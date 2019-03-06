Diageo: Slow And Steady Wins The Race

The stock has gone on a run recently and is now overvalued. Shares would be more reasonable near $130 per share.

The company is highly profitable and conservatively managed. This sets up the company to deliver consistent inflation beating growth that investors can benefit from over the long term.

Diageo owns a handful of the top selling liquors in the world, but its portfolio goes much deeper with star assets at various levels of the market.

Alcohol has been a staple consumable throughout human history, from its earliest forms of wine and mead from BC times, to the wide variety of alcoholic beverages consumed today. It is probably not a stretch to say that alcohol will hold a steady presence in society for centuries to come. As one of the world's largest producers and distributors of spirits, Diageo (DEO) holds a prominent role in the industry's future. Diageo's large size and presence within a mature industry make explosive short-term gains unlikely. However, Diageo has a history of long-term outperformance and the company's strong fundamentals and brand portfolio make it likely that this trend continues. Diageo is a fantastic long-term holding for any investor.

Its track record of performance stems from a dominant market position in the lucrative alcohol industry, the company's strong profitability, and ability to return cash to shareholders.

A Robust Brand Portfolio

The global alcoholic beverage industry is massive. It was measured at more than $1.2 trillion in 2017, and is projected to grow to approximately $1.6 trillion by the year 2024. Diageo is favorably exposed to this steady growth as evidenced not only by mid-single-digit revenue growth over the past decade but also by the company's heavy presence among the top selling spirits in the world. Diageo either owns outright, or an interest in half of the world's top 12 selling brands of spirits.

The company's reach goes much further beyond its group of global heavy weights. The company has invested in a combination of regional and premium brands over the years to penetrate the market at various levels. The company makes continual investments, including its recent moves to buy premium tequila brand Casamigos and increasing its stake in Chinese spirits producer Shui Jing Fang.

This strategy is showing continued positive momentum, as the company exhibited very solid sales growth of +7% when it concluded the first half of its operating year on December 31st, 2018.

Cash Flow Machine

One of the fantastic traits of the alcohol business is how profitable it is. The input costs for spirits are generally low cost and consist of raw materials such as corn, barley, wheat, etc. The value in the product comes from the strength of the brand and their proprietary flavor profiles. This allows a company such as Diageo to generate large amounts of cash flow. The business is currently operating at 35.5% margin, and converting a healthy 1.3 billion British pounds of its 6.9 billion British pounds in revenue (from interim results) into FCF. That is a strong 19% conversion rate - we typically look for a conversion rate of 10% in our investments.

Despite being a "cash cow", management is very financially prudent. Strict perimeters are set for both leverage and how much cash is allowed to be paid out as dividends.

The company is currently operating at a favorable leverage position of 2.3X net debt to EBITDA. This allows for Diageo to maintain enough flexibility to continue investing in growth via acquisitions.

Returning Cash To Investors

It also allows for the company to return healthy amounts of cash to investors. One of the main avenues for this is the dividend payout. Being a European company, Diageo operates in a manner that will keep it hidden from the screening filters of dividend seeking American investors. The dividend is not only paid just twice per year (most American corporations pay quarterly), but it is also paid in British currency. The resulting FX translation to USD winds up skewing the net payout to American investors, even though Diageo is continually increasing its payout.

At the halfway mark of its current fiscal year, Diageo announced a 5% bump to its interim dividend, bringing the payout to 26.1 pence. The company also tacked onto its share buyback program, bringing the 2019 buyback expenditure up to 3 billion British pounds.

How To Take Advantage Of This Steady Business

When you have a business that slowly and steadily increases in value over long time periods, the best thing you can do is to hold onto it. Investors who have done this and reinvested dividends over the past two decades will have compounded their investment at 10% annually. That is how wealth is created over the span of decades. With a steady yet effective business model, we expect future results to resemble its track record.

However, an important variable in achieving solid returns over the long term is valuation. Diageo is a steady business, but doesn't exhibit explosive growth due to its large size in a mature market. The company grows earnings at a rate of 6%-8% over the long term. Consistent growth like this can compound nicely over the long term, but can also leave investors vulnerable to PE compression if the stock is purchased at an irrational multiple.

With analysts expecting Diageo to generate full-year earnings per share of $6.86, the stock currently trades at 22.7X earnings. This is a bit higher than the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 20X. This makes sense, as the stock has made a large move higher over the past 18-24 months.

The stock had been suppressed due in part to drama surrounding the "Brexit" situation, but the stock has since rallied nicely. The stock moved another leg higher from the $140 range after posting strong interim results at the end of January. After the recent leg higher, we find shares to be moderately overvalued at the present time. We would like to see shares fall into the $130 range, or 19X this year's earnings. As investment at this valuation would enable investors to benefit from the organic growth that Diageo produces.

Wrapping Up

Alcohol has been intertwined with society for many centuries and will continue to be moving forward. Diageo's dominant position within the spirits industry, strong cash flow, and conservative management style speak to consistent inflation beating growth that can produce wealth for investors over the years. While investors may need to wait for the stock to cool off after recent success, Diageo is a stock that can shine in any long-term portfolio.

