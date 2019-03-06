Short Nutanix? The Fundamentals And Management Sentiment Agree

I recommend dropping NTNX if you can; if not, consider the recommended protective strategy or income generation strategy.

We shorted Nutanix into earnings; now we want to predict its post-earnings movement.

Nutanix (NTNX) just reported its Q2 2019 earnings, and the stock is down over 30% in response. Several other Seeking Alpha contributors have done good jobs on explaining the post-earnings outlook, but I believe I can add something unique to the analysis. Let me begin by stating that I flagged NTNX as a short opportunity into earnings as early as February 20.

Things Looked Bad Before Earnings

On February 26, I recommended in my newsletter an earnings trade on NTNX. I calculated a 78% probability of a selloff on earnings with a convex (read: risk < reward) payoff profile. The recommended play was a simple long put option strategy, with Jul19 $55 puts.

As per the results of NTNX’s historical post-earnings movements, I also recommended taking profit right after the earnings selloff. However, this does not imply that the gap in NTXN’s chart is an area gap. In fact, most gaps of this size (i.e., creating a new trading region) and of high volume tend to be breakaway gaps.

Still, some post-earnings gaps like these lead to sideways trends. Others partially fill. And each stock has its own gap patterns.

Post-earnings Analysis

After an earnings report, I typically run at least two analyses. The first is a gap analysis, complete with backtests on the stock in question. The second is a sentiment analysis.

Today, we will look at both of these analyses. In conjunction with the more fundamental analyses in the recent articles on NTXN by other SA writers, my analysis can help you get an idea of where NTNX is heading next. It is important to know that these analyses are orthogonal to traditional analyses, and thus we need not give more weight to either form of analysis.

Let’s begin with a quick lesson on post-earnings drift. After earnings, guidance and sentiment explain more variance than financial factors. The split is roughly 60% guidance, 40% financial data updates (e.g., EPS).

Each stock reacts differently, but this split works in general for the US stock market (China’s market shows the opposite pattern). In addition, some stocks almost completely ignore one factor. This is common, for instance, in tech stocks that are high in debt but within a growth phase; Netflix, for example, moves on guidance and subscriber numbers, largely ignoring revenue and EPS surprises.

Still, another general rule for post-earnings drift is that positive earnings tend to lead to upward drift, while negative earnings do not lead to downward drift. Thus, negative earnings make a stock’s post-earnings movements more difficult to predict. Still, sentiment is statistically strong in predicting the movement of a stock in the following quarter; gaps help in predicting more short-term trends.

Gap Analysis

Let’s begin with the gap analysis because gaps are more important movers of stock in the short-term. Down gaps that bring a stock to a new low tend to be breakaway gaps. This is especially true on high volume days, which is what we are seeing in NTNX’s chart:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

The pre-gap and post-gap candlesticks are also important in the gap analysis. A red candlestick followed by another red candlestick on the gap day is the second more bearish pattern. Typically, we see a few more days of selloff after this form of gap.

But that is the general gap theory; some stocks act differently. We should test the theory on individual stocks if we have the capability. Unfortunately, NTNX has few gaps of this type, giving us a small sample for the backtest.

Here is the result of shorting this type of gap and holding for one day:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Here is the result of holding for one week:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

After the first week, the trend begins to reverse, with NTXN retracing the selloff. After three weeks, NTXN makes a 100% retracement, but we see no pattern after the retracement – in other words, the gap analysis fails to produce useful information in predicting NTNX after the stock returns to its post-gap price.

Because of the small sample size, I bootstrapped the data by relaxing the constraints on the gap. The backtest shows similar results, implying that the small sample set is not giving misleading results. Here are the results for the one-day short strategy:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The main difference in this backtest is that it predicts the stock’s retracement to be slower. After two weeks, the short position is still profitable:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

One reason for this profitability is that post-gap downward movements are fiercer than the retracements. Like the earnings short, the post-earnings gap short is convex. Still, NTNX tends to finish retracing the post-gap selloff after three weeks, erasing the gains of the short position:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The takeaway is that NTNX typically falls for a couple weeks after this sort of gap. Investors holding NTNX and questioning whether to hold or sell would be advised to sell. You can repurchase your shares in the second or third week after the gap to get a better price, on average.

But again, purchasing after the retracement does not imply that the stock will rise to fill the gap. You can see that the 15 day return on the short position is roughly the same as the one-month return:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Sentiment Analysis

To get a better idea of the movement after one month, we should read into management sentiment. Sentiment acts orthogonally to financial and fundamental data. It helps explain the variance of post-earnings stock price movement but should not be used exclusively.

