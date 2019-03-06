Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A (DVDCF) CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A (OTCPK:DVDCF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2019 7:00 AM ET

Paolo Marchesini - CFO

Bob Kunze-Concewitz - CEO

Edward Mundy - Jefferies

Andrea Pistacchi - Deutsche Bank

Trevor Stirling - Bernstein

Emma Letheren - RBC Capital Markets

Marion Boucheron - MainFirst Bank

Alessandro Tortora - Mediobanca

Nico Von Stackelberg - Liberum

Paola Carboni - Equita SIM

Marco Baccaglio - Kepler Cheuvreux

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on our call. Before we jump into the presentation, I'd like to apologize for my voice and the occasional cough. I should have listened to Paolo Marchesini who says going to vacations is overrated and weakens the immune system. Anyhow, having said that, if you have the presentation in front of you, you can see on the summary chart on Page number 3, that the results for the full year 2018 are pretty strong with consistent and solid performance across all of our key underlying indicators.

Looking into them in detail on Page number 4. You can see that we have sustained organic growth, which has enabled us to both enhance our marginality as well as fuel further investments into the business for the future. Focusing on net sales. Positive organic growth, up 5.3%, thanks to the continuous improvement in sales mix, led by the consistent out-performance of our high-margin brands in core developed markets. Particularly, the global priorities continued to outperform, up 8.9%, driven by our purities Aperol, Campari, Grand Marnier as well as brown spirits. Our regional priorities were only up 2.8%. They were handicapped by mostly the Cinzano brand in Russia and Argentina, as well as a difficult comparison base overall.

Clearly, our stars here, Espolòn, Forty Creek, Braulio and Bulldog continue performing very nicely. Whilst local priorities were down 1.5%, and this is mostly due to a decline in the Brazilian brand, which were particularly hit in the first half of the year. It is important to look at it from a geography standpoint. We had solid growth, as I said earlier, in the high-margin developed markets, particularly North America, Western Europe and Australia, but softness in lower-margin emerging markets due to macro volatility as well as tough comparison basis, and this has hit mostly Russia and Argentina.

Now focusing on Argentina. If we -- it is important to underline that our organic growth, so the 5.3%, excludes the positive pricing effect in Argentina of 30 bps, as well -- on a full year basis and 80 bps in the last quarter of the year. On a reported basis, our net sales were down 2.4%, reflecting the negative perimeter effect of 3.4% or 60.2 million, which is linked to the sale of the Lemonsoda business as well as the discontinuation of the Brown-Forman agency in Italy. On the other hand, ForEx was also quite negative, down 4.2% or 73.5 million.

Moving on to adjusted EBIT. Very nice organic growth, up 7.6%, nicely ahead of sales growth, so generating a 50 bps margin accretion. Again, here, the story is the same. It's driven by gross margin expansion linked to our global priority brands, which, overall, our gross margin increased by 120 bps, and this despite some pretty adverse agave as well as sugar effects, which not only has the gross margin compensated for these effects, but they also offset some reinvestments in brand building behind key global brands as well as some selective strengthening of our on-premise capabilities.

On a reported basis, our EBIT is flattish, down 0.4%, and it takes into account the negative effects obviously of the disposals of 4.7% as well as ForEx at 3.3%.

Net profit, on an adjusted basis, came in at 249.3 million up 6.8%. Group net profit on a reported basis is up 296.3 million, down on a percentage basis of 16.8%. Free cash flow was quite robust, reaching 235.6 million, which recurring free cash flow reached 267.7 million. On the basis of that, our net financial debt stood at the end of the year at 846.3 million, which is down by a healthy 135.3 million. This takes into consideration, obviously, also the proceeds of the Lemonsoda business, but also the acquisition of the whiskey, the dividend and the net purchase of own shares. All in all, this leads us to a net-debt-to-EBITDA pro forma ratio of 1.9 times. The Board of Directors enclosure has -- will recommend keeping the full year dividend in line with last year at €0.05 per share, unchanged.

Moving on to Page number 5. And I think this is clearly a view which is worth underlining. You can see that we're consistently delivering on strategy, generating very positive margin momentum, thanks to the organic performance of our global priorities. We've seen in the past four years a steady and consistent strong gross margin expansion coming from the mix. If we look at it on a cumulative four-year basis, our gross margin was up 680 bps, of which 390 organic. If we move on to EBIT adjusted on a cumulative four-year basis, it was up by 300 basis points, of which 130 basis points organic. So that's nice quite solid results.

I'm not going to spend much time on Chart number 6 because we are going to go into the details of the regions as well as the brands. You can see that we have healthy growth across all of our regions, despite South America, the Americas had nice growth. And the only blip in terms of brand category was on the local priorities, driven by the performance of our Brazilian brands in the first half.

Moving on to Chart number 8. Only worth underlining the fact that actually the euro strengthened against all our group currencies. So that generated quite an important ForEx negative effect of 4.2 million -- or 4.2%, sorry, and 73.5 million.

Moving on to Chart number 9. What's worth underlining is the Americas are clearly our largest area, accounting for 43.5% of the total. And this is led by the U.S., which has now reached 26% of the total. Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa is our second region, 28% of the total, growing much faster than the markets in these areas. And Italy is the leader here, again with 20.8%. Our third largest is North, Central Eastern Europe, growing, again, outperforming the market benchmarks, growing about 6.2% and reaching 21% of the total. Last but not least, Asia, which had a pretty strong year, only 7.5% of the total, but growing very nicely at close to 13%. In terms of our balance between developed and emerging markets, it's roughly stable at 81% versus 19%.

Focusing on the Americas. As we saw earlier, the Americas organic there growing 3.9%, but that's composed of North America, which is up a very nice 6.7%, whilst all the pain was in South America, which was down by 11.3%. In the U.S., quite a solid performance, up 4.5%, thanks to the continued out-performance of Espolòn; Aperol, which is becoming significant in that market; and Campari. All these three brands growing at quite a sustained double-digit rate. And added to that, we also had a very nice contribution from Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier and the Jamaican rums. All of this together was enough to offset the decline in the SKYY portfolio, and SKYY was down 11%. As you know, the brand continues to be affected by the destocking exercises, which we kicked off last year and which will probably last until mid of this year, Q2, Q3.

Jamaica, on the other hand, is growing from strength to strength. Large market for us. Up double-digit, 14.4%. And what's very positive here is the mix, because clearly all of our high-margin brands are performing double-digit, like Overproof up 14%; Campari, 28.7%; Appleton Estate, 22.4%; and Magnum Tonic Wine, 20.4%. So very nice performance. The other markets in Northern America were up 10.5%; Canada, up 4.1%, driven by usual suspects; Mexico, fourth year in a run, the fastest growing spirits company in the market, up 16.1%, largely driven by SKYY ready to drink. SKYY, but also again here, Aperol is becoming an interesting factor.

