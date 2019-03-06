Vivint Solar (VSLR)CEO David Bywater on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Vivint Solar's Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me today to talk about our financial results are David Bywater, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dana Russell, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and a supplemental investor deck is available on the Investor Relations section of the Vivint Solar website at investors.vivintsolar.com.

In addition, we will be discussing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. We have provided non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations in our earnings press release that was issued earlier today, and this press release is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Please note that a replay of this call will be available within a few hours of the call today and available until March 31, 2019. After Management's remarks, we will host a Q&A session.

During today's call, some of the statements we will be making constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal security laws, including statements regarding our guidance and our expectations for our business, finances, operations and markets. Accordingly, we wish to caution you that such statements are just estimates based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and business performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

We refer you to the registration statements and periodic reports that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, which are available on our website and identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections and other forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation and expressly disclaim the obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

David Bywater

Good afternoon, everyone. Let me begin by stating that I believe we've met or exceeded our corporate objectives in 2018, delivered what we committed to our shareholders, our customers and our employees.

In the fourth quarter, we installed 54 megawatts, growing 22% year-over-year. For the full year, we installed 196 megawatts, returning to solid growth on a full-year basis. More importantly, we did so while increasing our unit margins by 79% from 2017 and generating $188 million in estimated margin. We also added substantially to our cash position and put the company in a great position to capitalize on safe harbor and channel expansion opportunities in 2019.

Returning to growth while improving unit economics was a key focus for us in 2018. A key component to this effort was strategic investments in our dealer program and inside sales. For the fourth quarter, these channels represented 24% our installation volume and will continue to be a key area of expansion for us in 2019.

I am also particularly pleased that our growth in 2018 essentially occurred in markets with the most advantageous system economics. This was a result of concerted management focus and actions on concentrating our sales activities in our most favorable markets. The sales momentum we are experiencing will require continued focus in management to assure we remain a clear leader in the most advantageous markets. We are also excited about the prospects of creating other customer acquisition models and access new and existing markets in more profitable ways in 2019 and beyond.

As important as growth is, it is important to operate with the right unit economics, performance the quality. It is easy to grow for growth sake without regard of profit or long term sustainability or customer satisfaction. That kind of growth violates our core principles and values and a tradeoff we are not willing to make.

Over the past year, we have done much to improve our profitability. As you might remember at the beginning of 2018, we introduced our dynamic pricing program which provides increased sales incentives to our sales force for finding systems with the best attributes. Although it increases our customer acquisition cost, the improvement in system attributes more than offsets the increase in costs.

In addition, we worked hard on improving the efficiencies of our operation teams and saw improvements in our installation unit cost. As a result of these activities plus others, we have increased our unit margins by 79% in 2017 as I mentioned earlier. This is a significant accomplishment and we believe we can continue to improve our unit margins in 2019.

Throughout 2018, we have discussed the importance of diversifying our sales channels in working with independent dealers. We have been delighted by the growing list of dealers that value how we service the market and how we help their teams to be more effective as we utilize our sales tools and sales support resources. As we have discussed previously, these new channels generate viable sales diversity and our dealer program allows us to capture sales volume for which we do not historically compete.

We make significant strides in 2018 and have put a strong foundation in place for 2019. We believe our performance will be quite strong again this year and our expectations remains high. The residential solar market continues to be a robust, with increasing customer awareness and favorable regulatory support for renewable energy in many states. Let me elaborate on several goals we have set for this year.

First as I mentioned earlier, we intend to grow above market growth rates. After reviewing entry forecast for the U.S. residential solar market, we think the market will grow around 10%. Customers are demanding clean, reliable energy and we believe our high quality standards and customer support separates us from the rest of the industry. We continue to increase our marketing efforts, telling our story and raising our voice to protect the industry and home owners to be a better-educated and capable in making a more informed decision. We believe we lead the industry in consumer protection by ensuring every customer has a recorded sales verification call of the key contractual terms and the ability to cancel a contract at any time before installation work.

Second, we are continuing to diversify our routes to market. Earlier I spoke about the progress we have made with our inside sales teams and independent sales dealers. This year, we will begin to benefit from our partnerships with new home builders. To-date, we have signed contracts with six of the largest California builders and are in ongoing discussions with others. Installing on new home has provided a number of advantages for us. It allows us to reach new customer segment with first-time home builders. It also is a more efficient installation process.

