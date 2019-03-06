Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GCGMF) CEO Rodney Baker on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCPK:GCGMF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rodney Baker - President, CEO

Terrance Doyle - COO

John Russo - General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Derek Dley - Canaccord Genuity

David McFadgen - Cormark

Sabahat Khan - RBC

Terrance Doyle

Thank you, Leoni. And good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation's conference call to review the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2018.

Joining me on the call this afternoon is Rod Baker, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Russo, the company's General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer.

I will now pass the call over to Rod for a review of Great Canadian's financial results for this quarter. He will then provide commentary on the company's overall operation and strategic outlook. Rod?

Rodney Baker

Thank you, Terrance. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Today is a very special call, as I am pleased to spend a bit of time to recap the exceptional year that we had in 2018. I will then discuss the company's future outlook.

As you can see from our results, whether financial or operational in nature, Great Canadian became a very different company in 2018. Not only did the company more than double in size, but we also have two very significant regional platforms in BC and Ontario.

Our BC business provided the financial and operational growth and development experience required for our acquisition of the East Gaming Bundle in Ontario 3 years ago, as well as the more recent acquisitions of both the GTA and West GTA Gaming Bundles in 2018.

The combination of these three gaming bundles provides Great Canadian with a substantial contiguous trading area within the most populated region in Canada. This platform provides for many years of significant organic growth and this under-serviced gaming market.

Before I talk to you about the fourth quarter and full year results of 2018, I would like to give you a heads up on the first quarter of 2019. We have preliminarily assessed that our results for the first quarter of 2019 will be negatively impacted due to the extreme weather that we experienced, especially in Ontario, which deterred guest visitation, as well as a construction-related closure we experienced at Woodbine.

Due to a high number of days with extremely bad weather in 2019, it is our estimate that these conditions in Ontario have resulted in a reduction of $17 million to $18 million in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2019. Unfortunately, extreme weather conditions, while beyond our control, affect our financial performance as fewer people come up to enjoy our amenities during those conditions.

We view this as an unfortunate turn of events, but also believe it to be one-time in nature. Canada is a beautiful country, and while extreme weather witnessed in Q1 of 2019 is rare, it can happen once in a while.

It's difficult to summarize for you the extent of all of our activities in 2018. So I would like to highlight some of the company's significant milestones achieved during the year. In 2018, the company acquired the assets and operations of the GTA and West GTA Gaming Bundles from OLG for a combined total purchase price of approximately $280 million and worked diligently to integrate these new bundles into the company.

We've also made significant development progress in 2018, incurring capital cost of approximately $200 million to complete several exciting upgrades and enhancements. These capital expenditures relate most notably to the ongoing development of our Ontario Gaming Bundles, including the grand opening of the new Shoreline Casino in Peterborough and expanding gaming operations at several other properties, including the introduction of table games at Casino Woodbine, Elements Casino Mohawk and Elements Casino Flamboro; the first time live dealer table games have been available within each facility's respective market.

I'm also pleased to announce the opening of the new building addition at Great Blue Heron subsequent to year end. We've also completed several upgrades at our BC properties, including the expansion of View Royal Casino, which was rebranded and relaunched as Elements Casino Victoria, as well as a significant refresh and renovation at River Rock. Great Canadian also made substantial enhancements to its capital structure during 2018, as demonstrated by the corporate refinancing in the fourth quarter of 2018, as well as repurchases of common shares under the normal course issuer bid, which I will discuss in more detail later in the call.

I'm now going to comment on the financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. Great Canadian's revenues have increased by 126% or $191 million, $342 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 99% or $606.7 million to $1.221 billion during the full year of 2018 when compared to the same periods of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA has increased by 145% or $71.1 million to $120.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased by 113% or $251.4 million to $474.4 million during the full year of 2018, when compared to the same period in 2017.

Shareholders' net earnings increased by 112% or $14.5 million to $27.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased by 79% or $66.9 million to $151.2 million during the full year of 2018 when compared to the same period in 2017.

The increases in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and shareholders' net earnings are primarily attributable to the positive results from the GTA and West GTA Gaming Bundles that we acquired in the first half of 2018, as well as an increase in adjusted EBITDA in our BC properties. 2018 proved to be a successful year from an operational and financial perspective.

We've been making great progress on our development plans, especially with construction of our new casino property in Pickering. The site is very active, with construction of the building breaking ground in late 2018. We are eagerly anticipating the introduction of this property into the GTA marketplace, which will be a world-class casino resort.

I am pleased to report that our new property in Peterborough which opened on October 15, 2018, has been well-received by the community. As a further update on the East Gaming Bundle, during the fourth quarter we agreed to terms with OLG to resume operations at the Shoreline Slots at Kawartha Downs which reopened on December 19, 2018, allowing this gaming and horseracing facility to continue making meaningful economic contributions to the community it serves. This marks the completion of our major developments in the East Gaming Bundle, which is now expected to deliver significant free cash flow to Great Canadian on a go-forward basis.