Moving on to South America, which is down by 11.3%. Brazil had a better second half, so it was down only 2.8%. Clearly, here, the political instability and the macro issues and the unemployment rate hurt us over the year. At the same time, we are also transitioning from a business model based on local brands to higher-margin imported brands, and then we start seeing that volumes are coming down, but profitability is improving, and our brands such as Campari and Aperol doing extremely well in that market.

Argentina, and this is where we had the most pain, down 32.4%. This full year number actually incorporates a 47% decline in volume in Q4. As you know, we -- given the situation, we chose to apply very strict credit policy, and this clearly impacted our sell-in in the highest seasonality of the year. Having said that, we feel better about the business going forward this year.

Last but not least, the rest of the region, up a very solid 29.7%. And we're particularly pleased by the performance of Peru, which was up 41.8%. If you recall, Peru is our latest new subsidiary. Again, here, key drivers are, amongst all, the Aperol brand. Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa, up 4.9%. Clearly, this is the region most impacted by the perimeter because both Lemonsoda, to a large extent, and the Brown-Forman agency business were concentrated in Italy. Italy, on an organic basis, had a very strong year, up 3.6%. Given the scale of our business in that market, and the market is flat, this is a very nice performance, clearly led by the double-digit growth of Aperol, up 15.3%. This has been now 15 years in a row that we've been growing the brand double-digit.

Added to that, solid growth of Campari at 7% and then nice performances as well behind Braulio, Espolòn and SKYY. These altogether helped offset some softness in the small size aperitifs, Campari Soda and Crodino, as well as the lower-margin Cinzano sparkling wines business. The rest of the region was up a very nice 9.4%. So France continuing to grow steadily at 10%, again here the key hero is Aperol, but as well as Riccadonna, Campari and Bulldog. Spain also had a nice growth, I mean, 6.7%, considering that the market was in dire straits last year, again behind the usual suspects: Aperol, Campari, as well as SKYY.

In the African market, very positive development in Nigeria, thanks to our premium Campari and SKYY and American Honey brands, up 54.4%. South Africa on the other side was penalized by the comp base from the previous year when we set up our organization 2017, but it should return to normal trading this year. Travel retail, which belongs to this region, up a very healthy 10.2%, very nice performances of Aperol, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate and Bulldog.

Moving on to North Central and Eastern Europe, up a very healthy 6.2%. Our largest market in that area, Germany, up 6.5%, very satisfactory results, double-digit growth on Aperol, up 22.6%, Campari returning to a nice growth, up 13.9%. And also nice beginnings on the Bulldog and Grand Marnier brands. However, these put together more than offset some short-term issues we've had and was [a 12%] at the end of the year as well as the price repositioning on -- and the transition of GlenGrant to more aged variants.

U.K. continuing to perform very strongly, double-digit, up 19.1%, with nice double-digit growth across all brands. Aperol, up 56%; Campari, 39%; Bulldog, 25%; Appleton, 25%; and Wray&Nephew Overproof, 13%. Russia, on the other hand, was down 11.4%. Partially, that is due to market volatility as well as a very unfavorable comp base in '17. The market was up 40.6%. But what we're also seeing in this market is that mainstream brands catering to the lower middle classes are the ones hurting the most, so that impacts the Cinzano brand. On the other hand, those brands catering to the higher middle classes are doing very nicely, as we can see, behind the growth of the Mondoro sparkling premium, sparkling wine range and very strong double-digit growth both in Campari and Aperol. The rest of the year also had a solid growth, up 13% and very nice results in each one of our markets with the aperitifs again playing a significant role.

Closing up the regions of Asia-Pac. We're up 12.9% organically. Again, this is one of the regions which was most impacted by ForEx. The ForEx impact was a negative 7.2%. Australia had a very, very strong year, grew 10.5%. And we practically outperformed in every single category in the marketplace. Wild Turkey Bourbon gave us a lot of satisfaction as the introduction of the new white premium extension long branch was very well received by the market, and we're continuing to build the Espolòn, GlenGrant, SKYY and Campari brands. Aperol, on the other hand, again has had a fantastic year in Australia, up 38.8%. The rest of the region was also quite strong, up 18.8%. And nice solid growth in Japan, up 22%. SKYY RTD, Wild Turkey Bourbon and the Cinzano portfolio helped there. We returned to nice growth in China as well, 23.4%, as well as in New Zealand.

Moving on to Chart number 15, the only thing worth underlining is that our growth priorities now account for 56% of the total, so that's a significant 400 basis points growth versus fiscal year 2017. And one key reason for that growth can be seen on Chart number 16, and there are highlights of the top 10 cocktails individuated by the Drinks international magazine. And you can see that our global priority brands all stack up very neatly against all these key cocktails. And most importantly, we have two which are proprietary. One is the Negroni; and the other one is the Aperol Spritz, with the Aperol Spritz making it for the first time in the top 10, coming in at number 9. So it will be exciting to see where it heads next year.

Going into detail on the brands. Aperol, 15 years growing very, very strong. We're continuing to build on the momentum from the previous years, and our growth model with the three stages is working very well. We're continuing to grow very solidly in our core established markets. As I said earlier, Italy was up 13.3%; Germany, 22.6%; Austria and Switzerland also at double-digit growth. So all of those markets entering into the third stage of growth, which sees consumption linked to meal locations are seeing very, very nice results. The high-potential markets are doing very nicely, growing at even higher rates. The U.S., which has become the third market in value terms of the brand, was up close to 74%. Clearly, our experiential marketing activations, which were focused on the East and West Coast have worked quite nicely, and we will be looking forward to significantly driving up the volume on that this year. The U.K., we saw earlier, up 56%. Russia also double digits and reaching the millionaires club, and the same can be said for France and Spain as well as Global Travel Retail.

On the seeding markets, if you look at the Netherlands, Canada, Czech Republic etcetera, even in South America, we're growing at very strong, the same double-digit growth rate. And the key reason for that is also the growth model, but particularly the type of marketing we do, which is all based on experiential marketing activations in the right places of consumption, working on the seasonalization as well as meal locations. And our activities or events can run from a dozen people to actually up to 70,000 people. So we've developed quite a sophisticated model here, which is working very nicely across markets.

Moving on to Page number 19, in Campari. Campari 10% of our sales, up to 5.1%. Clearly, the Campari trajectory was heavily impacted by Argentina, which used to be our second-largest market. Because if we exclude Argentina, the brand would have been growing at a double-digit growth rate at 11.7%. So we feel quite good about Campari.

In SEMEA, Italy growing nicely, 7.4%. Double digits in France. High single digits in Spain. North, Central and Eastern Europe, the German result is very, very encouraging as well as what we're seeing in other key markets, such as the U.K. and in Russia. And the Americas, the U.S., which is clearly the second-largest market by value of the brand, growing by 27% as we're continuing to benefit from our classic cocktails, the Negroni Americano and Boulevardier in mixology outlets and speakeasy style outlets. So this momentum will continue going forward.

