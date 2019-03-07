Diving Into Biotech With BioSci Capital Partners (Podcast)

In the near-term companies that produce drugs for liver disease and immuno-oncology could be the places to look.

Dr. Tran combines his medical background and investment skill to delve into the complex biotech world.

Dr. Hung Tran of BioSci Capital Partners shares his wisdom and experience as it applies to investing in the biotech arena on his marketplace service Integrated BioSci Investing. Dr. Tran's goal is to help make this complicated sector accessible to the average investor.

Topics covered:

2:45 - Dr. Tran's investment strategy including his integrated BioSci investing approach

7:15 - Key investing lessons; Patience and diversification

10:15 - Taking partial profit is important when investing in biotech

12:30 - Immuno-oncology and liver disease will be important drivers in the near term

15:00 - Strong potential for M&A as there will be many bargain stocks and large pharma firms are always looking to bring in the next blockbuster

17:30 - The FDA has made the approval process easier helping biotech firms.

20:45 - Current favorite is Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN). Developing drugs for autoimmune and cancer markets.

