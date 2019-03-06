Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) CEO Richard Hayne on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Oona McCullough - Director of Investor Relations

Frank Conforti - Chief Financial Officer

Richard Hayne - Chief Executive Officer

Trish Donnelly - Chief Executive Officer, Urban Outfitters Group

Andrew Carnie - President, Home, Garden and International Anthropologie Group

Hillary Super - President, Apparel and Accessories Anthropologie Group

Conference Call Participants

Kimberly Greenberger - Morgan Stanley

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Adrienne Yih - Wolfe Research

Paul Lejuez - Citigroup

Marni Shapiro - The Retail Tracker.

Drew North - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Simeon Siegel - Nomura Instinet

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Janet Kloppenburg - JJK Research

Kate Fitzsimons - RBC Capital Markets

Susan Anderson - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

John Morris - D.A. Davidson

Oona McCullough

Good afternoon and welcome to the URBN fourth quarter fiscal 2019 conference call. Earlier this afternoon, the company issued a press release outlining the financial and operating results for the 3 and 12 months period ending January 31, 2019.

The following discussions may include forward-looking statements. Please note that actual results may differ materially from those statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To find disclosures and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures that we use when discussing our financial results, please refer to our earnings release in our Investor Relations section of our website.

We will begin today's call with Frank Conforti, our Chief Financial Officer, who will provide financial highlights for the fourth quarter. Richard Hayne, our Chief Executive Officer, will then provide more detail by brand and comment on our broader strategic initiatives. Following that, we will be pleased to address your questions. As usual, the text of today's conference call will be posted to our corporate website at www.urbn.com.

Frank Conforti

Thank you, Oona, and good afternoon, everyone. I will start my prepared commentary discussing our recently completed fiscal 2019 fourth quarter results versus the prior comparable quarter. Then I will share some of our thoughts concerning the first quarter and full year fiscal 2020.

Total Company or URBN sales for the fourth quarter increased by 4%. This resulted from a 3% URBN Retail segment comp increase, 3% growth in URBN wholesale sales and 6 million in non-comp sales. Foreign currency translation had a negative impact of approximately 50 basis points on the quarter.

Within our URBN Retail segment comp, the digital channel continue to lead the way posting a double digit sales increase. Digital growth was driven by increased sessions and conversion rate, while average order value and units per transaction were down for the quarter. The store channel recorded a negative comp which was the first time this year. Negative comp store sales resulted from a lower number of transactions, units per transaction and average unit selling price. Traffic was negative in North America and Europe with Europe experiencing more significant traffic challenges.

By brand, our Retail segment comp grew by 4% at both Free People and Urban Outfitters, and by 2% at the Anthropologie group. This performance marks the sixth straight quarter each of our brands posted positive Retail segment comps. Our URBN Retail segment comp was the strongest in November with December and January turning negative.

During the quarter, we opened four new locations, including three new Free People stores and one Urban Outfitters store. We also closed seven stores in the quarter, four Urban Outfitters, two free people and one Anthropologie.

Our URBN Wholesale segment sales grew 3% for the quarter. This growth was driven by Anthropologie home wholesale business. Free People wholesale revenues were slightly positive for the quarter with sales to full price customers up in the mid-single-digit.

Moving on to URBN gross profit for the quarter. Gross profit increased 9% to $373 million, while our gross profit rate improved by 172 basis points to 33%. The rate increase was primarily driven by better maintained margins due to lower markdown rates and improved initial markups. Anthropologie delivered a most significant improvement followed by Urban Outfitters.

Store occupancy also leveraged in the quarter, due in part to the positive Retail segment comp. The remaining profit rate improvement is due to a lower level of store impairments recorded in the current year. Last year, we incurred $11.4 million in store impairments. And this year, we recorded $3.5 million in store impairments, resulting in 70 basis points a rate improvement in the current year.

Total SG&A expenses for the quarter were up 3% to $258 million. Total SG&A as a percentage of sales leveraged by six basis points to 23%. The growth in SG&A expenses was primarily due to increased bonus expense, as each brand achieved its bonus targets in the current year but did not in the prior year. The prior year was also impacted by $2 million reduction in goodwill.

Operating income for the quarter increased by 26% to $114 million, with operating profit margin improving by 178 basis points to 10.1%. Excluding the impact of store impairment and reduction in goodwill in the current and prior years, operating income improved by 13% to$188 million, while operating profit margin improved by 86 basis points to 10.4%.

For reconciliation of all adjustments, please refer to our fourth quarter earnings release which was posted to our urbn.com website earlier today.

Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 25.1%. The favorable rate in the current year is due to the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Net income for the quarter was $86 million or $0.80 per diluted share. Excluding the $64 million impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the prior year, as well as the impact of store impairments and reduction in goodwill in the current and prior years, net income grew by 20% for $15 billion versus the prior year.

Now turning to the balance sheet. Total URBN inventory grew by 5% to $371 million with Retail segment comp inventory up 3% for the quarter. We ended the quarter with $695 million in cash and marketable securities and have zero drawn down on our asset-backed line of credit facility. Capital expenditures were $25 million for the quarter and $115 million for the year.