Argentina declined, as I said earlier, by very high double digits, and this impacted the overall trajectory of the brand, whilst Brazil made a comeback in the second half and only registered -- having turned into positive growth for low single-digit growth, whereas Jamaica and Canada continued growing strongly double-digit. Double digits also in Australia, whereas Japan declined, on a shipment basis, but did better on a depletion basis.

Marketing wise, we're really focusing on two platforms, one is cinema, both for our own short films as well as sponsoring festivals such as the Venice Film Festival, but more importantly, the Negroni Week, which every year goes from strength to strength. Last year, we were very active in 10,000 bars and 69 countries, so we'll definitely be raising the bar on that this year going forward.

Moving on to SKYY, and this is the only blemish on our track record. 9% of group sales, down 8.1%. Clearly, the key mover here is the U.S., where we were down by 8% in the fourth quarter as we're destocking the brand. In the U.S., we had a low double-digit decline, overall 11% on the year, and this compares with depletions being down 5%, whereas the Nielsens were down in the low single digit and the NABCA were actually up in the low single digits. So there's quite a difference between consumption, depletion as well as shipments. And as I said earlier, I mean, we will be driving the destocking at least for the first six months of this year. But what's giving us satisfaction is the brand and particularly the marketing funnel is reacting very well to the Proudly American marketing campaign, which we introduced in the middle of the year and will continue along that path.

International markets, strangely enough, we did very well in Argentina, continued growing nicely in Mexico. And Brazil, on the other hand, we were pretty soft. SEMEA, Italy, was flattish, while helped offset the flattish performance in South Africa. North, Central and Eastern Europe, nice growth in the U.K., which helped mitigate weakness in Germany, where some of our peers are being very active on the promotion front. Asia-Pac, or China being the third-largest- market, and Australia, one of the top 10, nice double-digit growth rate. On the following page, you can see some of the imagery from the Very Bold campaign, which we launched and which seems to be resonating across the spectrum of consumers, particularly with millennials.

Moving on to Wild Turkey. 8% of group sales, up 70%. Very nice healthy and steady growth rate. Wild Turkey Bourbon grew organic 8.4%, and Russell's Reserve continued its very solid track. American Honey did well in the U.S. but was temporarily weak in Australia, and that drove its overall growth to around 4%. In the U.S., the brand is reacting very positively to our marketing support built around the cooperation with the actor Matthew McConaughey and particularly the release of the Wild Turkey Longbranch, which was developed with Matthew, was very, very positive as well as to the acceptance of our high-end extension, such as Master's Keep Revival. So net-net, the brand is on a good path. And that is also spilling over into Canada, which has been growing double-digit. Asia Pacific, Australia had a very strong year. And as you know, Wild Turkey Bourbon and RTD represent about two thirds of our sales in that market. We were up 13% and did also nicely in Japan as well as in New Zealand. In the rest of the world, we had very positive momentum growing double-digit, but obviously coming from a very small basis. The premiumization of Wild Turkey can be very nicely seen on Page number 24, and we'll continue doing that.

Moving on to Grand Marnier, our last acquisition. It's hard to believe that's almost three years now. On Page 25, 8% of group sales. Nice growth of 5.2%. And this, bearing in mind, that we had the tail end of discontinuations of Cordon Jaune as well as Cherry and Peach Raspberry. So Cordon Rouge, the core brand, is doing quite nicely. In the core U.S. market, we're up 6.1%. And Canada, on the other hand, we had a weak Q4 because we took a significant price increase to bring the brand, particularly in Québec, to the price level it deserves. Although the rest of the globe has grown pretty nicely. Again, the strategy is working, but we're coming off of a very low basis. What's driving the growth of the brand is the Live Grand strategy. That platform was very clear. Drinking strategy and very premium imagery across all of the touch points are making a difference, and we'll consistently drive this forward.

To close off our global priority brands, the rums also did nicely. The Jamaican rums up, 8.3%. Here, we have a very nice performance both on Wray&Nephew Overproof as well as Appleton Estate. We had a little bit of a damper on the mainstream mixing rums, but those will be re-launched during the year, and we expect to recover some gains there. Overproof was up 12.3%, very strong Q4. It's really turning, not only Jamaican favorite, but also of mixologists outside of Jamaica, particularly in the U.S. and the U.K. Appleton Estate is continuing to premiumize its offerings. If you go to the following page, you can see the 30-year-old and the 15-year-old. That's doing the brand a lot of good, but as you can expect those are also very heavy cases. So they're helping the bottom line. Net-net, the Americas are performing very nicely. And in the rest of the world, we're growing at a double-digit rate, but obviously, coming from a low base.

Moving on to Chart number 29 and Espolòn. Espolòn very fastly growing, up 26.1%. And it's growing at an even higher rate in non-traditional tequila markets in Italy, in Russia and many other places. So we're feeling very good about this brand. Bulldog, despite some slowdown in the first two markets which launched it, which were Spain and Belgium, grew by 7.2%.

We launched a new campaign in the last quarter, and we started seeing the brand react to that also in Spain and Belgium, so we feel good. GlenGrant, on the other hand, as I said earlier, is in transition. We're moving from unaged to an aged range, which means that we've put the unaged, which is the bulk of the volume on allocation, and we're slowly reducing that and gaining on the value side of the equation. Forty Creek did nicely in Canada. Canada is driving most of that with an 8.5% growth, with the brand reacting very nicely to the repackaging and the repositioning, which we introduced last year.

Moving on to the amari. The amaris were softish. There were some specific issues, either product allocation on Braulio or taking important price increases, most notably in Germany.

Moving on to sparkling wines in Vermouth. Here, you can see the two different tales, mainstream brand, Cinzano, growing through a tough period in Russia mostly, as well is in Italy on the sparkling wine, whereas the more premium Mondoro and Riccadonna brands are growing in the high single digit, up 9.2%. To close it off with our local priorities, Campari Soda flattish, although we see the brand improving from quarter-to-quarter, so we'd expect it to be in the low single digits this year. Crodino, on the other hand, was down 2.9%. Here, the comp base of innovation of two years ago, we will relaunch the brand this year behind a more adult-focused strategy and expect it to return to better pastures. But what's also interesting about this brand is it's starting to become a sizable business in Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands where we're getting experiences for international expansion into other markets in years to come.

The Wild Turkey RTD was up 5.6%, clearly outperforming the Australian RTD market, particularly the bourbon one, where we're going twice as fast and doing the right things. The Brazilian brands were down 6.2%. We'd expect them to go flattish this year as we cycle through some of the transitions we had last year. Although the number doesn't reflect the intrinsic performance of the brand, the brand is performing much more in Germany, which is the largest market in a mid-positive -- mid-single digits. A very large customer canceled the last-minute promotion in Q4, so that moved into Q1 so it's more of a phasing effect. And the same can be said on shipments behind the Cabo Wabo brand as its consumption indicators are healthy.

