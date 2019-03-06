Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Management at Evercore ISI Industrials Conference - Transcript

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Evercore ISI Industrials Conference March 5, 2019 3:40 PM ET

Andrew Bonfield - CFO

David Raso - Evercore ISI

David Raso

All right. Clearly, last but not least, the industry bellwether, Caterpillar. Very fortunate to have Andrew Bonfield, CAT's CFO and I still call you relatively new CFO.

Andrew Bonfield

Yes you can.

David Raso

For CAT, you're really new. Also Amy Campbell. sad to say we will not be able to talk as regularly going forward, but I am happy to have you here. Thank you, Amy and laying low in the audience, Matt Hohulin. Thank you, Matt for coming.

Maybe I just kick it off with an open ended how is the world trading Caterpillar? Obviously folks are always intrigued. They kind of get your, global perspective on things and maybe helping to went from Christmas Eve the world was ending to where we sit today. Maybe just give us a little around the world.

Andrew Bonfield

I think it's interesting. The learning and the new experience to me at Caterpillar is the fact that obviously how quickly macroeconomic impacts can impact us as a company and if you saw, if you remember in the fourth quarter, obviously oil price volatility had a significant impact on the outlook particularly around the order backorders for oil and gas, which did have obviously caused us some quite concerns.

The interesting thing as we look out, oil prices have recovered. So that's a positive and that does mean obviously we're above the investment threshold particularly as we think about what happens mostly in second half of this year hopefully as the Permian Basin takeaway issues have been resolved, that we should see good growth in well servicing back into the prime.

If you look around the world, North America remained strong. We're still seeing good growth obviously in construction equipment in particular and that's been a big driver obviously of the last couple of years for CAT. As we look across China, China again, it's sales remain strong. We lost a little bit of market share. We need to do good work to get that back. That's been a key, that will be key for us this year as we move forward. Our expectations are for a flattish industry on the back of a 100% growth in 2017, 40% growth in 2018. So again a strong year in China though our range of forecast industry, industry forecast are for positive growth.

Obviously we got people who are coming who have a more negative view. So there are a range of outcomes. Our view is probably about a flattish year. Our aim is to grow that market share. So we can do that, obviously that's our team's -- that is thing we're focused on in China.

Rest of Asia, still has a lot of opportunity as we look out. Obviously Europe, we're starting to see some indications of macro flows in Europe on a good -- Brexit, obviously will have an impact on what happens in Europe. Fortunately for construction industry's business, most of our CI growth tends to be in Eastern Europe, which is non-TI infrastructure development again which is good positive, that doesn’t seem to be a big impact to it at all.

So Latin America, still remains very weak. If you look out of our segment, if you look particularly at our resources, we have seen a lot of rebuild activity, particularly in the source industries. Obviously the mining companies have been very disciplined in their CapEx. That's a reflection of the fact that the loss cycle probably were less disciplined than they would like to have been and that means obviously they're trying to work equipment a little bit longer.

So we're seeing still a significant amount of rebuild, not as much replacement CapEx as yet we would have expected, obviously trying to maintain the fleets for as long as possible before replacing them, but that cycle will eventually happen because it's needed at some stage. Just the timing of that has been slightly slower than we expected from a normal recovery perspective.

David Raso

Wall Street, things can change like in one week, hasn't impacted your business for everyone, obviously it's lower churn and no reality for a company like yourself, but the thing the last three months where we've seen copper finally joined a little bit on the higher moving commodity prices.

To comment about mining, have any of those conversations changed in the last couple months on maybe a couple projects that we're going to annexure engine rebuild or just given the way you described in oil, some of these prices now are a threshold where iron ore is obviously at very healthy level now and even copper pushing close to $3. Has there been any tone change? Have you had any very recent feedback that would suggest rebuilt becoming more forward placement?

Andrew Bonfield

Not yet. I think there is still, it's still very early and again I think a little bit of what everyone's waiting for is just a little bit more confidence in that those commodity price changes are sticking rather than being as volatile as they have been. So I think generally, just as we are cautious when we're seeing commodity price volatility, I think they're being a little bit more cautious than they may have been given particularly what happened in the fourth quarter, particularly around oil that was quite brutal in a very short period of time and it sort of did have quite a significant impact that people will start their investment.

I think generally as well given the uncertainty, global and macro economic uncertainty, I think a lot of people just are being very, very careful about their CapEx plans and that generally will have an impact, particularly in the resource area, the resource industries area as we move into 2019. As that certainly as clouds lift, I think you will then start seeing people make more commitment.