Lastly, we repurchased 2 million shares for $64 million during the quarter and 3.5 million shares for the year. This leaves 14.4 million shares remaining on our current repurchase authorization as of year-end.

As we enter the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, it may be helpful for you to consider the following. I will start with sales. Our sales has started out the year weaker than we anticipated. Based on our first quarter performance to date, we believe our Retail segment comp sales could come in flat to low single digit negative for Q1. If comp sales do come in low single digit negative, we believe URBN gross margin rate for the first quarter could decline by approximately 150 basis points. The decline incurs profit margin could be due to higher mark down rates in order to keep inventory current and allow for necessary new receipts, store occupancy expense could delever as well, due to negative comps and delivering logistics expense could delever based on possible increase in digital penetration.

Based on our current sales performance and financial plans, we believe SG&A could grow by approximately 3% for the quarter. The growth in SG&A could primarily relate to digital marketing investments to support our digital channel sales growth.

Our annual effective tax rate is planned to be approximately 25% for the first quarter and 25.5% for the full fiscal year 2020. These rates are planned higher than the previous year, primarily due to the favorable impact of equity activity incurred in the prior year.

We are planning to open 24 new stores for the year, while closing 13 stores. For further detail in store changes by brand, please see our investor metric sheet posted to urbn.com.

Capital expenditures for fiscal year are planned at approximately $260 million. The spend an increase to the prior year is primarily related to planned investments in additional and expanded distribution facility, the opening of new stores and expanded European home office base.

As a reminder, the foregoing does not does not constitute a forecast, but it's simply a reflection of our current views. The company disclaim any obligation to update forward looking statements.

Lastly, I had one quick administrative note for the group. As the industry has removed its practice of distributing monthly comp sales and with input from our shareholders, we've decided to no longer provide a quarter to date sales update in our sec 10-Q and 10-K filings going forward. We believe updates on short periods of time can lead to misinterpretations of business performance due to timing shifts from holidays, promotions and other variables.

Now it is my pleasure to pass the call over to Dick Hayne, our URBN Chief Executive Officer.

Richard Hayne

Thanks Frank, and good afternoon, everyone. Today I'll speak to our fourth quarter results, talk about the macro environment and then finish with some commentary regarding current business trends. Let me begin with a review of our fourth quarter.

Overall, URBN delivered a very good quarter. Total company comparable retail segment sales increased by 3% and all three brands posted record sales. The digital channel drove much of this increase with digital penetration of total retail segment sales running well above 40% for the quarter. Sales games were driven with less reliance on promotions. We delivered record low mark down rates by using our speed to market capabilities combined with tight inventory control. We also leverage expenses. Putting these together, we produce outstanding operating margin expansion, which contributed to record earnings per share.

All three brands ended the quarter confidently. Inventories were clean and well control. Comp sales in November were up nicely similar to the trends established in the first nine months of FY '19. All brands produced record sales on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In North America, Retail segment demand moderated in December and then dropped again in January as store traffic turned negative. So what began as a strong quarter of an exceedingly strong year ended on a week note.

I'll now provide some color on fourth quarter results for each brand starting with Urban Outfitters. The Urban Outfitters brand delivered a positive 4% Retail segment comp for the fourth quarter. Geographic trends diverge with North America delivering nicely positive comps, while Europe experienced a Brexit induced slowdown in store traffic and slightly negative comps. Both geographies produced double digit growth on inline sales offset by weaker trends in stores. In North America, all but one product category created positive comps with outside strength in women's apparel, men's and women's accessories, shoes, home and beauty. The strong bottom cycle continue to drive women's apparel sales.

Meanwhile, in Europe, positive sales in women's accessories and shoes couldn't offset a dip in apparel sales. Total EU comps were negative for the first time in 12 quarters. The total brand saw a double digit decrease in sales by customers using international credit cards. We attribute this decline to economic and political uncertainty in many parts of the world. Of course, this had the greatest sales impact on stores with heavy tourism in major metro areas like New York, San Francisco, London and Paris.

Looking at performance by channel. The Urban brand recorded double digit growth in its digital channel, driven by increases in sessions, conversion and average order value. UO continues to see exceptional growth in China on TMall Global platform. And this summer, the brand will launch on the larger and more heavily trafficked TMall Classic platform as well.

The Urban brand delivered slightly improved merchandise margins in the quarter. The increase in North America was partially offset by higher markdowns in Europe. Until the uncertainty surrounding Brexit abates, we expect demand and merchandise margins in Europe to be under pressure.

The Urban brand marketing teams continue their outstanding work in Q4. At the end of the quarter, the brand enjoyed 8.3 million followers on Instagram and its popular loyalty program UO Rewards now boasts nearly 10 million members worldwide. These members accounted for more than 70% of total brand sales during the quarter.

Congratulations to Trish, Meg and their teams on both sides of the Atlantic for a very good quarter and an extraordinary year. Because of your collective efforts, the Urban brand is enjoying strong global recognition.