We also are applying learnings from the East Gaming Bundle to refine our operational and development plans in both the GTA and West GTA Gaming Bundles. We remain focused on the continued execution of the development plans to expand and enhance each of the properties in our new Ontario Gaming Bundles.

Once these developments are complete, these properties will feature expanded gaming offerings and an exciting mix of hospitality and entertainment features that will deliver exceptional guest experiences within their respective markets. We look forward to transforming these properties into premiere gaming and entertainment destinations that will serve local and international tourists.

Great Canadian maintains a strong financial position at December 31, 2018, which included a cash balance of $336.8 million, available capacity of $356.8 million on a senior secured credit facility, available capacity of $918 million on one Toronto gaming credit facility, and $151 million on Ontario Gaming West GTA Limited Partnership's revolving credit facility.

Comprehensive development plans for our Ontario Gaming properties will be supported by the respective partnerships non-recourse credit facilities, reinvested cash flows from operations and other partner contributions as required. Under the terms of the respective Ontario partnerships agreements, cash generated from businesses will primarily be used to fund capital investments up to the completion of the initial development plans.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, we completed our corporate refinancing with the redemption of the senior unsecured notes. Senior unsecured notes were redeemed for a total redemption price of $471.3 million, which includes the redemption premium of $9.9 million and interest of $11.4 million. The redemption was funded using proceeds from our new $350 million term loan facility under the senior secured credit facilities agreement and available cash reserves.

With the redemption of the senior unsecured notes on December 11, 2018, we have effectively reduced our borrowing costs. The new senior secured credit facilities will also provide additional flexibility to invest in our business to pursue other opportunities to enhance value.

We continue to find ways to increase shareholders' value, as demonstrated by our corporate refinancing and repurchase of common shares under the normal course issuer bid.

To date we've repurchased a total of 3.6 million common shares under the current normal course issuer bid, the vast majority were repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2018 at a weighted average price of $48.69 per share and the first quarter of 2019 at a weighted average price of $48.49; the effect of which was to increase shareholder interest by 6.2%.

I would like to spend a few moments to speak to you about an immaterial financial item that speaks to the different type of company that we have become. When I first arrived at Great Canadian 10 years ago in early 2009, there were many opportunities that I believed we could leverage better and many things that I thought operationally and culturally we could and should do differently going forward.

One of these items relates to a piece of land that the company had previously purchased and paid materially more for than what it was worth. I had come to learn that it was culturally acceptable to overpay for assets like land if we really wanted it, a common characteristic in the casino industry.

That being said, I did not agree with that strategy at all. In the end, we did what we had to do and we sold the redundant land at a loss. From the point forward, as Terrance and our team would tell you, I was adamant that we would not approach these types of situations in the same manner.

So fast forward a few years, and we identified a piece of land that was of strategic importance to create a potential relocation scenario for one of our properties. As a part of that process, we purchased land for $8 million. As it turned out, the better option for our business was to remain at its current location, which meant we were again holding a redundant land asset.

I'm very pleased to be able to share with you that we broke our historical cycle of buying land and then selling it at a loss. In this most recent situation, not only did we buy it at the right price going in, but the team did an excellent job generating rental and other income on the property, including charging developers of nearby development sites to accept their excavated soil, which also served to improve the topography and value of our land.

I'm happy to report that we sold the property a few weeks ago for $15.9 million, approximately double what we paid for it. And the bonus is we then used the proceeds from the land to pay down our credit facility revolver, which we utilized in the fourth quarter to fund the recent NCIB purchases, as discussed previously.

I'm very proud of our development team for doing a fantastic job of managing this land asset on behalf of our shareholders, while continuing to focus on their core and day-to-day activities. This is an excellent example of how we go about doing things today and how we have changed culturally as an organization over the past 10 years.

Terrance, we can now invite questions. Thank you.

Terrance Doyle

Thanks, Rod. And before we begin today's question-and-answer session, I would like to remind everyone that questions will be reserved for institutional investors and analysts. I would also like to reiterate the company's investor relations philosophy, which encourages investors and analysts to utilize this public conference call as their principle medium for speaking to Great Canadian's senior management.

George Doumet

Hi, Rod. Thanks for taking my questions.

Rodney Baker

Sure. Hi, George.

George Doumet

I'd just like to talk a little bit about the margins in Ontario. We saw a notable sequential drop there. So I think on the last call you mentioned leaving some short-term revenues on the table. So maybe some commentary around, I guess, investments in OpEx as we reposition Woodbine, how long we expect those levels to remain elevated there?

