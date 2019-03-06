ABB Still Has A Lot To Do And A Lot To Prove

Owning ABB (ABB) has not been a particularly rewarding experience. While the company's decision to sell its Power Grids business to Hitachi is a sound one, and the company has attractive opportunities across its business units, a long history of underperformance relative to the opportunities available is not something investors should just ignore.
Valuation, and the idea that ABB can be/do better than this, remain the best arguments for sticking with the stock, but that's an increasingly unconvincing argument to me, and I can't really say that you should favor ABB over Eaton (ETN), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Honeywell (HON), let alone a long list of other industrial names.
Oddly Mixed Earnings
ABB's reported results for the fourth quarter, treating Power Grids as a discontinued line, weren't bad relative to other multi-industrials, nor sell-side expectations, but they were weird.
Revenue rose about 5% in organic terms, with a very strong 11% growth number in the Robotics and Motion business that was curiously strong next to names like Rockwell (ROK), Schneider, Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) and so on. Equally curious was the flat performance in the Industrial Automation business at a time when Emerson (EMR) et al are generally doing better (around the mid-single digits) in the process automation sector. In between was the 3% growth in Electrification, which was disappointing next to Eaton, Schneider, and Legrand (OTCPK:LGRDY), due at least in part to the company's industry/geographic mix (particularly its weaker presence in North America).
Margin and profit performance was likewise mixed. So-called "clean" EBITA fell 12% year-over-year, but exceeded expectations by about 3%, though that was all due to "corporate" and "other" and what I'd call core EBITA was about 2% or so shy of expectations. Robotics and Motion margin was a little better than expected (at 15%), but both Electrification and Industrial Automation disappointed relative to expectations and peers.
Orders were okay, but not exciting, as adjusted organic growth of 7% was a little lower than expected, with 5% growth in base orders. Electrification was the main disappointment, as construction activity and business in Europe slows, and it was interesting to me that ABB reported strong auto orders in a quarter where many industrials flagged weakness in the auto sector (like I said, this was a weird report).
It's Always Sunny In Guidance-Land
ABB's earnings report was tied to a strategic update/capital markets day that laid out a new vision for the post-Power Grids world. As has been the case for some time, ABB's management pointed to a brighter future post-restructuring, but investors would do well to remember that the company had been better about promising improvement than delivering it.
The company's $500 million cost savings target for 2021 seems fine, and perhaps a little less than ambitious - I don't know if this represents the company trying to turn over a new leaf with respect to more achievable targets, or whether there's just not a lot of costs left to strip out, as that target is less than 2% of 2021 expected revenue.
One concern for me on margins was the target for the Robotics and Discrete Automation business. Not only are the margins in this business lower than I would have expected (and even more surprising, slightly below the Motor segment margin), but also the medium-term target is barely above average (compared to companies like Rockwell, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), etc.), and that's for a company with the #2 position in robotics.
Some Opportunities For Better Performance
ABB also announced a partnership with Dassault (OTCPK:DASTY) that will see the two companies combine ABB's Ability and Dassault's 3D Experience platforms for factory automation/robotics and smart buildings. I believe this was a "must do" for both companies, given the recent tie-ups between Schneider and AVEVA (OTC:AVVYY), Rockwell and PTC (PTC), and Siemens and Mentor (among other M&A deals they've done).
I'm a little concerned this deal might be too little too late. Dassault does have a strong market presence in areas like autos and manufacturing, but I've written for some time about my concerns that ABB was too slow to shore up/build up its software offerings. This deal will help, but I'm not expecting it to be transformational.
On a more positive note, I do think ABB still has opportunities to do better. I know a lot of investors hated the deal for GEIS (GE's electrification products business), but I believe the deal plugged a significant hole in ABB's North American portfolio (particularly in building products and power quality), and I think ABB can get this business turned around over time. That said, ABB's track record with large-scale M&A is spotty, so I completely understand a "show me" attitude on this deal.
Also on a more positive note, I do believe ABB has legitimately attractive future opportunities in electrification (vehicle charging, electric drivetrains, and building/factory automation) and automation. I believe ABB's position in collaborative robotics is underappreciated, and although the company has been slower to move into warehouse/logistics automation than I'd like (a familiar theme with this company…), it's not out of the game, and this could be an area where the company looks to make a few selective, relatively small, deals to fill in some gaps.
The Outlook
Given underwhelming performance and the company's new guidance, I've reduced some of my modeling expectations. On balance, I do believe ABB can be a faster-growing, higher-margin, more consistent business after exiting Power Grids, but this is a company that has long posted underwhelming numbers and doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt.
I frankly don't think a long-term revenue growth rate expectation of 4% is conservative (I expect 5% from Rockwell and a little less than 4% from Schneider), and I am expecting improvement in FCF margins into the low teens, driving a high-single-digit FCF growth rate. Using discounted cash flow and a margin/returns-driven EV/EBITDA approach, I believe fair value here is now in the low-to-mid $20s.
The Bottom Line
If my valuation assumptions are valid (and that could be a bigger "if" than I realize), ABB is undervalued by a meaningful amount. On the other hand, this is a long-term laggard that at times would seem to struggle to throw a pebble toward the ocean and hit the ocean. I just can't tell anybody that this is a better company to own relative to Emerson, Rockwell, Schneider, et al, though the expectations do seem low now. Maybe my negativity marks a bottom, but it's hard not to consider selling out of ABB and moving into a better-run industrial even with the discount to fair value.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.