Now please turn your attention to Anthropologie. The Anthropologie group reported a 2% Retail segment comp increase. Both North America and Europe posted positive retail segment comps, fueled by growth in women's apparel and accessories that more than offset weakness in the gift category. Gifts sales suffered from inventory flow disruption, due to port congestion during the quarter. This product is finally flowing again and we are seeing more positive customer response.

Anthro Q4 Retail segment comps were driven by a double digit increase in digital channel sales, partially offset by negative store comps. Better digital comps came from increases in sessions and conversion.

In the quarter better IMU coupled with a lower mark down rate produced impressive gains in merchandise margins. This along with excellent expense control led to an almost 300 basis point improvement in operating margins.

Anthropologie home wholesale is one of the brand's new growth initiatives. And during the quarter, this business generated $2 million in wholesale sales from our two main partners Nordstrom in North America and John Lewis in Europe. Consumer response has been positive, so both partners have committed to increasing future buys and the team expects to begin shipping additional customers this year.

Also during the quarter, Anthropologie offered a select assortment of free people movement product on the Anthropologie website and in three stores. The test prove successful, so by May, the brand plans to expand the assortment and increase the number of stores to 11. Is successful, 65 stores will receive movement product for fall.

In another product introduction, the brand is launching A Plus by Anthropologie. A Plus is an apparel line that offers the same path and messages, prints, fabrics, and detailed as the brand standards assortment but in extended plus sizes. The line is featured in the March catalog and will be available online and in 10 Anthropologie stores on March 15.

Most of the assortment will be own brand design, complemented with external product from current market partners who already produced plus sizes. Hillary, my congratulations to you for developing this exciting initiative. And congratulations to you Andrew, Meg, and the entire Anthropologie team for delivering a very good quarter and a truly excellent year.

I'll now turn to an analysis of Free People's fourth quarter where total brand revenue increased by 4%. All channels and segments recorded gains. The Retail segment comp grew by 4%, driven by increases in both direct and store sales. Free People was our only brand to register positive store traffic in each month of the quarter.

The Wholesale segment posted slightly positive sales for the period. But this is somewhat misleading as sales to full price wholesale customers registered healthy mid-single-digit increases. These full price gains were almost entirely offset by a planned decrease in sales to our price outlets. In the first half of the current year. The brand plans to continue to decrease off price sales, which while stunting growth temporarily should help maintain brand integrity over time.

Within both the Retail and Wholesale segments, positive sales performance was driven by continued strength in all bottom related apparel categories plus jackets, intimates and movement. In the quarter, improved IMU more than offset a slightly higher Retail segment mark down rate and drove better merchandise margins.

One of Free People strategic initiatives is to grow international sales. To that end, the brand accomplish several milestones in the quarter. In late November, the brand opened its first store in continental Europe in Amsterdam. This was followed in late January by a store opening in the Covent Garden area of London. A second London store is scheduled to open this spring. Additionally, Free People helped to open its first franchise location in Tel Aviv in January.

All non-North American stores are performing nicely and their brands is excited to continue its international store expansion. As European stores open, the brand is also experiencing a lift in its European digital business. My congratulations go to Sheila, Krissy and Meg for delivering yet another excellent quarter and an outstanding year.

Let me say a few words about the macro environment and the current quarter. Over the past year, I've talked about strong tailwinds and a change in fashion silhouette, as forces favorably impacting our business. Today, I believe those wins would be more accurately characterized as gentle breezes. Still positive but certainly less impacted. For example, consumer sentiment remains considerably above its 40 year average but below last spring summers super highs. And store traffic in February versus the prior year was down high-single-digits led by double digits declines in chilly, wet California.

The new fashion silhouette, a look focused on bottoms remain solidly in place and continues to drive demand, but the exuberance with which the customer embrace fashion last spring has moderated somewhat.

That said, we know all brands made some costly mistakes in their spring transition assortments, but we also made many good choices. And we are concentrating our efforts on taking the learnings from January and early February and applying them to our go forward assortments.

Fortunately, over the past few years, we've worked hard to increase our speed to customer. We've compressed the design calendar, switch to factories that can expedite production and in many cases, held extra piece goods and trends, so there's no delay in cutting. The result faster, turnaround time, so we can now adjust our assortments in season.

In closing, I'm quite proud of what our teams have accomplished over the past few years. Each brand has a stronger connection to its customer, is better able to create compelling products and can source and deliver them faster and more efficiently. Each has better digital functionality and can offer customers a true omni-channel experience. Each has stronger marketing capabilities, including best of class website and imagery. Each have successfully introduced new product categories and concepts and each is growing internationally. And all this has been accomplished while increasing both sales and profits. Those are amazing accomplishments in an environment where the industry is struggling and many retailers are downsizing or closing.

I want to thank my colleagues who have engineered and lead our success, the brand leaders Hillary, Andrew, Trish, Sheila and their respective teams, Meg, her creative teams and our shared service leaders and their teens. You all produce a truly outstanding performance in fiscal 2019. And I know you like me, believe we have even greater years ahead. I thank our 24,000 associates worldwide for their inspiring dedication, drive and creativity. I also recognize and thank our many partners around the world. And finally, I thank our shareholders for their continued support.

