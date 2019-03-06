ABB Still Has A Lot To Do And A Lot To Prove

Shares look undervalued, but this is a company that has a lot of work to do in convincing the Street that a long run of underperformance is ending.

The company's new strategic direction isn't really so new, other than the Dassault partnership, and the key question remains whether or not it can actually execute on the opportunities.

Owning ABB (ABB) has not been a particularly rewarding experience. While the company's decision to sell its Power Grids business to Hitachi is a sound one, and the company has attractive opportunities across its business units, a long history of underperformance relative to the opportunities available is not something investors should just ignore.

Valuation, and the idea that ABB can be/do better than this, remain the best arguments for sticking with the stock, but that's an increasingly unconvincing argument to me, and I can't really say that you should favor ABB over Eaton (ETN), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Honeywell (HON), let alone a long list of other industrial names.

Oddly Mixed Earnings

ABB's reported results for the fourth quarter, treating Power Grids as a discontinued line, weren't bad relative to other multi-industrials, nor sell-side expectations, but they were weird.

Revenue rose about 5% in organic terms, with a very strong 11% growth number in the Robotics and Motion business that was curiously strong next to names like Rockwell (ROK), Schneider, Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) and so on. Equally curious was the flat performance in the Industrial Automation business at a time when Emerson (EMR) et al are generally doing better (around the mid-single digits) in the process automation sector. In between was the 3% growth in Electrification, which was disappointing next to Eaton, Schneider, and Legrand (OTCPK:LGRDY), due at least in part to the company's industry/geographic mix (particularly its weaker presence in North America).

Margin and profit performance was likewise mixed. So-called "clean" EBITA fell 12% year-over-year, but exceeded expectations by about 3%, though that was all due to "corporate" and "other" and what I'd call core EBITA was about 2% or so shy of expectations. Robotics and Motion margin was a little better than expected (at 15%), but both Electrification and Industrial Automation disappointed relative to expectations and peers.

Orders were okay, but not exciting, as adjusted organic growth of 7% was a little lower than expected, with 5% growth in base orders. Electrification was the main disappointment, as construction activity and business in Europe slows, and it was interesting to me that ABB reported strong auto orders in a quarter where many industrials flagged weakness in the auto sector (like I said, this was a weird report).

It's Always Sunny In Guidance-Land

ABB's earnings report was tied to a strategic update/capital markets day that laid out a new vision for the post-Power Grids world. As has been the case for some time, ABB's management pointed to a brighter future post-restructuring, but investors would do well to remember that the company had been better about promising improvement than delivering it.

The company's $500 million cost savings target for 2021 seems fine, and perhaps a little less than ambitious - I don't know if this represents the company trying to turn over a new leaf with respect to more achievable targets, or whether there's just not a lot of costs left to strip out, as that target is less than 2% of 2021 expected revenue.

One concern for me on margins was the target for the Robotics and Discrete Automation business. Not only are the margins in this business lower than I would have expected (and even more surprising, slightly below the Motor segment margin), but also the medium-term target is barely above average (compared to companies like Rockwell, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), etc.), and that's for a company with the #2 position in robotics.

Some Opportunities For Better Performance

ABB also announced a partnership with Dassault (OTCPK:DASTY) that will see the two companies combine ABB's Ability and Dassault's 3D Experience platforms for factory automation/robotics and smart buildings. I believe this was a "must do" for both companies, given the recent tie-ups between Schneider and AVEVA (OTC:AVVYY), Rockwell and PTC (PTC), and Siemens and Mentor (among other M&A deals they've done).

I'm a little concerned this deal might be too little too late. Dassault does have a strong market presence in areas like autos and manufacturing, but I've written for some time about my concerns that ABB was too slow to shore up/build up its software offerings. This deal will help, but I'm not expecting it to be transformational.

On a more positive note, I do think ABB still has opportunities to do better. I know a lot of investors hated the deal for GEIS (GE's electrification products business), but I believe the deal plugged a significant hole in ABB's North American portfolio (particularly in building products and power quality), and I think ABB can get this business turned around over time. That said, ABB's track record with large-scale M&A is spotty, so I completely understand a "show me" attitude on this deal.

Also on a more positive note, I do believe ABB has legitimately attractive future opportunities in electrification (vehicle charging, electric drivetrains, and building/factory automation) and automation. I believe ABB's position in collaborative robotics is underappreciated, and although the company has been slower to move into warehouse/logistics automation than I'd like (a familiar theme with this company…), it's not out of the game, and this could be an area where the company looks to make a few selective, relatively small, deals to fill in some gaps.

The Outlook

Given underwhelming performance and the company's new guidance, I've reduced some of my modeling expectations. On balance, I do believe ABB can be a faster-growing, higher-margin, more consistent business after exiting Power Grids, but this is a company that has long posted underwhelming numbers and doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt.

I frankly don't think a long-term revenue growth rate expectation of 4% is conservative (I expect 5% from Rockwell and a little less than 4% from Schneider), and I am expecting improvement in FCF margins into the low teens, driving a high-single-digit FCF growth rate. Using discounted cash flow and a margin/returns-driven EV/EBITDA approach, I believe fair value here is now in the low-to-mid $20s.

The Bottom Line

If my valuation assumptions are valid (and that could be a bigger "if" than I realize), ABB is undervalued by a meaningful amount. On the other hand, this is a long-term laggard that at times would seem to struggle to throw a pebble toward the ocean and hit the ocean. I just can't tell anybody that this is a better company to own relative to Emerson, Rockwell, Schneider, et al, though the expectations do seem low now. Maybe my negativity marks a bottom, but it's hard not to consider selling out of ABB and moving into a better-run industrial even with the discount to fair value.

