Growing Interest In Nuclear Power Will Rejuvenate Cameco

Cameco is one of the largest miners of uranium in the world and is ideally positioned to benefit from renewed growth in nuclear power.

While nuclear power has fallen out of favor in developed countries, developing countries are increasingly relying on it to help with issues like air pollution and to lower carbon emissions.

Uranium prices have fallen 75+ percent following the highs in 2007. A twelve year bear market has wiped out investor interest in the commodity and related companies.

Uranium prices skyrocketed higher in 2007 only to come crashing down when the financial crisis hit. Prices stabilized but then the Fukushima disaster happened in 2011.

Most of Japan's nuclear reactors, which had generated roughly 30% of the country's power and consumed significant global supply, were taken offline. The price of uranium never recovered and has continued to decline.

Everything that could go wrong did. Industry giant Westinghouse filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Countries like Germany announced plans to eventually transition away from nuclear power entirely. Significant new supply came online. Renewables increasingly looked like the future of energy. And long-term contract prices for uranium remain depressed to this day.

What's changed today is there is a growing realization that renewable energy has its limits. Growth in nuclear power is set to surge as developing countries look to fulfill their Paris Agreement commitments, deal with pollution, and accommodate huge growth in demand.

Supply will have to grow to meet demand particularly from China and India. But at current prices even uranium miners low-cost tier-one supply is being suspended, leaving no incentive for miners to invest in new supply, which can take 10 to 15 years to develop.

Coal and gas are a huge part of electricity used, so nuclear can take share from these sources even as renewables grow.

A significant supply deficit is likely to emerge in the coming years. Large supply reductions from Cameco (CCJ) and Kazakhstan in 2018 have improved the likelihood of supply issues happening in 2019. With Canada and Kazakhstan dominating uranium mining, these reductions are showings signs of finally balancing the market.

Cameco, one of the largest suppliers of uranium, is set up to rebound significantly as this happens. It's one of the only significant miners of uranium not controlled by a country. Its stock price rebounded strongly in 2018, but I've still decided to buy a sizable position in the company at current prices, while looking to add substantially to my position on any significant selloffs.

Why the World Needs Nuclear Power

The problem of intermittent power from renewables has not yet been solved, and everyone is hoping for a breakthrough in battery technology, but there are no guarantees it will happen. Nuclear power is a baseload power source that can be deployed today to reduce carbon emissions.

Germany's situation is illustrative of the limits of renewable energy. Its decision to phase out nuclear power is looking like a mistake. As reported by the NY Times, despite massive subsidies and investments in renewables, emissions haven't declined.

Germany has spent an estimated 189 billion euros, or about $222 billion, since 2000 on renewable energy subsidies. But emissions have been stuck at roughly 2009 levels, and rose last year, as coal-fired plants fill a void left by Germany’s decision to abandon nuclear power.

Germany financed these subsidies through higher electric bills for households. This is politically toxic as the households bear an unfair burden due to these policies. Germany's decision looks especially shortsighted when contrasted with France's much lower emissions due to its reliance on nuclear for the majority of its power.

Skepticism is growing that renewables can be the end all solution to lowering carbon emissions. Bill Gates, for instance, has been adamant that nuclear power has a place in the future.

Global emissions of greenhouse gases went up in 2018. For me, that just reinforces the fact that the only way to prevent the worst climate-change scenarios is to get some breakthroughs in clean energy. But solar and wind are intermittent sources of energy, and we are unlikely to have super-cheap batteries anytime soon that would allow us to store sufficient energy for when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Nuclear is ideal for dealing with climate change, because it is the only carbon-free, scalable energy source that’s available 24 hours a day. The problems with today’s reactors, such as the risk of accidents, can be solved through innovation.

The drawbacks of renewables are becoming clear, as this article, titled "Why Renewables Can't Save the Planet," argues. Nuclear is, presently, the only solution if a country wants to lower its carbon emissions with clean baseload power.

The problem with nuclear is that it is unpopular, a victim of a 50 year-long concerted effort by fossil fuel, renewable energy, anti-nuclear weapons campaigners, and misanthropic environmentalists to ban the technology. In response, the nuclear industry suffers battered wife syndrome, and constantly apologizes for its best attributes, from its waste to its safety. Lately, the nuclear industry has promoted the idea that, in order to deal with climate change, “we need a mix of clean energy sources,” including solar, wind and nuclear. It was something I used to believe, and say, in part because it’s what people want to hear. The problem is that it’s not true.