That concludes my prepared remarks. Thank you. And now for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Kimberly Greenberger with Morgan Stanley.

Kimberly Greenberger

Great, thank you so much. My question is for Dick on product that I just wanted to clarify with Frank. Frank, did you offer any full year 2019 metrics, let's say outside of CapEx, I may have missed them if I did. But Bick, my question on product is, I'm wondering - it sounds like you feel relatively mixed about the execution here heading into spring. It sounds like you've got some winners and some things that are not selling quite as well. I'm wondering if you can just expand on your comments and talk about how you see the path as we progressed from Q1 into Q2 and how you see the business potentially developing. Thank you.

Richard Hayne

Okay, pleased to do that. Kimberly. You're right, there is mixed reaction to our assortments. I think that we have plenty of winners and we're getting very, very good reads. But you know, I think if you look at across all the brands, I think the brand leaders would agree with me that probably we offered some of the spring assortment of little too early. And now that's really easy to say in retrospect, you know, I've been in this game of pretty long time and each spring is a little bit different and sometimes springs come early, sometime springs come late. I think the spring this year is particularly light. As I think I said in my prepared comments, the weather across country has been fairly negative in terms of you know, inducing people to be interested in spring product. It's been cold and wet, particularly in California. I don't want to use that as an excuse. You know me, I hate to use weather, but I think in this case, there is some element of that.

But I think all the brand leaders agree, we own it and I think we were betting on an earlier adoption of spring that has come to be. Having said that we are still in a bottom cycle. And that bottom cycle is very strong, very powerful. I'm 100% convinced there's plenty of fashion news out there to drive positive comps and I'm even more excited by the fact that working with the production teams, the brands have increased their speed to market, meaning they can react and get new product in much faster. As a matter of fact, as we sit here today about more than 50% of our apparel product is not yet ordered for the month of May. So we feel very good about to go forward. We feel pretty confident that the weather will turn and our product will be much more on target and the customers will respond better.

Operator

Our next question is from Lorraine Hutchinson with Bank of America.

Lorraine Hutchinson

Thank you. Good afternoon. Can you diagnose the first quarter weakness by brand? And do you think since you have over half of your May apparel product yet to be ordered, do you think you might be able to get back into a position to comp positively by the second quarter?

Richard Hayne

Hi Lorraine, this is Dick again. I'll just give you general feedback. The Free People brand, it is still seeing positive results in their apparel rate, the reaction to their apparel assortment, the other two brands or not. We have seen more recently the overall sales becoming stronger. So we are very encouraged by that. And I will say I was talking to the folks earlier today and I said I would be very disappointed if we didn't have positive comps for the first half Now that's not to say that I'm guaranteeing it. And but you know I believe it's there to be had, I know they believe is there to be had, they're working hard to maneuver the assortments that we indeed well. I think that the first quarter is a different you know, different issue given the fact that February has been soft or was off and given the Easter shift, it will hurt March. So we're reasonably reliant on April as the month that would pull out a positive comp. I think that's going to be more difficult to do. But I'm pretty confident that the first half we will be able to show positive comps.

Operator

Our next question comes from Adrienne Yih with Wolfe Research.

Adrienne Yih

Yes. Good afternoon, and thanks for taking my question. Dick, can you talk about how you feel the different age categories actually go about adopting the fashion, they know Urban's younger and so they tend to experiment earlier? Are you seeing a delay in that adoption at Anthropologie?

And then secondarily, you know, there was a recent launch of a competitor, teen competitor of Brendan return. And so I'm just wondering how you think about alternative business models such as that? Thank you very much.

Richard Hayne

Sure. I'd be glad to take that. I'm not sure it's as age driven, it is a certain type of customer. I do think in general, the Urban and Free People customers are a little bit quicker to adopt fashion. But I don't think it's necessarily because the Anthropologie customer doesn't want to adopt new fashion. I think they're much more satisfied with a basic look that they enjoy. It's not as if they want to go out and chase every new trend. So I think it's different but I wouldn't necessarily put it on adoption of fashion. As to you know, new competitors coming along, they are they always have and I'm sure they always will and the customer definitely is evolving. And I think that there's no question that the customers evolving and becoming more digitally integrated. I guess this is the way to put it. I think the customer is discovering their brands and most of their products online and mostly through social media. And they want quick access to the product and they want to be rewarded for their royalty.

Having said that, you know, we are always trying to develop new ideas and we make more and more investments in the digital space and new ways to engage her. That includes things like our marketplace, endeavor and things like payment with after pay. So I think that, yes, we're seeing a lot of experimentation. I would expect that. I would expect it to continue and we are doing the same.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Paul Lejuez with Citigroup.

Paul Lejuez

Hey guys. I'm just curious, are you now operating under the assumption that store comps will stay negative throughout the year? And any comp side would be driven by digital or do you think stores can come positive again? And I am also curious about what's your view for what the promotional environment looks like this year. What's the - what sort of conditions are you going to be playing under? Thanks.

