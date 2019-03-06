Valuing BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Attempts to apply the dividend discount model have grossly underestimated the price that market participants have been willing to pay.

In my article from last March, I set out a base case for the future distributions likely to be paid by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT). With the release of the Trust’s 2018 10-K, I wanted to update my thoughts regarding valuation.

Using the WTI price at the time, $62.12, I estimated that the distributions for 2018 would total $4.84. Despite the twelve-month average WTI price rising to $65.56, however, the actual distributions totaled only $5.07, offset by lower production in the Prudhoe Bay field.

This leads me to updated predictions for this year’s distributions and beyond. According to the 2018 10-K:

Based on the 2018 twelve-month average WTI Price of $65.56 per barrel…BP Alaska calculated that as of December 31, 2018 production of oil and condensate from the proved reserves allocated to the 1989 Working Interests will result in undiscounted estimated future cash flow to the Trust of $154.662 million, with a net present value of estimated future cash flows at 10% discount of $138.541 million.

This equates to future distributions per unit of $7.23 and $6.47, respectively. Furthermore:

Based on the 2018 twelve-month average WTI Price of $65.56 per barrel…it is estimated that royalty payments to the Trust will continue through the year 2022, and would be zero in the following year.

These estimates are to be expected, as the 10-K has previously utilized the prior year’s twelve-month average WTI price in making its calculations. Therefore, these estimates are backward looking.

If we take a real time approach, however, the outlook is not as positive. For this, we can utilize the formula for determining the quarterly distribution:

(WTI Price - (Chargeable Costs x Cost Adjustment Factor) - Production Taxes) x 0.164246 x Daily Net Production x Days in Quarter / Unit Count = Quarterly Distribution

The average WTI price for the first quarter of 2019 is currently at $53.24. With Chargeable Costs increasing to $23.75, a most recent Cost Adjustment Factor of 1.942, estimated Production Taxes of $1.82, and a maximum possible Daily Net Production of 90,000 barrels per day, I predict that the distribution for the first quarter will be approximately $0.33. (Note: Another author has just posted an article on this subject.)

Looking further out, the most recent closing price for WTI was $55.80. This is in line with the EIA’s forecast for an average WTI price of $55 for 2019. At current levels, then, the next four quarterly distributions would be expected to total approximately $1.95. Furthermore, all future distributions would be expected to total only $2.56 before royalty payments to the Trust cease after 2020.

Of course, the WTI price is not static, and a significant increase in the price would require a revision to these estimates. However, the effect of any WTI price increase on BPT’s distributions is likely to be blunted for two reasons. First, the Trust employs a fixed cost schedule in determining its distributions, meaning that, all else being equal, the average WTI price would have to increase by approximately $5.50 every year just to maintain the previous year’s distribution. Second, the Trust’s share of production from the Prudhoe Bay field has been in decline, dropping to an average of 77,300 barrels per day in 2018. Therefore, those investors using BPT as a play on the price of oil would probably be better served with one of the other oil royalty trusts that do not have these same limitations.

It is pretty clear that BPT has a limited lifespan. Indeed, as the 10-K states: “Royalty Production from the Prudhoe Bay field is projected to decline and will eventually cease.” What has eluded many of us is how to assign a valuation to this asset now that the accelerated Chargeable Costs that began in 2018 are significantly impacting cash flows.

Attempts to apply the dividend discount model to BPT (which seems like a logical approach) have grossly underestimated the price that market participants have been willing to pay for it. As illustrated above, one can argue that current fair value is as low as $2.50—a far cry from the most recent close of $26.86.

My own belief is that the price target has to be derived from the yield. The facts are that BPT is virtually uncovered by analysts, that many investors decide to invest in it solely on the basis of a dividend stock screener result, and that the float is small. This precludes reliance on traditional fundamental or even technical analysis.

In 2018, the trailing twelve-month yield largely ranged between 13% and 20% (except during BPT’s precipitous price decline in December when the yield topped 31%). If investors accepted those yields going forward, the expected distributions at current oil prices could support a trading range as high as $10-$15 later in 2019. Note, though, that the midpoint of this range represents a greater than 50% decline from the most recent closing price, implying that BPT remains grossly overvalued, even using these crude metrics.

In the final analysis, the only reason to invest in BPT is yield. As the increasing Chargeable Costs begin to eat into the distributions, investors will be unwilling to accept significantly lower yields. Barring a significant increase in the WTI price, I expect BPT to approach multiyear lows later this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.