Lululemon Athletica: Health As A Lifestyle - Secular Growth At A Reasonable Valuation

Health as a lifestyle is a story that is gaining traction in the 18-29 and 30-55 age groups, LULU represents a lifestyle for these consumer segments.

Background

Lululemon Athletica (LULU), a specialty retail brand specializing in fitness and health lifestyle apparel. Originally known for its exposure to yoga, the brand has managed to expand into all fitness with a push into male and outerwear. The brand is now well-known among all those who enjoy physical activity in any capacity from yoga studio's to weight rooms. The company preaches a lifestyle approach which has gained traction with younger consumers who prefer a customized and personable experience. Through their consumer outreach and feedback programs, the firm has been able to consistently meet customer needs through innovative fabric solutions offering superior quality and fit.

The stock has traded at a premium to the market and its competitors over the year-to-date period. The premium is the result of the more niche market which LULU operates compared to its larger fitness apparel peers.

Thesis

Valuations, while lofty, appear to have come down to trade in tandem with other large fitness brands in the industry such as Under Armour (UA) and Nike (NKE) while it has historically traded at a premium to those stocks. The multiple compression came with the more broad selloff in equities at the beginning of the new year. In the meantime, LULU has continued its expansion abroad and into new consumer segments, driving strong top-line growth.

While the stock is not cheap, it is not trading at a premium that is consistent with the past. The stock should trade at a premium to comps representing its superior gross margin and robust top-and-bottom-line growth.

Lifestyle Brand Model Resonates with Millennials

In his first quarter as CEO, Calvin McDonald highlighted the opportunities the company faces in the future and highlighted its mindset and strategy moving forward. During the call, McDonald mentioned the broad market that is relatively untapped by LULU. The international expansion is going to engage with:

...over 400 million millennials who are digitally engaged, beginning to invest in health and fitness and looking for brands that bring both great product solutions and experiences.

The firm plans to have a global growth strategy while maintaining their local philosophy which has built a loyal following, as seen by the strong client acquisition numbers. A report by Technavio from Business Wire estimates that the global sports and fitness wear market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% through 2023. According to a report from Allied Market Research, the ready-to-wear segment of the market will have a CAGR of 7.4% driven by growth in North America & APAC of 6.3% & 8.0%, respectively. The premium to other industries is the result of the push into digital business models to compliment brick-and-mortar store models. LULU is set for out-sized benefit as they have been a leader in developing strong brand capital through strong customer engagement and retention.

While North America has been the leading region for growth in the industry, the incremental growth of the industry is expected to be most robust in APAC.

Digital Expansion Gaining Traction

Investments into digital marketing and customer research have provided a platform where customers can better engage with the company about products and provide any feedback or ask any questions. This has driven engagement and is continuing to drive strong growth in the e-commerce business, which is a key focus of management. During last quarter's conference call, COO Stuart Haselden mentioned that customer acquisition was up 41% last quarter, while the email list grew up 19%. The efforts in marketing and digital have helped increase store traffic in the high single digits and e-commerce traffic by 35%. At current levels, digital still represents only about 25% of LULU's business, a goal which was originally set for 2020. The firm continues to grow its digital business, cost synergies, top-line expansion, and margin stability.

Data by YCharts

Financials

Revenue

The shift to digital-based customer acquisition models will continue to be a key focus as a revenue driver going forward. E-commerce sales have become a more substantial portion of the business model in recent history, that trend is expected to continue and even accelerate going forward. Below, you can see the direct-to-consumer (DTC) business's portion of total revenue has increased and is expected to continue moving forward.

Expansion internationally will allow for near-trend growth in stores and square footage. With 426 storefronts as per the end of 3Q2019, expansion internationally will allow the company to maintain its growth rate as management has made expansion into APAC a key focus.

Margins

The firm has managed to maintain healthy gross margins relative to the industry and competitors. The plot below depicts the firm's ability to maintain its cost of revenue as cyclical margin pressure comes at the operating level.

With the business able to maintain margins, its ability to scale its digital platform will allow for continued top-line growth while the bottom-line benefits from margin management.

Model Assumptions

Discounted Cash Flow Model

The DCF assumes a discount rate of ~8% and terminal run rate of ~5%, which yield a price target of $193. The model assumes no change to shares outstanding (remaining at 133M). This price target implies ~30% upside from current levels.

Exit Multiple Model

In assessing a peer group of other specialty retailers with a market capitalization greater than $5B, the premium that LULU demands as a result of a higher gross margin and more rapid free cash flow growth is evident. With that being said, applying a 2022 Exit EBITDA multiple of 17.5x yields a fair value target of ~$197, consistent with the DCF projection of $194. This multiple is in the higher range of the sectors group multiple and is below median relative to the stocks historical trading.

The premium to competitors is derived from the firm's higher cash flow growth and higher gross margin. These advantages will allow for higher growth moving forward as the firm continues to utilize a scalable e-commerce model. Further, higher customer retention and internet traffic will continue to benefit the top-line while cost synergies from the move to digital maintain margin superiority.

Using historical median multiples would yield a price target upward of $235. While a 21.1x multiple is within reason for the business, should the expansion to digital still provide the kind of growth we have seen in the last few quarters? However, 17.5x allows for a margin for error as it lies toward the 25th percentile of prior trading patterns.

Conclusion

Lululemon Athletic is a secular growth story gaining traction with the younger populations. Health and fitness as a lifestyle have created demand for brands that can encompass all aspects of a healthy lifestyle. LULU is at the forefront of the health as a lifestyle brand segments. From recent consumer retention and same-store sales figures, LULU's business model appears to be resonating with the consumer. As the expansion into male and outerwear apparel, international markets and the expansion to digital platforms and e-commerce continues on, LULU will be in a position for robust growth in the coming years.

The company's Q4 2019 earnings call will be one of interest. Retail earnings have looked relatively positive through the holiday season. The call will offer further insight into the storefront expansion internationally and offer further light into customer retention through the digital platform.

The company has built a loyal customer base through their dedication to communicating with customers to get feedback and stay ahead of the innovation curve.

These business factors combined with the fundamentals of constant cash flow generation, relatively higher gross margins, and a reasonable forward-looking valuation suggest that LULU is a BUY at current levels.