This is it on the brands side, and I'll pass it on to Paolo.

Paolo Marchesini

Thank you, Bob. If you follow me to Page 33, we have the segment analysis. The Americas region remained the group's largest region in terms of net sales and profitability, accounting for 43.5% of group net sales and 42.6% of group EBIT, and that notwithstanding the decline in South America market as well as the negative FX effect, which hit the region, and notwithstanding the out-performance of the high margin of Central European region.

Moving on to Page 34, we have the analysis of the largest region, Americas. Top line grew by 3.9% in existing business, and EBIT was up by 3.7%, broadly in line with sales, thanks to positive growth across the high-margin North American region more than offsetting weakness in the southern -- South America region in Argentina and Brazil.

Gross profit grew ahead of top line, to this point, margin accretion, thanks to positive sales mix by brand and market, driven by high-margin global priority brands in North America, namely Aperol, Campari, Wild Turkey and despite SKYY's negative performance, further held by the counter-dilutive effect of the negative performance of lower margin in the American markets. This positive sales mix improvement had overcome the adverse effect of both the agave purchase price, which became progressively more impactful in the last part of the year, as well as the losses in the sugar business. A&P was up by 3.8% in value, almost in line with the top line in existing business, with a particular focus on global priorities. Grand Marnier, Aperol, Wild Turkey and SKYY as well as the selective regional priority brands, namely, Espolòn.

SG&A increased in value by 7.5% in existing business, driving 50 basis points of dilution on EBIT margin, and this was primarily due to the strengthening of on-premise capabilities in certain North American markets. We then had a negative FX effect, largely driven by the strengthening of the euro versus the Latin American currencies and some negative perimeter effect in the region, reflecting the disposal of the Carolans brand. EBIT in the region came in at €161.5 million at 21.7% on sales, with a dilution of 10 basis points on the net sales on a reported basis, totally attributable to FX and perimeter.

If you move on to Page 35, we have the analysis of the SEMEA performance. Net sales were up 4.9% in existing business, and EBIT was down 5.6%, still in existing business, driving 10 basis points accretion on the back of the key Italian market and sustained growth in the rest of the region. In particular, we had positive performances in France, Spain as well as in the Duty Free channel. Gross profit grew by 8% in value, driving 170 basis point margin expansion, driven by solid performance of high-margin aperitif portfolio, in particular Aperol and Campari.

A&P was up 12.6% in value, well above the top line growth, driving 110 basis points dilution on EBITDA. The A&P step-up was driven by brand-building investments behind again the aperitif portfolio across Europe as a whole and high-potential market as well as some selective regional priority brands in the Global Travel Retail chain.

SG&A were up in value by 7.1%, driving 50 basis points of dilution on the back of the strengthening of on-premise capabilities in certain selected markets. FX impact in the region was negligible whilst the negative perimeter effect was attributable to the disposal of low-margin noncore businesses as well as the termination of agency branch distribution, particularly in the Italian market. EBIT came in at €83.6 million, up to 17.4% on sales, 20 basis points accretion on a reported basis.

If you move on to Page 36, we have Northern and Central European and Eastern European market. Net sales were up 6.2%. EBIT was up 12.1% in value, well ahead of sales growth, with 170 basis points accretion, driven by some performance of aperitif, again, was in this region across whole markets. Gross profit was up 10.9%, leading to 260 basis points EBIT margin expansion. Again, also here, we had a very strong sales mix improvement, led by the positive performance of high-margin aperitif portfolio, in particular Aperol, which grew by double digit in core high-margin markets, namely, Germany, the U.K. and Austria. A&P was up 11.3% in value, driving 60 basis points dilution. Again, we stepped up A&P spend, particularly on the aperitif portfolio. And the SG&A were up 8.1% in value, driving 30 basis points dilution, reflecting the enhancement of our on-prem capabilities in certain high-potential markets. Again, also in this region, we had negative FX, particularly attributable to devaluation of the Russian ruble as well as the negative perimeter driven by the termination of some agency brands distribution. EBIT came in at 115.1 million, up to 32.1% on sales or 120 basis points over prior year.

Page 37, we have APAC top line and existing business was up 12.9% and bottom line was up 29.4%, driving in existing business 180 basis points accretion, thanks to positive results across the whole region, but in particular to the Australian market. Gross profit was up 12.7%, broadly in line with the top line, so no accretion impact in this region at the level of gross margin. A&P grew slightly below top line, driving just 20 basis points, although steering value was up 11.4% in 2018. And the SG&A grew at a very moderate pace, 2.4% in value, thus leading to 180 basis point EBIT margin expansion, driven by cost-containment programs and positive operational leverage. Negative FX effect largely driven by the weakening of the Australian dollar versus the euro in this region, and the perimeter impact was almost neglectable. EBIT came in at 18.7 million, up to 14.5% on sales or 120 basis points over prior year.

Let's skip a few slides and move to Page 40, where we're having summary, the key highlights on EBIT adjusted performance. Gross profit on a reported basis was up 1.6% in value to 60.1% on net sales, showing 230 basis points gross profit expansion. In existing business, gross profit grew by 7.5% in value, as we saw before, showing 120 basis point margin expansion. Again, here, we reiterated favorable sales mix by brand and market with the outperformance of key high-margin global and regional priorities in key developed markets. Those positive FX had overcome the adverse effect of both the agave purchase price, progressively more impactful in the last part of the year, and on the other hand, the losses in the sugar business. ForEx and perimeter, in aggregate, the negative impact on the gross profit of 5.9% in value, but on the other hand, drove 110 basis point margin expansion on the back of the disposal of low-margin businesses and the termination of certain distribution agreement. The A&P on a reported basis was up 3.3% in value to 16.9% market, showing 90 basis points dilution on a reported basis. In existing business, A&P has been stepped up by 7.8% in value, leading to 40 basis point margin dilution and reflecting higher marketing investments and brand-building initiatives, in particular behind the brands Campari, Aperol, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. ForEx and perimeter combined effect of a negative 4.5% in value and 50 basis points margin dilution.

The SG&A on a reported basis were up 2.3% in value to the level of 21% of net sales, leading to 100 basis points dilution on a reported basis. Whilst in existing business, the SG&A were up 7.1% in value higher than the top line, leading to just 30 basis points margin dilution. And that was due to selective strengthening of both group on-premise capabilities as well as investments in the Duty Free channel. ForEx and perimeter combined effect of a negative 4.8% in value, and 70 basis points margin dilution was clearly driven by the consolidation of disposed businesses, which were carrying no structure costs.

The EBIT adjusted on a reported basis was down 0.4% in value, was up 40 basis points accretion on a reported basis. In existing business, as we saw before, the value growth of EBIT was 7.6%, and we achieved a 50 basis point EBIT margin expansion. On the other hand, ForEx and perimeter combined effect was even bigger than the organic growth. So the EBIT had 8% in value and driving 10 basis points on margin dilution.