Richard Hayne

Yeah, Paul, good question. I think stores were planning to be either flat or slightly negative. Slight is a key word there for the year and definitely digital in combination with digital produce positive comps and we are currently projecting somewhere in mid-single. As to promotional activity, I think it's pretty hard right now for the final review. I think some retailers probably got comp with a bit too much inventory that they brought in because of the - of all the political tariffs et cetera going on. And I think they have a little bit extra, so they're trying to get rid of some of that. And I also think February's probably been reasonably week for many retailers and the retailers are reacting. Whether it'll remain this promotional over the next let's say six to nine months, I can't really tell you, it depends where the - you know how the season progresses. I am quite confident that come holiday next year, it's going to be brutally promotional again. It is every year, it gets more and more promotional. I think each and every year I've been around and the only time that's probably going to show subsides will be weighing a lot more stores, go out of business and the competition is lessened.

Operator

Our next question comes from Marni Shapiro with The Retail Tracker.

Marni Shapiro

Hey, everybody. And best of luck with the rest of spring in case I forget to say anything. Could you talk a little bit about - two questions well I guess. Was the weakness across the board, across all the brands online and in stores, and was it more outsized in Europe than here? And then if you could also just talk or touch on the intimate business at Urban Outfitters seems to be, I don't want to say tone down but doesn't seem to be as important. I'm curious if that's a reflection of a trend or because apparel has become so much more important there?

Richard Hayne

Okay, Marni. I'm going to let some other folks do some talking here. I hope you don't mind. So Trish you want to answer that question?

Trish Donnelly

Sure, I can take - hey, morning. I can take the Urban business. What we're seeing now is lounge is down trending. However, we're making up a lot of that volume and a total researchers in the bra business. So we're - that's all part of you know intimates world. So we're really excited to see some new attributes in bras work again that's the highest category within intimate. So feeling really positive about that as we go - as we move through spring.

Richard Hayne

And I'm going to let Andrew talk about his favorite subject here.

Andrew Carnie

Hi, Marni. I'll take your call. So as Dick mentioned, we've continued to live in positive comps in Europe. So I'm particularly pleased the Q4 given store did slightly decline. But we also took the opportunity to walk away from a lot of promotions with Anthropologie in Europe. This shows the strength of our assortment, execution and potential. I think I've commented on the last three calls that we have ambitious plans across Europe. So in the next two weeks, we plan to open, you know, 24 stores and grow digitally across Europe. This year, we plan to open at least six in Europe and the UK. And we just recently opened our first store in Barcelona. And then I'm heading to Tel Aviv in just under two weeks to open in Israel.

And then finally, you know, we're seeing actually, Brexit is a good topic that we talked a lot about within URBN. With Anthropologie, we're seeing is an opportunity, because we want to grow and we want to grow rapidly. And what we're doing is we're negotiating better commercial terms, especially on property deals, which is enabling our rapid growth. So I think in some way, Anthropologie, it's actually good news in Europe right now.

Richard Hayne

Okay, Marni. But you know, I want to just make sure everybody's clear. Where we are in this very point in time as March 29 approaches? I would say the commercial and political tone in all of Europe is basically a mess and there's tremendous uncertainty about what's going to happen with Brexit. Andrew is 100% correct, it's really a time of opportunity because landlords are responding to the uncertainty and giving some dealers that we probably wouldn't have had an opportunity to make a few years back. But I want to make sure everybody knows that the traffic across the high street is off considerably and it's definitely as a result of Brexit. We think that it's temporary. We think that in the next three to six months maximum, the Brexit quagmire will be resolved, but we don't have any better crystal ball than anybody else out there.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Mark Altschwager with Robert W. Baird.

Drew North

Great. This is Drew North on for Mark. Thanks for taking our question. As it relates to the wholesale business, how should we think about the sales contribution in 2020? Are we pass the pullback in off price sales at Free People or is there going to be continued pullback in 2020? And then how can we think about the other growth opportunities like Anthro home or the Urban Outfitters wholesale opportunity?

Richard Hayne

Okay, Drew. This is a Dick. I'll try to answer the question. You read or heard no doubt that Free People wholesale was flat for the Q4 or almost flat, it was slightly positive and that is result of full price selling being up about double - double digits and all price sales being down considerably and that was planned. We think for Q1 Wholesale sales at Free People will be up again in mid-single-digits. And we believe that that will be slightly offset by a reduction in price, but certainly not holding. Did I say double digit?

Frank Conforti

You did and that's okay.

Richard Hayne

I caught myself, it's single, mid-single-digits, it was up for Q4 right.

Frank Conforti

So right price sales are up mid-single-digits in the fourth quarter. I think we would anticipate that being similar to the course of this upcoming year, but would be a faded a little bit by lower close out sales as we continue to try and press more of our right price business which will have a favorable impact obviously on our operating profit margins. Additionally with the contribution of Anthropologie and now the Urban Outfitters brand getting into the Wholesale segment, we think total URBN wholesale sales would come in roughly around probably 8% to 10% for the year with about half of that being driven by Free People, and then Anthropologie and then followed by Urban Outfitters in that order of contribution.

