Bausch Health Acquisition Of Synergy Assets Should Increase Valuation By $1 Billion

With an Ev/Ebitda valuation of 9.37 for Bausch Health, the Synergy acquisition should help increase valuation by roughly another $1 billion.

It was an extremely sad day for Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) shareholders last week as a scheduled auction for February 26 didn't go through as no other bidders submitted offers to buy the company assets or proposed a plan of reorganization.

Synergy whose market cap at one time surpassed the $1.2 billion market cap mark has sold its possible blockbuster drug Trulance and possibly colorectal cancer prevention drug Dolcanatide for proceeds of approximately $195 million.

Since the week of June 12, 2017, scripts of Trulance had been growing on average 2.43% per week until the beginning of Synergy's bankruptcy in December. With that same growth trajectory, Trulance was on track to surpass over $140 million in net sales for 2019. However, even accounting for the significant sales disruption caused by the bankruptcy filing and the switch of Trulance from Synergy to Bausch Health Companies (BHC), Trulance will at least make $100 million dollars in net sales for 2019 under the Salix umbrella.

One man's loss is another man's gain

Based on the KEIP (Key Employment Incentive Plans) fillings from the bankruptcy court of Synergy, the Board of Directors and the management team assumed that Synergy could receive up to $600 million for their assets. It was even mentioned on the objection from the Official Equity Committee that even before the bankruptcy was filed, Bausch Health had offered a significantly better offer for the assets that would have delivered significant value to shareholders. (Paragraph 5 of objection)

The extremely low price that Bausch Health ended up paying for the assets of Synergy should translate into immediate gains for Bausch Health Shareholders.

Even without taking into consideration all the gains the "significant seven products" will bring starting in 2019, a simple valuation of the overall enterprise value of Bausch Health can help us understand the significance of the Synergy acquisition.

With net sales of Trulance of $100 million for 2019 which should effectively contribute $100 million of EBITDA to Bausch Health, the correlating increase to the enterprise value of Bausch Health should be $937 million. However, with a slightly better leverage ratio, I expect the Synergy acquisition will result in almost an additional $1 billion dollars in enterprise value by the end of 2019.

Summary

With the Synergy acquisition alone, shares of Bausch Health should make a march toward the $30 range. I expect that Bausch Health will continue climbing as the modest guidance given will translate into future surprises. Also, the extremely low price paid for the Synergy assets will allow Bausch Health to pay down further debt or to do more bolt-on acquisitions to leverage their infrastructure. By the end of the year, Bausch Health should be close to achieving a leverage ratio of 6.25x.

