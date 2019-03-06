Forget Kraft Heinz, Buy Henkel

The dividend yield is relatively low with 2%, but payout ratio for 2018 will only be 40%.

Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) (OTCPK:HELKF) (OTCPK:HENOY) is a European consumer goods company, known from brands like Schwarzkopf, Persil and Purex. Last January, the company issued a disappointing guidance which sent its shares down to a level not seen in more than four years.

Turmoil among the consumer goods giants

Consumer goods giants, which are sometimes seen as some of the safest stocks out there, are not immune to worsening expectations. Kraft Heinz (KHC) is the most recent and obvious example of this, though their turmoil is only partly because of worsening expectations. On the other side of the Atlantic, the company Henkel also suffered a major disappointment. For an excellent introduction about Henkel, you can read this article of my fellow contributor Cameron Smith.

When we take a look at the share price of the preferred share of Henkel, we can see that from its all time high in April 2017, the shares shed about 30% of their value.

The reaction to the disappointing guidance of last January can be easily spotted on the right end of the graph, the stock has already recovered a bit since then. Though this performance is not nearly as bad as Kraft Heinz, it is still a large drop for an otherwise very stable and solid company.

Is the drop justified?

To take a look at whether the 30% share price decrease was justified, I will take a good look at the recently published annual report by Henkel of 2018. Some important information from this report includes:

Earnings per share went down from €5.81 to €5.33, a decrease of 8.3%

Adjusted earnings per share increased from €5.85 to €6.01 (adjusted for 'one time charges and restructuring expenses')

Their margin rose to 17.6 percent from 17.3 in the previous year

2019 will likely have high uncertainty and volatility, and headwinds from currencies and commodities

The company expects an organic sales growth of between 2% and 4% for 2019

The most important things in this report are the drop of the EPS and the pessimism of the company for 2019. The company used to have very decent expected growth rates, and a drop to only 2-4% per year feels like a major blow for investors. Even Henkel's adjusted earnings per share still rose, I will work with their real earnings per share. I did this because their adjustments, which you can find in the small picture below, read a lot like costs which could easily reoccur in the next years.

Today, the price of a preferred share of Henkel is €88.82, while the ordinary share costs €83.35. When we calculate the p/e for the company using an earnings per share of €5.33, we end up at 16.67 for the preferred shares and 15.64 for the ordinary shares. This is not exactly cheap for a slow-growing company, but much lower than many of their competitors, like Procter & Gamble (PG) and Unilever (UN). The stock seems to be a good value play at this price level. Also consider the following:

Henkel has strong brands and expects modest organic growth for the coming years

Henkel has a very low debt

Henkel pays a steadily increasing dividend

Their dividend payout ratio was always 25-35 percent, but management has increased it to 30-40 percent recently. This shows the willingness of the company to reward shareholders.

This means that investors can expect a modest dividend growth increase in 2019

Note that if we would use the adjusted EPS for our calculations, the ordinary shares end up having a p/e of 13.9. Though the drop in share price does not seem to be unjustified, especially considering the outlook of the company, the shares might have reached a point where they are not too expensive anymore.

Preferred or ordinary shares?

Henkel has two different share classes, ordinary shares which have voting rights but are not listed in the German DAX index (OTCPK:HENKY). The preferred shares (OTCPK:HENOY) do not have voting rights but are included in this index, which likely explains the price premium which you have to pay for them.

The dividend which the shareholders of these share classes receive is slightly different as well:

As you can see, the difference in dividend payment between the two share classes has been a consistent two cents. Though this means that shareholders of the preferred shares receive a higher dividend, we should calculate the yield of these different stocks because preferred shares are more expensive:

Share price Dividend Yield Ordinary shares €83.35 €1.83 2.20% Preferred shares €88.82 €1.85 2.08%

This means that the ordinary shares have a higher yield than the preferred shares, and will also likely hold more value in case of a huge downturn since their underlying value is the same. On the other hand, they might have a slightly lower scope for price appreciation. For traders, I would recommend buying the preferred shares. For long term dividend growth investors, I strongly recommend buying the ordinary ones. Full disclosure: I bought the ordinary shares at the end of last January.

Safe but modest growth versus a potentially falling knife

Even though the expectations of Henkel for the coming years are much less optimistic than in the past, the company still expects a decent organic sales growth. The dividend is steadily increasing and the company seems willing and able to continue to reward investors. The share price is at a level which hasn't been seen in the last four years and their p/e is not too high, especially when compared with their peers.

Compare this to Kraft Heinz, which also recently slumped but suffers under decreasing sales, decreasing margins, and even needed to slash their dividend. Coupled with their enormous pile of debt and the looming SEC investigation makes any investment in this company a huge gamble. It could be a good moment to buy, but you could easily be caught catching a falling knife.

When I look at these two consumer goods giants, the choice for me is simple: Forget Kraft Heinz and buy Henkel!