Finally, it should help us lower our customer acquisition cost. Although the new home solar mandate does not start until 2020, we have already begun installing on new home builds. The volume is small at this point while we're working on ensuring our processes to run smoothly and efficiently for both the end customer and our partners. However, we believe this channel will become more meaningful as the year progresses and we get closer to the mandate's start date.

We are also starting to work with major retailers to offer their customers residential solar. Currently, we are working on expanding our partnership with Home Depot and have ongoing discussions with a number of others. We believe this type of partnership will provide a new touch point for us to reach potential customers. We are excited about the possibilities this channel presents for us. However, we are in the beginning phases and we believe we will see modest volumes as we build processes and ramp up this program.

We believe that diversifying our routes to market will allow us to reach more customers with a lower overall customer acquisition cost. Although we are encouraged with the progress we have made with our inside sales and third party sales dealerships, we believe there are still significant room for further expansion of our channels.

Finally, Vivint Solar remains deeply committed to leading the residential solar industry when it comes to safety, security and peace of mind for home owners who are investing in a clean energy system they expect to last 20 to 30 years. We have installed solar on over 150,000 homes and with quality as a top priority, we are happy to share our knowledge with others to help set standards as the industry matures.

Vivint Solar's quality focus in which our internal standards often exceed code requirements for solar panel installations in 22 states in which we operate, is helping set the tone for the industry at large, recently the Solar Energy Industries Association, the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, turn to Vivint Solar when it was developing industry-best practices. The CF [ph] quality assurance working group incorporated our guidelines in its residential installation of best practices guide and that was released earlier this year.

In recognition of our track record of quality, Vivint Solar also recently received the 2019 Quality Solar Installer Designation for the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency. To the best of our knowledge, no one else in the industry has as rigorous of program as Vivint Solar and is excited to be able to share this with the broader industry.

Dana Russell

Thanks, David. Let me start by taking a few minutes to talk about our operating metrics. We're introducing some new metrics and making a few changes to some of the old ones. I believe the new information we include in the investor deck will help everyone better-understand the financial condition of the company, simplify the analysis needed and provide a straightforward way to review our performance. The metrics will also allow better comparison to peers in the marketplace and help identify key measures that are recorded in our financial statements in a way that shows the value we're generating.

We've listened to many of your comments, reviewed the metrics and financial information of others and sought to present our metrics in a digestible way that simplifies the work involved to understand the basic economics of our business. We think there are several things that every investor seeks to understand. This includes understanding of basic economics of the projects we invest in, which starts by showing how much project value we create versus the cost to create that value on a per unit basis.

We're changing our cost per watt methodology so that we no longer divide the portion of our sales in marketing cost that are recognizing the period they are generating by bookings. Rather, we're dividing all our cost by the megawatts we install in the quarter. Using this new methodology, our cost per watt to the fourth quarter was $3.18 which is higher than the previous cost per watt calculation which would be $3.12. We believe this new method simplifies the calculation and provides an accurate reflection of our unit cost.

Next, we're introducing a project value metric for our PPA and lease systems. Project value represents the value we expect to receive from a system over its lifetime, discounted by 6%. Specifically, this quantifies the present value from customer cash flows, payments from tax equity partners and incentives, plus expected operating and maintenance expenses and future payments to our tax equity partners.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, our project value for PPA and lease systems is estimated to be at $4.42 per watt. This is up 19% over the fourth quarter of 2017 and is reflective of the improvement in system attributes and state mix that we've previously discussed.

We're also introducing estimated margin and unit margin metrics to our quarterly reporting package. To estimate our margin, we take our estimated project value, multiply it by the PPA and lease megawatts installed. We add our system sales revenue to arrive at total value created in the quarter.

From this, we subtract the cost required to generate this value to arrive at our margin. The margin divided by total megawatts installed in the quarter represents our estimated unit margin for the quarter or a net present value per watt. For the fourth quarter, unit margins were $1.04 per watt and net value created of $57 million. For additional details on changes to our operating metrics and to see these metrics supply the prior periods, please see our fourth quarter investor deck that is on the investor relations portion of our website.