And maybe a second point on the margins, I know it's the first time we've seen tables in a big way in Ontario. So I would appreciate some maybe high level comment on staffing the right people in the context of a pretty tight labor market there.

Rodney Baker

Sure, happy to do that. I mean that's pretty wide-ranging. So I'm going to ramble on a little bit. And you can keep me focused as appropriate. I think there's a couple of key topics there. One is the topic of margins and margin evolution over time.

And then I think there's also the short-term financial performance of all of our sites and you mentioned specifically at Woodbine. I think there is a few things of note to mention and you did pick up on some our earlier messaging that I think it's important to understand when you look at Q4 specifically.

So we introduced 50 live gaming tables and then we followed on, on level 3 with a more VIP exclusive opportunity for an additional 50 tables partway through Q4. And we very much messaged to everybody that we were going to take a much more measured approach to the rollout of that gaming capacity. As you saw from our earlier result in Q3, when we opened up the first 50 gaming tables very broadly, there was very, very deep demand and wide market acceptance and we saw a lot of revenues turning on, which was fantastic.

\And we still continue to see that kind of guest demand and pressure on our asset base there, which is very good to see. That being said, we decided to take a little bit of a different strategy and approach on level 3, and to introduce the gaming experience capacity on a more measured basis. And so hopefully people didn't go and extrapolate out 50 times two and then sort of do that kind of math. Because that was never in fact the gaming plan.

And I would happily tell you that I do believe that's been a thoughtful strategy and there continues to be a nice ramp on the live table side of the business there. I think one of the other interesting components as you spend more time looking at our numbers, and this is a theme that's been consistent through all of our businesses and when you look at how each of our four quarters in any particular year add up year-over-year; we have consistently had seasonality on the high side in Q2 and Q3 and seasonally low activity in both Q4 and Q1 each fiscal/calendar year.

We've had experience through the East Bundle with seasonality that we've absolutely seen in our business. It was a little bit of a question mark in terms of how traditional regular seasonality would be, particularly on the slots side, in our now much denser markets that are represented through the GTA and West GTA.

And I think if you look at our results, you will definitely remark that there is seasonality on the slot side in our business, as we have not changed materially the amount of gaming capacity or amenities, quarter-over-quarter Q3 to Q4.

And so I think going forward, it's an important understanding and takeaway to understand the seasonality that exists in these businesses as well that are there in existence.

That being said, they'll also be confused by what I think will be are very significant changes in our asset base, both amenities and gaming capacity, as we roll forward over the next couple of years, which will either they will mask some seasonality or the seasonality will notionally reduce some of the growth that we see as we roll out some things.

So I think it's going to be a little bit challenging for all to fine-tune that, as we have very dynamic and changing operational landscape over the next little while, but certainly in Q4. I think that's an important thing for you to spend some time thinking about and factoring in.

I would also mention -- and we didn't mention it anywhere because we did focus on weather, because of the extreme nature and the significant impact on our business for the quarter that we're currently in right now. But if you would recall the postal strike in Ontario in November was quite disruptive to our slot business. And you know, sometimes it's odd for people, but a great percentage of our player base continues to very much enjoy physical mailers.

And as you know in our industry when we go and provide offers, call to action to our guests, we don't go and send them something and say, hey, come in 6 months' time. Like these things are timed on a relatively short-fused basis. And very frustrating to many, many of our guests and certainly our team members on site there, we had to deal with some very difficult situations whereby many of our guests either did not receive mail at all or received it after the use dates and the event dates that were available for them to bring their coupon in and the like.

So there was some pretty significant dislocation in, in particular our slot business in Ontario in the month of November that also impacted things from an operational perspective. So I've gone on a long time now, George. I should send it back to you to refocus me on either the question or another question.

George Doumet

You know, maybe on just the second part of that one, how about -- I guess just staffing people, especially I guess as it relates to VIP maybe level 3. But how easy is it to find talent out there?

Rodney Baker

Oh, yes, sorry. Again, in the margins -- thank you. You said it, but -- so, so far we've been quite successful at staffing up and training and executing the expanded business. You know, this is a journey that we're going to continue to be on in a very material way. In the not-too-distant future, we have a game-changing wonderful asset opening up in Pickering. So that's going to be a next big exponential milestone in that respect and we have some very significant incremental ones happening in the West GTA Bundle as well.

One of the things we've talked about historically absolutely is the change in margins because of the labor component in terms of incremental slot revenue versus incremental table revenue and the margin that's attached to that. And that will continue.

The one thing that I would like to say, and we had a good conversation at the board level as well, the cycle on it. And I know it freaks a lot of people out and it speaks to maybe a business that in theory is not worth as much. I think when we look at our business and growing our business, we look at it from two perspectives.

