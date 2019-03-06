Precision BioSciences Files IPO Plan

DTIL has created significant collaboration partnerships but is still at a very early stage of development.

The firm is developing a number of drug treatments and modified crop technologies using its proprietary gene-editing platform.

Precision BioSciences aims to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing a pipeline of immunotherapy treatment candidates and crop technologies using its gene-editing platform.

DTIL is still very early-stage but has an impressive syndicate of investors and major collaboration partners.

Company and Technology

Durham, North Carolina-based Precision was founded in 2006 to develop what it calls its ARCUS gene-editing platform.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Matthew Kane, who has an educational background in biomedical engineering and was previously with Suros Surgical Systems.

Precision’s lead candidate for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphoma [NHL] is seeking to enter Phase 1 safety trials by the end of 1H 2019.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug and product development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Precision is also developing in vivo gene correction treatment candidates with Gilead (GILD) and genetic crop modification technologies in partnership with Cargill.

5% or greater shareholders include venBio and F-Prime Capital Partners. The firm’s investment syndicate is large and also includes Gilead. Precision has raised at least $135 million in private investment to-date.

Market and Competition

According to a market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global non-hodgkin lymphoma treatment market is expected to reach $7.45 billion in size by 2023.

This represents a forecasted CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.4% for the period 2018 to 2023.

Key elements driving this expected growth include an increased public awareness of the disease, a busy drug pipeline, improved diagnostics to detect NHL, and an increase in the incidence of NHL.

Major competitive vendors that are developing or providing NHL treatments include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Merck (MRK)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Celgene (CELG)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Financial Status

DTIL’s recent financial results are somewhat typical of early-stage biopharma firms in that the company features high R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development pipeline.

The firm is somewhat atypical in that it has received collaboration and milestone revenues in the past two years, which serve to defray a portion of its development costs.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $103.2 million in cash and $98.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

DTIL intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although this is a typical placeholder figure and will likely change.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although I would expect to see this element in subsequent filings.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to complete a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for our CD19 CAR T cell product candidate; to advance and expand the development of our other CAR T cell product candidates and allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy platform; to advance and expand the preclinical development of our in vivo gene correction platform, including early discovery efforts, chemistry, manufacturing and controls, or CMC, and IND-enabling studies; to fund the build-out of our planned cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the portion of expenses we are responsible for with respect to the development of our food platform.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Jefferies, and Barclays (NYSE:BCS).

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