With our focus on the most profitable markets and improving the efficiency of our organization, we increased our net retain value by $82 million in the quarter. On a per share basis, this represents $9.20, up from $7.47 in the fourth quarter a year ago. The value we're creating can also be seen in our cash and restricted cash balances.

We've been cash flow positive for some time. In 2016, our cash balances increased by $16 million, in 2017, they improved by $31 million and in 2018, they increased by $136 million. These steady increases include project debt as it is our business practice to monetize system cash flows to enable us to invest in new systems to continue to grow the business.

Our debt is a ratio to contracted retained value is on par with our peers in the industry. We feel very positive about the capital structure of our business and we believe will remain cash flow positive, given our current business practices before considering using any capital to safe harbor equipment in the future.

Given our strong financial position, we see safe harbor as an opportunity to expand our margins as the ITC begins to step down in 2020. The opportunity does come with cost and potential risk that we're carefully considering. For instance, the equivalent that we purchase to extend the ITC could become out-of-date or be purchased at lower prices in the future in negating some or all of the benefit of the safe harbor.

However, we do believe that safe harbor represents the unique opportunity for a small number of organizations with the capital strength to make the necessary investments. We're planning to participate in the safe harbor program and view it as a competitive advantage. There are a couple of things we're in the process of working through in evaluating how to approach safe harboring and equipment.

First, we're under way with the review on what amount of capital can be provided by investors and it will cost versus what capital is available or necessary from Vivint Solar. We believe to fully mitigate the decline of the ITC from 2020 to 2022, we would need to buy at least 5% of fair market value of the systems we expect to deploy and retain ownership, which would require substantial investment in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Second, we're working with vendors to understand how much equipment we could possibly purchase over what time frames without creating price increases. We're hopeful that an ITC extension may be possible, but we're well positioned to take advantage of the ITC safe harbor and we'll be taking steps in the near future to maximize its benefits. We'll provide further information later in the year on our strategy and approach to utilizing the safe harbor program.

Our balance sheet is strong with $291 million in cash and restricted cash or capital structures in great shape with capacity of $325 million in the aggregation facility, and committed tax equity agreements that should take us well into 2019.

We expect our first quarter install volume to be 43 to 45 megawatts. We also expect to be able to grow beyond market growth rates for 2019 and anticipate growth of 15%. As discussed, some of these growth will be the results of new channels with retail partners and home builders. We're currently investing in new routes to market and building programs, technology and change to support home builders, retain channels and further investing in dealer programs. Some of these investment is occurring prior to significant installations from these routes. Therefore, we anticipate our first quarter 2019 cost per watt to be between $3.45 and $3.52 under our new methodology.

We will now give cost guidance for the full year at this time, but expect to reduce cost throughout the year as volumes increase. With that, I'll turn the call back to David.

David Bywater

Thank you, Dana. As I conclude my prepared remarks, let me iterate that we were pleased with Q4 2018. In summary, we substantially improved our unit economics by margin improving by 79%. We returned the solid growth in 2018 and expect to grow around 15% in 2019. Our growth has come in the vast solar markets. We materially solidified our cash position in 2018 with innovative capital market solutions and partnerships. We have never had this strong of a balance sheet in capital structure.

We materially improved our NPV per watt and believe that validates the value we bring to shareholders. We believe our installation quality and consumer protection efforts are best-in-class and we are expanding into new channels of home builders retail and others that we believe will bring higher quality growth going forward.

We have followed our core business principles and they have served us well. Although at times they require to make their difficult choices, our progress has been steady, resolute and we continue to build a foundation for future success. As our business grows, so does our commitment to our core business principles, our vision and our values. Our commitment remains the same as we enter into 2019 and we believe we will deliver improved growth, higher performance and greater shareholder returns.

We are committed to being the most sustainable and well-run residential solar company in the industry. We continue to adapt to changing market conditions, evolving technology, regulatory considerations and of course competition. We firmly believe that we are making the right decisions and the necessary adjustments to capitalize on the vast opportunities in the residential solar market.

[Operator Instructions]Our first question comes from the line of Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Arik Stein

Hey, good afternoon. This is actually Arik, on for Julien. Can you hear me?

David Bywater

We can.