If you follow me to the -- to Page 41, we can see visually the key drivers of the achievement of the reported EBIT. Adjusted, it came in at 378.8 million, down 0.4%, at 21.1 -- 22.1% margin on sales with 40 basis points accretion. And most notably, as you can see, below, against all odds, I mean, agave and sugar, for the second year in a row, the group managed to achieve 120 basis point gross margin expansion and 50 basis point EBIT margin expansion, notwithstanding higher investments in A&P, which caused the 40 basis points margin dilution and strong investments in our sales infrastructures costing further 30 basis points.

Most importantly, again looking at the EBIT adjusted organic performance, in 2018, the Group delivered a very healthy 7.6% after a very healthy 8.7% delivered in 2017. FX, negative 3.3% in value, €12.6 million hit at the level of the EBIT, and perimeter, 4.7%, so further €18 million hit at the level of the EBIT.

Moving on to Page 42, Financial Charges. They came in at €33.8 million, down 6.3%, thanks to a reduction of the average indebtedness, which came down from €1,144,000,000 down to €925 million. The average cost of net debt came in at 3.3%, up from 2.9% of last year, reflecting the negative carry effect on excess cash, which is huge at the moment, is north of €600 million. Positive financial adjustments of €1.8 million primarily related to some minor financial asset sale versus a €24.8 million cost in 2017 attributable to one-off liability management transaction completed in April of last year, which helped contain the cost of the indebtedness, the cost of net debt in 2018.

Page 43, the analysis of group net profit reported. Bottom line, the group net profit came in at €296.3 million, down 16.8%, but that was due to reduced adjustments versus prior year. In the following slide, we'll see the recurring performance of the adjusted and recurring EBIT. The decline in net profit reported was attributable to lower positive operating adjustments. In 2018, we had a positive €1.9 million attributable to the gain on the Lemonsoda business disposal, net of -- partly compensated by the provision in ForEx restructuring initiatives. Last year in 2017, we achieved a gain of €13.9 million, which again was attributable to another disposal, the Carolans one, with the capital gain of €49.7 million, partly offset again by the provisioning for other restructuring initiatives. We had a positive impact from financial adjustments of €1.8 million, mainly related to some minor financial asset sales versus a negative €24.8 million attributable to a one-off liability management transactions and then negative impact from higher total taxes, €54.5 million this year versus a negative -- a positive €29.7 million of prior year attributable to both the adjustments, the one-off adjustments related to U.S. tax reform in 2017 as well as the cumulative effect of the patent box tax relief in Italy.

Looking forward into 2019, we highlight overall net positive adjustments accounting for €14 million derived from the patent box tax relief in Italy, which is in its fifth and final year, 2019, and which is assumed to be in line with 2018 at the €26 million mark, which that positive will more than offset provisions for the completion of certain reorganizational projects that were launched in 2018, totaling €16 million. And then we are clearly to factor in the corresponding fiscal effect on those costs, which accounts for about €4 million positive.

Page 44, we have the group net profit adjusted and EPS. This is the recurring one. Group net profit, on the contrary, was up by 6.8%, achieving €249.3 million on the back of decrease in recurring net financial charges by €6.3 million, €33.8 million this year versus €14 million over the last year; reduction in production costs and others accounting for a debt of €4.9 million, positive €2.1 million this year and negative 2.8 million last year and the reduction in total current taxes of €6.4 million. Worth highlighting on the tax side in the recurring tax rate down from 23.7% to 23.4% and recurring effective tax rate down from 30.9% to 28.2%.

Page 46 we have the analysis of free cash flow as you can see we show here both the reported cash flow to the left hand side as well as the recurring. The free cash flow came in at €255.6 m after €8.5 million versus a prior year, while the recurring free cash flow came in at €265.7 million up €18 million over prior year. We had a slight decrease of EBITDA adjusted of about €5 million total attributable to tax focusing on the recurring items we had the recurring taxes at €72.5 million with as you know versus 2017 which was impacted by seasoning of the tax payments. Operating working capital change lower versus last year €25.5 versus €58.6 million. And recurring financial expenses of €25.8 million lower than prior year and €27 million.

Maintenance CapEx was about €50 million or 49.7 overall CapEx €70.9 million, a negative impact from other non-cash items of €31 million on reported, and on the recurring side, a positive amount of €5.6 million. Very healthy cash conversion. Recurring free cash flow on EBITDA ratio at 61.9%, almost 62% from 67% of last year.

If we move on to Page 47, working capital. Working capital came in at €636 million, as a percentage of sales, 37.2%, up from 33.3% due to perimeter, as we can see up there the first-time consolidation of Bisquit, ran a 30 basis point dilution in operating working capital as a percentage of sales. In existing business, organic increase of operating working capital was contained at €25.5 million with 30 basis points reduction of operating working capital on net sales, thanks to operating working capital containment initiatives in existing business. We then add €9.9 million of ForEx impact positive and a negative impact of €36.7 million compared to [perimeter].

Page 48, CapEx no major change 2018 versus 2019. 2018 total spent €70.9 million, including real estate disposal of €4.4 million, of which maintenance CapEx accounted for €49.7 million and extraordinary CapEx 23 -- 25 -- €26 million. For this year, we're forecasting -- we're envisaging a CapEx spend of about €78 million, of which €54 million in maintenance CapEx and further €24 million in extraordinary CapEx, primarily attributable to investments in brand houses to build the Campari, the Grand Marnier brand and other brands and few other minor.

Page 49, we have the net financial debt analysis. Overall, decrease of €135 million, with totally annualized the free cash flow generation of €235 million. The net impact of acquisition of disposal was a positive €22 million. Dividend paid €57 million. Buyback of own shares by €55.5 million. Minor adjustments accounting for €9.5 million [lend] €846.3 million, with a net debt-to-EBITDA pro forma ratio of 1.9%. Debt maturity, no major change. As highlighted, the group is totally hedged vis-à-vis the repayment of the outstanding short-term maturities, with €622 million excess cash, and the back of the long-term debt currently paying a fixed interest rate at 2.03%.

Page 51, very quickly, you all know there is the introduction of the new IFRS rule for what concern leases recognition, which is all about the remeasurement of all material lease contract that they have to be recognized on the balance sheet. So basically, nutshell, rent expenses will be replaced by depreciation. As you can see below, we had a positive impact on EBITDA adjustment of €15.9 million due to rent expenses that have been substituted by incremental depreciations that you can see below at €13.5 million, with a net positive impact on the EBIT adjusted of €2.4 million. This is the picture based on 2018 numbers. 2018 numbers, we would have recognized the net financial charges of €3.1 million. And then at the bottom of the page, you see the impact on net financial debt that is a negative €83.3 million. So on a reclassified basis, the net financial debt would move from €846 million to €929.6 million.

