DVYE: Why You Should Diversify Away From The U.S. And Into Emerging Markets

Based on our analysis, five of the six largest components in the ETF will substantially outperform the Total Market Index going forward.

It appears that the worst is behind us, so DVYE is a good way to add these markets to your portfolio.

There was a great deal of market turbulence in 2018, with approximately 93% of all assets recording a loss over the course of the year. It is unlikely that this is a surprise to too many people viewing this site given the large number of articles and comments posted on this very topic during the fourth quarter of the year. One of the worst-performing assets during the year were emerging markets equities and currencies, as rising interest rates in the United States caused money to be pulled out of these risk assets and into the safety of the U.S. dollar.

There were certainly a few other factors at play too, such as rising global political tensions, but for our purposes here the most important takeaway is that emerging markets certainly did not deliver a banner year for investors. There are some signs that things have begun to stabilize and improve for this asset class, so it may be time to consider putting some money back into it. My favorite way to do this is by purchasing shares of the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE), which also allows you to generate a solid stream of income from the position while waiting for the overall thesis to play out.

Disappointing 2018 Performance

As I mentioned in the introduction, emerging markets generally delivered a poor performance in 2018. This disappointing performance extended to the share price of DVYE, which declined over the course of the year. We can see that quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

As we can see here, shares of DVYE fell from $42.81 to $37.43 over the course of 2018, a 12.6% decline. The distribution helped to offset this loss somewhat, but the fund still delivered a sharply negative return overall. Fortunately though, it has shown some strength since the beginning of the year:

Source: Fidelity Investments

This is a good sign, since it shows that the market for these assets has begun to stabilize. The share price has certainly not reached the levels that it had in early 2018 though, but that may be a good thing, since it indicates that the shares still have plenty of room to run.

About The Fund

As the name implies, the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF is a passively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to track an index of relatively high dividend-paying equities in emerging markets. In this case, that index is the Dow Jones Emerging Markets Select Dividend Index. This differs from the S&P Emerging Markets Dividend Opportunities Index, which is tracked by competing fund SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV). I personally find the Dow Jones index to be superior to the S&P one, for reasons which I discussed in an earlier article on both funds.

The portfolio of the fund contains assets from emerging economies all around the world:

Source: Fund Web Page

I must admit that this is one of the only funds that I have been able to find that has exposure to the Czech Republic, a nation that has considerable potential over the coming years. The nations of Taiwan and Russia constitute its largest holdings though. This is also a bit unusual, since we usually see China dominating emerging markets funds, but here it only has a 9.34% weighting. China has been in the news a lot lately, as its economy is slowing down and its banks could have some leverage issues, so this could be a good thing.

The fund is also very well-diversified across industries. Many times, we may think of emerging markets as being all about manufacturing and basic materials, but this is not the case. Here is DVYE's current sector breakdown:

Source: Fund Literature

As we can see here, the fund is very well-diversified, with no single sector having a particularly large weighting relative to the others. One notable surprise here is that the information technology sector occupies the largest individual weighting in the fund, as this is not a sector that is generally thought of as a major dividend payer. This is certainly true in the United States but not so much in some other markets around the world that have investors that prefer cold, hard cash to capital gains. As is the case in the United States though, technology is still a growth sector in emerging markets, so investors are getting the best of both worlds here.

Why Invest in Emerging Markets

Historically, the reason why investors added emerging markets exposure to their portfolios is that these markets are generally considered to have greater growth potential than the developed economies, and therefore, should deliver higher returns. In recent years though, that has not necessarily been true. Nonetheless, there are reasons to add emerging markets to your portfolio and diversify your wealth away from the United States. One of the most significant reasons for this is that the United States stock market appears to be significantly overvalued at its present level.

We can see this by looking at a metric known as the Total Market Cap-to-GDP ratio. This is a measurement that we do not hear analysts or market commentators talk about very often, despite the fact that Warren Buffett has called this ratio the "best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment."

As of the time of writing (March 4, 2019), the Total Market Index has a market capitalization of $28.9029 trillion, which is approximately 138.3% of the last reported GDP. Here is how that ratio has varied since 1970:

Source: GuruFocus

We can plot this against GDP, which clearly shows that the ratio is currently well above its historical average:

Source: GuruFocus

We can see here that the ratio of Total Market Cap-to-GDP has varied from about 35% in the depths of the 1982 recession to 148% during the technology bubble in 2000. As just mentioned, the ratio is currently at 138.3%, which is not too far off of the technology bubble valuation.

If we assume that stock market valuations will revert to their mean relative to GDP, which has been the case historically, then we can break the ratio down into five categories that show where valuations stand at any given time.

Source: GuruFocus

As we can see here, the market is well into the significantly overvalued range, which is a risky situation for investors. In fact, if we account for the fact that corporate earnings growth also tends to revert to its long-run mean of about 6% annually over time, then we can predict that the total return of the U.S. stock market, including reinvested dividends, will be -1.5% going forward from today's levels. This clearly presents investors with a risky situation at home.

The same is not true of emerging markets. As of the time of writing, China, Russia, and Brazil are all well below their long-run averages using this metric. In fact, both China and Russia are barely above their all-time lows:

Country GDP ($ Trillion) Total Market Cap/GDP (%) Historical Min. (%) Historical Max. (%) Years of Data China $12.56 42 35 662 29 Brazil $1.94 53 26 106 22 Russia $1.47 21 16 142 19

We can also use the same methodology as just outlined above to predict the long-term forward returns of these markets. Here is what we get:

Country Forward Return China 29.7% Russia 26.1% Brazil 9.7%

As we can see here, three of the four largest country holdings in the fund are likely to outperform the U.S. market going forward. The same is true for Indonesia (12.4%) and Mexico (7.8%), which both have much smaller weightings in DVYE. Clearly then, any investor would be wise to have some exposure to DVYE in their portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, emerging markets had a terrible 2018, but it looks like things have begun to stabilize. DVYE offers a very well-diversified portfolio of dividend-paying emerging markets stocks to help investors diversify away from the overvalued U.S. markets and into markets that will likely deliver better long-term returns. Overall, this fund certainly deserves a place in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVYE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.