Arik Stein

Great. Congrats on the quarter and I guess maybe the first thing to discuss, with the 15% megawatt deployment growth guidance introduced for 2019, do you see any -- could you first talk about what growth drivers in '19 do you see supporting that?

David Bywater

Sure. I'll take a stab at that. This is David. So we have our core business which is our direct-to-home, continues to perform very well and as I mentioned in my comments, we've been layering in new channels to market. So the independent dealers, we spend a lot of time in 2018 making sure we had a strong foundation and we're doing a good job with that channel. We see really nice growth coming this year from that. The home builders will kick in largely in the back half of the year. So as I mentioned, we have six of the top 10 home builders in California and we're working on others. We're looking forward to a nice uptick from that. That start to be deployed right now but it accelerates in Q2 to somewhat to Q3 and Q4.

And then the retailer relationships that we have, they're just kicking off right now. A strong ramp process right now and once again, just given the gestation cycle of getting that from account creation to permit to install takes a little bit of timing, so we see that really picking up in the second half of the year. Those are the ones we've talked about. We're working on other things, but those right there is a lot to chew on and it is requiring a fair bit of investment from the organization to prepare for that and that really gives us our confidence that we'll be able to grow above market growth rate for the year and have a strong 2019.

Dana Russell

And I think on top of things, the markets that we're in, we think we feel very good about. We feel like we can continue to grow and expand on those markets. We're also opening up a couple of new markets. Chicago would be one, so Illinois will be a market that we're pretty excited about that we expect some significant growth in as well.

David Bywater

It just needs some normal weather. It's been brutal. Q1, we need some more normal weather and that will be a strong spring and summer push there.

Arik Stein

Got you. And would you say that all the growth drivers in '19, you would view as reoccurring in 2020 and beyond?

David Bywater

Yes. You got to earn the business every day and [indiscernible] focus, but all of these, we have every intent, established relationships that are long lasting in nature and are reoccurring, but definitely something that every day you have to earn that business.

Dana Russell

If anything, I would say that that probably expands though. As we think about it, what David talked about was growth with retail and home builders and dealers which we're seeing is going to -- and he talked about that kicking in really the second half of the year, even though we're seeing activity and seeing that to start to materialize in the first half. In 2020, obviously you're going to have a full year of that, so we'll be more prepared with our systems, our processes, our teams, so we should see acceleration of that growth in that for full year versus maybe more of a partial year where we don't see that much activity in the first quarter of 2019.

David Bywater

What I've really enjoyed about these partnerships, I know our current channels value this tremendously, but the quality of this partners really value that we own our install teams, that they love our commitment to quality and how we can prove that we do 100% Q&A on everything. They love just the process and rigor we go through it. These are blue chip organizations that require a partner that sees the world the same and controls the resources and has invested the resources and proven those resources out. I'm very bullish about these great partnerships. Appreciate our team as [indiscernible] bringing them to us for us to work on and go executive on and we love the alignment on how we view the industry and the long-term relationship with these customers and that we control and can prove that we have the quality for these long term contracts.

Arik Stein

Got it. That's very helpful. So just to confirm, you would view both the Home Depot partnership as well as an upcoming ITC safe harbor plan, supporting incremental growth volumes beyond the 15% guidance introduced with ITC safe harbor also providing incremental NPV margin?

David Bywater

Well, we look at the safe harbor as an extension, I think first and foremost. I think Dana would agree with that, which is it allows you to have a longer runway. Those who can participate and take advantage of that, I think will have a differential opportunity to have better margin than those who are not equipped to do that. First I think it extends the runway and then relative to certain folks in this industry, you have a differential opportunity.

Anything you want to add to that, Dana?

Dana Russell

Well, you mentioned Home Depot specifically, but that's not the only party we're working with and we're optimistic that we're going to have others as well that we'll mention later. But we think that there's some real opportunity there for the second half of the year that's beyond what we've mentioned there with Home Depot.

Arik Stein

Got it. That's very helpful. And then just lastly, in terms of the eight states specifically included in the Home Depot partnership, could you discuss any particular reasoning for why those specific eight states?

David Bywater

No. Those are the ones that we're starting with and we'll continue to push to expand in other states. The beautiful thing about this industry is that it's merit-based and you earn the right to expand with any partner that you join and we're very confident that we'll expand as we continue to demonstrate our values. We're excited about that.