David Raso

It's not that uncommon for CAT, but I will say at this moment was interesting to see how many personnel changes in the last week or two from Tom to Billy now running, to Turner, was there something about those changes that wasn't just normal cycling through at different roles. It seemed a little heavier than normal, that I am mistaken.

Andrew Bonfield

Well, so actually Thomas change was actually a personal change. He wanted to make a last spell change. He had been on the road for many, many years running CI and E&T and he decided that he didn’t want to do that anymore. So those a knock-on impact of that, obviously was moving Tom back to solar. Pablo needed to move out.

We had to make a decision to split the oil and gas business into electric power and oil and gas. So Joe who is obviously led the Interim CFO, for many people would have signaled through that, is going to run the oil and gas business, Pablo running electric power and they obviously had Billie moving into the E&T role and Ramin moving into the CI role.

So it's just a little bit of musical chairs. Tom will still participate on the executive office. He will still come out once a month to Chicago and will still be a very strong leader for the company. So it's just a decision he's made on a personal level.

David Raso

So Tom was the Domino here. Tom hadn't made that decision, would half of those moves taken place?

Andrew Bonfield

No, the move that may have happened, may have been at the personal levels between Joe, and obviously -- and Pedro. And then, Karl, likely, replacing Joe. But those were just impacts coming from, if you recall, Tom Frake moved from oil and gas the end of last year. So we needed to replace him.

David Raso

You mentioned Europe I think broadly speaking, was probably one of the weaker geographies for most industrial companies right now. You mentioned growth in Eastern Europe, the first part of this year should have some of that natural bauma show pipeline sale, but in Western Europe, you said you're seeing Europe I guess is offsetting it is how you're describing it is Western Europe I would say post-bauma is out of down geographies for you and Eastern Europe is an offset to keep it flat.

Andrew Bonfield

We don't have signals yet to sort of say, we saw growth of 9% in the fourth quarter in Europe and CI. So those collective way are the moving piece. So that was, but I think as we look through this year, I mean there is lot of risk around obviously from France is pretty fragile from an overall economic perspective. We're obviously seeing Germany had some mixed economic indicators recently.

Those uncertainties are big drivers. I mean what the UK and Brexit and what all that impact is and the knock on impact through supply chain. So obviously people in anticipation of the U.K. or even European Union have been building inventories. So how much of that then has to be on unwound and what the impact of those economic I think is a little bit uncertain here. So all of those things David are put into work.

David Raso

Sure. And coming from a utility company as you said oil and macro really can move this company around a little bit more than utility. So that said, when we first met and I asked you what do you think the street under-appreciates about CAT? You said cash flow. Now three months hence, would you say that's still accurate, but at the same time maybe you're also learning on a job as well that cyclicality of Caterpillar, can you help me get an update?

Andrew Bonfield

So yeah, I mean I think and I've said this consistently to all investors, I think the thing that what has been the interesting thing and the most important thing I have got to learn and as part of what we'll talk about in May when we get to Investor Day on capital allocation is the fact that obviously CAT has historically has always built enough capacity to always fulfill the last order at the peak of the cycle.

Jim and the team has done a fantastic job of actually maintaining the discipline around taking out excess capacity out of footprint through the loss cycle. We're still doing a little bit of that now. We've still a few problems left to shut and then rechecking the existing capacity to fit the footprint that we need to be able to build enough machines to meet demand.

What that has meant is we're not building, spending a lot of cash on the upside. So on the way up, we're not putting a lot of cash into increasing capacity and we're not putting a lot of structural cost, which obviously is important building fixed costs -- not putting extra fixed cost and it is important because obviously what that means is we're going to go through a down cycle, you don't have to take it up.

So the benefit of that is twofold. One which is obviously we're generating more cash now and second, as we go through and eventually inevitably we will go through a down cycle, that's the one thing we can predict, commonly which none of know when that will happen, but effectively not only will we not have as much capacity to take out, we won't need to do that. We don't have as much structural cost to take out, but we also want the need to incur as much restructuring charges that has been generating more cash.

So our margin should be better, the bottom of the next down cycle and also our cash flow should be a lot better and that enables us then to actually build a return to shareholder model which is a much more sustainable model, the mix between dividends and buybacks. We should be much more in the market on a much more consistent basis and the be able to get people framework to understand what we're looking to from that perspective.

The balance sheet is very strong. Obviously we have situation where we returned $5.8 billion to shareholders last year. Put a $1 billion incremental contribution to the pension fund and still barely made a dent in the cash balance, on the balance sheet at the end of the year and that means we are in a position where in the event that we could fund organic opportunities for growth we have the balance sheet capacity to do that without using free cash flow and so that's the bit that will help.

