Generac: Multiple Drivers, But Hold For Now

Generac (GNRC) is a leading power generator/manufacturer in the U.S. The firm operates through three segments - residential, commercial & industrial products (C&I) and other products (aftermarket service parts and product accessories). In the last five years, the firm has delivered over 5.5% CAGR in sales and 9.81% average in profit margin, figures that are noticeably larger than the average of its closest U.S. peer group (Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)). On a one-on-one basis, Cummins is the only one in the peer group to have produced such stellar results. During the period, research and development expense as a portion of revenue was also significantly lower for Generac, showing the firm's superior capacity in capital deployment and innovation.

In its latest fiscal year, net sales grew over 20% to over $2 billion with EBITDA margins expanding 210 basis points over the prior year to 21% or approximately $425 million. With improving trends in some of the most important drivers for power generator demand - penetration rate, residential and capital investment cycle and need for constant electricity supply - Generac can economically increase its market share rapidly in the next five years and maintain its leading position. The company expects 2019's sales growth to be between 2% and 6% on a core growth basis and net income margins before deducting for non-controlling interests to be between 11% and 12%. Currently, the firm looks slightly overvalued, and holding seems more prudent.

Generac estimates that penetration rates for home standby generators are only approximately 4.5% of U.S. single-family detached, owner-occupied households with a home value of over $100,000. The penetration rates for light-commercial buildings such as convenience stores, restaurants and gas stations are more return-on-investment driven and, as a result, these applications have relatively lower penetration rates as compared to buildings used in code-driven or mission-critical applications such as hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities, 911 call centers, data centers, and certain industrial locations. But the scenario is changing as generator units are becoming more affordable and have low operating costs. Now the penetration should improve in the long run, enabling Generac to expand its market share. Earlier, Generac launched its flagship home standby generator product line with Wi-Fi connectivity as a standard feature. The ability to remotely operate a generator is a first step in improving connectivity and operational ease, thus, delivering a superior experience to the customer.

An important driver of consumers' awareness of power generators is large-scale and baseline power disruptions. Global Market Insights reports that U.S. portable generators market will witness an appreciable growth on account of increasing severity and frequency of weather-related disasters across the nation. The research firm also reported that the U.S. electrical infrastructure dates back to the 1970s and is susceptible to frequent and unpredictable power failures. Increasing investments toward backup power solutions coupled with strengthening consumer awareness will further complement the industry outlook. Generac has found that the demand of power generators increases and can potentially last six-twelve months following a major power outage event. For example, the major outage events that occurred during the second half of 2017 drove strong demand for portable and home standby generators, and the increased awareness of these products contributed to strong revenue growth in both 2017 and 2018. Last year the U.S. faced extraordinary natural disasters; mudslides, and wildfires in California scorched over 150,000 acres. The impact of Hurricane Florence in Carolina and Hurricane Michael in Florida stormed huge areas.

"Clearly, there is no single answer to protect our electricity infrastructure from major natural or man-made disasters. It would be impossible to keep normal interconnected power system operation when major natural disasters occur."- Impact of Natural Disasters on Electric Supply, Guest Editorial, IEEE Power and Energy Magazine.

One particular area Generac is facing increased demand is the telecom market. The U.S. national telecom industry is in the middle of a large investment cycle for backup power equipment to strengthen its network towers. This has created an increased demand as more power equipment are now required. Moreover, demand for Generac's mobile C&I products continues to be strong as its rental account customers, both nationals and independents, continue to replace their support equipment fleets for general rental and oil and gas purposes. Industrial distributors are increasing their shipments and order rates, particularly for Generac's natural gas generators as the economic environment remains strong and low natural gas prices are driving substantial investment in non-residential construction.

In the last five years, Generac went from $1.5 billion to $2 billion in sales - that's quite impressive. Profitability is usually volatile, but shows an uptrend in the last couple of years. In its latest fiscal year, domestic segment sales increased 14.3% to $437.8 million as compared to $382.9 million in the prior year quarter. This was driven by a higher power outage severity and favorable economic conditions. On the other hand, international segment sales increased 14% to $125.6 million as compared to $110.2 million in the prior quarter including $13.3 million of contributions from the Selmec acquisition and a foreign currency headwind of approximately 4%. Core sales growth was approximately 6% when Selmec and currency impacts are excluded. Generac's subsidiaries continue to drive penetration up across the globe; international sales are increasingly contributing more to Generac's total revenue.

The following table shows a peer comparison and includes Cummins, Briggs & Stratton, and Caterpillar - three major generator manufacturers. Peer averages show that Generac is clearly ahead while the performance of Cummins is close to Generac. But Generac has a lower R&D expense to revenue, indicating its greater efficiency in capital deployment and innovation capability.

GNRC CMI BGG CAT Peer average Sales growth (5Y CAGR) 6.37% 6.56% 0.20% -0.34% 2.14% Profit margin 9.81% 8.05% 1.03% 4.90% 4.66% R&D expense to revenue 2.33% 3.89% na 4.07% -

The primary raw materials required in the manufacturing process are steel, copper, and aluminum. Generac is susceptible to fluctuations in the price of these commodities. To manage these fluctuations, the firm focuses on global sourcing, product design improvements, manufacturing efficiencies, price increases, and select hedging transactions. Although Generac faced headwinds in input costs, I didn't find significant variation in gross margins. In the last four years, gross margins averaged 36.5% with only 47 bps in standard deviation. But the firm anticipates to be impacted by higher input costs coming into the year along with the impact of regulatory tariffs which are expected to be largely offset by price increases, favorable trends with respect to commodities, currencies and logistics costs and benefits from its profitability enhancement program throughout the year.

Year Gross Margin 2014 35.34% 2015 34.92% 2016 35.59% 2017 34.81% 2018 35.93% Average 35.32% Standard deviation 0.47%

Generac periodically engages in commodity risk management activities by entering into derivatives. As of its latest fiscal year, the firm had the following forward contracts outstanding (notional amount in thousands):

Hedged Item Contract Date Effective Date Notional Amount Fixed Price Expiration Date Copper February 12, 2018 February 1, 2018 $ 3,776 $3.114 per LB December 31, 2018 Copper March 8, 2018 March 9, 2018 $ 3,427 $3.109 per LB December 31, 2018 Copper March 20, 2018 March 21, 2018 $ 3,418 $3.101 per LB December 31, 2018 Copper March 20, 2018 March 21, 2018 $ 1,697 $3.079 per LB December 31, 2018 Copper March 26, 2018 April 1, 2018 $ 3,003 $3.027 per LB December 31, 2018

Price to revenue and price to earnings multiples show that Generac is slightly overpriced whereas EV to EBITDA indicates otherwise. Combining all the factors, I don't see any lucrative entry opportunity. As a result, holding seems more prudent.

GNRC CMI BGG CAT Average Price to revenue 1.68 1.05 0.29 1.51 1.13 Price to earnings 13.32 11.70 nm 13.40 12.81 EV to EBITDA 10.41 8.42 19.35 9.38 11.89

Generac is a solid generator/manufacturer. The industry it operates in is volatile, and if you factor that in, the performance looks excellent in the last couple of years. However, there isn't any significant fresh opportunity right now. There might be some fluctuation in the cost structure because of tariffs, which the firm expects to be offset by several factors. Combining all the factors, Generac is a hold.