We absolutely look at it in terms of efficiencies in margins and effectiveness. Don't get me wrong. And for any of you have followed us for 10 years, you know how we are laser-focused on that. I also do believe because of the business and how we're growing it and because of the expanded footprint and because of in addition some of the dynamics of the bundles and the bundle math that we have in Ontario with tremendous opportunity, including with the introduction of full-service resort and multi, multi amenity properties and offerings, I would tell you that yes, we will continue to remain very, very focused on operating margins.

But I am not going to trade off an operating margin to leave a dollar of profitability on the table. That is an economic dollar that's value-creating and enhancing to our shareholders based on the capital investment that we've made. So when we go forward, if we were making $500 million of EBITDA and I can turn that into $600 million of EBITDA, but by doing that my margins have actually gone down, we're going to end up doing that.

So I don't want to scare you about margins are going to change materially in our business here. We're very, very focused on that. But I think we need to be, as we are from management working very hard every day to generate incremental shareholder value, we are looking at this with the lens to balance off both of those metrics to make sure that we make the absolute best business decisions for shareholders going forward here.

George Doumet

Yes. Thanks a lot for that, just one more if I may, Rod. Just a clarification on your Q1 '19 goalpost, I think you've mentioned a reduction of $17 million to $18 million of adjusted EBITDA at the partnership level. I think you also called out the weather, but also construction. I guess first question, is it predominantly weather? Is that the bigger of the two? And how long do we expect this construction? Is that going to go beyond Q1?

Rodney Baker

So yes, it was predominantly weather. And look, the world that we live in is we are mixed in with construction for years at all of these sites. And don't get me wrong. Like, we are used to doing that. That's the nature of the beast when you move businesses forward to figure out how to run a business and build around it. And build and then run a business around it as well, like come at it both ways.

And so I'm not speaking to that general challenge that we have. And I would never go and put a number up against that. My specific reference was to in the relocations work that we were doing, there's a technology whereby when you're tapping into a main, so the water main we were tapping into unfortunately because of the main itself, it got cracked open and so it resulted in a lack of water supply to the site, which resulted in 100% shutdown of the site, as you cannot operate without water. So this was not a traditional ongoing regular construction type issue.

This was basically we went dark for an entire 11-hour day starting at 11:00 AM at Woodbine. And then the food and beverage side was 100% down and dark for another 3 days after that.

So again, we don't like to cry wolf and you always deal with all sorts of challenges in life and in business. But this was a particular thing where the very good news is, as you can see from our map, many of our businesses are very robust businesses and deliver a lot of visitation and a lot of revenues to OLG and we get our component of that.

The flip side of that is if all of a sudden you're out for a day, that's not like a $50 hit, unlike some of our much more modest-sized businesses. So we added it in now, because it was a material item and it just added to the extreme, extreme weather that we experienced that frankly slaughtered visitation many, many, many days. So that's what I meant in terms of construction there.

George Doumet

Okay, its helpful. Thank you very much.

Rodney Baker

Thank you, George.

Derek Dley

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Can we just talk about the CapEx guidance number that you did call out in the MD&A near the back? Pretty robust at -- I believe it was around $863 million. Is that at the partnership level and can you just give us some details on sort of the cadence of that spending, and perhaps some color on where that capital will be spent?

Rodney Baker

Yes, certainly. So that's not at the partnership level. That is 100% consolidated at the Great Canadian level. So that includes all of our businesses, all of our assets on 100% consolidated basis. The vast majority of that for 2019 will be -- oh, and I would say this is the zenith of in terms of any year, this is the peak capital investment in terms of our cycle, other than in a number of years from now when we go do some amazing things elsewhere in the world.

But in terms of all the stuff on our radar screen over the next few years, this is the big number and this predominantly order of magnitude GTA, and then to a much lesser extent, West GTA of the next year. I am super, super excited to be able to mention anybody driving on the 41 would go on notice that steel started going up out in Pickering last week, which means foundations, footing; all that kind of stuff is in. And once steel goes up, something that looks like a building like shows up pretty darn fast.

So as you can imagine, and I mentioned construction. We got control of the site in November at Woodbine. We're doing the relocations work. We have these two very, very significant properties in totality in the [indiscernible] a million square feet, 450,000 square feet in totality that are now we're fully in the front end of the capital program.

I would tell you that roughly on a quarterly basis, it's a pretty flat number order of magnitude in terms of this $863 million. And we're well on our way and we've got our sights on Pickering in the not-too-distant future to open up the first phase, the gaming component in not-too-long from now.

So if you're going to open something up, you've got to spend the money to build it and frankly we're doing that. I would also give you some color in terms of the tendering process and the process of how things are going. The tenders have come back and by and large things are in very, very good shape. So in terms of all the math that we were expecting and the timelines there to actually get it built, we feel that we're sitting in a good place right now.

