Swedbank Has A High CET1 Ratio, But That Doesn't Make It A Buy - Focus On Europe

Introduction

Just when you thought banks had improved their behaviour, the Scandinavian banks are in the middle of a public relations storm as some of the banks are being accused of money laundering. One of those banks is Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) (OTCPK:SWDBY), one of the banks with the highest CET1 capital ratio in Europe. What does this mean for the 8.2% dividend yield.

Swedbank: A Swedish bank

When one wants to invest in the European financial sector, it’s always a good idea to have a look at the results of the stress test performance of the large banks in the European Union. In Q4 2018, the European Banking Authority published the results of a new stress test exercise and I always find it intriguing to see which banks are expected to be able to maintain their strong capital position, even after applying the adverse scenario.

Swedbank is one of the very few banks that had a CET1 capital ratio of in excess of 20%, but nothing is what it seems as the bank actually doesn’t have as much excess capital as the CET1 ratio seems to imply.

I would strongly recommend to trade in the bank’s shares through the Stockholm stock exchange where the average daily trading volumes are obviously superior to the volumes on the OTC. Swedbank is listed in Stockholm with SWED-A as its ticker symbol, the average daily volume is 3.5 million shares and the current market capitalization of the bank is approximately 191B SEK. I will obviously use the SEK throughout this article as the base currency as it’s the currency Swedbank is trading in and uses to report its financial results.

Solid results in a difficult market

Scandinavian banks have always had the perception to be safe banks, and Swedbank does a good job in maintaining that perception.

In 2018, Swedbank saw its net interest income increase by 3% to 25.23B SEK (despite no top line growth whatsoever in the fourth quarter), and despite a lower commission income, gains on financial items and the basket of ‘other’ income in Q4, the full-year results remained very acceptable with a 5% revenue increase to 44.22B SEK.

Source: Quarterly update

As the total amount of operating expenses increased by just 3%, Swedbank’s pre-impairment income increased by 6% to 27.4B SEK. It was very interesting to see how the bank recorded an impairment charge on the credit portfolio of just 521M SEK. Not only was this substantially lower (-59%) than in FY 2017, it also appears 80% of the impairment charge was recorded in the final quarter of 2018.

That’s perhaps not a surprise given the relatively weak performance during the quarter which fuels the management’s comments about an economic slowdown and political uncertainty. Looking at the Q4 performance, it’s clear the net income didn’t really meet the expectations.

So why did the CET1 ratio fall by 8% this year?

As of the end of last year, Swedbank had a CET1 ratio of almost 25% which is extremely high by all standards. The high capital ratio was abruptly adjusted this year after Nordea bank obtained a Finnish banking license and moved its headquarters to Finland. This shouldn’t be a big deal, but it also meant the two large Scandinavian banks would be held to different capital standards as Nordea would be supervised by the ECB and the Finnish regulator, despite holding a substantial amount of Swedish mortgages on its balance sheet. The Swedish regulator solved this issue by bringing its capital requirements (calculation) in line with the standards used by the regulator of the Eurozone banks.

Source: Company presentation

The Swedish regulator stepped in and changed the rules and requirements for Swedbank. The bank extends a lot of mortgages (approximately 60% of its loan book), and the rule change resulted in a different calculation method of the Risk Weighted Assets (‘RWA’) as the risk related to the mortgage portfolio was moved from Pillar 2 to Pillar 1. This suddenly added in excess of 200B SEK to the Risk Exposure Amount pretty much overnight, and this had a negative impact on the CET1 ratio, which fell from almost 25% to 16.3% as of the end of 2018.

16.3% is still good, but due to the high amount of mortgages, the ECB also requires Swedbank to maintain a higher capital ratio than some of its peers. In previous articles, I explained how KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSF) (OTCPK:KBCSY) has to meet a 10.5% CET1 requirement (now increased to 10.7%) while BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) only needs to have a CET1 capital ratio of 9.25%. Every bank has a different capital requirement solely based on how risky the asset portfolios are perceived to be.

For Swedbank, the regulatory minimum is 14.6% which indicates the bank currently has 1.7% (the current CET1 ratio of 16.3% minus the 14.6% required CET1 ratio) of its RWA as ‘excess capital’. This amounts to almost 11B SEK. So there is some excess capital, but I think it’s great to see Swedbank being conservative and calling the 11B SEK surplus ‘no excess capital’.

