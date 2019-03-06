NIO - Chinese EV Shooting Star Shocks Investors With Weak Outlook, Cancels Shanghai Factory Plans

Story looks busted for now. Investors should stay on or move to the sidelines ahead of the upcoming IPO lockup expiration next week.

Company will have to access the capital markets again in 2020 at the latest point.

NIO needs a strong comeback in H2/2019 as otherwise investors will start to scrutinize the company's viability.

Chinese EV shooting star NIO (NIO) just reported its second quarter as a public company with numbers generally ahead of estimates. Unfortunately, management's commentary and outlook for the first half of 2019 caused investor sentiment to sour during the after hours session:

We expect a greater than anticipated sequential decrease in deliveries in the first quarter 2019, partially due to accelerated deliveries made at the end of last year in anticipation of EV subsidy reductions in China in 2019, as well as the seasonal slowdowns surrounding the January 1st and Chinese New Year holidays. We also expect deliveries in the second quarter 2019 to reflect continued weakness as we await the results of the 2019 EV subsidy policy in China and improvement in the macro-economic conditions. (...) For the first quarter of 2019, the Company expects: Deliveries of the ES8 to be between 3,500 and 3,800 vehicles, representing a decrease of approximately 56.1% to 52.4% from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total revenues to be between RMB1,390.9 million (US$202.3 million) and RMB1,515.7 million (US$220.5 million), representing a decrease of approximately 59.5% to 55.9% from the fourth quarter of 2018.

While the market anticipated deliveries and sales to be down materially in the seasonally slow Q1, guidance is actually trailing current consensus estimates by more than 30%.

Photo: Upcoming NIO ES-6 SUV - Source: MotorMobiles.de

Adding insult to injury, the company surprisingly cancelled its plans for building its own manufacturing plant in Shanghai:

In 2017, NIO signed framework agreements and memorandums with the government and related entities in Jia Ding, Shanghai, to build a manufacturing plant for NIO. Recently, the Company has agreed in principle with these contractual counterparties to terminate the plan for this manufacturing plant, pending signing of definitive termination agreement. This new initiative allows NIO to focus on the joint manufacturing model in the long term. The Company believes that the existing NIO/JAC plant in Hefei will give it capacity and flexibility to support its market penetration and growth plans for the next two to three years.

Obviously, management's projections for the ramp up of the company's business have changed pretty dramatically over the past couple of weeks as otherwise NIO wouldn't have dropped its plans for their own manufacturing plant.

While the surprise move will save the company hundreds of millions of capex dollars, it will also result in NIO not obtaining its own EV manufacturing license for the foreseeable future. As a consequence, the company might not enjoy potential benefits from China's new energy vehicle credit score system for the time being. That said, on the conference call management pointed to the government currently being in the process of making changes which could lead to NIO being able to apply for subsidies or carbon emission credits independently from JAC.

In addition, the termination of the Shanghai manufacturing plant framework agreements might result in substantial payments to NIO's local counterparties.

Instead of moving into its own facility next year, the company will now rely solely on its existing relationship with Jianghuai Automobile Group ("JAC"), a state owned enterprise which operates the purpose-built Hefei plant at which the company's EVs ES-8 and ES-6 are manufactured. NIO is providing all raw materials to JAC but is required to pay a monthly per-vehicle processing fee and to compensate JAC for any operating losses incurred at the plant until April 2021. In the June quarter, the company paid roughly $10 million to JAC and has not disclosed the losses incurred under the agreement in Q3 and Q4.

So, what does this all mean for investors?

Given NIO's substantially lower expectations for the first half of 2019, analysts will be required to make material changes to their models. Current consensus estimates are calling for 2019 revenues to increase more than 250% from 2018 levels and losses to decrease by 80%.

In consequence, revenue growth will, most likely, come in at a fraction of current projections, putting material pressure on profitability and cash flows.

That said, the company reported cash and short-term investments of $1.2 billion at the end of Q4 and raised an additional $650 million in a convertible bond offering in late January, so NIO is not in danger of running out of funds anytime soon.

While the company did not provide a cash flow statement in the earnings release, I calculated roughly $350 million in cash usage for Q4 but this was largely funded by new short-term debt.

With the capital spending obligations for the Shanghai manufacturing plant now gone, I wouldn't expect NIO being required to access the capital markets again this year.

The company's stock has been in demand so far in 2019, rising more than 60% until Tuesday's earnings report, propelling NIO's market capitalization above the $10 billion mark.

Management's outlook and comments actually represent a worst case scenario for investors as the market tends to punish perceived ultra-high growth companies not living up to their promises quite heavily, particularly when the business model is already showing cracks soon after becoming a publicly listed entity.

NIO needs to perform a major turnaround in the second half of 2019 as otherwise market participants will start to scrutinize the company's viability, potentially limiting its much-needed ability to access the capital markets.

While a majority of analysts will to be reluctant to outright downgrade the stock just six months after the company's IPO, expect material price target reductions across the board over the next couple of days.

Personally, I expect the shares to lose up to 30% on Wednesday and the price to remain under ongoing pressure given the upcoming IPO lock-up expiration next week.

Given the stretched valuation, substantially lowered growth expectations and concerns around the company's viability beyond next year, I strongly advise investors to remain on the sidelines or sell existing positions. Even a short sale would look attractive here but, unfortunately, shares are hard to borrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.