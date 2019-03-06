British American's Full Year Results Further Support My Original Investment Thesis

Introduction

Following British American Tobacco's (BTI) cratering share price in early December last year, I published an article providing my initial buy recommendation along with my supporting investment thesis. When publishing my original article I firmly stated that I believe their share price selloff "presents long-term investors with an excellent opportunity". Last week they released their full year results and thus this article provides an analysis of these new results that further support my original investment thesis.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

My original valuation utilized a discounted dividend analysis and returned an intrinsic valuation of between $46.99 and $76.81, depending on their future dividend growth rate. The upper estimate of $76.81 conservatively assumed their future dividends grow at an annual rate of 3.97%, which is one third the rate they grew since the year 2000. When reviewing their full year results I was pleased to see their dividend was increased by 4%. This is a positive start and if this can be continued into the future it indicates their shares have an intrinsic value 103.42% more than their current share price of $37.76. Based on their dividend coverage, as discussed later, I believe it's very likely this scenario will materialize.

The observant reader will likely notice that by utilizing a discounted dividend analysis I'm ignoring the intrinsic value of British American's free cash flow that exceeds their dividend payments. This theoretically provides additional upside potential or at a minimum, a greater margin of safety. Since this valuation relied heavily on the notion they could continue growing their dividend as well as improving their financial position, these factors will be the primary focus of this article.

Financial Position

It's well known that British American stretched their financial position when acquiring Reynolds, with net debt currently sitting at a sizable £43.407B, which is down a respectable 4.97% during the last six months. Although this amount of net debt can be daunting in absolute terms, it needs to be compared to their earnings before judging whether it's manageable.

During the last year British American's EBITDA was £10.77B and thus their net debt to EBITDA ratio is 4.03 and although this isn't low, it's a notable improvement from the 4.47 ratio from their annualized half yearly results. Given the economically resilient earnings that tobacco companies enjoy, I believe this is a manageable amount of net debt, especially since it should continue decreasing in the short-term. Their interest coverage ratio of 7.05 supports the notion their debt load is quite high, but still manageable and is another improvement from the 6.66 ratio from their half yearly results. Although their current ratio of 0.76 is slightly lower than the 0.80 ratio from six months ago, I still don't consider it concerning as the tobacco industry has steady, smooth and fairly predictable cash flows that are also resilient to economic conditions.

Given the recent negative attention that Kraft Heinz (KHC) has brought to intangible assets it's likely some investors would be concerned that these assets comprise 84.74% of British American's total assets. Whilst this certainly isn't a positive factor, I believe these alone shouldn't deter investors as their ability to manage debt, pay dividends and ultimately create value for shareholders depends on their earnings and not necessarily the value of assets listed on their balance sheet. After all, why do long-term investors purchase shares? Simple, to receive a share of the company's earnings, not to take physical ownership of their assets. Whether they ever face a scenario where these intangible have to written down remains unknown, as this will likely be a reason of possible future government regulations, such as the FDA's proposed menthol ban. Nevertheless, I still believe long-term investors should focus the majority of their attention elsewhere when analyzing most companies.

After combining all of these factors together it still doesn't appear British American will be facing any liquidity or solvency issues during the foreseeable future and thus providing they remain cash flow positive their financial position appears to be stable. It's reassuring to see their financial position continuing to improve during the last six months and I believe this is a trend that will continue further into the future.

Dividend Coverage

Since British Americans' financial position remains stable and should continue improving, their dividend coverage will be integral supporting my investment thesis. When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash not "earnings".

Fortunately British American, just like other tobacco companies, are able to produce ample free cash flow to cover their dividend payments. During the last year they produced £10.295B of operating cash flow and after paying £758M of capital expenditure, £185M for intangible assets, £1.507B in net interest payments and £142M to non-controlling interests they were left with £7.703B of free cash flow. Their forward annual dividend of £2.03 per share will cost £4.653B, which represents a dividend to free cash flow payout ratio of only 60.41%. Along with their improving financial position it's also reassuring to see their dividend to free cash flow payout ratio remains quite reasonable and will easily cover their dividend payments. Given the economic resilient nature of tobacco demand, I see no reason to believe they cannot maintain and continue steadily growing their dividend whilst also further deleveraging.

Cigarette Volumes

Since their earnings are derived from the sale of cigarettes, it's also important to monitor these volumes to ensure they remain manageable. During the full year British American's total cigarette and heated products volumes declined by a modest 3.5% and whilst this is higher than the 2.06% equivalent decline experienced by Philip Morris (PM), it doesn't appear to be concerning. This is well within the typical low single digit declines that I expect to see and believe are manageable given the inelastic nature of tobacco demand.

During the last month I published two articles outlining my analysis of Altria's (MO) and Philip Morris' cigarette volume decline and as a result of the large amount of time taken to compile these analysis it's impractical to integrate an equivalent one into this article. Time permitting, I intend to complete and publish this an equivalent analysis for British American later this month.

Conclusion

Whilst there is still uncertainty surrounding British American's future, I continue to believe their shares are undervalued and remain an excellent opportunity for long-term investors. Although my original call to buy at $35.53 proved a little early with their share price subsequently falling as low as $30.67 before recovering, as any experienced long-term investor will know these market fluctuations are par for the course when buying out of favor companies. Therefore, in sticking to my word I further increased my investment following their full year results.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from British American's 2018 Full Year report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, PM, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.