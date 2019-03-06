GUSH Looks Attractive Again

These takeaway issues are already being addressed. As a result, I expect this sideways action in GUSH to play out for a while longer before the move higher, but remain long the fund for explosive returns it could eventually provide.

Fundamentals remain strong for GUSH, although growing pains like bottlenecks need to go away in order for margins to stay supported through a lower for longer oil price environment.

Shares have caught up to the 50-day moving average, and a considerable amount of upside remains before the next resistance level is reached.

GUSH has been moving sideways in a healthy fashion, and is coiling for a move higher.

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares ETF (GUSH) seems to be lagging the overall market as it moves sideways while the S&P 500 (SPY) grinds higher.

But, it is important to remember that shares are still up more than 100% from the 2018 lows, and time is needed to allow proper digestion from the previous move up to occur.

That time may be approaching now, as GUSH's stock price has moved sideways for over three months. This has allowed its major moving averages to catch up to the stock, and has bullish implications for a spring-loaded move higher.

Fundamentals on a macro basis also seem to be improving, which should benefit GUSH's holdings. Even though some E&Ps are seeing production growth suffering from lower CapEx, like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), production is still expected to climb to double digits in 2019 regardless of CapEx cuts.

In addition, lower CapEx should lead to less production, but higher oil prices. So, the tradeoff is attractive for E&Ps.

As a result, I continue to believe that GUSH is trading in a holding pattern as it digests its recent move, and the dip in share prices from lowered CapEx is just another opportunity to load up on shares for the long term.

Just A Reminder

GUSH has an expense ratio of 1.15%, which is acceptable for its leverage. The fund's goals can be found below.

The investment seeks daily investment results- of 300% of the daily performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The fund- under normal circumstances- invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the index- exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is designed to measure the performance of a sub-industry or group of sub-industries determined based on the Global Industry Classification Standards ("GICS"). The fund is non-diversified.

The S&P 500 Exp. & Prod. ETF (XOP) is GUSH's underlying index, so it's important to use this index as a proxy for what GUSH will do in the future.

Now that investors are aware of what GUSH does, let's take a look at its holdings in order to better determine where the ETF is headed.

GUSH Snapshot

As investors can see below, GUSH's 52-week low was set in December 2018 at $5.90. Source: E*TRADE

This would put shares up over 100% from the 2018 lows, as shares of GUSH were recently trading at around $12.00 per share in 2019.

Therefore, XOP must be up around 1/3 of what GUSH is since it is the single, underlying index. So, since XOP is up already 30% from its lows, consolidation sideways has been desperately needed in order to digest that large move that occurred.

GUSH Top Holdings

Investors can see that California Resources is the largest holding of GUSH, as it accounts for over 2% of the fund (seen below). Source: Direxioninvestments.com

The tenth holding is cut off at the bottom, but WLL holds that spot. I expected that stock to climb the ranks and become a larger percentage of GUSH once the stock price moved higher.

But, WLL saw their stock price plummet recently on the backs of a poor earnings announcement. So, it may take more time before this holding regains its proper footing in the fund.

Macro Rundown For GUSH

The U.S. economy continues to be strong. GDP numbers from Q4 2018 came in at 2.6%, which puts the U.S. in a sweet spot for interest rates because it signals strong enough growth to avoid a recession, but not enough growth to raise rates.

Also, people are working, gas prices are low, and consumer spending for Christmas in 2018 was robust. Since U.S. GDP is 70% consumer-driven, it is important that people have jobs so that they can continue to consume like they are.

This process not only drives U.S. GDP, but drives demand for petroleum products, which still remains around 100 million barrels per day. This number demanded should continue to grow as B.R.I.C. and other emerging countries expand their middle classes, too.

Since oil prices remain stagnant in the $50s-$60s at the moment, there are few other places to produce oil on a large scale at a profit. This is due to the fact that break-evens in other areas drilled, like deep-water offshore, are not low enough to be viable at today's prices.

Therefore, I want to be long North American shale companies because of their new dominance in oil & gas, and will use the ETF in GUSH to spread my risk around the sector, and leverage my upside.

Technicals Firming Up

Investors can see that GUSH has been moving sideways for quite some time, over three months, in fact. This is not always a bad thing, even though it feels like painstaking boredom. Source: E*TRADE

By giving GUSH time to go sideways along the 50-day moving average (blue line) and digest its 100% move up, it allows the moving averages to catch up to the share price, and this is how resistance turns into support.

GUSH On A One-Year Time Frame

Now that we have established that GUSH is moving sideways in healthy fashion, and is now using the 50-day moving average as support, the natural thing to do is look to the next resistance area, which lies at around $15-$18, or the 100-day moving average (brown line). Source: E*TRADE

Since the RSI has plenty of room to run higher before becoming overbought, the 100-day moving average could be the spot where GUSH gets overbought, and a pullback, or further consolidation, would then ensue.

On a one-year chart, it is also obvious to see the buying volume that has come in at these levels of around $10, which explains the support being formed, and bodes well for a move higher.

The way to play GUSH here would be to buy at around $10 and perhaps place your stop loss 10 or 20 cents below February lows (low enough to prevent a premature shakeout).

I am not placing a stop, as I am going long, and am not concerned with short-term technical risks.

Risks

Risks to this ETF are obviously lower oil prices and leverage. Investors are aware that lower oil prices adversely affect E&P's earnings, but the leverage in a fund can be more tricky, especially with commodities.

Thankfully, even though GUSH's holdings are linked to commodities, they have other intrinsic worth that adds value to their companies, and therefore makes their stock price trade on more than commodity price movements.

This also makes time decay somewhat less of an issue, which the sideways nature of the stock (instead of a drift down), and exact mimicking of the underlying index in XOP, attest to.

Conclusion

GUSH is biding its time and waiting to move higher. What shares are doing is perfectly normal after making such a large move up, and it is only a matter of time before Wall Street catches on to the immense value that E&Ps owned by GUSH offer to the world.

Traders still need to be aware of the risks surrounding E&Ps, which again are lower oil prices that threaten some production in Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas for smaller producers, and also a lack of takeaway capacity that still exists that is limiting the pace of completions in certain areas.

But, North American E&Ps seem to overcome any obstacles in their way, and have shown that they continue to offset these headwinds by lowering costs and boosting production in a relentless manner.

I also expect takeaway capacity to be more than adequate by 2020 (some are even worrying about an overbuild of pipelines), and this will then raise CapEx numbers and production growth again for E&Ps.

Therefore, I remain long GUSH for the long term, and am letting this digestion phase play out so that I can finally start reaping the rewards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.