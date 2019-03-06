Epizyme As A Strategic Acquisition For Epigenetic Therapies

Epizyme (EPZM) is a clinical-stage biotechnology pharmaceutical company that could get its first drug approval from the FDA in the near future.

I believe Epizyme is a strategic company for investors to acquire. Epigenetic therapies are likely to be major revenue and profit drivers in the coming century.

Why epigenetic therapies are strategic

Epigenetics refers to when traits of organisms are passed from parents to offspring, independent of the inherited DNA sequence. In other words, the cases where organisms have the same DNA, but do not manifest it in the same way. The most typical instance is when a gene is present in two individuals, but in one it is turned off, while in the other it is left on. When those individuals reproduce their offspring in turn would have the gene turned off or on, respectively.

Phenotypic traits are observable, and usually determined by the DNA, or genotype. But not always. For instance, two people might both have a gene that can lead to cancer. But this cancer gene might be epigenetically suppressed in one individual, so that it does not lead to cancer.

There are multiple mechanisms in cancer epigenetics. Three that are well-studied are DNA methylation, histone modification, and MicroRNA gene silencing.

Epizyme's research and development efforts are focused on histone inhibition, which in turn can effect methylation.

Tazemetostat status

Tazemetostat inhibits EZH2, an enzyme that participates in histone methylation. Mutant EZH2 or over-expression of EZH2 can lead to cancer. Excess EZH2 helps cancers proliferate because it can turn off genes that cells use to suppress cancer.

There are several trials underway for tazemetostat, including as a single agent therapy for epithelioid sarcoma, follicular lymphoma, and mesothelioma. Combination trials with R-CHOP chemotherapy and Tecentriq (atezolizumab) are also underway.

Here I will only review the status of trials where the FDA might approve the drug in 2019 or 2020. Because EZH2 is over-expressed in many types of cancer, and because so many therapies are available for combination trials, my expectation is that after (and if) tazemetostat is granted approval, Epizyme will work to expand the label for many targets, which is likely to take place over several years.

Epizyme is preparing to submit its NDA (New Drug Application) to the FDA for accelerated approval of tazemetostat for patients with ES (epithelioid sarcoma) in the second quarter of 2019. The application will be based on data generated in the ongoing Phase 2 study. The company expects to report updated data from the Phase 2 study in mid-2019. ES is an ultra-rare and difficult-to-treat cancer with no specifically approved therapies available. So tazemetostat could be the first treatment specifically indicated for patients with ES. It should also have a ready market. However, accelerated approval usually requires the company to conduct a confirmatory Phase 3 study once approval is granted.

In late 2018, Epizyme met with the FDA to review its registration strategy for tazemetostat for patients with FL (follicular lymphoma) with EZH2-activating mutations and those with wildtype EZH2 who have been previously treated with two or more systemic therapies. Again, this is based on data from a fully-enrolled but ongoing Phase 2 study. The company expects to report updated data from the study at a medical meeting in mid-2019. Epizyme plans to submit an NDA for accelerated approval for this patient population in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Epigenetics Platform

The stock price short-term will be dependent on whether the FDA accepts the two accelerated approval NDAs and then on whether it grants the approvals. Mid-term it will depend on label expansion and success of tazemetostat in the real world market. Long run what is important to strategic investors is the potential of the greater epigenetics platform.

For the pipeline, we have:

Source Epizyme Pipeline page

Clearly the rest of pipeline is in very early stages. There is considerable interest from larger companies, notably Celgene (CELG), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Without going into details, this is evidence that companies that have made good strategic investments in the past are willing to invest in the output of the Epizyme platform.

It is also clear that Epizyme is capable of creating multiple drugs for multiple targets.

In the long run that is usually a good thing, though nothing is guaranteed.

Valuation and stock price

I believe that Epizyme stock is currently in a fairly valued range, given all the knowns and unknowns.

The market capitalization was near $1.0 billion at the closing stock price of $12.87 on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Data by YCharts

At the end of Q4 2019 Epizyme had $240 million in cash, which should be adequate to get to commercialization if the FDA approves tazemetostat based on Phase 2 trial data. But if Phase 3 data is required before approval, another cash raise might become necessary. And if the FDA grants approval and the stock price rises, Epizyme may take advantage of that to raise cash to accelerate pipeline development. In Q4, GAAP operating expenses were $34 million.

It is not easy to predict exact numbers for future revenue for tazemetostat, but with label expansion it could eventually become a billion dollar per year therapy. That would translate to much more market cap. The disconnect with the current market cap is due (reasonably) to the possibility that accelerated approval will not be granted. Then Phase 3 trials will be necessary before approval, and of course, we have all seen Phase 3 trials fail even after successful Phase 2 trials. Hence the FDA's high bar for accelerated approval.

The usual caveats apply. I would not call Epizyme thinly traded, but it is a small-cap stock subject to market volatility and particularly to volatility in the biotech ETFs.

Conclusion

Even with just a $1 billion market capitalization, Epizyme carries a considerable degree of risk. When a patient in a trial developed a secondary lymphoma, the FDA and EU both suspended the trials for a while in 2018. When that happened, the stock dropped to a 52-week low of $5.14. If the FDA refuses the first NDA, I would not be surprised if the stock price fell to about that level. See Epizyme Should Pop When Tazemetostat Hold Clears.

On the other hand, if the FDA accepts the NDA, we could see a stock boost, perhaps breaking the prior 52-week high.

I think longer term investors will be alright either way. I picked up more EPZM during the trial halt. That worked out well, but it is no guarantee for the stock in 2019.

The 52-week high before the trial suspension was $21.40, well above today's price. I think anything below that is a good buy if you can accept the risk of further delays or even trial failure.

If you have a decades long outlook, which I think is best, then Epizyme is worth accumulating at any reasonable price along the way. It is working in a strategic area that could be just as important in the 2020s as other biotechnology strategic areas I have identified like RNA therapies, gene therapies, and DNA vaccines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPZM, CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.