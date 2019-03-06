Aurora Cannabis: Can This Weed (Stock) Keep Growing?

Overview:

Currently holding the number two spot in terms of market cap for cannabis stocks, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) (ACBFF) has lofty goals of producing over 500,000 kg per year of marijuana. To accomplish this, it has acquired various multi-national companies, taken on a large amount of debt, and continue its impressive revenue growth. In this article, I will explain where this company is trending, why ACB will be able to produce 500,000 kg per year, and look at the stock in a technical sense.

Legal Cannabis Projections:

To get a better sense of where Aurora could be headed, it is crucial to look at future sales projections, which are based off increased adoption in countries like the U.S., Germany, and the United Kingdom. Keep in mind that recreational marijuana is only legal on a federal level in two countries, Uruguay and Canada. But with more countries potentially adopting more relaxed laws towards marijuana usage, Tilray’s (TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy believes the market can reach $150 billion, a distant number from the 10.4 billion in sales the industry did in 2018. Canopy Growth’s CEO Bruce Linton does not agree with that projection and actually believes it could become a 500-billion-dollar industry, on the cautious side! This would imply growth of over 50x today's sales and Aurora is certainly trying to capture as much market share as possible.

Aurora

Where is ACB headed?

Aurora Cannabis has a global reach and to do this it has acquired multiple foreign companies and currently operates in 23 countries. Most notably, it is expanding into Mexico with the planned acquisition of Farmacias Magistrales. This approximately adds an additional 80 million extra customers for Aurora, but growth at this pace can be concerning for such a young company. To fuel this growth, ACB has taken on $345 million in 5.5% convertible notes due February 28, 2024. This is more than 10 times its gross profit in Q2 2019, which speaks volumes to the current state of the legal cannabis market where people are willing to loan millions to such a nascent unproven industry. It's going to take time for Aurora to prove itself in the legal cannabis industry, but investors are willing to wait.

The biggest apprehension towards investing in Aurora is it is not able to sell in the United States, which is projected to dominate sales, according to Forbes. The reason it is unable to sell in the U.S. is that the TSX does not allow companies listed on their exchange to sell cannabis in the U.S. while it is still illegal on a federal level. So, if marijuana is deemed to be federally legal, then Aurora could cash in on the world's largest market.

This quarter, ACB sold 7,822 kilograms of marijuana which was a 57% increase from the previous quarter. Aurora believes that the company will be able to sell over 500,000 kilograms by 2021 which would equate to 125,000 kilograms a quarter, or 15.9 times more production than it currently produces at. This would be the result of two new facilities, the Aurora Sun and the Aurora Nordic 2 which are predicted to produce over 150,000 kg and over 120,000 kg, respectively.

Aurora also is planning on driving down marijuana costs from $2.19 per gram to an unspecified lower price through state-of-the-art uniform climate systems and its dry harvesting techniques increasing its gross margin. Its cost per gram is still up 15.2% from $1.90 in Q1 2019, which the company attributed to a higher tax rate.

This quarter, Aurora had 48% of its sales come from its medical marijuana division, 40% from its consumer division, and 12% in its ‘other’ category. It has approximately 73,000 medical patients and plans to continue growing its medical patient base globally.

Hopefully, this information can help establish a base for Aurora’s production goals, where it operates, how much one gram of cannabis costs it to produce, and its current customer base.

Now to move on to its financials to determine how fast it is growing and if this growth is sustainable.

Company Q2 financial statement

This is where it becomes interesting to analyze the cannabis industry. Net revenue is up 363% year over year and 83% in the last year alone, but earnings attributable to common shareholders is down 3,179% year over year. So how is it possible that it increased sales by 363% but lost 3,179% for full-year 2018 to full-year 2019? Well, it made some poor investment choices. The company lost money after the stock prices fell on Alcanna, CTT Pharmaceuticals, Choom Holdings, Radient Technologies, Micron Waste Technologies, and Namaste Technologies.

These losses come with the volatile territory of marijuana stocks, and many investors believe this stock will more than be able to make up for these losses.

Another positive figure to look at is the number of kilograms sold year over year. In Q2 2019, the company sold 6,999 kg which was up 502% from Q2 2018 and 162% from Q1 2019. Also, the metric of kilograms sold/ kilograms produced rose 35.9% on a quarterly base indicating that ACB can sell more, even though it has increased production.

In general, I am not concerned with Aurora’s significant Q2 losses because that is the current state of this cash-burn industry. With ACB only producing at around 1/15th of its current capacity, there is so much room for this company to grow. Pair this with the global reach it is establishing and the incredible growth net revenue, I believe Aurora will continue to grow with the overall legal cannabis market.

Technical Analysis

Marijuana stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride the past year but looking at the technical side of this stock may lend some clarification to an appropriate entrance price.

Think or Swim, Author

Aurora is currently holding its 200-day moving average which is positive because when it breaches this line to the downside it tends to make a substantial movement. The other positive I see is a very crude cup-and-handle pattern. I would not be putting all my marbles on this stock solely based on this technical pattern playing through, but it stands as a possible move. In terms of purchasing this stock, I may dip my toes into ACB because of the recent double bounce off the 200-day moving average, but there is nothing telling me it is a screaming buy.

Conclusion:

Aurora is currently on pace to become the world's largest cannabis producer in a market that has been predicted to grow by 15-50 times. It has had some trouble with its recent acquisitions, but it is to make Aurora a global powerhouse in terms of marijuana sales and production. The cannabis market will undoubtedly be volatile, but the upside potential for companies like Aurora is staggering. Based on its recent acquisitions, projected production, and incredible revenue growth, I believe Aurora will be a key player in this ever-growing industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.