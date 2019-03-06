Has Mr. Culp Gotten GE Within His Grasp?

GE is still expected to shovel more money, they don't know how much, on top of $4 billion already allocated to GE Capital.

Has Larry Culp, CEO of General Electric (NYSE:GE), finally got his hands around GE’s problems?

According to the report Mr. Culp provided at a JPMorgan conference in New York on Tuesday, it appears as if he is still trying to understand the whole company and how it fits together.

The main point of his talk was that “General Electric expects ‘negative’ free cash flow from its industrial operations.”

Mr. Culp said “he expected GE’s industrial free cash flow after capital spending to be ‘in negative territory’ this year.” In 2018 industrial free cash flow amounted to $4.8 billion.

The cause: “operational pressure”; mounting losses in the troubled division that makes equipment for the power industry; and a step-up in restructuring efforts.

Also, GE Capital remains a drain.

The company has already sent $4 billion to GE Capital.

Mr. Culp added a disturbing footnote.

He asked rhetorically: “Is that the last dollar… going that way?”

The answer he gave to his own question was no.

General Electric is a big company with big, big problems.

It was run for years by a management that seemingly operated beyond the scope of its board of directors, and this included sharing only incomplete information internally as well as externally.

Yes, it is a big company, a complex company, and an organization for which is very difficult to comprehend all of its parts.

Mr. Culp took over his current position in early October 2018.

I have constantly questioned his grasp of the company, his vision for the company, if he had one, and his ability to execute a coherent plan.

The report on Tuesday’s presentation at the JPMorgan conference does not give me confidence that has his hands around the problems after five months at the helm. Maybe I am expecting too much.

GE shares fell as much as 7.6 percent on Tuesday and closed down 4.7 percent at $9.89.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.