Chevron Corp.: Can It Go Even Higher?

Chevron had excellent results in the upstream segment in the fourth quarter with a production of 3,083K Boep/d, up 12.5% from a year ago and up 4.3% sequentially.

Chevron's fourth quarter revenues and other income were $42.352 billion, up 12.6% compared to a year ago and down 3.7% sequentially.

Source: A Permian Basin oil rig. Mose Buchule via NPR StateImpact

Investment Thesis

Chevron (CVX) is one of the selected oil supermajors fully qualified to hold a position in your long-term basket of top oil dividend stocks. This US-based supermajor belongs to my first-class oil majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP plc (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total S.A. (TOT) and Equinor (EQNR).

Chevron Corp. is active in numerous countries and continents and as an "integrated" is engaged in multiple aspects of the oil and gas business, from oil and gas exploration, distribution, chemicals, and refining to even power generation.

Source: CVX Presentation

One distinct character that defines the company is its growing presence in the USA and more specifically in the Permian Basin (e.g., West Texas and southeastern New Mexico), which is one of the most prolific basins in the United States.

The company is one of the leading producers in the Permian, just behind Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY). Production in the Permian alone was 377K Boep/d this quarter which is an increase of more than 84% from the same quarter last year.

Source: CVX Presentation (extract)

Pat Yarrington, Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer commented about the strength of the fourth quarter of 2018 in the conference call:

Shale and tight production increased 132,000 barrels a day, primarily in the Permian where production grew by more than 70% from 2017.

This fourth quarter would have been stellar if oil prices decided to turn south in October 2018 and crashed significantly.

I have always recommended in my earlier articles about this sector that investing long term in an oil super-major like Chevron doesn't imply a passive approach but instead a semi-active attitude. By semi-active attitude, I mean that to be successful, you will have to manage your position actively by trading about 20% to 30% of your CVX position using short-term variations.

Chevron Corp. - Financial Table 4Q'18: The Raw Numbers

Chevron Corp. 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues and other investment in $ Billion 30.14 31.50 33.42 34.48 36.21 37.62 37.76 42.24 43.99 42.35 Net Income in $ Billion 1.28 0.42 2.68 1.45 1.95 3.11 3.64 3.41 4.05 3.73 EBITDA $ Billion 5.30 4.77 7.37 7.31 7.80 6.39 9.52 9.62 11.26 10.34 Profit margin % 4.3% 1.3% 8.0% 4.2% 5.4% 8.3% 9.6% 8.1% 9.2% 8.8% EPS diluted in $/share 0.68 0.22 1.41 0.77 1.03 1.64 1.90 1.78 2.11 1.95 Operating Cash flow in $ Billion 5.31 3.86 3.88 5.04 5.37 6.23 5.04 6.86 9.57 9.15 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 4.07 4.01 3.22 3.22 3.22 3.64 3.00 3.23 3.58 3.99 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 1.25 -0.15 0.56 1.81 2.15 2.59 2.05 3.63 5.99 5.16 Total Cash $ Billion 7.35 6.99 6.98 4.76 6.64 4.81 6.50 7.69 9.75 10.34 Total Debt in $ Billion 45.52 46.03 45.16 42.77 41.88 38.67 39.75 38.38 35.98 34.46 Dividend per share in $ 1.07 1.08 1.08 1.08 1.08 1.12 1.12 1.12 1.12 1.19 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.88 1.88 1.90 1.89 1.90 1.91 1.91 1.92 1.92 1.91 Oil Production 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,513 2,669 2,676 2,780 2,717 2,740 2,852 2,826 2,956 3,083 Total price liquids US ($/b) 36.88 40.84 44.83 41.42 41.83 50.12 56.12 58.79 61.99 56.00 Total price natural gas US ($/MMBtu) 1.89 2.16 2.39 2.32 1.80 1.86 2.02 1.61 1.80 2.01 Oil US Upstream K Boep/d 698 682 672 701 681 671 733 739 831 858

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income

Chevron's fourth quarter revenues and other income were $42.352 billion, up 12.6% compared to a year ago and down 3.7% sequentially.

Chevron posted fourth quarter earnings of $3.73 billion or $1.95 per diluted share.

2 - Free Cash Flow (Not Including Divestitures)

Free cash flow for Chevron is positive in 2018 and represents $16.83 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the fourth quarter was $5.16 billion down 13.9% sequentially but still very impressive.

Analyzing free cash flow is a crucial exercise when looking at a long-term investment perspective, and we can all recognize that with oil prices above $55 per barrel, Chevron turns into a cash machine.

With the most recent annual dividend was $4.76 per share and based on 1.907 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of $9.8 billion per year, which is lower than the free cash flow 2018.

Thus, Chevron is passing the test for FCF.

However, Pat Yarrington said in the conference call:

During the fourth quarter, we paid $2.1 billion in dividends, brining the full year total to 8.5 billion; and we increased the rate of our share repurchases from 750 million in the third quarter to 1 billion in the fourth quarter.

I am concerned that the combination of higher dividend coupled with a now $4 billion buyback program is a substantial burden for the company, but with such cash flow generation, my concerns are only theoretical.