Obviously there's a lot of time still and things happen. But I think our team is very, very competent and professional in how they go about executing on these types of things. And we're super, super excited to get through this period, heavy CapEx period, and have some amazing asset opportunities from 2020 onward.

You didn't ask this question, but I'll go and toss it in here so you don't need to do your work. It's a huge number and one of the things that I find, even though I'm on the inside here, I still find surprising, which is one of the ways that we look at it from a management perspective.

We talked about 2018 in terms of all of these milestones. And the way I very big picture roll them up is we acquired 2 businesses for $280 million. We spent $200 million in CapEx. We spent $167 million buying back shares. And at the end of 2018, we had net debt of $350 million against an EBITDA of $475 million.

We in fact through all of this have on my watch, and you guys know how conservative I've been from a leverage perspective; despite all this activity, we are entering 2019 with a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.7%, which I think is despite all that we've accomplished and doubled the size of our business, I think that sets us up very, very well going forward.

And if you look at an $863 million CapEx number in 2019, again, I don't want you to read into what I'm saying. But I'm throwing out big numbers. Even if we borrowed net $500 million over the course of 2019, if you just used our EBITDA number that we generated in 2018, that's 1 more turn of debt, which would take us -- all else being equal and if everything rolled forward as that math just shows -- would take us up to a maximum net-debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.7%.

So people were looking at that and wondering why we spent $167 million in Q4 to buy back 3.1 million and then another 180,000 in January, 3.3 million shares and return $167 million to shareholders. Obviously we thought it was good value and clearly I think from management and the board's perspective, we feel we've got the financial stability and flexibility to create additional value for shareholders from that perspective in addition to the significant capital program that we have underway right now.

Derek Dley

Okay, so with this capital investment, I mean is this an acceleration of plans you may have had when you purchased this bundle at the beginning of last year? Or is it sort of in line with how you guys had forecasted things?

Rodney Baker

No, this is pretty much in line. I mean I think this is -- and no disrespect or it's hard for me to mention what others would do. We like to get this stuff done, obviously thoughtfully and done the right way and to also not just build it right, but I think it's also very important to staff if right, to have the training right, to have all the systems and controls and procedures; all that stuff in place in appropriate fashion. That being said, time is money.

And if we can get things turned on in an appropriate way as I'd mentioned, sooner rather than later that would be a good thing. But that being said, I would not have you believe that we are massively, massively ahead of our expected capital program. I would tell you that and I think it's shown through some of the financial performance in 2018, we've been fortunate to be a little bit ahead of some of our expected milestones that have turned on some incremental expanded gaming capacity opportunities and the result in economic return generated by that. But this is not to say we -- the $863 million was supposed to all happen in 2020 and now it's all happening in 2019. That's not at all the situation here.

Derek Dley

Okay. And you mentioned in your MD&A, some investment your BC properties. I'm assuming that's included in this $860 million number?

Rodney Baker

Yes, it is. Yes, it is. And I think we've got lots of opportunities. As I said, order of magnitude these dollars are very majorly and materially attached to our initiatives in the GTA and the West GTA.

Derek Dley

Okay, and then just switching gears a little bit, in terms of moving to BC, table drop was again down high teens and I would assume that's attributable to the anti-money laundering legislation. Can you just speak to some of the trends, I mean namely at River Rock? Is that still where you're seeing the biggest impact from these new legislations?

Rodney Baker

So I think it's still down, but I think it's stabilized, to be honest. And there is the River Rock component. I think we've also shared with you our Hard Rock table, live tables business and the timeline associated to that to get it back. So as much as the eyeballs have been looking at this line item and clearly the biggest contributor because of its size, scope and scale is River Rock.

But in terms of looking at any diminution quarter-over-quarter from year-over-year, fortunately and unfortunately Hard Rock plays a component of that decline there. And so I would, sitting here today and I would never say it's old news. It's not old news. We're still working through the cycle, as we've talked about many times in terms of this upcoming January.

But the math in our view has stabilized in terms of some of those additional items that we've been addressing and that you see frankly Hard Rock still working toward crawling its way back from the downdraft in the tables business that it experienced going back to the summer.

Derek Dley

Okay. That’s very helpful. Thank you very much.

Rodney Baker

Thanks, Derek.

David McFadgen

Hi. Thank you I have a couple of questions. So I was just looking at the GGR. So the GGR is up when I looked from Q3 to Q4 for Ontario. And then I look at your revenue and your revenue is fairly flat from Q3 to Q4. So the way I look at that is me, I'd say, well the revenue threshold must be climbing here. Is that the correct way to look at it or is there some other factor at play?

Rodney Baker

So the revenue threshold changes April 1. So I think there must be some other things that are underpinning that that I can't -- I don't have the numbers in front of me. But I can't throw anything out at the moment to help you with that.

