Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Presents at Citi Global Property CEO Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Arthur Stein - CEO & Director

Andrew Power - CFO

Gregory Wright - CIO

Michael Rollins - Citigroup

Michael Bilerman - Citigroup

Michael Rollins

5 p.m. session at Citi's 2019 Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Mike Rollins with Citi Research. I cover the telecom and communications infrastructure category, and I'm joined by Michael Bilerman, the Head of Citi's REIT team. And we're pleased to have back with us today Digital Realty, and joining us from Digital Realty is CEO, Bill Stein. Bill, thanks for joining us today.

Arthur Stein

Thanks, Mike.

Michael Rollins

So this session is for investing clients only. If media or other individuals are online, please disconnect now. Disclosures are available at the registration desk and on the webcast on the disclosures tab. For those in the room or the webcast, you could sign on to liveqa.com and enter code Citi2019 to submit any questions if you don't want to raise your hand. Bill, I'll turn this over to you to introduce your company and provide the audience with 3 reasons why investors should buy your stock today, and then we'll get into our Q&A session.

Arthur Stein

Thanks, Mike. So I'm the CEO of Digital Realty Trust. We've been public for almost 15 years now, one of the first players in the space. In terms of 3 reasons to invest, the first, which is -- show up on time next time, okay? First is that my team needs to get here on time. They're sort of -- they're slowly coming through here.

Michael Bilerman

You wasted three minutes. There's 100 people in this room. That's 300 minutes of wasted time.

Arthur Stein

I'll introduce you to Andy Power, who's our CFO, who's just sitting down; Greg Wright, who's a relative newcomer coming up here as Chief Investment Officer; and John Stewart. Please, gentlemen, join us.

Michael Bilerman

Try to be like Steve Rauch, showing up late.

Arthur Stein

So three reasons to invest in Digital: first, secular demand drivers. We've spoken of this in the past, but we believe that this space is levered to long-term secular demand drivers. As John Stewart says frequently to investors, people don't stop using Facebook in a recession. In fact, they might use it more. So that's one reason. In addition, if you think about it, going -- well, going to the cloud is basically outsourcing. And in a recession, people or firms tend to outsource more, so we think that actually cloud utilization should pick up in a recession.

Second reason to invest in Digital is we believe superior growth prospects of -- we are generating a sort of a mid- to high 3s dividend yield, high single digits growth and FFO per share. So you add that together. It's a low double-digit return. We think that's good returns year in, year out. We've been doing that consistently for 15 years.

And finally, the franchise value of Digital. We've been through several different cycles. We think we're cycle tested. We think we're pretty good at capital allocation. We've been acquiring and selling quite a bit over the years. And we have investment-grade debt ratings. We've had investment-grade debt ratings for, I guess, about 10 years now. So we are still the only data center REIT to have investment-grade ratings from all 3 of the agencies. 85% of our debt is fixed rate, and we don't buy something and then try to figure out what to do with it. We buy preleased.

Q - Michael Bilerman

Thank you for that, Bill. So we've been opening up each one of these sessions by asking the company what they view as the biggest disruption or the biggest potential disruption to your business and what you're doing as a management team to either take advantage of that disruption or mitigate the risk of it.

Arthur Stein

So I think it's true of just by being a capital-intensive business, but it's supply. Supply is the enemy, and there's obviously plenty of supply in our business. I think, for the most part, our competitors have been rational, and what we have done to mitigate this risk is that we invest around the world. So we try to place our bets, make our investments in markets where we feel the demand exceeds the amount of supply that's in the marketplace.

Michael Bilerman

Greg, welcome back to the conference. Been a few years unless you've been hiding out in the hotel rooms the last 10 years since you left Citi. Since, I guess, you joined Digital this year, I guess, what drew you to the opportunity? And what do you think you can bring moving from the banking side over to the corporate side?

