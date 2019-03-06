A New Stock On My Watchlist: U.S. Concrete

The stock price has declined 50% since 2018 but could be a very interesting buy once economic growth starts to rebound again.

The company has had a tremendous growth streak since 2012 but is currently somewhat suffering from lower margins and slower economic growth.

U.S. Concrete is one of the smallest companies I have researched so far.

Normally, I don't cover stocks with a market cap below $1 billion. I usually focus on the bigger names that tend to be good trading vehicles to track certain industries or business trends. In this article, however, I am going to discuss the Texas-based company U.S. Concrete (USCR), which has a market cap of slightly less than $700 million. The stock is flying under the radar both because of its's size and because of the poor stock price performance. Nevertheless, I think there are plenty of good reasons to put this stock on your watchlist.

I'm Going To Buy, Just Not On The Mid-Term

U.S. Concrete Inc. is a Euless TX based provider of ready mixed concrete and aggregates. The company was founded in 1948 and has had a tremendous period of growth in the current century thanks to a number of acquisitions until the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April of 2010. It emerged from bankruptcy in August of 2010 after reducing its debt load by $272 million (source).

Sales have had a tremendous run over the past 8 years with sales reaching $1 billion before the start of 2016. Operating income has accelerated to $120 million after entering profitability in 2012.

The bad news is that margins are under pressure since 2017 when operating income diverged from the still ongoing sales growth streak. Return on assets started to decline in Q1 of 2016 and has not bottomed at this point.

The good news is that the just-announced fourth-quarter results continue to show strong sales growth. Ready-mix sales were up 6% compared to the prior-year quarter. Ready-mix volume is up 3%. Aggregate volumes soared by 41%, which added to an aggregates revenue growth number of 60%. Unfortunately, aggregate products total sales totaled $31.7 which is just a small part of companywide sales ($370.1 million)

It is also important to mention that organic volume was down 0.7% due to weather headwinds. And speaking of weather, Dallas had the 3rd wettest year in 77 years while New York had its 4th wettest year in 79 years. Note that the company generates 36% of its sales in Texas and 22% in New York.

Another important point that should be mentioned is the recent acquisition of Polaris Materials. This company is currently producing at an all-time high with sales volume of 5 million tons in 2018. Revenue totaled $92 million. This is expected to continue due to higher infrastructure funding and incremental near-term spending for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Actually, Polaris' total sales volume was at 'just' 2.9 million tons in 2015, which means the company had 2.1 million tons growth. Sales accelerated from $43.1 million in 2015 to currently $92 million. Adjusted EBITDA went from $5.7 million in 2015 to $19.6 million in 2018.

One of the reasons why sales (in general) were able to do so well over the past few years is the strong industrial production numbers of cement of concrete products. In addition to that, U.S. Concrete always had, and still has, the ability to increase sales by increasing prices.

The 2019 guidance numbers seem to confirm this. U.S. Concrete expects total sales to rise by 4.9% to $1.58 billion in 2019 ($1.51 - $1.65 billion range). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise by 11.1% to approximately $215 million.

That said, I am not planning on buying the stock anytime soon. Simply because I expect the economy to slow further as I have been discussing over the past few months. My most recent article can be read here.

One of the indicators I discuss in these economic articles is the ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 3-6 months. The graph below compares the ISM index (blue line) to the stock price of US Concrete.

What we see is that the stock did ignore the 2015 slow-down. The most recent downtrend, however, seems to be able to do some serious damage as the stock is down more than 50% from its highs. At this point, the stock is trading at 11x next year's earnings with a PEG ratio of 2.40. In other words, growth expectations for the next 5 years are low. Personally, I am not sure if the company will deliver slow growth 2 or 3 years from now. What I do know is that the economic environment is not getting more supportive at this point.

My strategy is to buy this stock once growth bottoms. At that point, I think we will see a sustainable long term recovery of the stock price. At this point it's just too risky. Even after the 50% stock price drop. For now, I am just happy to have found a stock that could be a very solid cyclical investment once economic growth returns.

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.