% from 45.2% in the same period last year. The increase in gross margin was driven by improved manufacturing efficiencies, offset by a slight decrease in our V-Go's net priced as compared to the same period in 2017.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $14.1 million when compared to the prior year. And removing the impact of a non-cash impairment charge, this is an increase of $1.2 million versus the same period in 2017, driven primarily by an increase in promotional spending to targeted healthcare providers and direct to patient advertising. The company's direct field based sales force size was consistent between periods.

Our operating loss for the quarter was $10.9 million compared to the operating loss for the fourth of 2017 of $14 million. For the full year 2018, revenue was $26.4 million, an increase of approximately 30% or $6.2 million over 2017. Gross margin was 47.1% for 2018 compared to 40.3% in 2017. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by manufacturing scale. Net loss was $45.9 million for 2018, compared to $49.3 million for 2017. We ended the year with approximately $47.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. The change in cash was due to the company's $36 million capital raise in November of 2018, offset by net cash used for operating activities.

Turning to guidance, based on our knowledge of the market, company specific factors and the potential of our new sales people to generate new prescriptions in the second half of 2019, we expect revenue for 2019 to be between $30 million and $34 million, which includes less than $1 million in revenue from outside of the U.S., and that we are not expecting significant OUS revenue until 2020.

Regarding our first quarter 2019, due to the negative seasonality on Q1 caused by increasing deductibles to both Part D and commercial plan, the delay in closing previously announced Managed Care wins, implementing our V-Go Care program and clinical education team and year-end wholesaler buying, revenue in the first quarter of this year will be between $6.2 million and $6.3 million. It is important to note, however, that our underlying business continues to track towards an 18% growth in prescriptions in the first quarter versus 2018, demonstrating the continued strength in demand for V-Go.

We’re confident that our revenue growth rates will accelerate throughout the year and we expect revenue growth to return to 30% year-over-year in the second half of 2019 as we see the impact of our fully integrated V-Go Care program and as our newly hired sales reps become productive in their territories. We anticipate gross margin to trend slightly upward throughout the year as our revenue grows with most of the improvement realized in the second half of the year and expect to exit the fourth quarter of 2018 between 52% and 54%.

At this point, I would like to turn the call back to John for closing comments.

John Timberlake

Thank you, Erick. Now in summary, 2018 was a successful year for Valeritas as we grow our revenue in excess of 30%, increased our total prescriptions in our targeted territories by 26%. We signed multiple international distribution agreements for V-Go from 14 countries and territories, and we generated and published additional studies, which demonstrate the use of V-Go provides significant clinical and economic benefits compared to conventional insulin injection therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes.

We also came with Glooko as our preferred data management program for future V-Go SIM, and we raised additional capital that will strengthen our balance sheet and to further expand our direct sales force. I am convinced that the success in learnings from our V-Go initiation program would expedite the typical prescribing cycle for physicians new to V-Go. With that, we look forward to building on our momentum of strong execution and we remain confident in our ability to drive solid sales volume and patient market share in 2019.

With that, operator, could you please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Steven Lichtman with Oppenheimer and Company. Your line is now open.

Steven Lichtman

John, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit more about the reimbursement wins that you had earlier in the year. What they could mean in terms of impact to the business? And what would be the milestones to that really starting to show up in the P&L and the coming quarters?

John Timberlake

So as we mentioned, we started the year off at two nice wins one was a large Medicare Part D plan and the other one was a commercial PBM. So on the Medicare plan that is a plan that is not necessary a full national, it is a national plan. It’s the third largest Part D plan in the country. That thing will take a little faster than the commercial one, because of the way it's orchestrated -- or the way it's managed. So the plan is now active and now we’re communicating that to all of our physicians and our talents count that plan is now preferred, which makes a big difference in the Part D, because the average co-pay could be about half what was being or not preferred. So I suspect start to see some value in that in the second quarter as we get it well communicated. We had our national sales meeting in February where we rolled out more communication tools to help them and form older account. So I think we will start getting some good effect for that plan in the second quarter.

The other one, the commercial PBM will take a little longer. It is a major PBM, but it’s on formulary, which is a huge critical successful win for us. But now it's just the process of making sure all the employer groups who utilize that formulary, as well as the covered lives and other specialty plans under the impact to adopt it. So it's not required when the PBM puts that on formulary, each plan has to decide whether they got it. So we’re working closely with the plan. That will probably be going on throughout full year. So, I can’t give you specifics because we will now how many of the lives adopted each quarter after the quarter, because of the contracts and the rebates and the reports we'll get. But that will be a little slower just because it's got to be rolled out to plan for them to adopt it. So I would see building Q2, building even more in Q3 and somewhere in Q3, Q4 we'll get to our critical mass in that one.