Gregory Wright

Look, I think in starting, it was an opportunity that, for me, was too good to pass up. When Scott Peterson had left the company, Bill and Andy and the team had given me a call. I think many of you know I've worked with the company for years, representing them whether it's on Telx, DuPont Fabros or Ascenty. So a lot of times had been sitting in the role with these guys any way working on transactions. I was a little bit of chicken because I was an investment banker for 25 years, and I told Bill and Andy that I may need a little time to think about it. Bill graciously said why don't you approach Ascenty as though you're working in the company and see whether or not you like it. So it was a great test drive. And once the transaction concluded, he called me and said what did you think. I said I liked it a lot. I obviously know the people and I know the space pretty well. He asked why. And I wanted to join Digital. That's really it. And I looked at the underlying fundamentals of the business. I'm bullish both near term and long term, and I know the people very well. So for me personally that's what drove my decision to go to Digital. And what was the second part, Michael?

Michael Bilerman

Second part is now from here, what you think you can add to the enterprise and where it can go.

Gregory Wright

Look, I think it's a continuation in a lot of what we've done together in the past, which is looking at transactions and trying to underwrite. I think, the one thing I can report to all of you as investors is when you look at the company's capital allocation acumen and focus on getting it right and getting the right risk-adjusted returns, whether it's by geographic -- excuse me, by geography or product, the company works hard to get that right. And the debate is very vigorous. So for those of you who know me, I enjoy participating in those debates and look forward to continuing to try to help the company in that regard.

Michael Rollins

So taking maybe just a step back at the corporate level. As you look at 2019, what are the key priorities that you want to get done this year?

Arthur Stein

Andy, you want to take that?

Andrew Power

Sure. So I think we want to really build upon the success of 2018. We had a record new signs year, 35% from the prior record the year before. We geographically expanded the company, i.e. in our fifth continent, 13th country with Digital with our entry into Brazil. I think we've up-tiered our relationships across the customer front with some names that have been growing with us for some time but grew with us in some new locations. And at the same time, we added, I believe, a record new logos to the company in the mid-100s. I think on that success, it's a little bit of repeat and continue that, continue to define and expand upon our value proposition to the customers, bring online capacity in locations they need it, be agile and flexible to meet their needs and really increase our relevance. I think some shortcomings we saw in 2018 really was our focus on not just the large cloud service providers or hyperscalers but overall corporate enterprise and colocation and interconnection users. Hence, our other new team member that joined at the same time as Greg is our new head of sales, Corey Dyer, who joined us from running North America sales for Equinix, had a very successful five year track record with that company. And I think he's going to help accelerate our outreach and broaden our customer base and relevance to the corporate outsourcing enterprise.

Michael Rollins

And how would you, just more broadly, describe the demand environment as you think about the customer verticals and what you're seeing in the pipeline? And if you're going to build on the success of 2018, does that mean you could do more bookings in '19 over '18? We get that question a lot from clients.

Arthur Stein

We do too. You want to get it?

Andrew Power

Sure. So I think we still see a pretty robust and diverse overall demand backdrop. I know that comment here may be a little bit more optimistic than some of our peers are seeing, and maybe the fact that we have a global portfolio with 30 different markets across 13 countries in different locations where we can help these customers, the body language from where our customers are telling us about their runways for growth still seems really large numbers of incremental megawatts. Their utilization of capacity within our footprint remains high and increasing. I think the composition, if you look at -- let's kind of break down in between our global accounts and hyperscale customers versus our enterprise and network customers, I think the composition of where that business may happen may be a little different in 2019 than it was in 2018. 2018 was certainly a year of Ashburn for Digital. I think the first half of '19, I think our wins in North America will be concentrated in markets like Toronto, Dallas and Santa Clara, across probably a different subset of customers that we had wins in 2018 but also some of the same names. I think we're in an even better position internationally in 2019 than we were in 2018. Our inventory is coming online in Frankfurt, where we had our anchor signing, our first signing in our campus location.

Now we have the second and third halls coming online in that market. We had our anchor and our second signing in Amsterdam, so we have incremental capacity coming on there. I know we have some cloud service provider interest in London and Dublin as well. And the story over in Asia Pacific really focused on the North and the South, so Osaka and Tokyo, where I think we'll probably finish out our leasing to that, our system Tokyo assets in the first half of the year. Hence, we announced our land parcel acquisition for up to another 36 megawatts in a very supply constrained aging infrastructure market. And then we announced our opening of the Sydney 11 or 12?

Arthur Stein

12.

Andrew Power

12 building at the back half of last year. It's a fantastic asset that I was just visiting a few weeks ago. I think we're going to see incremental multinational growth into that market. And then I think, the back half of '19, when our newest Ashburn inventory is coming online, we'll be more domestic focused.

