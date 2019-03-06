Fund Managers Face A Never-Ending War On Fees

Firms don't need to hold much capital, and technology enables them to do more with fewer staff.

JPMorgan, which has also been dropping prices, lowered the returns it targets for its asset and wealth-management arm.

By Breakingviews

Asset managers are engaged in a never-ending war on fees. Vanguard is slashing costs on dozens of mutual and exchange-traded funds just months after Fidelity launched zero-fee products. JPMorgan, which has also been dropping prices, lowered the returns it targets for its asset and wealth-management arm on Tuesday. Yet the business remains remarkably lucrative.

Vanguard's late founder, Jack Bogle, pioneered the concept of low-cost mutual funds tracking stock-market indexes. That formula built the mutually owned outfit into the world's second-largest money manager behind BlackRock, with $5.3 trillion under management at the end of September 2018. The firm raked in nearly 30 percent of all long-term flows into U.S. mutual funds last year, or some $176 billion, according to Morningstar.

But success inspires imitation. JPMorgan wealth and asset-management boss Mary Callahan Erdoes told investors and analysts on Tuesday that it slashed fees on its 10 largest equity funds by 20 percent last year. Fidelity, the onetime mutual fund leader that has lagged over the past decade, introduced a few zero-fee funds late last year that have already pulled in nearly $3 billion.

For most funds, the bottom is still nowhere in sight. Actively managed U.S. equity mutual funds, which continue to lose share to cheaper passive rivals, charged 73 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, on average in 2017, on Morningstar's numbers. After the latest reduction, Vanguard charges 36 basis points on its $8 billion Selected Value stock fund. It also cut the already-low price of its $61 billion Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, to 12 basis points.

For most businesses, such pressure would be threatening. But managing other people's money remains very attractive. Firms don't need to hold much capital, and technology enables them to do more with fewer staff. JPMorgan is investing more in the division that includes asset management, and consequently lowered the unit's return-on-equity target to 25 percent-plus from 35 percent previously. But that's still better than most kinds of bank business, and over one-third higher than its investment-banking operation. As long as that remains the case, asset management will be a business worth fighting over.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.