Growing Demand

The Fukushima disaster still hangs over the industry, but Japan is slowly bring its reactors back online. Japan restarted five reactors in 2018, more than in the three previous years combined.

To meet commitments made in the Paris Agreement, Europe will have little choice but to to reconsider plans to phase out nuclear power given the difficulties Germany has encountered. There are some tentative signs this is happening.

Further, for the first time, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe has included nuclear on its agenda. The Director stated that the search for a solution to climate change must include a discussion of nuclear power. The union of concerned scientists, who have not traditionally supported nuclear, has also acknowledged that in order to combat to climate change, nuclear has to be one of the considerations.

The majority of new demand will come from developing markets though. China, India, and the Middle East, in particular, are planning to dramatically increase their nuclear power usage.

With roughly 450 reactors in use today, China is a relatively small player with its 37 reactors in use and 20 more planned. According to Uranium Energy Corp, China plans to triple nuclear power capacity by 2030, and India wants 21 new nuclear reactors by 2031.

India didn't sign on to the Paris Agreement, but it has air quality issues and increasing demand for power due to strong growth and urbanization. As it gets wealthier, its citizens will want less coal and more clean sources of energy.

According to Cameco, there are 55 reactors under construction, currently, with most being built in Asia. Growth in nuclear power use has started growing again as Asia offsets declines in Europe.

There should be a complete change in the perception of nuclear power as countries try to meet reductions in carbon emission commitments. Germany is realizing, even with massive subsidies, renewable energy can't replace nuclear's benefits.

In 2016, 65.0% of electricity was generated from the burning of fossil fuels. Despite the strong support for, and growth in, intermittent renewable electricity sources in recent years, the fossil fuel contribution to power generation has remained virtually unchanged in the last 10 years or so (66.5% in 2005).

Supply Picture

The economics of the uranium mining industry was so bleak in 2018 that major producers were suspending production on low-cost tier-one assets. Cameco decided to suspend production at its McArthur River mine in 2018 (around 10% of global supply). And the national Kazakhstan uranium company is cutting production 20% until at least 2020. Kazakhstan, along with Canada, are virtually a duopoly when it comes to uranium mining, so these cuts are significant.

Cameco has pledged to keep MacArthur River mining suspended until it can get favorable supply contracts. It has supply obligations it still needs to meet, so it had to buy uranium in the spot market in 2018. This helped the spot price rise significantly. The spot market is small so this did not have a large impact on Cameco's financials because it relies on long-term supply contracts.

The long-term contracting price for uranium stayed depressed and did not rise as much in 2018. Years of depressed prices have caused buyers to become complacent and not worry about potential supply issues. As the spot market tightens further, this should begin to change as buyers realize the market has shifted.

Global production peaked at 162 Mlbs in 2016, declined to 152 Mlbs in 2017, and then fell to 137.7 Mlbs in 2018. With Uranium Energy Corp projecting demand at 194 Mlbs in 2019, inventories should come down rapidly. There are no signs supply will exceed demand anytime soon.

Valuation

If you just look at Cameco's EV to Revenues ratio, it looks expensive historically.

But it has suffered through a decade of declining revenue. When supply becomes constrained, growth, gross margins, and profit margins can turn around quickly.

The long-term outlook for nuclear power is increasingly promising, and Cameco should be able to earn outsized profits from high profit margins/robust revenue growth and be a more stable stock long-term. The company can bring on substantial curtailed supply, so it has a long growth runway as fundamentals improve.

Near-term financials are in great shape with its healthy 2.38 current ratio. Cash on the balance sheet almost matches its debt load, so leverage is not a concern. This is an investment with limited downside and enormous upside.

Takeaway

The dire state of the industry tells me it's a great time to buy and hold if you're a contrarian. The recovery in the nuclear is just gaining momentum, so I'm wary of setbacks, as investors are still pessimistic on the industry. There is significant supply that has been curtailed and can come back on the market if prices keep improving, so short-term upside in the price of uranium is a bit limited. But with Japan reviving its nuclear industry and growth from emerging markets, the future looks robust, so I'll be looking buy more shares on any price weakness in Cameco's stock.