Arik Stein

Are those states exclusive partnerships given Home Depot's other announced partnership with your peer?

David Bywater

They are.

Arik Stein

Got it. Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Praful Mehta from Citigroup. Your line is open.

Praful Mehta

Thank so much. Hi, guys.

David Bywater

Hello.

Praful Mehta

Hi. Very helpful to have the updated style of presentation. I think that's helpful. But maybe we just talk with the cash flows and you've talked about being cash flow positive. When we look at obviously the cash flow statement from your release, there's obviously tax equity in there as well. When you look at -- and you say that you're positive cash flow in Q4 -- how are you looking at it other like specific numbers that you are looking at, but then your cash flow statement that you would say these are the kind of elements we had or subtract to kind of get to a positive cash flow perspective for the quarter, just so we can get like the historical kind of [indiscernible]understood from your perspective.

Rob Kain

Hey, Praful, this is Rob. Yes, much like our peers, when we talk about cash flows given the nature of our business, we'd say it's our operating cash flows plus our project financing. So any non-recourse debt against those, our operating assets, plus as you talked about, the tax equity. So it's when we make those combinations that we talk about, being cash flow positive and that goes back to the numbers in Dana's comments that when you look at our cash, restricted cash balances over the last three years, you could see the increase and it's due to those three components.

Praful Mehta

Got you. All right, understood. Moving from there, maybe just to the value that you create per watt and that's obviously in your updated presentation around the margin created, on the project value per watt -- as you enter into these new contracts, if we were to think about it from an IRR return perspective, how should we think about what kind of returns you're achieving today? You talked about I think a 19% increase in the value per watt. If you can give us firstly some perspective on what kind of returns you're achieving and secondly, maybe a little bit on what has helped drive up that value per watt versus what you were achieving before.

Dana Russell

Well, I think for us, the metrics that we have created there that we're distributing today, is going to be a very clear reflection of the margins and the value, and those returns, those IRRs both in aggregate and on a unit basis as we go forward here. When we think about it before, sometimes the calculations that we had before, net retained value didn't necessarily incorporate the expense structure of the company where your net to present value per watt is going to incorporate everything. So it's going to be very transparent on a quarterly basis when you get through results to see whether we're generating business that improves that or detracts from that. There would be some trade-offs and there would be a little bit of bounce from quarter-to-quarter where it won't be perfectly in-line, but we expect it to be able to show that. It will be pretty clear.

Some of the routes and some of the markets that we operate in are obviously less valuable than some of the other routes we operate. In California, we've increased our market share and take in market share and that's been a very conscious effort to do that over this past year and therefore we've increased the attributes and the returns in the markets and in solar as a whole. So as we continue to operate, the ability for us to maintain or improve that will come as a combination of entering other markets and if those markets have less value, then we have to do that at a lower cost structure.

To perfectly equate that to an IRR or another metric, I think we could help do that, maybe close that gap, but that should give you a very good indication in terms of the kind of returns that we will expect and then from quarter-to-quarter, you'd be able to see what we actually achieved.

Praful Mehta

Got you. That's helpful. But just to be specific, is that a range you can provide of what kind of levered IRRs you're achieving on projects you, let's say, entered into in Q4?

Dana Russell

Any thoughts, Rob?

Rob Kain

Yes. Not when it comes to the levered IRR profitable. Yes, we haven't been giving out any kind of levered IRR kind of guidance.

Praful Mehta

Got you. Again, I'm just looking for broad ranges, but I understand you want to hold it off from that. I'll follow up maybe to see other ways to help understand returns. I'll just get to my last question then, which is more on the strategic side. And the question is given the business model and given you've been looking at different ways to highlight value, there already seems to be a disconnect between how you look at value and what the market seems to be attributing in terms of value to your story and the underlying assets. Is there a thought around the strategic review at all? And is there broader ranges from the private market for assets like yours or any kind of interest in that kind of strategic review direction? Any color on that would be helpful as well.

Dana Russell

I'm not exactly sure...

