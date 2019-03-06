Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - AIF Is 8.68% Yielder With Stable Distribution

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

On a weekly basis, the price of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) reported a slight increase of $0.02 and finished at $85.61 per share. Of course, it is important to notice that on 1st of March, the benchmark distributed its monthly dividend of $0.3818. Ultimately, the strong performance of the high-yield bonds and high-yield closed-end funds continues as the appetite of investors for risky assets is back. The instability around credit confidence seems overcame and the main index is eager to conquer new highs week after week.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Source: Dividend.com

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions.

On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.16 bps. Currently, the behavior of the high-yield closed-end funds and the narrowing of the spread signal for fewer concerns from the market participants about the credit risk.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread, and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is only 0.15 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a strong relationship between them.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds announced their regular dividends:

New America High Income Fund (HYB) $0.0550 per share.

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) $0.0964 per share.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) $0.0199 per share.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) $0.0235 per share

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) $0.1000 per common share.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) $0.0658 per share of common stock.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As usual, our weekly review starts with searching for potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. The calm week for the sector led to a slight increase in the Z-scores of the funds as only five of the closed-end funds from the sector reported a decrease in their prices on a weekly basis. On top of that, you will notice that only First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) had a slight decrease in its net asset value.

The sector continues with its strong performance and statistically, it is getting more difficult to find a reason to include some of the high-yield funds to our portfolio as potential "Long" candidate. Two months ago, the situation was totally different and most of the CEFs were traded at Z-score of less than -2.00 points.

If I have to point out an interesting fund based on the Z-score and its discount, I see Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK) as an opportunity which could be analyzed. The recent earning information showed that the earning coverage ratio is in a good shape and the UNII/Share balance remains positive.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other side are the closed-end funds with the highest Z-scores. Most of the CEFs are traded at high statistical parameters but when we are talking about an opportunity to review some of them as potential "Short" position, I would prefer to review a fund which is traded at high Z-score accompanied by a premium. This week, I do not see so many interesting opportunities where to take a short position, but if I need a hedging reaction of my long positions in the high-yield CEFs, I will use Invesco High Income Trust II with no hesitation.

Let us go back to the previous week when we found Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) traded at extremely high Z-score of 5.40 points. Even with so low average daily volume and related liquidity risk, I told you that this trade deserves attention. The positive result is obvious as the price of MCI fell by 4.93% on a weekly basis.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.00 points. On a weekly basis, we find a slight decrease of 0.07 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and now it is 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table above aims to show us the closed-end funds with the biggest spread between their price and net asset value. Compared to the previous week, there is almost no change among the top ten candidates. Nevertheless, we have a new leader of the ranking in the face of Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (GHY). Over the past week, the price of the fund remained flat while its net asset value went up by 0.44%. If you want to include some CEF with relatively low duration to your portfolio, GHY is a good option. It has a 3.2 years duration and currently offers 7.11% current yield.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -7.62%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -7.50%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, I am looking for potential "Shorts" based on their premiums and statistical performance. The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. The seeking of "Sells" is still a challenging task and the sample above proves it.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 4.78% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields of most of the funds are much higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp declines in their prices over the past year.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) could be reviewed as potential "Buy" candidates. They not only have one of the best performance for the past five years but also have a current yield much higher than the historical one.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

After a long time, we do not have a closed-end fund with a yield of more than 10.00%. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund continues to be the CEF with the highest current yield in the sector. As I wrote in my previous article, I think this fund deserves our attention based on its yield and its very low duration.

The average yield on price for the sector is 8.23% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.61%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.26%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The potential "Long" candidate which I am going to review today is Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF). It is a very interesting CEF which could be categorized as a combination of senior loan closed-end fund and high-yield closed-end fund.

Data by YCharts

From a statistical point of view, I could say that although its Z-score is not negative, AIF still has one of the lowest statistical value in the sector. We should also take into account its discount which is among the highest ones. The current spread between the price and the net asset value is 11.06%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Investment Approach

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of preservation of capital by investing in a portfolio of senior loans, corporate bonds and other credit instruments of varying maturities. The Fund seeks to generate current income and preservation of capital primarily by allocating assets among different types of credit instruments based on absolute and relative value considerations. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets (which includes leverage) in credit instruments and investments with similar economic characteristics.

Current Yield

We do have a yield on the price of 8.68% and yield on the net asset value of 7.72%. The current distribution is $0.1070 and it is paid on a monthly basis. At all, AIF has one of the most stable dividend distributions in the sector. For me, it is a good sign to see that the last changes in the dividend were in the right direction. In August 2018, the management team decided to increase the distribution from $0.1040 to $0.1070 per share.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

Improving UNII Balance

As per the latest report, we find that the earning coverage ratio is 104.02% which may be perceived as protection against dividend cut. In other words, the earnings of the funds are enough high to cover the current distribution.

Source: CEFdata.com

The improving UNII/Share balance is another fact which should be taken into consideration when we are talking about the protection of the dividend. In combination with the earning coverage ratio, it is an important factor for the distributions.

Source: CEFdata.com

Portfolio

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B" followed by 17.30% of the assets labeled as "B+" rating. A brief overview of the investments shows that "Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals" and "High Tech Industries" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The fund seeks current income with preservation of capital through investment in different types of credit instruments including senior, structured loans, and high-yield corporate bonds. Inevitably, you will notice the big portion of "Loans" in its portfolio. That is why it will be an appropriate task to compare it not only to high-yield CEFs but to senior loan CEFs, as well.

The effective duration of the AIF portfolio is 5.19 years and the effective leverage is 33.49%. Compared to the metrics of the high-yield funds, these two characteristics are slightly above the average values of the high-yield CEFs duration and respectively effective leverage.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. On the other hand, many of the funds provide us with an attractive valuation to review them as potential "Buy" candidates.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, AIF can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published on March 03, 2019, and as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AIF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.