Richard Hayne

Yes, and you can see that Free People hot price sales will be down considerably, given the fact that their inventory currently is 40% less than it was prior year. So that augurs well since a substantial part of that 40% reduction is what would have been our price.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Simeon Siegel with Nomura Instinet.

Simeon Siegel

Thanks. Hey, guys. Good afternoon. Could you speak to your retardation where you are in just online that you be this year, just in light of the down quarter? And then Frank, how flexible is the 150 bps of gross margin, is there is a range based on your expected comp range or is that number preset? Thanks.

Frank Conforti

I'll take the latter question on the 150 basis points gross profit margin. The answer is you know of course that's very flexible and that's a forecast that's based on you know the possibility of upcoming and low-single-digit negative comp. Obviously we have the opportunity to improve off of that as well as the level of markdowns we can improve upon improve upon. What that you know, again, I'm hoping that that's a conservative number and the lion share of what's driving that 150 basis points decline would be mark downs, right. So if you're thinking about the fact that we came into the quarter with our inventories lot consistent to where we were trading in the fourth quarter at a plus three Retail segment comp, obviously with February softening, we're going to need additional mark downs in order to clear through some of that product in order to keep fresh receipts coming in and protect the back half of the quarter as well as the second quarter. And if the negative comp does come in for in the first quarter, obviously we would deleverage certain expenses such as store occupancy, delivering logistics expense as well.

Richard Hayne

Simeon as to your question on AUR, we plan AUR up. We are delivering positive AUR in the first quarter. But since as Frank just said, if sales continue to be soft and mark downs increase that could road the AUR ending number. And so I can't give you an answer. All I can tell you is it was planned up, they delivered up and we'll see what happens as a result.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Dana Telsey with Telsey Advisory Group.

Dana Telsey

Good afternoon, everyone. As you think about 2019 and obviously the way it's starting out, I think 2019 was year since strategic investments whether it was going to be movement to furniture 3PL and how sort of the European DC and the consolidation of the UK offices. Any changes to this and how you're thinking about SG&A in the cadence as we move through the year? Thank you.

Frank Conforti

Hi Dana, this is Frank, and thank you for your question. So I would say in order to give guidance specifically for the SG&A rate for the year that's going to be tough to do right now, obviously due to the change that we had in our sales trend here early in the first quarter. As you know there's a significant amount of our SGA& that is a variable in nature, things like direct selling payroll, direct marketing and incentive compensation. So it's hard to give a forecast for the year. We currently are forecasting the first quarter to be approximately 3%. With that being said, you're absolutely correct. And as always you're paying attention, we do have some investments coming in for the year, which will elevate our SG&A expense by a couple hundred basis points in the back half of the year. And just to name a few that you touched on, we are looking and have been in the process of hiring local talent, which will sit in the China market to support our go forward strategy and growth plans in that market for all three of our brands going forward. You're correct that we are looking to transition from a 3PL provider for our furniture and non-sortable business to operating that operation in-house. That is planned early fall of this year. We think that absolutely we'll provide for a better customer experience and leverage going forward. But obviously there'll be some transition related expenses to that and to ensure that we are meeting the customer service expectations during that transition.

We are continuing to invest in technology around digital sales platforms and functionality. And also, as you mentioned, we are looking to transition from multiple offices in Europe right now. We have several offices in the London market, whereas the brand and service, shared services are split out. We are looking to consolidate into one home office that can support our current capacity because right now, our offices do not support our current capacity. We are looking to consolidate into one office and be able to support our capacity today as well as on a go forward basis. That would happen most likely late third quarter, early fourth quarter and the transition related expenses to that are really around right off of fixed assets and lease operating expenses. Obviously moving people is not going to cost that much and won't inflate our SG&A, it's more about some of those lease right off expenses related to the least itself, as well as the fixed asset costs itself as well. And that will hit probably late third quarter, early fourth quarter if all goes to plan.

Sorry and as well as Dick is reminding me here, we are also looking for and in plans on a new and expanded distribution facility for both our retail and online digital businesses in Europe. We believe we're currently at are very close to max capacity and we are working on plans on expanding our operation there within the European markets to support what is very healthy growth plans for all three of our brands.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Janet Kloppenburg with JJK Research.

Janet Kloppenburg

Hi, everybody. Can you hear me?

Richard Hayne

Yes, we can hear you.

Janet Kloppenburg

Great. Thank you. I was just wondering to if you could talk a little bit about the inventory content. And in other words, perhaps you need more bottoms, less dresses, tops, maybe you could talk a little bit about trends you're seeing there. We're also hearing that woman's apparel is soft, more so than men's, actually hearing good things about men's. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about that. I think you said Free People was positive, so perhaps you're bucking the trend on women's apparel but I'd love to hear about that. And any inventory reduction efforts that you might have underway to constrain you know, further gross margin erosion in the second quarter? Thank you.