Rob Kain

So Praful, if you're asking would we consider doing something with our existing asset base such as selling it to a yield co or would somebody look at it from that kind of perspective, we don't address and we're not going to comment obviously on any kind of potential M&A opportunities down the road, but I think partially where you might be getting at and we saw this last year when we get our forward flow agreement is there is investor appetite out there to have access to the cash flows from our existing asset base. You see it partially in the project debt market where the ABS market has been very good for us and for the most part for our peers as well. I think you see it with the forward flow agreement that there is an appetite from investors to participate at that layer, if you will. Yes, I think there is interest there. We'll see how that keeps going. We'll see how the year progresses there.

Dana Russell

And I think our success in raising capital and being able to generate the funding that we have is indicative of the appetite that folks have out there. It's been very strong. We certainly raised capital at rates that were market-leading, I would say and in amounts that were substantial. We feel very good about that. I think it was also an indication of our quality and a review from partners. I don't know if that's specifically answering the question that you have, but in terms of the way that we think about these assets and the rigor that we put around creating them, we think that there's a very strong appetite for them and continue to be so. We also think the new metrics that we produced here are going to be very valuable in terms of taking a look at the underlying economics and take out some of the science and need to do some kind of brain surgery there to come up with some answers around what those economics are. We think it's the much simpler way to look at the business.

David Bywater

I think the NPV per watt metric and how it compares demonstrates a significant amount of value that we bring and you could compare that and come to your own conclusion. But I just want to echo. I think I just compare to [indiscernible] and the calls that we have today from a year ago versus two or three years ago and I think the people are telling us that we're definitely doing the right things and driving real value and they appreciate the fact that we're really focused on the fundamentals of running the company around value creation.

Praful Mehta

Got you. No, like I said, I think the new disclosure definitely is helpful. Maybe one final point on the PG&E bankruptcy and everything going on in California, given it is such an important piece from a geography perspective. How do you look at that scenario or the PG&E situation thing out? Is that generally seeing as a positive, given any structural challenges to invest your own utilities, to help you get more market share or kind of how you're thinking about that evolving? Does that help or harm your story?

David Bywater

First off, it's unfortunate what happened in California with the fires. We had employees impacted and customers impacted. That obviously was -- I think it definitely has raised the awareness with the customers of the need to embrace alternative ways to create energy and consume energy. If you just look at our growth and where we've grown, California, we're growing much, much faster than the industry by far and we think our peer set -- I think in our Tier 1 markets and California is one of our Tier 1 markets -- I think we actually spend like 36% in Q4. Those are really, really strong increase. We believe that our message resonates well in addition to use needs and just how real this conversation is in California. From our growth and what's happening, we're seeing a very strong demand.

Fortunately or unfortunately, we think that we'll see a lot more consumers adapt solar which is a very fortunate thing and the reason why can be unfortunate. But whatever helps us get a larger swap of customers embracing clean energy, we welcome.

Praful, does that answer your question?

Praful Mehta

Great. Yes. That is super helpful. Really appreciate it, guys. Thanks.

David Bywater

You're welcome. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Luis Amadeo

Hi,this is actually Luis Amadeo for Colin. Just what are you seeing or expect in terms of racking and labor efficiency or other areas where you would expect to drive efficiencies as you go through the year?

David Bywater

I'll begin answering the efficiencies and then Dana can probably talk specifically around the supply chain. But with regards to our operations team, very pleased with the progress they made. We mentioned on some earlier calls that we're now seeing a large piece of our installs are now being done by three-person crews. When we first started two and-a-half years ago, I think the vast majority of them were five or six-person crews. The team continues to find ways to do things more efficiently across our full array of states that we service and doing it with higher quality and higher safety.

So, proud of the progress they've made and they continue to refine every step of the process and how they pull that off. How much farther are they going to go on that, I think it's a kind of adaption to the extent possible and appropriate, given the side of the systems can we get into our higher percentage that are our three-person teams.

Regards to racking, maybe you want to talk about that at all?

Dana Russell

I think a little of that is speculative in terms of what will be the impact especially as we explore safe harbor and purchasing equipment and how that might be impacted, I would say that across all the major components that we buy and demand and how much of that demand is for 2019 and how much of that are still beyond. But right now, I think our expectation is that all of the equipment will continue to be more affordable and that we'll see some price declines there. But we think our major routes to other cost improvements would be outside of the equivalent area.

Luis Amadeo

Thank you. That was very helpful. If I could ask one more. Just in terms of growth of capital, what are you seeing? Are there opportunities to refinance the portfolio?

