Introducing Stock Ratings By Seeking Alpha Authors

They are currently available on desktop only. We plan to add them to our mobile apps and mobile website in future.

You can access these features if you have a free trial to Essential, or a subscription to Essential or PRO+.

In addition to the author’s rating, articles show the price at publication, and the change in price versus the S&P 500 since then.

Seeking Alpha authors now rate the stocks they write about every time they publish a new article, from Very Bullish to Very Bearish.

Seeking Alpha (SKNG) users have frequently asked for more information about authors’ stock picking performance. Users have also told us that a clearer view of authors’ sentiment on the stocks they write about would provide important context for understanding their articles. Stock ratings are standard on sell-side (investment bank) research, so why aren’t they available on Seeking Alpha articles?

We’re happy to announce that Seeking Alpha authors will now be providing ratings on the stocks they write about.

When a Seeking Alpha author writes an article about a specific stock or ETF, they now include their sentiment on the stock in the form of a rating. There are five possible ratings - Very Bullish, Bullish, Neutral, Bearish or Very Bearish.

If you use the desktop website, you can see the author’s rating in a box to the right of the article. This is the design you’ll see, taken from a recent article about GE:

In addition to the author’s rating on the stock at the time of publication, the article sidebar also shows the stock’s price at publication, the change in stock price versus the S&P 500 since then, and the number of days since publication.

This information provides answers at a glance to questions like “How did the author’s prediction in this article play out?”, “Is the stock still as cheap as when the author wrote this article?”, and, “How much time has passed since this article was written?” In this case, you can see that GE’s stock has appreciated by 24.79% since the article was written 56 days ago, beating the S&P’s increase of 9.29% during that time. It was a good call.

At the bottom of the unit, you can see a link to all the author’s articles on the stock. This allows you to see all the other articles the author has written on that stock, helping you to answer questions like “What’s the author’s current view of the stock?”, “How well does the author know this stock?”, and “Has the author changed their mind about the stock?”.

We also provide another way to quickly see the stock’s price at which the article was published and how the stock has performed since then, by overlaying the price at publication on a stock chart. The black dot shows when and at what price the article was published:

We've launched these stock ratings, and price and performance data, on the Seeking Alpha desktop website. They are not yet available in our mobile apps, which we are in the process of redesigning.

Author stock ratings and the other features discussed here are exclusive to subscribers. They appear next to articles where free users see advertisements. If you are not yet a subscriber, and would like to get a feel for how stock ratings help you make better informed investment decisions, consider a two-week free trial to Essential.

- David Jackson, Founder and Head of Product

Questions about this feature

Why are the ratings Very Bullish, Bullish, Neutral, Bearish and Very Bearish, instead of the more common Strong Buy, Buy, Neutral, Sell and Strong Sell?

Seeking Alpha is a service by investors for investors. Authors share their investment decisions and reasoning with other investors, rather than telling other investors what to do. The ratings therefore describe the author’s own sentiment about the stock, rather than what the author would recommend someone else do.

Which articles will stock ratings appear on?

Stock ratings appear on articles that focus on a single stock. Articles which discuss market trends or groups of stocks, such as Which Marijuana ETF Is The Best?, don’t include ratings. And older articles that were published before we introduced stock ratings also don’t include ratings.

How do Seeking Alpha authors update or change their ratings on the stocks they cover?

Seeking Alpha authors update their sentiment rating on a stock whenever they publish an article about that stock. They can submit articles on a stock as frequently as they want to, and our editors will publish the new article if it passes our quality standard. When submitting a new article for publication, the author can leave their rating where it was before, or change it.

Do articles show the author’s rating on the stock at the time the article was written, or the author’s most recent rating on that stock?

Articles show the rating the author gave the stock or ETF at the time the article was written.

How can I check whether the author has updated their rating on the stock since the article I’m reading?

You can find an author’s most recent opinion about a stock by clicking on the link to “Author’s Recent Articles on STOCK” in the sidebar, and opening the author’s most recent article on the stock.

When you show the change in price of the stock since publication, why do you also show the change in the S&P 500?

Many investors want to compare the performance of stock picks to the overall market, rather than evaluating them in absolute terms. So we show the performance of the stock pick relative to the overall market. The S&P 500 is the most widely used benchmark for the U.S. stock market.

When do you plan to include these features in the Seeking Alpha mobile apps and mobile website?

We are working on a fundamental rebuild of our mobile apps and mobile website, and plan to include these features in that rebuild. We don’t have a date to share with you yet.

I’m viewing an article on the Seeking Alpha website on my laptop or desktop, but I don’t see an author rating next to the article. Why not?

There are two possible causes: I) You are not viewing an article focused on a specific stock, as opposed to a group of stocks or market commentary. So try this link to see a rating example. II) You are not a subscriber to Essential or PRO. You can sign up for a free trial to Essential here.