David McFadgen

Okay, I'm just wondering what else would cause revenue to be flat if GGR is up sequentially.

Rodney Baker

No, I think there was some PCE maybe as well and some of the bundles wasn't totally used up in the Q2. Like maybe there's something like that. Or it was used up and -- I am sorry, but I don't have an answer for you right now.

David McFadgen

Okay. I'm just looking solely at Ontario. So anyway, okay. And then when I look sequentially at your EBITDA in Ontario from Q3 to Q4, obviously it was down despite GGR up, despite revenue up. So it looks to me like the cost to generate that gross gaming revenue is starting to rise. And I was just wondering if there's something unusual in the quarter, or we should probably expect this going forward that it's just going to cost more to generate that gross gaming revenue as it rises?

Rodney Baker

So I don't think there was anything -- well, there isn't anything unusual. I think if you go back to my conversation with George, when you're looking at aggregate numbers and I think you have to disassociate 2 things. As you can see, our slot business was down and our slot business on an incremental GGR either to the upside or the downside, has almost no implication on incremental labor costs or not.

Wherein if you look at GGR being up, that was driven by strong table performance which is a totally different deal. There is a direct correlation of a significant labor component for every table dollar that you bring in. The same in excess if you change your mix on value playing your tables.

But if you assume all tables and revenues growth or decline in growth are represented by the same size average bet, that type of thing; then you have a very different revenue-cost ratio on that side of the business than you do on the slot side.

So I think when you go and you consolidate it all up and you talk about revenues or GGR totality, you have to go down one level to understand the makeup of that between those 2 big sources of revenue and the associated costs that come along with that revenue or that frankly don't come along with that revenue.

David McFadgen

Okay, so just to follow on what you said you about the slots, you know the slot revenue in Ontario was down sequentially from Q3 to Q4. I mean you added capacity, but I still would have thought that the slot revenue would have gone up, even if the slot win per day would have gone down, just because the additional capacity.

So the fact that just the overall slot revenue was down sequentially is that I wouldn't have thought it was a seasonality thing. Is there some other factor at play that would cause it to go down sequentially?

Rodney Baker

So I think there definitely is seasonality in the business. And we talked about the postal situation in November. I mean I don't know how much people also go and look at the sites. And again, it's almost like I'm complaining or making excuses, which I don't like to do. That's why we don't talk about it. But we have a significant amount of construction destruction going on at all of these sites. We are trying to go and double the size of these things and still stay in business.

And so if you want to go back to the big poster child that a lot of people like to focus on, Woodbine, we are still building a big elevator right in the middle of the gaming floors that pokes through the whole thing. That has been extremely disruptive.

A bunch of machines were put in very quickly. They've been reorganized. When you're reorganizing machines, I mean if you've been out there, you see how crowded it is. I think the business is doing a massive amount of business despite some very significant challenges and dislocation and line-ups at guest service; all these kind of items.

So I don't want to make excuses, but there is a lot of things going on at not just Woodbine, but Mohawk which is a phenomenal opportunity and the things that we're going to introduce there through the remainder of 2019 are very, very exciting. But those don't come without significant operational and executional challenges on the current existing business.

And if you're not out there, it's hard to understand when you close entranceways and people have to go around in the middle of winter, this little thing to get in and around. Or there's hoarding and it changes every day and all that kind of stuff. So again, I don't like to make excuses. I don't like to talk about it.

That's the world that we live in and we signed up for it and it's the cost of getting to a way better place with our businesses for our guests and for our shareholders. But there is a healthy, healthy amount of all of that going on in our system right now that causes incremental challenges for sure.

David McFadgen

Okay. So I was out at Woodbine -- I don't know, a month ago, two months ago. And it was just my observation and maybe I have an incorrect observation. But I'd like to get your read on it. When I look at the caliber of those people, no offense intended, but a lot of those people I think might not want to show up in a 5-star kind of facility. We kind of saw that with the Burnaby Casino. I don't know if you remember. This goes back quite a ways. But it was in a parking garage. This is obviously --

Rodney Baker

Yes, across the street. Yes, I was around.

David McFadgen

Yes, and then they spent $100 million to renovate the facility and there was no lift in gaming, because they lost a lot of those people, because they just weren't comfortable in that new facility. And I don't know if you have any thoughts on that or if you think that's just off base.

Rodney Baker

So, I think it's an interesting comment. I think there are all sorts of demographics that we have facilities that serve demographics, all shapes and sizes; people coming for different amenities or different weightings of amenities. And we're dealing with a market here that, depending on whether you want to talk about just the Toronto's proper $6 million or $10 million the entire market like this. This is a very, very big market. And we also have not only the 33 acres of brand new million square feet, but we're also integrating it into the current grandstand as well.