Rob Kain

At the moment, we're pretty locked in on our cost to capital. Dana mentioned our capital stack is set, given the large transactions we did last year. For the most part of our assets that are set up for the next couple of years, definitely when we hit flip points in the [indiscernible], things along those lines will definitely be a chance to improve on that a little bit more as cash flows come into us improve. And as far as expectations for the rest of the year, we likely won't do any other kind of take out facilities this year. We won't preclude it specifically, but just given the magnitude of the ones we did last year, it leaves a smaller asset pull for doing some kind of take out of our current aggregation facility. And if we do, we do want it to be in the latter half of the year, fall or going into the winter time space.

Luis Amadeo

Okay. That's all I have for now. Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions]Our next question comes from the line of Philip Shen from ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is open.

Philip Shen

Hey, guys. Thanks for the questions. First one is on the outlook for the market. I think David, in your prepared remarks, you talked about the market growing 10% and you guys are looking for 15%. In some of the checks that we've done, expectations are getting kind of high per year of your growth in 2019. We're hearing 28% and 30% growth for some certain installers and it seems like it's not just specific to them or rather, it could be just a strong U.S. resi market in general in 2019. Can you talk to that at all? Are you seeing perhaps the market having the potential to be better in 2019 than in 2018 for a variety of reasons? But is there any truth or do you see any credence in some of these? Thanks.

Dana Russell

Hey, Philip, what's your estimation of the increase year-over-year for 2018?

Philip Shen

In 2018 for resi, I want to say it was 15-ish percent. Maybe 13%. So I wanted to see if for '19, there could be potential for 20% for the overall market. Or do you think that's too far to feel?

Dana Russell

Well, I'll make a couple statements there. I think that whatever the market grows that, I think we can grow at or above those market growth rates. Our expectations, we thought about this and we've talked about this is that the whole market is not growing at a rate that first of all in 2018, was above 15% nor in 2019 expected to be above 10%. That's in conversations from things that we've seen published and also in discussions with vendors and other who are supplying the market. It would be interesting to see and we certainly believe that those markets that we concentrate in, that we will grow and that we'll grow with market growth rates, but I haven't seen that data where it would say that the rest of the market grew that fast in 2018 and it would be interesting to see what data you're using for 2019. But we are optimistic about the market and we do feel like the overall view and people having more exposure to solar is a good thing and we'll continue to accelerate that pattern where people will accept it and embrace solar, not only in the markets that are open today, but in markets that we are not yet in.

David Bywater

I'll add one thing to that, Philip. I'll echo what Dana said. Also it's really, really important that our thesis is we grow and also do well on new economics. We all experienced 2015 and 2016 where the market grew a bunch of companies in the bankruptcy and they were not growing with anything around a positive unit economic. You're talking about for Vivint Solar, that's a primary core belief that we have, which is we're going to grow and we believe we'll grow above market and we're going to do it the right way with quality and with consumer protection and we're going to do it around taking care of our shareholders with unit margins that are great. We're going to create NPV per watt that's industry-leading or on-par with our peers.

I always approach this conversation with kind of a balanced perspective, not just the growth. I can refer you to a bunch of companies that grow for growth sake. You probably covered them in two years, but we're really going to work on making sure we do grow at above market growth rate and provide all of the other metrics that you also value in a sustainable well-run company.

Dana Russell

And I think, too, Philip, as we think about this, we also try to balance out what it means to a customer. David talked about the quality and certainly, we're also concerned about the savings. Not only because we think it's the right thing for the customer, but also because we retain ownership of those assets and we need that customer to be engaged with and excited about what the value that they're receiving because they buy power from us and we're retaining ownership. That also plays into our thought process around how we supply the market and we think we can do things in the right way. We don't think everyone does, but we think it's very important for us to do that and as David mentioned, protect the company, the customers and shareholders.

David Bywater

I hope that helps. We kind of ran over our answer there, Philip.

Philip Shen

Yes, David. That's great. Thank you, both, for the color and the candor. As it relates to -- and Dana, I think you have talked about safe harboring -- we're actually hearing mono PERC modules have very tight supply at this point and I'm hearing that the larger players are actually getting access to modules, and you guys would clearly be in that camp. But to what degree do you think that tightness might impact you in terms of slightly higher pricing from the module side? Couple of pennies per watt or something? And would you guys consider for example also shifting to multi or do you think you'll be able to have the supply to stick with the higher efficiency products?