I think this is it on numbers. I come to you on the outlook, Bob.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you, Paolo. Before opening to your questions, just to recap, the year 2018, as amply demonstrated by this presentation, we had very constant delivery on strategy with a very solid organic performance across all of our key profit indicators, robust organic top line, with continued sales mix improvement, driven by the fourth year in a row continued outperformance of our key high-margin brands in core developed markets. On the other hand, on a reported basis, clearly, the overall results reflected a pretty heavy negative ForEx as well as some perimeter effects.

Looking forward to 2019, our outlook remains pretty balanced in terms of both risks and opportunities. We see the underlying business performance as continuing to keep its current momentum. We have very good momentum. And this, despite uncertain macroeconomic scenarios as well as some continued volatility in some emerging markets. We expect our key high-margin combinations of global and regional priorities in core developed markets continue supporting the sales mix improvement as well as organic gross margin expansion so as to offset the negative agave effect, which will unfortunately remain at an elevated level this year due to strong trend of the tequila category and some poor harvest by some of our peers in their own land, and they are moving on to the open market to purchase.

In terms of the current underlying trend in EBIT, we expect our organic margin to continue expanding and will be supported by gross margin accretion even after reinvestments into the business, particularly continuing on some selective on-premise capabilities as well as the new brand houses development.

ForEx and perimeter effects, whilst driven by the continued volatility of some currencies as well as the tail-end effect of the previous year's transactions, are clearly expected to be less adverse than previous year. Net profit is expected to benefit from net positive adjustments, driven by the patent box tax relief in Italy, which will be running out at its fifth and final year. Net and net, we remain pretty confident in delivering a positive performance across all of our key underlying business indicators in 2019 as we did in 2018.

So looking forward to your questions at this stage.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Mr. Edward Mundy of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Edward Mundy

Three questions, please. The first is on Slide 16, where you showed the top 10 cocktails of 2019. I think what's quite interesting is very similar cocktails to, let's say, 10 years ago. I think the mojito is out, especially martinis in, the Sazerac is out, Aperol Spritz is in. Where do you think we are in the Aperol Spritz cycle? Do you think this is a drink that's got a longevity for 10 years or so? And then how do you feel about current momentum of high 20s being sustained rather than the 2016 or 2017 high teens growth? The first question. Second question to Paolo, could you perhaps run through some of the key moving parts around margins for 2019? And then the third question is around M&A and the M&A pipeline. Are we any hotter or colder than usual?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Let me take the first and the third question. Good afternoon. We feel pretty good about Aperol Spritz and its momentum. I mean, frankly, the growth model is really validating itself in all of the markets. And the first stage, it's really about penetration and the spring summer, then we de-seasonalize it. And finally, we move into other usage occasions. I mean, when you see Italy growing by 15% in its 15th year, I mean, that's a clear testimony to the legs of this brand. And the key reason for that is that the source of business for Aperol and the Aperol Spritz isn't other spirits. It's a huge source of business, which is mostly beer, and then some wine and then some sparkling wine. So we feel very confident about the momentum of the brand going forward. On the M&A pipeline, I mean there's always a pipeline, but we've turned more selective over the years, so we'll see what happens.

Paolo Marchesini

Hi, Ed. With regards to the margin guidance for 2019, after a couple of years of steady and consistent growth of EBIT margin expansion at 50 basis points, which was clearly driven by gross margin expansion, which in both consecutive years accounted for 120 basis points, and that clearly helped expand the EBIT progression in value terms from mid-single digit that is in our top line into high single digits, 7.6% and 8.7%, respectively, in '18 and '17. For 2019, we feel confident vis-à-vis the EBIT margin expansion that we can achieve. With regards to the key drivers of the EBIT margin expansion, we still believe that gross margin is -- the gross margin expansion is the way to go. And we feel confident also vis-à-vis 2019. And part probably of the achievement will be if target is achieved and exceeded, invested into minor step up in A&P, as we did last year on the back of better-than-expected negative FX impact. With regards to retrospectively looking into 2018, clearly, we've guided the market for a 50 basis point margin expansion, and then we landed at 120 basis points. Clearly, it's a combination of factors. On one hand, certain high-margin brands and high-margin markets performed better than expected. But on the other hand, we also have to recognize like part of the gross margin expansion was achieved on the back of the decline of certain emerging markets, namely, South America, Brazil and Argentina, which, by the way, compromised, to certain extent, had a negative impact on the top line performance in 2018. So the magnitude of this can be seen about 30 basis points. So you should read the 120 basis points achieved this year as our potential 90 basis points. We all know that there is 60 basis points negative hit from agave in 2018. In 2019, we were hoping that agave could decline faster, on the contrary, thanks to -- due to the very strong performance of tequila in the U.S. market. There is still an imbalance between supply and demand. So potentially, the change in direction in the agave price is expected to occur potentially later than envisaged. But overall, we feel that if we combine all these things together, we feel pretty confident to achieve very nice gross margin expansion.

Brampton Mundy

Bob, just coming back to Aperol again. I don't know whether at this stage you will able to comment whether you think the growth is going to be more like 2016 or '17 high teens growth or more like the 2018 growth, which clearly accelerated more towards the high 20s level, in light of the continued success in Italy, continued rollout of number of markets and the momentum you're seeing in the U.S. as well, which feels like it's just getting started.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well, the brand is gaining momentum, as I said, and we'll see where it goes. The model is working, and it's working everywhere, so we feel very good about it.

The next question is from Mr. Andrea Pistacchi of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Andrea Pistacchi

I have three questions, please. The first one is on your SG&A reinvestment. You've been stepping up on trade capabilities in a number of your markets now for some years, and you're flagging reinvestment also this year. Where do you think you are in the process of really stepping up your -- this route to market, whether we should think of it as an ongoing process as you continue to grow the top line for the next few years? Second question is on your tax rate. Actually, last year, I think you said that the U.S. tax reform would become more meaningful in 2019. So wondering whether this is still the case and if you could give any indication about your tax rate for this year, please. And the third question is generally a bit of an outlook on your emerging market, which held back growth in 2018. Now a lot of this is macro. Some of this, I believe, is also because of the nature of your portfolio, which is due to local brands. What do you expect of these markets, mainly Argentina, Russia and Brazil in 2019?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Okay. Let me take the first one. I think what we're talking about here in terms of SG&A buildup is really fine-tuning as we go ahead. I mean, if we look at this year, probably the bulk of it is going to go behind important brand ambassadors and educators for our VIPs, and particularly Aperol in Asia. I mean we're seeing the brand also attracting attention in key Asian cities, so we're looking forward to developing the future growth of the brand because, frankly, it's really nowhere there at this stage, except for a few key bars and key hotels. And we know how big a beer market it is. At the same time, we're seeing a lot of Asian tourists, and particularly Chinese drinking a lot of Aperol Spritzes in Italy. So we're starting to build that. The other part is some sort of one-off on brand houses as we start to reinforce, if you want, the foundations of some of our brands. We've done it with Wild Turkey. We've done it would -- We've done it with Appleton Estate. This year's the return of the Camparino and potentially something on Aperol. So I would say it's a mixed bag, but it is clearly responding to opportunity as we see them show up.