So we think we have a really phenomenal opportunity that we're thinking through very clearly on how to make sure that we can create an experience that will resonate well and -- not contaminate, but cause people to feel that they need to be only in an environment that is not one that is best-suited for them and that they wouldn't enjoy to the maximum extent.

So I think it's an interesting comment that we will and have factored into our long-term development plans and opportunities at all of our sites. But if you mention Woodbine in particularly, absolutely it's been fully factored in at Woodbine. And we do not foresee at all a scenario that you mentioned out at Burnaby whereby some historical types of guests were disenfranchised in the early days of what happened at Grand Villa when it opened up across the street.

That being said, and it's not my business, but hats off to them in terms of what they've done with that business. And they did great and it has a very low cost structure with a parking garage, build it and they will come. But since those early days, I think they've built just an absolutely phenomenal business there as well. But no, it's on our radar screen and I think it's a good point.

Terrance Doyle

Yes, Rod, if I could just comment as well, because I actually know the Grand Villa Project very well and was somewhat involved in it from a peripheral point of view. We were laser-focused when we looked at Woodbine in how we were going to develop, design and roll out the facility with just that question in mind. Because we understand that when you build a new facility, if you displace old customers, it can have some material effects on your business.

So right from the original days of doing the original programming with our operations team, that was actually one of the high-leveled bullets that we never went away from as far as making sure that that was not a scenario that would play out where we disenfranchise customers.

And the size and scope of what we're building at Woodbine allows us to create these additional neighborhoods within the overall facility to basically please both demographics. So again, as Rod said, that was something from the early days Rod insisted that we did not miss.

David McFadgen

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Rodney Baker

Thanks, David.

Sabahat Khan

Thanks. Just a question on I think the Ontario segment margin conversation that happened earlier. I guess the revenue does look to be kind of sequentially in line and I think you indicated there's some seasonality. Like how much of the ramp-up of the VIP section I guess; did that contribute at all?

And also with that specific segment, you say you want to ramp it up slowly over the course of 2019. How should we expect that to mature over time in terms of over the coming quarter? Is there going to be at full capacity, say, later this year? And I'm assuming there's a higher labor cost associated with that portion of the business.

Rodney Baker

Yes, so you go slow and you want to be thoughtful about it, and then you go, oh, well we still want to have the revenues too, so just getting the balance right. The contribution was very modest in terms of the overall size, scope and scale of the business in Q4. We have seen a nice bit of ramping up and we expect that to continue through 2019. There's clearly a lot more tables business available on the GTA. Like, there's no ifs, ands or buts.

And so the team is working toward continuing to grow that and to make a bunch more of that capacity become more productive. That being said, our table win per day is still already pretty decent and probably in the very top tier of all table win levels in any casino in North America. That being said, we still think we have significant room for nice growth in that respect.

And hey, look, it's not growing the business. But we get an annualization as well considering when the first 50 tables came on and the second 50 tables were really not productive at all in 2018 that are going to obviously assist us going forward in 2019. Did I answer your question, Sabahat?

Sabahat Khan

Yes, it does. And just if you look at Q4 just historically and the lower margin. I guess do you guys typically have higher maybe promotional allowances in Q4 at all? Is there a variance there?

Rodney Baker

You know what? I don't want to even answer that. I do not believe that to be the case, but I could be wrong, in case that was the case. But I really don't think there's anything that I'm aware of and Terrance is nodding now that there's nothing that's material in that respect.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, and then the $17 million that you referenced, or $17 million to $18 million ballpark for the EBITDA hit in Q1 that's expected, is that at a consolidated basis?

Rodney Baker

Correct.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, and then there's commentary in the MD&A around regulatory, I guess, the new agreement for the horseracing and the payments from the government. I guess what should we expect as sort of the net impact to, I guess, GC or the Ontario segment from that, if any?

Rodney Baker

Nothing. It's basically just a rolling forward order of magnitude of what we've had historically in the last few years.

Unidentified Analyst

A couple quick questions, can you hear me? So the CapEx budget in 2019, at what point during 2020 do you expect all the facilities and amenities associated with that CapEx to be fully operational?

Rodney Baker

So this gets attached to many facilities, one, Pickering that is truly greenfield; and the others that exist that are going to live and exist for 30-plus year going forward. So I can answer some version of the question.

But I'm probably going to get it partly wrong in terms of when they're going to open up versus they're just going to be bigger and better, and more amenity and that type of thing. So can you ask me a little more with specificity what you're looking for here?

Unidentified Analyst

I'm trying to model out some sort of run rate for incremental EBITDA contribution from the aggregate CapEx in 2019. Is Q2-Q3 the right way to start thinking about some sort of contribution of 2020?