Richard Hayne

Well, Janet, I'll try my best. I think that if you ask me what I'm excited about, I would say in terms of women's apparel, I would say just about of every iteration of bottoms, I think has tremendous potential right now and is working. I think we have a reasonable amount, I think maybe there's a - we could have maybe one more so weeks of supply in some of the brands. But I think in general we have a reasonable assortment. I'm also excited about dresses and the dress category. And I think it's going to do reasonably well for the spring summer season. I don't think some quantity issue of dresses. I think the merchants have gotten a better indication of what she's going to want and they're making sure that they reorder into those kinds of things and don't order the kinds of things that they're saying they don't want. So it's not that we don't have enough dresses, it's probably the assortment just isn't quite where we would like it to be. I also think there's a lot of opportunity for woven blouses and all sorts of athletic inspired clothing, including obviously Free People movement. I like prints on top and bottom. And so I think that in some cases, we don't have enough penetration of prints. In some cases, we do. So I don't think there's any one thing in any one of the brands. As I said earlier on, I think Free People has done the best job of getting the assortment as correct. I still know that Sheila believes that there are some mistakes that she made early on and is in the process of correcting those.

But in general, I think there's plenty of opportunity to have fashion that the customer responds to in a way that would drive positive comps. As for men's, men's held up a little bit better in the last couple of weeks, we've seen a dip in men's. I think it's more about some delivery issues than it is demand. So I think this is much more about women's product. And again I think there is an element of the weather that plays into that. I just don't think she's interested in. An example of that would be, in the women's area, we're still seeing double - very strong double digit gains in our jacket classes. And that's a sure sign that she's still responding to fall winter type products because literally it's freezing outside. So that's what we see.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Kate Fitzsimons with RBC Capital Markets.

Kate Fitzsimons

Yes. Hi. Thank you for taking my question. I guess quickly on Anthropologie. Can you just speak to where we are in terms of own brand penetration of that brand and how we should think about IMU trending at Anthro in 2019 especially in light of the changes you are making in the next few months at the assortment?

And then secondly, Dick, just on Urban Outfitters. You know, if you could just speak to maybe some of the trends that you're seeing, you know, on some of the more national brands or logo product and just how higher level we should think about the sustainability of the, you know, 90s more logo trend cycle that we're seeing right now? Thank you.

Hillary Super

Hi, it's Hillary. Okay. So for own brand penetration, we are sitting right north of 50% or so and continuing to build. In terms of IMU, we continue to have opportunity for improvement in the first half and then we'll start to anniversary set ourselves in the second half. And then in terms of trends, I would just say the thing that I'm most excited about is we've recently seen our dresses turn on, which we know is the heritage business for our brand and gives us a lot of things to build on going into the first half of the year.

Trish Donnelly

And, hi Kate. In the Urban brand, I can speak to national brands and brands for both men's and women's. As you know, brand third party brands always been an important part of our mix and our assortment. And if we take the men's side, it's a pretty significant penetration. So we're still seeing national brands is a big part of our total business. However, what the men's team has done is also really finally curated some emerging brands, which collectively are becoming more and more meaningful to the business. So we really - in the men's world, we really like where brands are headed, not only national but emerging and upcoming. So that feels really great and you know, our customers responding to that.

On the women's side, the brand and penetration has never been all that significant. So we will most likely maintain the current penetration of branded in women's and again that will be a much smaller mix. National brands and again some emerging brands which is really where the women's team is focused for 2019.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ike Boruchow with Wells Fargo.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is [indiscernible] on for Ike. I just had a quick question. Which brands and categories are driving the majority of that traffic and markdown pressure you're seeing today, or it more broad based? Also a quick follow-up. It sounds like you're hopeful that comps can inflict after Q1 in the rest of the year. If that's the case, would you say that Q1 is the only quarter this year that you could expect to see that 150 basis point range of course margin decline? Thanks.

Richard Hayne

Lynn, I can't answer all the things. You know I think you can read what we put out and certainly it's not subtle. The apparel area is the one that is suffering the most right now. Actually received a lot of strength in a number of the categories. Home is doing quite well, as is duty and shoes. So you know we're not - it's not on the across the board dropping in sales, but apparel has to kick in. And again I think it's not kicked in partly because of weather and partly because of our assortment. It may have some other influences like you know like tax rebates has been talked about those sorts of things. But then you'd ask about why our home and shoes and beauty doing so well and that would be a good question. And so I would say that is mostly weather and is mostly our assortment. Given that and given the fact, we can make such a change in fairly short period of time. I'm very confident that we can turn this into a positive situation going forward. That's me being competent. I can't promise it. I don't know.

Frank Conforti

Lynn, this is Frank. Just on your commentary or your question regarding margin and 150. Yes, that number is specific to Q1 and the risk in the first quarter as Dick take just mentioned, obviously, we have done a great job around inventory discipline in our speed to market initiative. So we have a significant amount of open to buy, open in the second quarter. And we have definitely given ourselves the opportunity to have an inflection point, you know, and if we were to see that inflection point and move back into positive comp territory, there's absolutely margin improvement opportunity in Q2 and going forward. As previously has been discussed, I think the largest opportunity sits with Anthropologie around their markdown rate. But I would say you know, all three brands have been working hard as well as our production and sourcing team on showing some IMU opportunity for the course of the year as well. So there's definitely an inflection point opportunity from a top line perspective in the second quarter based on the amount of open to buy that we have and as Dick said, some of the reads that we've gotten into the business and then that would definitely correspond with some margin rate opportunity for the second quarter and going forward for the remainder of the year.