Michael Bilerman

So with that sort of demand-positive outlook, how does that marry up with internal growth that's been a little bit harder to come by? You've had some of these large rent roll downs that have persisted. So can you sort of marry those 2 up for us?

Andrew Power

Yes, I would say what's a little bit different about our business model is -- than some of the other great companies at your conference is that we're really selling a global multi-product platform. And it's less about -- it's tough when you slice into a disciplined, same-store, same capital pool and not approach it like we do with the customers as. Let's think about all the places we can help you in one solution, expansion in one market, renewal over here, a network node in Sovereign House in London, 2 megawatts in our Osaka Campus. So we've certainly been very relationship oriented, and that's for customers large and small. It's not just for the large hyperscaler customers. And I called out, I think, in the last two calls, enterprise customers, one in Chicago and one in Houston, where we did a renewal on their existing contract at a lower rate to drawdown our cash mark to markets, but they signed for incremental growth capacity, some to built-out, some into to be built-out space. That was a net economic benefit to the enterprise.

Michael Bilerman

And I guess, at that point, estimates at that time should be going up, not down, right? So growth should be accelerating if you're thinking about it in the relationship that's so strong, and you're taking -- you're giving a little bit here, but you're getting a lot there, net-net, one would hope that it's additive, not dilutive, right? Putting aside the Ascenty dilution from that transaction, it still feels like the pure sort of just underlying growth metrics have fallen a little bit short of expectations. Now maybe I'm also just too widely bullish, right? So that's maybe one element. But it just -- it doesn't feel as though that strength that you talk about is resulting in incremental cash flow that's getting a higher multiple.

Andrew Power

No, I have a tough time capping expectations of investors and analysts relative to our internal numbers. What I can tell you though is we're approaching this from a very relationship-oriented business. With the customers across the entire global platform, we're cutting fair and economically attractive deals each and every time with a long minded value creation approach to the business. We certainly made some -- we did some things actively that lowered our growth in 2019 like our entry into Brazil, where we bought a very well-established but still large, essentially, development project with sizable amounts of capacity that was pre-leased, but the doors are not open yet, hence, driving dilution. We also did in a derisked fashion, where we brought in a partner and brought in nonrecourse debt at twice the cost of our financing costs that created dilution and headwinds to our growth in 2019. So slower, not negative, but slower than it would have been if we had not made those investments. But we think that they're just going to ultimately pay accretion to our FFO and AFFO per share, and I think it's going to make our platform stronger at the end of the day.

Michael Bilerman

Right. One of the comparative things versus Equinix that Digital had highlighted was the balance sheet strength and certainly the investment-grade rating. And Equinix last week went ahead and issued a bulk of equity to at least get a part of their way towards that investment-grade rating. How do you think about the competitive strengths now that balance sheet's becoming less of a distinguishing factor between the two organizations?

Andrew Power

I mean, I think, the Digital Realty customer or sales rep can go into our customers or I can go to our customers and say we're the only investment -- or only data center provider that's had strong BBB investment-grade credit ratings for now 10 years without a dippered -- or a dip versus a sales rep at one of our competitors saying, "Hey, we just got BBB- from one of the agencies and it took us $1 billion in equity to get to that level." So from a customer standpoint, I'm not sure. I think there's a pretty still big divide from my experience at Digital and in my prior experience as a banker. Usually, where you start with the agencies is where you stay for quite a long time. It's not a fast moving evaluation. So I'm not sure the competitive dynamic, the use of the ratings in front of our customers nor I'm not even sure their cards -- I was playing their cards, that was the right move to kind of have to live within that lower debt to EBITDA in order to just get that BBB-.

Michael Bilerman

Is there anything on the business front that you would say you have a competitive advantage on? And is there any areas that you feel like in Equinix or CoreSite that you want to catch up on?

Andrew Power

I mean, I -- look, maybe take the two, not name names. I think this business is becoming more global, larger scale every day. So having numerous locations, being able to raise and deploy capital in a very efficient opportunities is key. And I think our customers are getting bigger, and we need to be bigger and more global and relevant to them in order to be relevant in the data center business.

