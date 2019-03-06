New Dawn At Castlight Health

The first signs are also emerging of a financial turnaround, with the first operational profit and positive cash flow in Q4.

However, they have completed their encompassing Complete platform which opens up a new world with multiple advantages.

Castlight Health (CSLT) suddenly has a lot going for it:

Its new comprehensive platform is customizable, which makes adding more clients and channel partners much easier, cheaper and faster, creating less churn, a bigger pipeline and cross-selling opportunities.

With the migration to the platform nearing completion, gross margins will improve and R&D will be freed up to speed up very interesting new additions.

The company is already benefiting from operational leverage and its first operational profits.

While this new reality has dawned upon investors as the stock jumped on the Q4 results and CC, and is up 100% from the lows in December, we think it has further to run.

We wrote about Castlight 8 months ago, a company which provides software to navigate the byzantine US healthcare system, and we did see a market need and hence an opportunity.

We did get some blowback from commentators who argued that the company's execution had been far from stellar, and as a result, there was considerable customer churn.

Indeed, they had a big customer, Walmart (NYSE:WMT), walk away last year, but management believes this is now all behind them with the introduction of Castlight Complete for all customers in November last year; here is an excerpt of the marketing blurb from that PR:

Castlight Complete is a single app for every stage of an employee’s healthcare journey. It was built from the ground up to provide industrial-strength scalability and configurability to employers and a highly personalized, intuitive experience for users. Complete supports employees in maintaining healthy habits, making optimal choices for their health care, and engaging easily with relevant programs and benefits available to them through their employer.

We always like to start with a little overview of the last 5 years:

Data by YCharts

What you see is a pretty spectacular revenue growth (helped considerably by acquisitions) and operational improvements.

Growth

We see a number of growth drivers:

Castlight Complete

Cross selling

New channel partnership in late stage discussions

Innovation

New customers

The Castlight Complete platform has finally launched for all customers and the company is pretty optimistic. From the Q4CC:

The impact has been clear. Our bookings forecast in Q1 in on track to be our best first quarter since the Jiff acquisition. On top of this, churn is sharply down as well at less than half the level we've seen by this time last year.

It's early days yet as customers took a wait and see approach until Complete actually launched, but now that it has, the early results seem to be encouraging.

Needless to say, a lower churn alone would be an important result, and this year that's all but guaranteed because of the simple fact that much less contracts are up for renegotiation (Q4CC):

89% of total ARR is from customers either signed up for the platform offerings or committed to migrate to them this year and we've already begun the migration process at most accounts. The remaining 11% of ARR is from transparency-only customers, down from over 20% at the end of 2017. And these customers have all renewed at current market prices.

For context, Transparency is their price comparison platform, a legacy application.

The company is also in advanced talks to get another channel partner, one similar to Anthem Engage. But here too Castlight Complete is offering important benefits.

Basically, when the company custom built the Anthem Engage platform, it sucked up a huge amount of company resources for one customer, and so the logical next step was to build a more configurable platform that can be used for more customers, which resulted in Castlight Complete.

This should result in much shorter implementation and onboarding times as they don't really have to custom build stuff for new channel partners from the ground up, but can customize the Castlight Complete platform.

What's more, there are opportunities for cross-selling to the customers who are migrating to the Castlight Complete platform as it contains both the wellness platform (from the Jiff acquisition) as well as the Care Guidance, with many customers having just one of these. From the Q4CC:

54% of the ARR we have under contract now is in some form or fashion the combined suite. So it is offering those Wellbeing and Care Guidance functionality in a single application. In terms of renewals, we do have opportunities obviously then to be able to bring people over to that combined suite for the other 46% of the ARR.

The company will free up an additional 20% of R&D capacity as customer migration from Transparency and other legacy apps to Castlight Complete nears completion, and they have some interesting projects:

Trumpet, launched in Q4, provides a Quality score methodology that lets users distinguish clinical quality among providers.

Still in the pilot stage are things like appointment bookings and bill payments.

In our view, if they can pull these off, these innovations offer very interesting ways to significantly increase user engagement and ROI, and hence, pricing power.

Then there are the new customers, almost 40 of these will be launched in Q1. Mind you, the Engage platform added 60 new customers in 2018; this could be taken as a nice predictor.

Q4 Results

From the earnings deck:

Subscription revenue was 94% of total revenue, giving great visibility for 2019 and it increased 17% y/y in Q4. The company ended 2018 with $150.5M in annualized recurring revenue and a net dollar retention rate of 82%. Correcting for the loss of Walmart in July, ARR was flat y/y.

Professional service revenue declined 23% y/y due to much less work on Anthem Engage. The latter is doing very well, doubling sales and adding more than 60 new logos, and as we argued above, what they did with Engage they can repeat with Castlight Complete.

The company had 270 customers at year-end, 30% of which are Fortune 500 companies.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

The company expects operational cash flow between $3M and $8M and hitting their long-term gross margin targets of 70%-75% in the second half of 2019.

Management also argues that they are on track to reaccelerate their ARR (average recurring revenue) growth through a fatter pipeline, shorter implementing times and higher retention rates.

H1 revenue will be 40%-45% of the guided 2019 total; Q1 revenue will actually decline by $7M sequentially due to the impact of Q4 one-time revenue and 2018 notified churn becoming effective.

There will be an operating loss of a "couple of million dollars" in Q1 as a result of this, but the improvement during the rest of the year will be strong.

Margins

Gross margins, from the earnings deck:

And operating margins:

Operational costs are declining in dollar terms (apart from a tiny uptick in Q4), which creates considerable operational leverage.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Not that surprising that the margin improvement has spilled over into cash generation, albeit not on a rolling 12-month basis yet. But Q4 produced the first quarter with positive operational cash flow ($7.5M).

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation was at historic lows in December, but this has quickly shot up with the rally in the shares. Analysts expect 2019 EPS to be $0.02, rising to $0.07 in 2020.

Conclusion

We think the company has been put on a different footing with Castlight Complete. This solves quite a number of vexing problems for the company.

They no longer have to build from scratch for new channel partners; the migration to Complete is nearly done, freeing up a lot of resources and giving a boost to gross margins.

Complete has given a boost to the pipeline and is reducing churn, and new customers can be added much faster than before. Perhaps most of all, the company can now concentrate on really interesting innovations that increase user engagement and ROI, and hence, pricing power.

While the shares have already rallied strongly on these positives, we see further gains in the years ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSLT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.