Operator

Our next question is from Susan Anderson with B. Riley FBR.

Susan Anderson

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I guess maybe just the dig in a little bit more on the quarter today comp. I don't know if there's any differences. I think there's been a little bit of warm weather in the south if you saw any differences and apparel performance within maybe some parts of the country that happened warmer? And then also if you could just comment on AFC in IMU for all the brands this year? Thanks.

Richard Hayne

I think the only place that has experienced warmer weather is Florida and there one of our biggest cities as you would imagine is Miami and Miami is an entry point. And like I said in my prepared comments, we've seen a particularly large drop in traffic by international tourists using international credit cards to make their purchases. So I think that's a little distorting. Some of the stores in Florida are doing quite fine, some of them less fine. So I don't think there's a big pattern there. But I think most of the country is under the deep freeze. And certainly Minneapolis is today if anybody's up there in Minneapolis on this call. So I think that again, part whether, part our assortment, fortunately the weather probably will change and definitely are assortment would change.

Frank Conforti

And if you have - Susan, just to answer your question AFC, we typically don't talk about AFC because honestly, we transition our products so much from season to season. I continue to bring in new product styles, passion - excuse me - fabrics and embellishment. What I would say is each of the brands right now believe they have IMU opportunity, so that you believe they all have initial markup opportunity based on how we're planning the year itself out. So again, not specifically to AFC but relative to an initial markup, a new opportunity with each of the brand have that opportunity for the course of this year.

Operator

Our next question is from Brian Nagel with Oppenheimer.

Brian Nagel

Hi. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. A lot of us asked questions on the sales trend, so I apologize for kind of beating this. But Dick, going back to the comments you made in your prepared remarks just on the macro-environment. It clearly - for a lot of retailers, the macro-environment has been quite fluid last few months and I recognize it's a short amount of time whether it's a factor too but and there is a lot of factors there sort to say contribute to the macro-environment. But as we move past things such as the pronounce markets financial market volatility and made December in January and the government shutdown in January. As we move past those elements, did you begin to see a strengthening or in the consumer response within the domestic business?

Richard Hayne

Okay, so yes, you're right that the government shutdown had a market impact on consumer sentiment as it was measured. And certainly January wasn't particularly strong and maybe it had a carryover effect into February. But we did not see after the government shutdown was over. We didn't see the immediate lift in sales. February was actually a little bit worse than January. So I still think this weather because February's weather has been much more severe than January. And January really wasn't all that average. So again I think there could be a lot of different factors but I'll come back to our assortments and whether.

Operator

Our last question comes from the line of John Morris with D.A. Davidson.

John Morris

Under the wire. Well, congratulations on a great fourth quarter. So Dick, kind of a bigger picture follow-up to some of the Anthropologie questions, so it's an Anthropologie type question and it's bigger picture, so I am directing it you, although certainly welcome Hillary's input as well. You know the opportunity unity Anthro, you've had such a nice round of improvement here in Anthro so far. And I'm wondering if you look you know relative to realistic margin history or margin goals not getting specific understand, what you know baseball analogy, what inning are we in so far for Anthro early stages, very early maybe can categorize that?

And then Frank, apologize if I miss heard some of it. But on freight and labor, you know the impact from freight and labor in terms of the outlook, I assume that's baked into your qualitative assumptions. But wondering if you're seeing any relief particularly in freight as you look your freight contracts as you look as the year progresses? And then the home category at Anthro, actual sale not including the wholesale portion, how is that doing for you guys? Thanks.

Richard Hayne

Hey John, please take your call. I think in terms of the Anthropologie versus historical data, I think that there IMU is perfectly fine. It's probably even a little higher than historic average. Where they actually have considerable opportunity is in the markdown area. They have been making huge strides and bringing down their markdowns and more accurately projecting demand, controlling inventories. I think they know they have you know, a couple, maybe 100 basis points more to go. We would love to see the mark down rate at all of our brands be consistently under the 10% mark. And if it gets even lower than that that would be great. And Anthropologie was indeed under 10% for a number of quarters, not too many years ago. So I think they can get back there. And I think we're on our way to join it.

In terms of innings, oh, that's tough one. I'm assuming we're playing baseball and that there are nine. So I would say we're probably halfway there. And I know you can't be halfway in line, but.

Frank Conforti

And I would just say as it relates to freight, you know I think we like most of the other retailers out there have seen inbound trade pressure with some of the carriers. That being said that is baked into what I call that is IMU opportunity for each of our brands. So despite some of those pressures, we do we do believe we have a new opportunity in each of our brands, despite some of the freight pressures that we've seen quite frankly last year and coming into this year as well.

Richard Hayne

I think that concludes the question-answer-session. I appreciate you being with us on this call. And we look forward to being back with you in about three months. Thank you.