From another, obviously the other thing that we sort of have to work with is obviously the macroeconomic cycles and how that can change things quite quickly as we look out, over the year. However given that we are prepared and sort of have done a lot of the leg work from a not building extra capacity, I think that that does mean, that certainty should be able to actually be part of our investor proposition, which is a far more important thing than we've necessarily done historically by having that sort of mix in the framework.

David Raso

When you think about the May meeting and the word sustainable for share repo, when I think of you want to keep an a rating name on this rating, how would you characterize and this is not a sustainable repo question, I think this is above and beyond that, what would you deem an excess amount of cash currently on your balance sheet, I think you did a course in the underlying cash flow after that. Your A minus rating desire to obviously have more cash than you need currently, how should we think of the excess cash.

Andrew Bonfield

So there is a cushion on balance sheet. We have about just over $7 billion of net cash, $1 billion of that which is in the financial company. So and we had debt of about $8 billion in the MENC business. So net debt of about $1.5 billion. Obviously that's not the way that it's measured by the rating agencies that will take into account obviously pension fund deficits and so forth as part of that.

The most constrained metric we usually have is the Moody's net debt to EBITDA metric and that is a trough they expect that to be around 1.5 to 1.75 times to maintain the rating. So if you do the math on that, that basically gives you the capacity we have to date. Now what should we do with that? I think that's really about making sure we can use that for opportunistic M&A transactions, we can use that to underpin some of the return to shareholders proposition. So all of that will be part of that overall framework we discussed in May.

David Raso

And the word framework in May, should we expect something that is put out there that is something that is a sustainable framework, it's not a one-time event. we should get some paradigm provided to us, an event in May, it's a framework moving forward?

Andrew Bonfield

Our focus is about making sure we have the right framework, the best of the thing can value the company from as a result of that, as part of that proposition rather than just being a either one time, this is what we're doing and then we work great. It is about thinking it's through the cycles to enable people then take and then actually to be able to understand and value that cash rather than coming back to through.

David Raso

And should we also expect an update on the margins that we were provided in Arizona?

Andrew Bonfield

I would expect this to update on strategy. I would expect us to update on both margin targets given that we've already actually been some of those already. So I think we will need to think about what we talk about and we're working through that process as we speak.

David Raso

And more myopic here, but fourth quarter margins were maybe up to snuff in the history of the fourth quarter cost catch up at all from the first quarter, the margins were a lot better. Can you help us gain more comfort of why we should expect the CI margins sequentially to bounce back? You have a history of it, but maybe remind us why?

Andrew Bonfield

If you look at quarterly margins, CI tends to be a very strong margin in the first quarter and it's a weaker margin fourth quarter, that tends to be the history. Some of that appears to do with the vagaries of the absorption rate and part of that may be due to LIFO accounting and when machines get shipped and so forth and that's been part of that scenario where we need to be able to frame that better because part of what happened in the fourth quarter and a little bit of that and that would be normal factors. So those would be normal factors.

What happened unexpectedly where we could see some material price increases which we hadn’t forecast, that's bad forecasting that's up to us to fix. So that really was one factor. Second factor is as we're still ramping up production, we did see some variable over burden, our negative latest variances, those again should offset now as we start getting particularly on finished parts coming in the factories that should enable smoother production, less bottlenecks, that should help that.

And then the third factor was around some intent as in Brazil, which were taken away. So there was a little bit of a catch up on that which did impact us in the fourth quarter and will impact us going forward. The two bids, which will impact us thinking forward , absorption won't because the opposite will occur effectively as we build inventory in the first quarter that should be a positive.

The second one around the material cost increases. We should deal with that through price increases which came into effect in the 1st January on the variable labor that's something we will catch up just as we stop smoothing production cycles and the fourth item will be something, which will partly be effect in the first quarter about price increases. So those are the factors. So all in all, we expect the first quarter to return to a more normal standard patent to CI margin.

David Raso

Okay. Anybody in the audience for a question. I want to give you the platform to discuss the business, had no reason to call me on, but I find it interesting, that's why brought up Billy earlier, the rail business. A lot of people think it's a local cycle and we know from PSR and so forth, that might not be the same local cycle we had in the past, I am not going to say assuredly, but your business is really not heavily local right and progress rail. No logos right, it's E&T or for the locomotive.

Can you help us understand what you're seeing in that business today and even if locomotives, which they peak through, you're probably over 1,000 units and now we're down to whatever 100 or 150 may be. How that business is profiled the next couple years if the locomotive cycle is not necessarily that robust and recovery.