Arthur Stein

But I think, in terms of catching up, Michael, the fact that we targeted Corey Dyer and brought him on to run sales. And given his background in enterprise sales at Equinix, it's clear that we want to push harder on that strength.

Michael Rollins

Moving over to the development pipeline. This year, you moved the range, I believe -- the target range to 9% to 12%. And in the supplementals, the average expected GAAP development yield's about 10%, cash stabilized about 9.2%. Where do you see the direction of these returns going over time as you consider the mix of opportunities that are out there and the strategy to maybe push a bit more on the enterprise side?

Arthur Stein

Look, I think there's an inverse correlation between the size of the deal and yield. So we've been doing a number of large hyperscale deals. The 9% bottom end of the guidance reflects reality. That's where some of these very large hyperscale deals were coming in this last year. And we're also seeing lower development yields in countries that have very low debt rates like Japan, for example. But I think that the reason we're targeting enterprise, for example, was the yields are much higher there. So I'm comfortable with that blend between 9% and 12% right now for the foreseeable future. In fact, some of our yields have come in higher than 12%.

Michael Rollins

And can you discuss the opportunity to optimize the portfolio over time? Is this something -- in the last couple of forums that we shared together, you talked a little bit about the opportunity. I'm just curious what your latest thoughts on the potential to monetize and optimize the portfolio of assets that you have.

Arthur Stein

Greg, do you want to talk about that?

Gregory Wright

Sure. I mean, like I don't think we're at a point we want to give specific guidance. But I think when you sit there and look at it, we take a look at our assets and see where can we extract capital to get the best cost to capital given the life -- given where that asset is in its life cycle and then turn around and redeploy that capital into a higher yielding, better risk-adjusted return. And I think you're going to see us continue to focus on that going forward in all types of venues. Whether -- again, whether it's by market, again, in terms of assets, it won't be on development assets. It will be more stabilized assets where we can extract capital out of that asset and then turn around and redeploy that capital into a higher yielding, better risk-adjusted return. So look, I think we'll continue to do that, and I think when you look at emerging markets and the like, we'll probably -- as Andy alluded to earlier, you looked at Brazil, there were a lot of strategic reasons why that made sense to team up with Brookfield: one, given their country and continent knowledge; and two, just looking to diversify sources of capital. I think, as we look at different markets, we'll continue to look at that model as a successful one.

Michael Rollins

And in any given year over the last few years, I think you've done like a few hundred million dollars of divestitures. Is the quantum of opportunity, as you look at what you have and you look forward, could it be significantly greater in a given year than what you've done in the past?

Arthur Stein

I think it is and will be. But there are three basic buckets right now that we're looking at. The first will be our triple-net lease assets. Those aren't necessarily data center buyers that are looking at those, and I think those will go off at a very attractive cap rate. The second will be data center assets that are in noncore markets or polar assets. There's -- as you know, there's plenty of private capital around us looking to get into the space, so we would anticipate a strong bid for that. And the third would be joint venture capital for the assets that we plan to keep. And so that may well be an 80-20 deal. Those would be the hyperscale deals that we do, which have bumps of 2% to 3%, 10 to 15 years. We think it makes sense to joint venture that with the private capital money that's out there.

Andrew Power

I think the key element or differentiator about this is that is all discretionary, optional, extra capital to the business. So prior to any dispositions or joint ventures, we are fully funded, including our up to $1.4 billion of development CapEx all the way out until beginning of 2020. So I think these dispositions in noncore of assets were -- joint venture of core assets really is a -- the landing glide path of our getting to a self-funded model here.

Michael Bilerman

And so how -- what's the expectation from a timing and the sizing of these 3 buckets?

Arthur Stein

Can you cover that?

Gregory Wright

Do you want to give guidance on that? I don't think the guidance -- Michael, I don't think we want to commit to any time frames on that. Just know, be confident, that we continue to look at it and continue to look at what the best opportunity would be to extract that capital from those assets from the buckets that Bill just went through.

Michael Bilerman

Question of how big the size was, right? So how much triple-net lease assets you have that you're willing to sell? What percentage of the portfolio? Is it 10%? Is it 1%?