The dividend

Considering the bank appears to be well-capitalized, there’s no reason why Swedbank shouldn’t continue its dividend policy. It is proposing to pay a 14.20 SEK dividend over FY 2018, which would be an increase of almost 10% compared to the 13 SEK paid based on the FY 2017 results. A bold move given the weak performance in the fourth quarter, but the bank’s balance sheet can definitely handle the dividend payment. The 14.20 SEK dividend represents a payout ratio of approximately 75%.

Source: Company presentation

Based on the recent share price of 173 SEK, the proposed dividend would result in a dividend yield of 8.2%, making Swedbank an appealing dividend stock for those who don’t object to exposure to the Swedish and Baltic economy and are fine with the USD/SEK currency risk.

The dividend withholding tax in Sweden is 30%, but you should contact your broker or fiscal advisor to see if you could take advantage of a double taxation treaty to lower the effective tax pressure on the dividend.

Money-laundering issues?

While I was writing this article based on Swedbank trading over 200 SEK/share, another important update crossed the wire which on one hand confirms the company as an ‘avoid’, but on the other hand also has a positive impact on the risk/reward ratio.

SVT, a Swedish public TV broadcaster has alleged Swedbank to be part of a $5.8B money-laundering scheme for which Danish competitor Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) is already being scrutinized. According to the allegation, Swedbank’s position in Estonia attracted some attention as the Swedish bank was responsible for a large part of the cross-border transactions (its transaction volume was the second highest of all banks operating in the country, behind… Danske Bank).

According to a CNBC report, approximately 40 billion SEK has been moving around between Swedbank and Danske Bank accounts in an 8-year period between 2007 and 2015.

Swedbank appears to be denying the allegations, commenting ‘the level of suspicious transactions reported to the authorities in the Baltic states isn’t materially different from the reported levels in Sweden’, so it will be interesting to see the future developments of this issue.

Conclusion

Investors shouldn’t be alarmed by the sudden drop of the CET1 ratio of Swedbank as the basis for this change is a different way to calculate the risk-weighted assets, which provides a more transparent overview of the real risk factor of the balance sheet.

Despite the stricter calculation method, Swedbank is still more than adequately capitalized and its 75% payout ratio for the dividend shouldn’t be any issue at all. That being said, it will be interesting to see how Swedbank performs in the first few quarters of this year, as its Q4 performance was pretty weak. And of course, it will need to provide more clarity on the money-laundering allegations before it will be able to win over investors again.

Other news from Europe

Talking about laundering money, Nordea bank (OTCPK:NRBAY) (OTCPK:NRDEF) (OTCPK:NRDBY) remains in the spotlights for its potential contribution to the scheme of illegal activities. According to a Finnish TV station, Nordea handled about 700M EUR in suspicious transactions in a 12-year period between 2005 and 2017.

To be honest, the total size of the transactions (which equates to less than 60M EUR per year) appears to be relatively benign, while you should also keep in mind not every ‘suspicious’ activity is an ‘illegal’ activity.

A lot of spotlights were on the European financial sector last week as Metro Bank (OTCPK:MBNKF) was once again under fire. Despite receiving 120M GBP in cash from the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) as part of the bailout agreement of the latter which requires it to give money to its competitors to increase the competition in the UK banking landscape, Metro will very likely require an additional 350M GBP in equity to bolster its balance sheet after its capital ratios were hit due to a calculation error.

Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFF) (OTCPK:BDRFY), the German skin care company, had a rough week as weaker than expected financial results and a strategy update sent the company’s shares approximately 10% lower, reducing the market cap by approximately 2B EUR.

Beiersdorf has always been a market darling due to the relatively resilient nature of its business, and the 750M+ EUR in net income in FY 2018 is pretty good, but the market appeared to be rattled by the company’s comments about 2019, which it deems to be a transition year. Perhaps the market no longer thinks P/E ratios of in excess of 20 for consumer stocks are realistic and acceptable.

PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) had a good start of the week after the company announced it had reached an agreement to acquire Sandd, a competing postal delivery service in the Netherlands. In most cases, the share price of the acquiring company is going down, but the market appears to understand the additional value that could be created by removing a (relatively) large competitor from the market.

Yes, it will cost PostNL some money, but it will make the future of the company much easier. Fellow SA author Security Analysis provided his opinion on the deal and the sustainability of PostNL’s double-digit dividend yield.