I created a lexical analysis algorithm to read through a company’s earnings calls and calculate a sentiment score, as per the current best practices in financial lexical analysis. Because the sentiment score itself is meaningless on its own, we will calculate the change of sentiment quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

Quarter-over-quarter, sentiment for NTNX is down over 66%. Year-over-year, sentiment is down 76%. This is highly bearish.

We will take a look at the statements flagged by my algorithm in the recent earnings call.

But over time I think as things actually get tougher because of a bad macro, I think will open us up for getting foot in the door with many customers.

-Admission of a weakening macro environment and its negative effect on company stability. CEO Dheeraj Pandey is downplaying concerns by discussing whether OpEx or CapEx is the more important metric, but this statement is one of “metric of choice,” not necessarily a forward-looking statement. Still, this is open to interpretation – but the macro fears cannot be easily dismissed.

So, we went back and did some first principles thinking to say, hey, why was 2017 like that, because in 2016 we had slowed down quite a bit in demand spending too, because of those three quarters of macro issues with China and oil crisis and Brexit and everything.

-Comparison to past weakness in the company’s business cycle. The implication is that NTNX will suffer for some period before getting back on its feet. NTNX fell to a relative low in 2017 and did not see its earnings rise until early 2018. The analogy was framed to be one of eventual recovery but it also indicates short-term weakness.

We closed the quarter with cash and short-term investments of $966 million that was up $1 million from Q1.

-Emphasizing small wins. NTNX has $444M in debt, making a $2M quarterly excess of cash and short-term investments insignificant when you back out. Cash is up, but so is debt; net equity is falling, while debt is rising:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated by these statements.

-The vast majority of earnings calls contain more positive statements than negative statements. This is why we cannot look at sentiment outright and must compare it to past sentiment values and – sometimes – to those of the general market and/or sector. When management precedes a positive earnings call with warnings that their statements could be wrong or contain much risk, I am always reminded of a proud athlete mentioning his sore feet before competing. Management seems to be preparing for a bad quarter but still must manage investor expectations with optimistic words. The sentiment score for NTNX’s recent earnings call is 73% lower than the market average. Not only is the positive-to-negative statement ratio 1:1, but the positive statements are often worded in a way to downplay fears and imply short-term bearishness or uncertainty. This, in short, is the summary of NTNX’s most recent earnings report; management wishes to remain positive, but they do not actually have much positive to say at this point.

Review of Pre-Earnings Analysis

My pre-earnings analysis of NTNX was bearish for fundamental, technical, seasonal, and statistical reasons. While our earnings trades are short-term, much of the pre-earnings analyses still apply after earnings. For readers not subscribed to my newsletter, I present some of the important takeaways from the pre-earnings analysis.

One of my backtests revealed a consistent NTNX seasonality pattern. February to April, NTNX tends to underperform. March and April present negative Sharpe ratios, and NTNX tends to fall roughly 10% per year during this time.

Staying out of NTNX during these three months produces excess gains:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

It is possible insiders are aware of this pattern. Insider buying almost completely stopped the quarter before this 30% fall in the stock. Insider buying, like sentiment, is a reliable predictor for excess gains over the following quarter:

(Source: Nasdaq)

I also cited concerns over NTNX’s consistent pattern of seeing its operating expenses keep pace with revenue. In this context, earnings will have problems reversing course from its downward trend. The latest earnings report solidifies this trend for another quarter:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

One of the technical sell signals I found in the pre-earnings analysis showed strong statistical significance in predicting selloffs. The signal is too short-term to say anything about NTNX now, but you can keep an eye on it for future decisions. The RSI(2) popping below 20 typically leads to one week of downward momentum:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

I concluded from these factors, among others, that the overall thesis is highly bearish. After calculating the probability of a selloff and the risk/reward profile, I found NTNX to be a good earnings short trade.

Conclusion and Trade Ideas

Following this review, the sentiment analysis, and the gap analysis, I conclude that NTNX’s selloff is most likely not temporary. In the short-term, this gap appears to be a breakaway gap. After a few weeks, the gap reverses, but sentiment, seasonal, and fundamental factors imply downward pressure.

If you are holding NTNX and do not wish to sell, I recommend married puts to protect you through NTNX’s mini-bear season:

Buy 1 Apr18 $32.50 put for every lot of stock held

These options only cost $185, allowing you to limit your loss to $170 (plus the premium of the option) per 100 shares.

If you want to generate income while waiting for NTNX to return to its post-gap price, which should happen in three to four weeks, according to the gap analysis, try this strategy:

Buy Apr18 $35 call

Sell Mar15 $35 call

Roll this over when the short options expire. You will profit from both time decay and any volatility rush that occurs. If you have any questions about these strategies, contact me (my newsletter chat is preferable, but you can DM me too).

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.