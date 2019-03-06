Borr Drilling Is A Buy At Current Levels

Prospector 5

Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF) has recently reported its Q4 results, fleet status report and held conference call. Let's look at how the emerging leader in the jack-up space is feeling in the current environment.

Borr reported revenues of $53.5 million and a loss of $110.7 million, driven by losses on forward contracts as well as depreciation expenses. The company's cash flow was negative in the fourth quarter of 2018, but Borr expects it to go into the positive zone by the end of the second quarter of 2019 based on signed contracts. Interestingly, Borr continues to play with Ensco (ESV). Back in 2017, Borr purchased a 9.7% stake in Atwood Oceanics right before Ensco bought Atwood. This time, the company entered into a new position in Ensco and had to record a mark-to-market loss in the fourth quarter due to poor performance of Ensco shares (that was true for any offshore drilling stock in late 2018).

On the balance sheet side, Borr finished the year 2018 with $28 million in cash and $1.17 billion of long-term debt. According to the quarterly report and the comments made during the earnings call, the company has already secured a $160 million revolving credit facility and will soon enter into a $500 million long-term financing. Here's what Borr had to say on this issue: "The company expects this $500 million facility, in addition to its already secured yard financing, to secure the remaining payments on newbuild deliveries and planned activations for its newbuild rigs".

Currently, Borr Drilling has 36 rigs: 14 rigs are either operating or have contracts, 10 rigs are available, 8 rigs are under construction and 4 rigs are cold stacked. Judging by the company's comments during the earnings call, the fate of the standard jack-up C20051 is under question if it does not find follow-up work: "Borr remains in active discussions with customers regarding future work for the rig. However, due to the potential delays to some of these prospects, we continue to evaluate alternatives for the unit, which may include divestments in line with the company's strategy and focus on modern assets". Bassoe Offshore gives the rig scrap value, and it indeed looks like it is heading to the scrapyard if no further job is available.

Interestingly, the recently published fleet status report did not contain any new contracts, but indicated one letter of intent (Prospector 5, April 2019-October 2019 in the North Sea) and four advanced negotiations for multi-year contracts starting in mid-2019-early 2020. Borr believes that the modern jack-up market segment is on the rise and that both contracting activity and dayrates will improve with time. It also added that the oil price volatility that we have seen in the fourth quarter of 2018 died and not changed the oil companies' plans regarding shallow water work. This is not surprising given the fact that shallow water programs typically have modest oil price breakeven points and require less upfront capital in comparison with ultra-deepwater programs that have received some damage from the oil price slump.

During the earnings call, Borr also made a very interesting comment, saying that other companies that lack modern rigs but wish to fight for contracts approach Borr with bareboat and purchase offers. At this point, Borr has not yet made any steps on this front, but as the company controls many newbuilds, such moves are certainly possible.

Bassoe Offshore currently values Borr's fleet at $2.3 billion-$2.6 billion without the eight newbuilds. With current market capitalization of about $1.5 billion and roughly $1.2 billion of debt on the balance sheet, the company is valued at steal cost. In my opinion, those who are comfortable with OTC markets (Borr has yet to have a major U.S. exchange listing, although I believe that this will be the final goal of the company as the market recovery continues) should take a very close look at the shares at current levels for the following reasons.

The market for modern jack-ups is improving; this is seen not only from Borr's report and comments, but also from reports of leading drillers like Rowan (RDC), Noble Corp. (NE), Ensco. The valuation given by the market to Borr's shares is very modest. New contracts are on the way. Importantly, Borr will soon transfer from negative operating cash flow to positive operating cash flow, a key inflection point. The company maintains solid access to financing. Put simply, Borr is a buy at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.