Andrew Power

I would say, the best part about this is this is fully in our discretion. There's no fuse on this, so we're going to kind of look at the market and get the right partners for the joint venture and get the right buyers for these assets. I'm framing these in total, and it could be multiple billion dollars of potential capital over time. That's not a promise for next quarter or by the end of 2019, but it's sizable amounts of capital that can go back into our development pipeline.

Michael Bilerman

So multiple, so it's between $2 billion and $3 billion because a few would be $3 billion. Is that fair, between $2 billion and $3 billion?

Arthur Stein

He says few.

Michael Bilerman

Oh, you said a few? So I mean, multiple.

Andrew Power

At least $2 billion.

Michael Bilerman

At least $2 billion, not $5 billion.

Arthur Stein

Over about the year period. One thing to emphasize on the joint venture is we are looking for core or core-plus partners. We're keeping the development yields for Digital shareowners.

Michael Bilerman

Right. And then the noncore stuff, I mean, what percentage of your portfolio would you consider noncore today? Is it 20%? 15%?

Arthur Stein

No, not near to that.

Andrew Power

It's a small...

Michael Bilerman

Single digit?

Arthur Stein

It's a handful of assets in a handful of more regional markets.

Andrew Power

Markets where we don't see significant demand.

Michael Bilerman

So it's a couple of percent. It's not the -- if that -- and then do you have the NOI that's triple-net leased in your portfolio today? Can you disclose that?

Andrew Power

We have, I mean, I would say close to -- pro forma for the DuPont acquisition, we went to probably, call it, 45%. Now we're not selling 45% of the portfolio, and that 45% or so, its triple net has two flavors. It has power-based buildings, that are triple net that we just collect rent on and do not operate, and it has triple-net leases where we do operate. I think the assets that Bill was referring to were probably the power-based building versions that we do not operate, and you do not need to have data center expertise technically to be an owner.

Michael Bilerman

But you want to get to the self-funding model effectively, where asset sales and joint ventures and the combination of free cash flow plus the value creation and the development pipeline funds your growth so that you become less reliant on the equity markets.

Andrew Power

Correct, absolutely.

Michael Bilerman

And I guess what took you so long to get to that point? Because I just think that it has been a hindrance to growth of like getting to that point of being able to monetize the significant value that you create in development of getting to that point.

Andrew Power

I would say a few things. One, I think we're pretty much a leader on both of these fronts. I'm pretty sure we sold more data center assets than any other companies, sold about 800 million, 850 million over the last several years. Two, we've done joint ventures with insurance companies with nontraded REITs as well as operating partners, so we've done this before. I think this -- the need has accelerated as the size of capital has really taken off in the last handful of years. And lastly, I think there's been maturation in the capital flows in the space, and you've had more private capital come in and really put in place the risk appropriately at more core-like returns. So I don't think that intersection was really available readily up until more recently.

Michael Bilerman

There's a question that came here on liveqa, if you can discuss the migration of enterprise customers to the public cloud, any impact that has or will on your business.

Andrew Power

I think we are supporting that migration by the fact that we're fully behind the cloud and often -- use the home of the cloud where our top -- some of our top customers are placing their servers with the outsourced data in that migration that, that question mentioned in our four walls. So we're happy to support an outsourcing corporate enterprise customer that wants to land with any of the top cloud service providers that are in many of our Digital facilities or if they want to push up their workload to sit on their servers inside our facilities as well. So I think we're benefiting both and supporting both fronts.

Michael Bilerman

One of the questions that we're often getting is the impact of software-defined networks, or SDNs, on the data center business. And you've got the physical cross-connect business. You've got a white label virtual cross-connect business, and you do colo across the enterprise and the cloud. So can you share with us what you've been learning about the impacts of these SDNs just across the different pieces of business that you have?