Dana Russell

That's a good question, Philip. We'd like to say we run into the traps on that right now and talking to vendors, suppliers and trying to understand exactly what that dynamic looks like. We do think that the market is reasonably tight and we also believe that we can get quite a few panels if we want them and then the question is does that create a price increase? So what we don't want to do is to go out there in the marketplace to buy and try to salvage that 4% and then lose more than that as a result of buying in the first year as result of overpaying for panels. This is going to be a longer term program, which is going to last multiple years and we want to do the right thing. But I can't tell you today exactly what that means. I can just tell you that we're doing the analysis and we're talking to the all the vendors that we buy from and we feel like we are in a position because of our volumes and because of the kind of company that we are that people will bet they are and we'll be willing to work with.

Philip Shen

Great. And to what degree are you considering safe harboring other types of equipment's, specifically inverters? Do you think the safe harbor would be primarily addressed through modules, seeing that pricing doesn't get away from you too much and the value proposition is still there? Or do you think there's a meaningful probability that you could actually shift to the safe harboring of inverters?

Dana Russell

Well, we do think there can be a shift to some inverters combined with other products, or racking, or different things as well. We obviously have to meet the threshold of being able to have over 5% of the market value or 5% of the market value of the project initiated. That requires you to do certain things. The panel certainly gets you there. The inverters combined with something else can get you there. There may be some other considerations there in terms of technology and [indiscernible] that we'd be thinking through with inverters, but the combination of those is certainly what we're looking at and we think provides alternatives that doesn't just have to be panels.

Philip Shen

Okay. That's great. And then as it relates to NPV per watt, you introduced your new metric there. Can you give us a sense of the outlook of how you have Q1, your [indiscernible] and the way through the quarter a year. How is that looking on a go-forward basis? Do you see expansion? Or do you see a more steady-state level? Thanks.

Dana Russell

Good question, Philip. And I think we didn't provide guidance, but we can tell you directionally, it's going to be lower than it is in the fourth quarter. That's a result of volumes being a bit less than they are in the fourth quarter and our cost being a bit higher. That's all going to translate to a bit of a lower net present value. We expect that to happen seasonally because of the way our business runs and right now where the [indiscernible] activity happens with the direct sales people, that we have a lot more activity with that group outside of what we're talking about with retail and home builders and other dealer activity that were down in the first quarter and then we accelerate quickly in the second, third quarter and beyond. So you'll see that go down and dip a bit in the first quarter and then you'll see that come back up and improve beyond that. That's our expectation.

Philip Shen

Great. That's really good to know. And then this is the last question. We recently went through this process of a little bit of a transformation in the way you kind of take on new business. One of the new, I think things that you guys are doing are adopting partners effectively where you are not just doing your own direct sales, but you might buy a system from a partner. Can you talk about the number of partners you guys have in place now and what percentage of your megawatts might -- maybe in Q4, or Q1 or perhaps in '19 -- might be partner-driven as opposed to inside or direct sales? Thanks.

David Bywater

I'll take a crack at that, Philip. It's David. We're approaching 100 dealers which has been great and for us they have to have the same view on how they sell. They have to adhere to our customer protection policies and our install quality metrics. We're really pleased with the 70 that we have now and approaching 100. They've been coming on at a good clip. We're very pleased with that. We view that the balance of the year that will continue to grow at a great rate. Honestly, it's just been building, and building, and building every quarter and we're encouraged by that.

The mix, we talked about, the inside sales and our independent dealers, represent by 25%, or 24% to 25% of our volume in Q4. I expect it will be in that range, maybe more. But we have a lot of different channels coming on. Retails can be quite large, home builders can be quite large, our direct to home that's captive [ph] is expected to grow. We will see what the differential growth rates where all those will be, but it will be material. It will be a big chunk of our business and I think quite a transformation over the last year plus.

Philip Shen

Great. Thank you.

David Bywater

It's a number, but we'll share that throughout the year.

Philip Shen

Thanks, David. Thanks for taking all the questions and I'll pass it on.

David Bywater

Thank you, Philip. Appreciate you.