Rodney Baker

So I don't know if we've been overly helpful. But the way, if I were you, I would start to look at this is look at the disclosures that we've made in terms of when Pickering and the new build at Woodbine are expected to come online. And then I would extrapolate out the up to $1.5 billion between Woodbine, Pickering and our Great Blue Heron CapEx, which is obviously the most modest of the three. And I did mention to you that we're talking a million square feet for Woodbine. And I mentioned we're talking 450,000 square feet at Pickering. And we have different programming. So you can't take it to the bank. But you have some ratios there and you have some numbers that could help you do some very big-picture allocations. And then from that, I would on-lay a regular construction program and there will be some peaks and valleys, for sure. But I think straight-lining stuff doesn't get you too far off base, and just line it up to starting today and when we said we're going to have Pickering finalized and when we said we're going to have the new Woodbine construction facility finalized. And I think you'll be able to do some math that is not going to get you fired.

Unidentified Analyst

Good enough, Rod, I know it's tough. But the size of the company obviously has increased significantly. Do you have any general sense on what maintenance CapEx may look like and you've got so many investment opportunities. Is there such a year as where you're just doing maintenance CapEx or not in the new model?

Rodney Baker

So I think that's a very interesting question. And I would answer it this way. Our existing portfolio is in fantastic shape. And we are working with assets now, the benefit of which is not only either new properties or significantly expanding properties. But at the same, we've got an extra ROI built in because we are setting ourselves up for a maintenance CapEx-lite period of sorts, not that we would ever milk things. But obviously when you redo things and they're brand new, there's a lifecycle to and a regularity of our maintenance CapEx. So I think we're getting some extra goodness out of all these initiatives that we're embarking upon right now. And that's the way I would look at it, partly for the foreseeable future. But there is another component to this that I think is important as well. And the model in for instance, Ontario, is materially different than BC from the gaming equipment perspective. So one of the things from a maintenance capital -- I mean we look brilliant as Great Canadian over the years in terms of a relatively modest amount of maintenance capital for the size, scope and scale and number of our facilities. And I think our guys did a great job maintaining them fantastically. Don't get me wrong. But we got a free ride in that our commissions on gaming revenues were much less, but BCLC owned and they provided the capital for the gaming equipment out in BC, which is not an inconsequential maintenance CapEx item for the business that we're in. Now, Ontario is different. The good and the bad news is that the revenue share is different in Ontario. But part of the deal, which is a different deal, is that we own all the slot machines and we need to go and want to go and not only maintain them, but replace them on a regular basis or upgrade them and convert them and all those kind of things that we do in order to continue to keep moving our business forward. And the very good and bad news is we now have massive, massive and are going to have even bigger businesses that have thousands and thousands and thousands of slot machines, which if you on-lay a certain refresh cycle, which again we'll get a little bit of a holiday after these initial periods where we're increasing capacity because we're already the weighted average is there's a big refresh embedded when you're expanding gaming capacity. So you're going to get a little bit of a holiday. But once you're through that, and on an ongoing regular basis, it's very important for a guest to continue to offer new product on the floor in order to resonate well with our guests. So that's one of the items that I think you need to look at over the medium term, in terms of our regular maintenance CapEx going forward, particularly as it relates to the size but also the business arrangement in Ontario.

Derek Dley

Just a follow-up, I had a few questions here and I'm a little confused myself, just on some of the terminology here. So the $18 million to $19 million EBITDA impact, when you say that's at the consolidated level and I think you may have said the partnership level previously, so I'm assuming that $17 million to $18 million is at the level at the partnership level? Is that what we're referring to?

Rodney Baker

So I think when I spoke consolidated, I think I assumed someone was asking whether that's Great Canadian's economic interest component or whether that's our 3 Ontario assets, which are 3 separate and distinct partnerships. And it's a combination of the 3. But it's the 100% number. It's not -- I know some of you look at Great Canadian's percentage economic interest. What I was answering was that's not just Great Canadian's economic interest component. That's the 100%. So if you were to do the math on our economic interest related to those bundles, it would obviously a much smaller percentage and a lower number than that.

Derek Dley

Okay, that's clear. So it would be, let's call it, $10 million. And now similarly when you referred to the end of my question earlier just on the CapEx that $863 million; is that also the 100% consolidated level or is that Great Canadian's interest?

Rodney Baker

Correct. That's 100% consolidated level.

Derek Dley

Okay, sorry. That's where I had the confusion. Thank you very much for clearing that up.

Terrance Doyle

Thank you, Leoni, and thanks, everyone, for participating this afternoon. Before we conclude, I would like to remind listeners that forward-looking statements were made during this call. For those who joined midway, I encourage you to listen to the replay of this call to hear my earlier comments regarding these forward-looking statements. This replay will be available through the Investor Relations section of our website at www.gcgaming.com. This now concludes our call. Thank you.