Andrew Power

Want me to take that? I mean, the bulk of our legacy physical connectivity was really inherited through our acquisition of Telx and also a European portfolio that was fairly similar. And if you look at who the customers are, they're actually on each end of the cross connect. But the large amount of it is really network-to-network connectivity, network to financial services, content to network. A form of connectivity there, the data is moving through the pipes day in, day out, 365 days in a year and not really being upended or changed by a software-defined network option. In fact, that software-defined network option may have that -- their data been traveling on those same cross connects because it sits on still on a physical platform in the end of the day provided by numerous networks patching it together. The use case that is bud in as the enterprise customer's consumption of cloud and other services, picking up their clouds through a software-defined offering, which at Digital comes through our Service Exchange. That is easier for those customers to use, more seamless, greater choice, greater cost of efficiency by able to dial up or dial down your usage. You don't need to be paying for connectivity when you don't need that connectivity. And I think it's really on the forefront of really taking friction out of the overall IT supply chain as corporate enterprises use more cloud services. And I think it's going to continue as cloud rolls out incremental services. It's a natural evolution for our customers, which we're empowering to get access to the cloud.

Michael Rollins

And would you say that you're seeing that platform stimulating that enterprise customers that are coming into your portfolio and want to connect to cloud services through your facilities?

Andrew Power

We spend a lot of time with our customers. And whether you're a large financial institution or small corporate enterprise, your decision as an IT leader or executive leader is what is my path for outsourcing and what clouds am I going to use and how am I going to use them. So it's a key defining criteria in that decision. So I think it's really expanded our attractiveness to the broader corporate enterprise by giving them easy access to numerous cloud and other service providers. In the last year, we added additional names to our Service Exchange, including Salesforce, Oracle and some other names, so I think it's really table stakes in terms of what we offer to our customers.

Michael Rollins

Where do you see -- if you go back to the product segment, where do you see the pricing trends going? I know there's some noise in the numbers this year on like renewal spreads, for example, because of some of the things that you mentioned in the past, one of your large web customers and you've had some other little things come up. But can you just give us a sense of where you see the normalized pricing direction?

Andrew Power

It's really very market dependent. In North America, you have Ashburn, which is the largest market, honestly, in the world, numerous customers from numerous industries, but you have significant amount of competition. And you have lots of customers buying in larger and larger increments. That dynamic is deemed very flat pricing dynamics, which have actually come down and kind of flattened out over time. Conversely, on the other coast, in Santa Clara, despite a similar really robust demand backdrop, you've run up to physical barriers or limitations of available capacity and land. Hence, pricing in that market just could be 40%, 50% higher than it is in Ashburn and has probably increased in the last 12 to 24 months. If you leave the U.S. and go to Europe, in any given market, you have less competitors than you do in Ashburn for sure. And it's tougher to do business. It's tougher to bring on capacity. So I think that probably sets up for a little bit better pricing environment than you do in a highly competitive Ashburn market. By and large, I think we're still seeing -- we're in innings of massive new unit growth from our cloud customers and other hyperscalers, which is also driving a pricing dynamic, where we want to be viewed as a trusted partner. There's that gouging them on every other deal that is really relationship oriented and winning more and more of their wallet today. And I would say that is also contributing to what would be -- or should be more growth in the pricing than is actually playing out.

Michael Rollins

What's the direction, just out of curiosity, on the size of cloud deals that you can get in the U.S. versus maybe what the size of those deals might look like in your European marketplace?

Andrew Power

We've done -- in North America, we did a 20 to 25 megawatt deal, were our biggest last year. In Europe, typically call it -- in the bigger deals, call it, 3 to 6 megawatts. Probably the same size in Asia. So in -- by and large, North America deals have been a fair bit larger.

Michael Rollins

Do you think they go up or down from here in terms of size?

Arthur Stein

Data sovereignty is a constraint in Europe. It's as though there were data sovereignty in the state of Virginia, and the data centers wouldn't be nearly as large there. So that means that the -- just to translate, that means that the data has to stay in the borders of that country.

Michael Rollins

Well, we just have just enough time left to get to the rapid fire questions. So the first question is, will your property sector have more or fewer public companies a year from now?

Arthur Stein

We think more in a year based on the number of private companies that are out there.

Michael Rollins

Second, what will same-store NOI growth be for your property sector overall, not your company in 2020?

Arthur Stein

2% to 3%.

Michael Rollins

What will the 10-year treasury yield be 1 year from today?

Arthur Stein

2.75 to 3.

Michael Rollins

And what year will the U.S. enter a recession?

Arthur Stein

2024.

Michael Bilerman

2024, it's the last -- the latest one I've ever heard. Well, now we got everyone an extra minute to drink on the 33rd floor. So thank you very much.

Arthur Stein

Thank you for your warm welcome.