Paolo Marchesini

With regards to the tax rate, you're correct, we're expecting further -- all being equal, the sales mix, further reduction in the recurring cash tax rate driven by the U.S. tax reform. The magnitude could be in the region of 50 bps, 50 bps to 60 bps. All being equal, because we have also to assess what is the impact of the reforms that our government is introducing in our -- in Italy and the domestic market. The storytelling is reduction in the corporate tax rate to be seen, more skeptical around the possibility of containing the effective tax rate in this country. So we'll see.

Andrea Pistacchi

And then lastly, on emerging market outlook, please?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well, I mean, if you look at it, what really hurt us last year were two areas. One was Russia, and the other was mostly Argentina. I think we would see Russia returning to nice growth this year, particularly driven by the aperitifs. As we said earlier, Campari and Aperol, which is very beneficial to the mix. On Argentina, I think we're cautious still at this stage where we'd expect it to be flattish, whereas Brazil should return to nice growth, somewhere between mid- to high single digit, and emerging markets continuing on their current path.

The next question is from Trevor Stirling of Bernstein.

Trevor Stirling

Just one question from my side. In Q4, there was quite a deceleration in virtually every region. Now there are quite a few tough comps in there in phasing the shipments. Is there anything else there apart from those quarterly effects that you'd like to mention?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

No. In terms of consumption, we actually had, with the exception of SKYY vodka in the U.S., very good consumption indicators. So we feel very comfortable about that.

Operator

Emma Letheren

I just wanted to ask a bit more about Q4, the moving parts of what grew that and slowed down that growth. I think you talked about Russia and Argentina being sickly, weaker.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well, the biggest, if you want, decelerator in Q4 was our performance in Argentina, where we were down on volume basis by 47%. I mean that would -- had Argentina gone to a normal path, if we hadn't put in the very strict credit policies, we would have added quite a bit of bps to our top line growth.

Operator

Marion Boucheron

Just two questions, please, for me. One on the A&P ratio, how do you see it evolving going forward? Should we expect it to continue to go up as higher expense in marketing brand grow faster? And then on SKYY vodka, so you mentioned destocking should continue at the beginning of the year, but what magnitude do you expect in the U.S.? And also, can you give us a bit of color on the sell options there?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

If you look at SKYY Vodka, I mean, as I said, last year, we -- our depletions came in at minus 5% and our shipments at minus 11%, whereas if you add up Nielsen and NABCA consumption, it was roughly flat. So we would expect this year the depletion and our consumption to be roughly flattish. I think it's too early to see victory on the campaign, although it is working quite well, and the destocking will basically soften as we move through the quarter. So we would expect the brand to be down somewhere in the low mid- to low single digits, thanks to also an acceleration in other markets outside of the U.S. I'm not sure I caught your first question.

Marion Boucheron

It was on the A&P ratio. How do you see it evolving?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

We practically see the A&P ratio in line with last year. As is our custom, there could be swings, plus or minus 25 bps. And we'll see how the -- especially the peak season of the aperitifs and the summer progresses, clearly, if we see a longer spell of good weather, we will add on activations and leverage the good weather, within the range of what I indicated.

Operator

Alessandro Tortora

I have a very three bits question from my side, if I may. The first one is on the working capital side, I don't see -- explain if you can, let's say, give any idea of what's next in this ratio for '19 and '20, let's say, in the medium term. The second question is if you can share with us any update on the disposal of the Villa Grand Marnier in Cap-Ferrat. And the third question is, as you mentioned before on the outlook for Argentina, that clearly is a bit complex to figure out. What do you believe may be the performance of Campari, considering clearly the relevance of Campari in Argentina?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Let me take Argentina. As I said, I mean, the full year performance we've had in Argentina was exacerbated by our credit policies. I mean consumption wasn't down to that level. We're seeing things sort of smoothing out in Argentina, although it remains a pretty volatile country. We would expect the overall situation to be flattish, and that would obviously reflect upon one of the largest components of the business there, which is the Campari brand. If the overall macro environment turned slightly positive, we could also have a nice surprise there. Moving on to the Villa, and I'll leave the first question to Paolo, I mean there are people who are interested in the Villa. As you know, the sales process is not in our hands. It's in the hands of the family. They have five years to sell the Villa. So by the end of June, three years will have passed. And frankly, if somehow they decide now to sell it because they're not happy with the price within the first five years, the Villa becomes ours 100% at the end of year five. And I'm sure we'll find a seller. Yes.

With regards to the operating working capital trend, looking forward, we're guiding the markets towards a flattish operating working capital on net sales, which means that we're not slipping, actually means that we -- the objective is to absorb the investments in aging liquids for GlenGrant, Wild Turkey and Appleton basically. We will absorb those investments, which last year accounted for €20 million by operating working capital containment project in existing business. Over the last years, we've also massively expanded our route to market, opening new in-market companies. And even that, that clearly generates potentially operating working capital drift as a percentage of sales as you internalize stocks that were previously capped at the distributor level. We always managed to absorb that investment by containing the other operating working capital, the existing operating working capital.

The next question is from Nico Von Stackelberg of Liberum.

Nico Von Stackelberg

With the Italian macro looking, let's just say, not as bright as it possibly could be, is there any change to the sort of low single-digit outlook for that market? And the next question I had is on Campari. So it's the 100th year of the Negroni, as I understand. You had a wonderful extension with the cast tales, and I'm just sort of wondering, I understand a lot of bartenders are looking for Nogroni, that is a Campari Negroni without alcohol. And I'm wondering, would you consider launching a product like this? And if not, why not? I mean, I would assume it's probably more additive to the mother brand rather than being kind of cannibalistic. And the last question, I was just wondering if you, Paolo, could discuss the sort of trade-offs between growth and margin and returns on capital for GlenGrant. So as you pursue more of a value strategy, clearly, there's an aging nature of this product. So your returns probably get depressed to some degree, how do you think about that?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well, starting off of Italy, I mean, if I could share some of the confirmed views you might have on the macro side, what we're seeing is still pretty strong consumer confidence. And consumption, at this stage, is at a very, very nice level. I mean, we've had bigger macro issues last year back and forth with the European Union. And we saw consumption doing extremely well. Our early indicators for this year are, again, underlining that fact, so we'll see how it goes. I mean, having said that, even in the years where we've had really big issues in Italy, we've always managed to grow the business in low single digits, thanks to our ability to take market share. So all of the franchises are pretty solid, and we have a few good ideas to reinforce our smaller-size aperitifs. So we feel good about the Italian business. Moving on to Campari Negroni, Nogroni. We think there's only one Negroni, and it is the original, invented by Count Camilo Negroni, and we will not move away from that. We say no Campari, no Negroni. And it has alcohol. Having said that, we believe that the nonalcoholic aperitif area is interesting, which is why we're expanding Crodino into many European markets, quite successfully, I might add, and looking into becoming a player in that area potentially with other franchises as well.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. With regards to the GlenGrant strategy, as you correctly pointed out, we've seen a very strong traction on GlenGrant high-end propositions, the 10- to 12- and 18-year-old as well as the special finishes. So basically, what we're trying to do is to lay down potentially more stock, and on the other hand, to contain consumption of younger proposition like unaged and five-year-old. So clearly, it's a gross margin play. The more we see the older-age propositions grow, the more we contain discounts, promos on unaged, then five-year-olds and the more we put unaged and five-year-old on allocation. So in the shorter -- in the short run, you see potentially a negative hit on the top line. That is broadly new to our gross margin level. And going forward, once we cycle through the pain of increasing the aging liquid stock on -- for the 12 and above, we will see a dramatic increase in gross margin value and as percent of sales.