Steven Lichtman

And then you mentioned a lot of progress internationally in terms of distribution wins. What are some of the milestones we would be looking for throughout this year in terms of you really building out that effort? I know Erick mentioned the revenue contribution really be bigger in 2020. But what are the key next steps on the ground here over the next several quarters?

John Timberlake

I think the key ones will do it. I think Erick and I mentioned is, we have approval in all those countries that we're listed. But now they need the next pricing approval. So for example like in a GCC country, they still need to go through a process that will take roughly six months. So we don't expect anything coming out of that in the first half of the year. Italy is a point where they have multiple regions that have to make the decision. So the good news is that those discussions are going very well. And once they get the actual region to approve it and there are some places that may do tender offer and big hospitals and big unit. So I think through the year as we get major wins in province of the major country when they get reimbursement, those will become the news flow. In general, we're not expecting anything different shipment from the first half of the year, because the three counties have product who basically have the ability to execute their agreement. The other countries are working through reimbursement at this stage.

Steven Lichtman

And then lastly, you highlighted of course some of the data we saw in 2018, including the ENABLE data. I guess; one, when will that data be published any time soon and then two, what additional data points should we be thinking about for 2019, including at ADA potentially?

John Timberlake

So the data that we did present through various meetings were now we are working on the actual manuscript, so obviously I can't -- it's hard to predict when they get accepted. And we expected at sometime this year that the full manuscript is accepted. We have had some new data already accepted for upcoming meetings, which obviously I can’t mention by specifics. But we've already been accepted to several upcoming meetings with additional data and we offer some ongoing additional studies, which will conclude throughout the year midyear and the end of the year. So we will have continues data throughout the year and early next year.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Sean Lavin with BTIG. Your line is open.

Marie Thibault

It's Marie Thibault on for Sean, thanks for taking the question. I did want to start with some of the factors that you mentioned around your revenue guidance. I know that you called out some of the negative seasonal backdrops from the pull forward prescriptions. You also mentioned a few other factors, going into Managed Care, V-Go care and wholesaler. Can you break those other factors out for us in a little more detail and tell us a little bit more about what's that play there?

John Timberlake

So the Managed Care, we expected the commercial line to happen earlier in the year. And not knowing until we actually get the contract knowing how many plans can adopt immediately versus how many have to pull through. So I think that is going to take us a little longer than we expected. So some of that we had hoped to happen very late in the year and actually starting the year off stronger. So as I mentioned with the prior call, our question is we feel very good about getting a contract, it's a huge step and now we got to continue to do some more additional lifting to get the plans and adopt. So that has a little impact to December and nearly first quarter to be honest, because if we won’t get all of the lives we expect in the first quarter, it's going to take a little more time.

On the program, so there's a couple of things. With the delay or gaining our financing done later than we expected some of the programs we wanted to make sure we did it completely right. So it's a combination of making sure we had the financing in place before we executed some of these, such as we built out a complete education team, this is contract base so not employee. But now every territory has clinical educator and trainers, so that we can maintain our high service model, yet free up our sales professional to do less training and more selling and really working the account. So that was something we didn’t want to pull the trigger until we actually had the financing done. And so that came out a little later than we expected, but we’re very happy. We've got it all in place. We trained and rolled it out to all of our sales force, all 75 a couple of weeks ago. And so now hitting in month of March, we have those in place and that’s very exciting.

And then the other thing was what we're calling our V-Go Care program. So it's really labeling our fully -- it's truly now our fully integrated through patient care program where we potentially adopted our new model. We've been putting the pieces in place really expanding our customer service. We then built in some of our direct to patients. We then built as you know our customer relationship marketing. And now what we put in place is that education team I talked about, which is a significant resource. And we put in our coaching initiatives, partnering with Cecilia Health, which was formally called Fit4D. And this combination is very exciting for us. Because as of couple weeks ago now, very first time any patient expresses interest either through a Web site, through DTP ad, the doctor identify the potential patients. Before the doctor has to even spend time talking about the V-Go, one of our coaches can talk to that patient to educate them what V-Go is, how it works, how it might help them, really make them aware of it. So when they we do see doctor or healthcare professional, as you all know, they have very limited time and they're spending less time, the doctors has to spend less time informing the patient and more time to focus about, okay, let’s search on this and let’s get the right dose.

