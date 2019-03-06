General Mills: Another Struggling Packaged-Food Company

General Mills (GIS) is one of the strongest and most respected packaged goods companies in the world. The company has an extremely strong and diversified portfolio with some of the most well known snack, cereal and convenient meal brands in the world. The strength of the company's portfolio is evident as despite the severe headwinds affecting the sector, General Mills has still been able to increase its earnings per share and raise its dividend payout fractionally over time. The company has also been able to buy back a decent number of shares, which has supported the company's share price in the medium term. Unlike a number of other companies which are forecasting flat growth in sales, General Mills is aiming for single digit increases in its earnings per share, which means that the company's prospects are still relatively solid.

Source: Annual Report

Still, the company is not immune to the headwinds that are affecting the entire sector. Organic volume growth is down 7pts and the increase in total sales has taken place as a result of the company rising prices.

The company continues to struggle with two of its core businesses, cereals and yogurt. Due to changing consumer eating habits, its core businesses have been in slight secular decline. For example, General Mills' cereal sales in the U.S. have declined by low single-digits for the last five years. Additionally, its yogurt market share has fallen from 25% in 2010 to just 20% today, largely due to this increased product competition.

Moreover, cost inflation, rising transport costs and pricing pressure from private label brands are also pushing margins downward, and General Mills must respond by aggressively undertaking cost saving programs which are helping to preserve the company's operating margins. Importantly, the company predicted that competition in the industry would intensify and was well prepared to cut costs in order to preserve profitability. General Mills has also shown that it is keen to divest brands which are dilutive to earnings and I believe that this is the correct strategy going forward. To fight private label competition effectively, it is crucial that the company picks it spots and aims to maintain its leadership position for the most important consumer products, such as Häagen-Dazs ice cream and Old El Paso Mexican food.

While the company has seen its total sales decline, it should be noted that the total size of the portfolio shrank as Green Giant product lines were divested. As it divested this segment, margins actually improved overall. I think that the company does plan to leverage its pricing power in the premium segment going forward, which I believe is a smart move. Again, like other packaged consumer goods companies, General Mills has a very large amount of outstanding debt. The company has $14 billion of long-term debt and another $3 billion in contractual obligations that it owes. While the company can easily service this debt, there is no question that it will need to moderate its share buybacks and dividend payments for this to take place.

I believe General Mills significantly destroyed shareholder value though, by buying Blue Buffalo Pet Products. The company paid 6.3 times sales for a pet food maker, which seems like an extremely overpriced purchase. Compare this to similar purchases in the sector. J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) paid 2.5 times sales for Big Heart Pet Brands. General Mills paid more than a 100% premium to this. The company also borrowed $8 billion to complete this acquisition, which means that the company will have to achieve absolutely outstanding results to even come close to making this acquisition worthwhile. The food business generally lacks scale and has low switching costs, so paying a price this high seems like a major misstep. This acquisition seems even more out of character, given that General Mills was so disciplined with its own portfolio and so concerned with saving costs to ensure that it maintained its profit margins.

There is a small possibility that the company's new acquisitions will ultimately turn out to be major successes. The company is clearly banking on them to contribute a greater percentage of revenue than ever before. A return to top-line growth is exactly what the company is hoping to achieve. I believe that the company is also trying to pivot to toward sectors which are more in favour with the consumer and position the company for the future. General Mills will need to work very hard though, to make this dream a reality. Source: General Mills Investor Presentation

This acquisition is why General Mills has been forced to make deleveraging its balance sheet a top priority. It has since announced that it will be freezing its dividend and suspending stock buybacks. I think that the company sees the restructuring as a long term pivot, both to capture the younger generation and focus on targeting market segments where it has pricing power, instead of competing with private label brands directly.

For investors, General Mills' equity is currently valued at $27 billion and the company has $14 billion in debt. This puts the total business value north of $40 billion. With last year's net income just above $2 billion, this represents an earnings multiple of 20 and a net yield of 5 percent. I don't believe that there is a sufficient margin of safety in the company at this price and would recommend waiting on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.