Note: Chevron bought back $1.75 billion worth in shares total in 2018.

Source: CVX Presentation

3 - Oil Production And Downstream In Detail Chevron had excellent results in the upstream segment in the Fourth quarter with a production of 3,083K Boep/d, up 12.5% from a year ago and up 4.3% sequentially.

Source: CVX Presentation Q3

The U.S. upstream reached a record 831 k Boep/d or 28.11% of the total output. Another record production led by the Permian.

Discussion per segment:

The Permian posted an impressive production of 377K Boep/d, up from 338K Boep/d the precedent quarter. The goal is still to reach 650K Boep/d by 2020.

Mike Wirth said in the conference call:

Production in the fourth quarter was 377,000 barrels per day, up 172,000 barrels per day or 84% relative to the same quarter last year. Annual production was up more than 70%. In the Permian, we remained focused on returns. We are not chasing a production target, nor are we altering our plans based on the price of the day. Over the last two years, we transacted more than 150,000 acres through swaps, joint ventures, farm outs and sales, further optimizing our large land position.

Source: CVX presentation Q4

The increase coincides to a rise of 11.3% year over year in oil price realized per barrel produced in the US.

Note: Chevron oil price averaged $58.17 per Bbl in 2018 compared to $44.53 per Bbl in 2017 and $35.00 per Bbl in 2016, according to the recent 10-K filing.

2 - Gorgon and Wheatstone in Australia ("LNG") produced 394K Boep/d for the fourth quarter up from 377K Boep/d in the third quarter of 2018.

Source: CVX presentation

3 - Also, Chevron is active in the offshore Gulf of Mexico and recently had two significant discoveries (Ballymore discovery and Whale discovery). Please read my article here.

Source: CVX Presentation

The Downstream

Profit in Chevron’s refining and chemical operations declined in the fourth quarter from $5.214 billion in 2017 to $3.798 billion in 2018. Pat Yarrington said in the conference call:

Downstream results excluding special items and foreign exchange decreased by just over 90 million, lower volumes reflected sales of our Canadian and South African refining and marketing assets while higher operating expenses were associated with planned turnaround activity in the U.S. These earnings were mostly offset by favorable timing effects and improved results at CPChem.

It was the fourth consecutive quarter of weakness in units that make gasoline and related products, with downstream profit falling 24.3% from a year ago to $1,373 million. However, they were up over 63% sequentially.

CVX Earnings repartition in $ billion 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Upstream 0.45 0.93 1.52 0.85 0.49 5.29 3.35 3.30 3.38 3.29 Downstream 1.07 0.36 0.93 1.20 1.81 1.28 0.73 0.84 1.37 0.86 Other -0.24 -0.87 0.24 -0.60 -0.35 -3.46 -0.44 -0.72 -0.71 -0.42

Source: CVX filings

4 - Outlook 2019

Source: CVX Presentation

5 - Net Debt Chevron's net debt is now $24.12 billion, down from $26.23 billion in 3Q'18. Net debt-to-EBITDA is 0.6x in 4Q'18, which is a definite encouraging indicator. The debt ratio is now 18.2%.

Note: The total cash including the restricted cash is now $10.741 billion.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Chevron Corp. has a lot of positive financial attributes which make the company attractive in this competitive oil supermajors sector which is mostly dominated by Royal Dutch Shell and the two other European supermajors BP Plc., Total S.A. and Equinor.

Company Stock price EPS diluted 2018 P/E Ratio 2018 Dividend Yield BP Plc. 42.64 2.89 14.8 5.77% Chevron Corp. 122.12 7.74 15.8 3.90% Royal Dutch Shell RDS.B 63.53 5.58 11.4 5.91% Total S.A. 57.54 4.24 13.5 5.11% Exxon Mobil 80.31 4.88 16.5 4.15% Equinor SA 22.47 2.27 9.9 4.63%

Recently, Barron's indicated that Chevron could outperform Exxon Mobil in 2019. A number of analysts are quite bullish with Chevron indicating a target of $140.

Cowen’s Jason Gabelman reiterated an Outperform rating on Chevron Thursday, but lowered his price target by $20, to $140, to align with his new free-cash-flow valuation math.

This sudden interest in Chevron doesn't give me the right feeling that it is supposed to provide, and my experience tells me in the back of my head, that the stock is more than fairly valued at the moment, and even a dollar more due to some renewed enthusiasm on the oil prices front, which may not last forever.

The next earnings will not produce any tangible catalysts to buy the stock unless it retraces from here, and at least below the $110 line. If we apply the P/E ratio of Shell, for example, CVX should be trading between $88 to $90.

Thus, I recommend a partial sell at $125 or higher (~30%,) due to overvaluation.

Technical Analysis

CVX is forming an intermediate ascending channel pattern starting from the low in Dec. 2018 with line support at $120 and line resistance at $127 (I recommend selling at least 30% of your position at this level and maybe more (~50%) depending on future oil prices.)

I only suggest buying or adding CVX if the stock retraces in the range of $107 to $103 and of course on any dip below that.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.