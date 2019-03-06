Visteon's Turnaround Could Last Longer Than Many Think

In my last piece about Visteon (NYSE:VC), I hinted to major changes in the competitive environment. New powerful combinations have been forged recently, among them Calsonic Kansei (OTC:CLKNF)/Magneti Marelli and Faurecia (OTCPK:FURCF)/Clarion. In addition, I observed the continuous transformation of Aptiv (APTV) and other competitors towards a more digital company just like Visteo.

Despite these developments, I came to the conclusion that Visteon has executed its strategy well and that its stock could be up for a turnaround. My main arguments have been based on the strong order book and the fast-growing addressable market which provides enough space for all key competitors, while high investments into improving technical capabilities should help to fend off potential new rivals.

This time, I want to talk about some interesting changes at Visteon itself and what it means for the prospects of the company as well as the share price.

New website reflects new ambitions

In February, Visteon updated the visual appearance of its website. Formerly, it had quite the typical plain design with white background that we can see on many US business websites. Now, it has gotten a modern responsive design and become more appealing to international audiences which usually prefer more color. What strikes me most, however, are the changes in the wording.

The focus isn't on trademarks like SmartCore, Phoenix, and DriveCore anymore. Instead, products and solutions are presented in a very clear manner. This way, even people who do not know the company well could immediately gain a rough understanding of what the company is actually doing, while experts get quick information concerning the technologies offered by Visteon.

This is important because everyone uses common buzzwords like "connectivity", "autonomous", "platform" and "smart", but it is often difficult to understand what a particular competitor covers from managing electronic control units (ECU) all along to the user experience (UX) - and how hardware and software offerings of different vendors can be combined for complete solutions.

Visteon is becoming more European

In my point of view, the website now has a more European appearance, and this is also reflected in the company's development.

Still, in FY 2015, Visteon's sales were dominated by US and Japanese customers. Just about a quarter of sales were generated from European brands and Ford (NYSE:F) was still responsible for 31%. Now, a pie chart of New Business Wins 2018 (4Q presentation, slide 5) shows that almost half of it comes from European clients like Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Groupe PSA (OTCPK:PEUGF), while the share of Ford has shrunken well below 10%.

Visteon has also recently opened a new major automotive software development center at the new ISHO office project in Timisoara, Romania. Many European technology groups are using this best-cost location. Of particular interest is that Continental Corporation (OTCPK:CTTAF) has a major production and software engineering base in this region, while Bosch (OTC:BSWQY) has recently moved its business process outsourcing division to the very same ISHO office project, where it employs more than 1,000 people.

The company's transformation towards a stronger European identity coincides with the appointment of Markus Schupfner. The German national joined Visteon in 2016, few months after Continental Corporation had closed its acquisition of Elektrobit Automotive Group in 2015, where he was in charge as EVP Operations. As Chief Technology Officer, he is responsible for global tech initiatives at Visteon. Schupfner is strategically located in Karlsruhe, Germany, in the heart of one of the world's leading engineering clusters and near the French border. In November 2018, Visteon opened a technology center there in order to accelerate research for the next generation of the DriveCore platform as well as the cockpit domain controller SmartCore, the first customer of which was Mercedes-Benz with its A-Class subcompact executive car.

Strong China performance

Beyond being closer to key customers like Volkswagen/Audi, PSA, and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), having a strong engineering base in Germany and Europe may also be advantageous concerning the China business. While the US administration is behaving quite hostile towards both of them these days, the Sino-German relationship has been as stable and productive as ever. Remember that German companies have crucially contributed to the strong emergence of at least five major Chinese industry sectors, among them telecommunication (Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Huawei), railroad (Siemens and CRRC), household goods (Liebherr and Haier), renewable energy, and, of course, the automotive industry, where Volkswagen started its first joint venture as early as 1984.

I'm not sure how big a factor these well-established relations might be, but in any case, Visteon's business volume is fast increasing in Asia, where it succeeded in virtually all major markets. Particularly, referring to China, it is quite remarkable, in my opinion, that it no more relies solely on Western and Japanese brands like GM (GM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), and VW. New customers include several genuine local brands, of which, there are more than 100.

Short-term stagnation, long-term growth

Visteon's huge order book appears to be in stark contrast to its flat top-line development. 2019 is expected to be the third year in a row with revenues of just about $3b, while orders come in at a rate of $7b. Sooner or later, sales should get there and beyond. In addition, being a highly scalable digital business, profit margins should go up with increasing sales figures.

Shareholders might also benefit from stock repurchases. Visteon reduced its diluted shares outstanding by some 10% in 2018. $250m were used in Q1-Q3 when the stock price was above $100 most of the time, $50m were used in Q4 thus benefiting from the trough. During FY 2019, further $400m is to be spent on repurchases, which it can finance without any difficulty with $467m cash available as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Still not expensive

Debt is not an issue of concern with quarterly interest payments of merely $3m and a debt/EBITDA ratio of just 1.2x. With a strong balance sheet, good free cash flow generation, and favorable long-term growth prospects, Visteon remains a promising investment opportunity, even after the stock price surged by some 50% since January lows. As a rule of thumb: To justify the current market capitalization of $2.4b, the company should post net profits of at least $240m within about 5 years. I think probabilities are high they can do it.

