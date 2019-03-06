AT&T And The 'New' Modern Corporation

Furthermore, AT&T added much debt to its balance sheet taking advantage of low interest rates and this is certainly not the model of the "new" modern corporation.

This raises the question, what is the "something never before seen" and how does this relate to the "new" Modern Corporations that the "new" AT&T is going to compete against?

The merger between AT&T and Time Warner has been approved and the "new" AT&T has moved "a step closer to becoming something never before seen on the American corporate landscape."

Edmund Lee and John Koblin write in the New York Times:

"The new AT&T is coming into focus." "On Monday the company took a step closer to becoming something never before seen on the American corporate landscape - part telecommunications behemoth and part media-entertainment giant."

This immediately raises questions.

But, Robert Greenblatt, head of the newly created WarnerEntertainment division and former chairman of NBC Entertainment, stated in an interview:

"This company in the past has tended to be a collection of separate entities that had their own visions and goals. It is really incumbent on us to figure out how to manage them in a really smart way together."

This one statement says an awful lot.

However, there is another issue that AT&T must face: its debt load.

AT&T caught the headlines for another reason in recent days:

"Investors Urge Debt-Bloated US Companies to Shape Up." "Randall Stephenson, chairman and chief executive of telecoms company AT&T…was unequivocal on the company's recent fourth-quarter earnings call: 'Our top priority for 2019 is driving down the debt from the (Time Warner) acquisition.'" "AT&T, which has over $150 billion of bonds outstanding according to Dealogic, is one of many big US companies which spent the years since the financial crisis gorging on cheap debt. As they have done so, they have forgone higher credit ratings and slipped down into the lower reaches of borrowers deemed 'investment grade'…."

When one combines these two concerns, another company that was composed of "a collection of separate entities that had their own visions and goals" and was overwhelmed with debt.

That other company?

Does the name of General Electric (NYSE:GE) ring a bell?

And the competition that AT&T faces is composed of the most advanced of the "new" modern corporation.

Mr. Lee and Mr. Koblin are spot on:

"The company's two core businesses are both facing upheaval as tech companies like Amazon, Netflix, Apple, Google and Facebook have become dominant players in both entertainment and distribution."

This list doesn't include the traditional rivals of Verizon (NYSE:VZ), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S), who are more narrowly focused.

But, this list doesn't include the competitors from the streaming space, an area that AT&T management really wants to expand into. This would put AT&T up against companies "it has rarely done battle with before, including the Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and others."

This world is the world of the "new" modern corporation.

The question is where does AT&T fit into this "new" paradigm that emphasizes intangibles like intellectual capital and lives off of networks and platforms and not just linear business lines from company to customer and back again.

Some concern is raised, in my mind, about the ability of AT&T to move fast enough into this new world. Mr. Lee and Mr. Koblin end their article with a quote from Kevin Tsujihara, chief executive of the Warner Brothers movie studio,

"As the economics change, it's becoming more and more important to align content value, consumer products and ad sales. It takes a real need for deeper level of coordination across the different divisions."

Unfortunately, this statement does not give me a lot of confidence that the management team at AT&T really have a grasp of the world of the "new" modern corporation. It seems as if the mindset is still on a more linear relationship with customers. Platforms and networks interact, the "different divisions" are not just better coordinated.

It just seems that the old AT&T functioned more like the "old" conglomerate and this leaves it unprepared for moving into a space "never before seen on American corporate landscape"

In recent years, the management of AT&T has been able to produce a very satisfactory return on shareholder's equity, averaging close to 14 percent since about 2012. This is in spite of many analysts arguing that "AT&T continues to post lackluster results" which may account for the fact that the share price has not change appreciably over the past seven years. In fact the share price currently is below the level it reached just before the Great Recession.

Perhaps one of the reasons for this "poor" stock price performance is the heavy use of financial leverage to achieve the higher numbers for the return on shareholder's equity.

In 2011, the long-term debt ratio was around 37 percent. In 2018, the long-term debt ratio was over 47 percent. As stated above, AT&T "is one of many big US companies which spent the years since the financial crisis gorging on cheap debt."

Currently, this is not a pretty picture, particularly since the model of the "new" modern corporation includes high levels of cash on hand which accounts for the freedom these firms have to invest in physical capital when they need to, acquire other companies when they want to, and use financial engineering to maximize their performance.

By no means is AT&T a "new" modern corporation. The question is, can it become a "new" modern corporation…and if so, when.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.