Village Farms: The Hottest Cannabis Stock Right Now

We think the stock remains cheap relative to its peers but the company still needs to prove that it can produce and sell all of its productions.

Village Farms (VFF) is one of the hottest cannabis stocks in the last few months. The stock is trading at all-time highs and has gained 245% in 2019 so far. Is the rally sustainable and is Village Farms a good investment now? We will discuss what drove the stock up to its all-time highs and what investors should look out for in the coming quarters.

(All amounts in C$)

245% Return in 2019 So Far

Village Farms is no doubt one of the hottest cannabis stocks in 2019 so far. After finishing a muted 2018, the stock has appreciated 245% and is trading near all-time highs as of last Friday. The miraculous rise of Village Farms can be located precisely at its announcement on January 11, 2019, when the company announced its application to list on the Nasdaq. The company also announced that it has completed the conversion of its entire 1.1 million sq ft facility at Pure Sunfarms, its joint-venture with Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF). The stock kept climbing after the initial announcement and the stock began trading on the Nasdaq on February 21, 2019.

(Source: TSX)

The outperformance of Village Farms should be viewed together with the broader cannabis sector. In 2019 so far, Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) gained 55%. Two of the most popular and largest cannabis stocks Canopy (OTC:CGC) and Aurora (OTC:ACB) gained 75% and 43%, respectively. Village Farms performed better than the cannabis sector by a wide margin with its 245% gain.

Is The Rally Sustainable?

We think there are three potential reasons behind the impressive rally of this Canadian stock that has been dormant for years before cannabis transformed it. First of all, the Nasdaq listing has worked out extremely well for the company which is not a given in the cannabis industry. For cannabis investors, it is widely observed that a U.S. listing does not guarantee positive returns for the stock. For Aurora and Aphria (OTC:APHA), their share price did not react positively in the days and weeks following their NYSE listing. We have previously noted that an uplisting comes with pros and cons including increased access to American investors and better liquidity. However, the American exchanges are getting crowded as many Canadian stocks have migrated South of the border including the most recent ones such as CannTrust (OTC:CTST).

Secondly, the stock has gathered momentum after significant progress was made on the construction and licensing at its Pure Sunfarms joint venture. After the January 11 announcement, Village Farms further announced that it has increased its total licensed area to 825,000 sq ft, which leaves only the recently completed area to be licensed in the coming months. With three-quarters of the facility fully licensed, the company is expecting to reach a run-rate capacity of 75,000 kg per year by mid-2019.

(Investor Presentation)

Furthermore, on February 8, the company announced that it has been selected by Ontario to supply Canada's largest market. The deal was significant in that it was the first provincial supply agreement for Pure Sunfarms and it provided investor confidence that the company is able to execute and win deals. Ontario selected five new suppliers including Pure Sunfarms in that round:

InvictusMD

TGOD

Indiva

Pure Sunfarms (Village Farms and Emerald)

Whistler Medical Marijuana (acquired by Aurora)

Although Village Farms was clearly late to the game compared to the initial players that had already begun selling cannabis since October 2018, we think it has done a better job ramping up its capacity in an efficient manner. Very few LPs can reach 75,000 kg of capacity by mid-2019 based on the latest updates we are seeing from the market. The key for Village Farms would be to secure access to more markets and quickly expand its offering to various product forms (dry, pre-rolls, oils, vapes) and maintain high quality. The company has proven that it can convert greenhouses efficiently but it has yet to prove that it can grow cannabis and produce high-quality final products. Alternatively, the company could try to sell its products to other LPs that are having problems with their capacity ramp up such as CannTrust, where construction has been delayed due to local permitting issues. However, wholesales of this type usually have lower margins and might not be sustainable as other LPs are actively increasing their capacity and we fully expect the Canadian market to become oversupplied by 2019/2020.

On March 1, Village Farms announced that it has formed a joint venture with American farming group Jennings Group to build multi-state outdoor hemp cultivation and CBD extraction business in the U.S. The stock reacted positive and closed the day up another 10%.

Looking Ahead

As Village Farms is enjoying a dream start to 2019 with the stock up 245% this year so far, we think there are heightened risks that investors might be getting ahead of themselves in the short-term. The company has clearly done a good job getting its 1.1 million joint venture facility fully constructed and 75% licensed, but more needs to be done to translate that into tangible financial results. First of all, it remains to be seen whether it could sell all the cannabis it produces. The Ontario supply deal is a good start, but the deal is likely small given the dozens of suppliers for the province. We also think there might be near-term operational challenges due to the lack of experience growing cannabis at Village Farms. All that being said, we think the stock remains cheap compared to the high-flyers in the sector and management has all the tools to capture a large share of the Canadian market if the execution is on point. We will follow the story closely to monitor whether production will be on schedule and whether the company could secure end markets for its upcoming productions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.