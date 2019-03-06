Bank Of Montreal: Profits From U.S. Operations Help Lift Its Q1 2019 Earnings

Investment Thesis

Bank of Montreal (BMO) (TSX:BMO) saw a strong start to its fiscal 2019 with solid top line growth and double-digit bottom line growth. The company’s U.S. segment continues to perform well. Its growth in Canadian commercial loan portfolio remains robust as well. However, BMO’s growth in its Canadian residential mortgage growth rate will likely moderate in 2019 due to high Canadian household debt. BMO is currently fairly valued and offers a 3.7%-yielding dividend. Given the recent surge in share price, we believe investors should wait patiently on the sideline until a pullback before initiating a position.

Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

BMO reported solid Q1 F2019 as the bank saw its new revenue increased by about 6% to C$5.59 billion in Q1 2019. Its adjusted net income also increased significantly from C$1.42 billion in Q1 2018 to C$1.54 billion in Q1 2019. This represented a growth rate of 8%. It also delivered adjusted EPS of C$2.32 per share in the quarter. This represented a growth rate of 10% year over year. Overall, BMO delivered another quarter of solid top and bottom lines growth.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

What we like about BMO and its Q1 F2019

U.S. Segment is performing well

The bright spot of BMO’s Q1 F2019 was its strong results from its U.S. segment. In the past quarter, the bank’s U.S. segment revenue increased to US$1.54 billion (see table below). This was a growth rate of 10.9% year over year. Its adjusted earnings went up by 47% year over year. The growth in its top and bottom lines was primarily driven by momentum in its U.S. personal & commercial banking. Its U.S. capital markets and wealth management businesses also performed well and recorded adjusted net income growth of 33% and 8% respectively. We are impressed with this result especially because of the tough comparable from last year’s Q1 due to the benefit of U.S. tax reform.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Canadian Commercial loan growth remains strong

Another area in which BMO did well was its commercial loan portfolio. In the past quarter, BMO grew its Canadian commercial loan portfolio to C$75.1 billion. This represented a growth rate of 14.3% year over year. Management appears to have confidence that this area of its business will remain strong in 2019 and indicated in the conference call that there are really “nothing out of the ordinary or unexpected” competitive pressures.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Provision for Credit Losses remain low

BMO’s Provision for Credit Losses continues to improve in Q1 2019. In fact, its PCL on impaired loans reduced to C$127 million from C$174 million a year ago. As can be seen from the chart below, its total PCL in basis points declined to 13 bps from 15 bps in Q1 2018.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

However, we think overall growth may be slower in 2019

Although BMO delivered solid results, we believe its Canadian residential mortgage growth rate may be slower in 2019 for the following reason:

Canadian Residential mortgage portfolio growth rate will remain slow

Canada’s new mortgage B-20 Guideline has resulted in a decline in residential mortgage origination in 2018. Like other Canadian banks, BMO’s mortgage portfolio has also been impacted. The chart below shows BMO’s Canadian residential mortgage portfolio since Q3 2016. As can be seen from the chart, the company’s residential mortgage portfolio growth rate has slowed down considerably.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Looking forward, growth for BMO’s residential mortgage portfolio will likely remain slow in the near term. This is because Canadian household debt is already at a high level. As the chart below shows, its debt-to-income ratio is estimated to reach 173.8% in 2018, the highest we have seen in decades. We believe the elevated debt level coupled with 5-interest rate hikes since mid-2017 will likely continue to limit future mortgage growth in 2019.

Source: RBC Economics

Valuation

Share price of BMO has risen by nearly 20% since reaching the low back in December 2018. As a result, BMO currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 10.7x. This is slightly below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 11.1x. However, its P/E ratio is slightly above the average of 10.5x of its Canadian peers. Hence, we think BMO is currently fairly valued.

A growing 3.7%-yielding dividend

BMO has an excellent track record of dividend growth in the past decade (see chart below). The bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$1 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.7%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield is towards the lower end of its 5-year yield range.

Risks and Challenges

BMO’s business can be impacted negatively in a recession. In an economic recession, it is likely that BMO will experience higher credit losses. In addition, BMO’s business can be impacted negatively if Canada’s housing market experience dramatic declines. This is because Canadian household debt level is already quite elevated (largely due to residential mortgages).

Investor Takeaway

BMO continued to perform well in Q1 2019 thanks to its strong U.S. operations. However, its growth rate in its Canadian personal banking may continue to remain slow. Its shares are currently fairly valued. We believe investors should wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