So we’re very excited about how that can help us in the front end, getting more patients, we call it, into the process, as well as helping patients get through there any questions on fulfillment. And then very importantly, a live coach will work with them over, it depends on the patient and some of the initial interactions. It could be six to 12, to 18 weeks. It really depends on that patient to really help them ensure they're using the productivity, if they have any question coaching them around the product, if they have questions and need to go back to doctor and making sure help facilitate that. So we really think that’s going to actually help increase, what we call, persistency actually staying on product, because we've known from lot of data when you put any patient type 2 diabetes on insulin or change their insulin regiment, the first 30 to 60 days is critical in the long term persistency. So those are two big things, actually three things and we talk about the education team, we talk about the coaching that we put in place after the funding secured that we had the funding. And then those are key things and then in Managed Care, I think biggest items we talk about are in our goals.

And then the last item, I think Eric mentioned was little bit of just year-end. Obviously, we report our revenues based on our shipments to whole sellers. And as Eric and I provided a prescription growth, the way that year and holiday ended and just the timing of the individual buyer in their vacation and the fact that most of our employees were off that week and they knew that we’re building for sales force. There was a little bit of we think wholesale or buying later in the year, which probably to 200,000 impact versus the first quarter. So, I think those are the main items.

Marie Thibault

That’s perfect. Thank you for that level of detail and thanks especially for the color on Cecelia Health. I was actually on other call that they had. I did want to ask about your new reps, it sounds like you have 25 of them. Are they all up and running? And what are their first marching orders? I know you mentioned the early access program. So let's hear what their first priorities are as they go through?

John Timberlake

Exactly, so all 25 are in place. We were able to get them higher throughout the month of January, training was mainly February. They were able to join our national meeting in the February. So as of now, they’re all out in the territory. The marching instructions really are pretty clear. The learnings we had from our last wave of professionals we hired, the learnings from what we call that initiation program, we're now labeling more in the early access. We really want them to focus for the next couple months on a small number of accounts, truly get those physicians to see and experience for themselves the value of V-Go, because what we’ve learned is the old way of calling on even 20-some accounts and seeing a doctor, throw one patient on it and waiting for two or three months is going to result to them another patient, and other patient is really hard to change behavior and really for the doctor to see a change.

We learned from our program, because we had doctors, we had a good set as put at least five patients all at once in a short period of time, or seven or 10 patients on. They are the ones who really became much more of the doctor by the time we got December and started increasing our use of the product, because now they're seeing three, four, five patients come back and saying with positive results and that changes behavior. So the net of that is we’re not really expecting them to generate any real new prescriptions in the first month. They may start target from the second month, it's really going to be mid-second quarter where that program by design and those patients and those physicians now hopefully our goal is for them to then start putting more patients on it. And we’re going to see a faster -- we believe we will see a faster six to nine month update with these reps in even our last group that we hired.

Marie Thibault

Last question from me and this is really more of a question about the diabetes ecosystem market in general. But we've seen explosive growth in BDM space. I’m curious if that’s having any impact on physician interest in diabetes technology and of course V-Go in particular?

John Timberlake

I think there has been a lot. And I think to me the -- maybe center out any product. But I think the elaborate product, I think is a product that we’re seeing a lot of synergistic views with our prescribers. Because obviously with -- Libre is a great product if you are truly hooked up to your electronic product and then you need to make a lot of real tiny changes to your regimen. So for type 2 and we’ve learned through our clinical data is when you make periodic changes to your insulin, not day-to-day meal-to-meal changes, you actually get better results, because it's something you can comply with. And I think we’ve seen a lot of physicians who have become adaptors of Libre for example, are now putting a new patient on both the Libre and the V-Go for example, and allows them to see some patterns.

And some doctors are doing with the probes and the patient is not even changing behavior and that is they're using it with the one where the patient can see and make changes. But they are actually seeing ability to get to the right V-Go dose, get the right number of clicks faster, which as I mentioned earlier, get some better result, get in the first 30 days you have better job in long-term retention. I think that’s why also we’re excited about our SIM, our Bluetooth, because that just provide some information for those doctors and patients who want but they don't have to use it. They want to understand their insulin pattern, it helps to make a better prescribing decision if they know the patient is skipping every lunch for example, or if the patient is only taking three clicks and they asked them to take four. So, I think that pattern recognition will be very helpful as well.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back to John Timberlake for any closing remarks.

John Timberlake

Great, thank you operator. I want to thank everybody for joining us in our call. We’re very excited about where we’re right now, really excited about the new programs we put in place and now fully operational, and really excited for the year that’s coming -- looking forward to an exciting year come up. So thank you all and have a good evening.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.