Andrew Bonfield

So interestingly of all our businesses, the local business is the one most focused on third parts and services and services in particular and Billy has taken us quite far down the road and if you look at what happened this year, all the growth in reserves were effectively service businesses we've acquired during the year.

We see that as an opportunity. We see that as an area where there is potential for more growth and yes we agree that the locomotive cycle is a lot more lumpy and is lot more depressed likely to be lower for longer than we were expecting or everybody was expecting is by now and particularly PSR and things like that having the impact.

So I think that's really an opportunity and the good things that the rail teaches us is that obviously there is an opportunity within the board CAT business around parts and services and the lesson we can learn from rail and then actually row with Billy and E&T actually helping us to bring that across the business as a whole. It'll be a huge potential for us as we think about parts and services and the ability that that brings us for long term stability learnings growth over time.

So I think that's really been the key. So yes, and also than the other area where there are still parts of the proposition rail proposition that Billy will say, we don't have -- we don't play in yet, so there is more of an opportunity for some inflow acquisitions particularly around things like signaling and so forth where we can expand our offering as a result of, and…

David Raso

Earlier you made a comment where you said, takeaway capacity being completed, we could see I assume you implying some of the ducks getting completed and frac pressure pump demand picks up. I would have thought that be more of late '19 early '20. You made it seem more like second half. Are you already seeing some indications from the slumbers a Halliburton or CapEx is down big in the first half of the year, are you already seeing some indication to the second half or is that more of a theoretical thought process, which is logical but I was questioning the timing a little bit because it seemed too early?

Andrew Bonfield

Yeah I think that's based on what we're hearing from customer base, which is second half of the year. Now whether that's late second half, early second half, that wouldn’t can't say and along the way Lafayette is still a decent utilization because the gas compression and the PowerGen business is still okay. So Lafayette feeling the pain of near-term frac is a pretty profitable factor right, so I guess picks ahead, and they could drive E&T margin, but at this stage you're saying there is enough from PowerGen and gas compression and E&T margins.

David Raso

So around 3600 were almost the full order book for the full year, 3500 is a little bit weaker, Obviously those are the fracking engines and transmissions are a little bit weaker at the moment, but obviously waiting to see how we -- how those pan out and we start picking that, and once we will just start picking back up, if we don't see the order pick up, then obviously we'll have to make decisions around how we manage upon.

David Raso

Sure. The feedback from your dealers and CI I know you mentioned inventory growth in the first quarter that's a normal seasonal event. Is the idea of the inventory growth in the first quarter this year still be roughly about half of what we saw a year ago and is that still sort of the framework to be thinking.

Andrew Bonfield

Yeah, obviously we would expect inventory to build a little bit in the first off as selling season comes down but then come down in the second half of the year. So overall year-on-year we expect flattish dealer inventories for the full year.

David Raso

Okay. Any questions? It's CAT now, come on guys. I had a question. We did expect the fourth quarter CAT financial issues. Can you characterize those as end of year clean up, decide to take some of those security losses and move on or are there lingering thing in your portfolio or should we be thoughtful about where maybe your currently underwater but we haven't monetized that law?

Andrew Bonfield

Yeah, so on the mark-to-markets obviously that is just pricing which you can't do anything about and your accounting standard. So that will be a little bit more volatile, but shouldn’t be a major factor. The bigger issue was a lot of CAT finance represents about 70% of the CAT portfolio and particularly around marine losses and we've already taken the action to reduce some of that exposure.

Now there is little residual exposure but obviously at the time of that has diminished and so the risk of a big [indiscernible] in Q4 has diminished. But there still will be potentially a little bit more risk but it's not as big a number as has been in Q2, Q4.

David Raso

So the fourth quarter did try to attract things that were, don't come of the blue, they are probably lingering a little bit in the fourth quarter at the time there.

Andrew Bonfield

It's actually when you -- so some of these are effectively taking position back at the repositioning the ship and you can only provide it when you actually get the vessel and so that's one of the challenge.

David Raso

I was curiously about your comment on Latin America is still weak, Now obviously Latin America is a lot more than Brazil, but sort of Brazil mark and your dealers there feeling a little better. Are you saying LATAM down but Brazil is up or are you also saying Brazil is down as well. It does seem like it's coming back.

Andrew Bonfield

Yeah I think it will come back, it hasn't been reflected in any of our numbers yet. So that's why obviously that's a more of a perspective view rather than a relatively expected view, but I think yes, at some stage the Brazilian market and construction will restart in Brazil and that would be obviously a huge plus.

David Raso

Okay. We're actually out of time. So appreciate you being here. Thank you so much.

Andrew Bonfield

Thank you, Dave.

David Raso

All right. Thank you, everybody. Appreciate it.