Operator

Paola Carboni

So just two questions from my side. One is a clarification. You mentioned potential 90 bps margin expansion for full year '19. I want to be sure you were referring to gross margin or to EBIT overall organically. And in particular, I want to be sure about what you would anticipate in terms of agave costs for 2019. My understanding is that there shouldn't be any positive impact to yearly nor a negative one. I don't know if I am correct to compare it to full year '18. And then a second question is more on the evolution of your SG&A line. Actually, I haven't had time yet to look at all moving parts for the full year and for the quarter you just disclosed. But following you on the presentation, apparently, the major step-ups in on-premise capabilities were actually in North American markets and Southern Europe and Northern Europe, so basically regions where you have already strong growth actually. So this is somehow counterintuitive, and I'm wondering instead whether you are thinking, as you've already started mentioning in one of the past answers, first, I'm starting to think about internalizing and so directly managing your presence in some more APAC regions like China or Japan. I don't know.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you, Paola, for the questions. On the first one, yes, I was referring to gross margins when I said that the actual -- the EBITA -- looking into 2018, to the whole margin expansion guidance from 60 to 120 basis points was partly attributable to a huge decline in certain emerging markets, namely, Argentina as well as Russia. The -- if we just take the last quarter of the year, Q4, and talking to the top line, you isolate the impact of Argentina, we would have had a fourth quarter organic growth of 4.2 instead of 2.1. So it was a big impact. And you can imagine that, that drives clearly the dilution on the -- sorry, the accretion at gross margin level. There's -- we've quantified that in about 30 basis points. So assuming that this market bounce back, next year, you will have a dilutive effect of 30 basis points. That is totally driven by this market. So it's -- so the 120 basis points, that is the underlying trend might be partly offset by that effect, which is not negative to the bottom line, is actually increasing the bottom line, but dilutive in terms of margin.

The point that I wanted to make that, for 2019, instead of focusing on gross margin A&P and SG&A, we said after two years in a row in which we achieve 50 basis point EBIT margin expansion, we feel more confident as to the -- sorry, EBIT margin expansion, we feel more confident as to deliver a sustainable EBIT margin expansion also for this year. With regards to the agave costs that you've mentioned, yes, we were hoping that the agave price could start declining sooner than -- but actually it's not. So we do not have a crystal ball. We're saying that there could be potentially more risk than opportunities on agave, but nothing big or meaningful. Whatever happens on agave, we're at the back end of the cycle. It's just a matter of phasing, understanding when it starts declining, but it will start declining for sure. And there's nothing that we cannot absorb within the bigger scheme of things, considering the healthy progression of our global and regional priority brands. With regards to the SG&A, probably I've lost a bit a piece of your question. Your question is, are we envisaging the massive investments in SG&A for this coming year? That's the question. This is not the case. Clearly, we've selectively invested in the market you've mentioned, North America, a little bit in Southern Europe and Northern Europe. Clearly, we are looking forward, mid- to long term, probably Asia is a market where we can do more, but nothing that will meaningfully impact 2019.

Paola Carboni

Yes. It was more a matter of regional allocation, which I say was the second part of your answer. Okay.

Paolo Marchesini

Practically, we're following the aperitif trail, which makes a lot of sense for us.

Operator

Nico Von Stackelberg

Just comparing my numbers to how your numbers came out. I was looking at the NCEE region. The other countries was a little bit softer than I'd expected. I mean, a quarter probably isn't a trend, frankly, but I was wondering if there's any sort of thing to read into there. I guess, Austria, I guess, for the full year was quite strong. Just do you have any comment on the quarter on how that sort of played out?

Paolo Marchesini

No. Actually I mean, with the exception of Russia, we're doing -- we did very, very well across all of the markets of the North and Central Eastern Europe business units. And I wouldn't read anything into it. I mean, obviously, there's some phasings to customers ordering patterns, this and that, but I mean the overall good momentum in terms of consumption has been kept in Q4, and Q1 is looking good as well.

Operator

Marco Baccaglio

Yes. Just a quick question on M&A impact in 2019. So what is the queue of your disposals and the end of distribution in terms of sales for this fiscal year?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well, if you look at what's left in the other business, I mean, 5% of it is local brand, 5% is agency brands and about 5% is what we do in terms of contract packing, mostly in Australia and some other things. So net and net, if you look at the big picture, what we would have to dispose is 5% of local brands. I mean, I don't think this is the best time to do that. And with regards to agency brands, we'll look at them on a one-by-one basis and decide whether it makes sense for us to keep them or not.

Operator

Marion Boucheron

Yes. Just you were commenting on Q1 growth for now. So is there anything else we need to be aware about for Q1, like phasing or any other issues besides the SKYY destocking that will continue?

Paolo Marchesini

No. I mean, as we said for our overall outlook for the year, we have pretty good momentum behind all of our key brands and key brand market combinations. So we're feeling good. We'll figure out to some developing markets they should do better this year than last year. But before coming out with any bullish sentiments, we'd like to have at least 6 months of trading under our belt.

Operator

Nico Von Stackelberg

I guess, I just have one last question here on Bulldog. I'm sort of wondering about the brand repositioning that you discussed. And can you just remind me where we are with the, I guess, there were sort of volume earn-outs with the acquisition? Can you just remind me of where we are there?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well, we're doing quite well versus the earn-outs. We're actually running ahead of the game.

Nico Von Stackelberg

But in terms of the brand repositioning, what's that all about?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

It's essentially, mostly image-driven in the campaign angle behind that. We developed a global campaign, and we're running it out. And on the other hand, in some selective markets, we took pricing.

Operator

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Great. Thank you all very much for joining us, and we look forward to further dialogues in the weeks and months to come. Thank you. Bye, bye.