Vericel: Strong Fundamentals Pave The Way For A Strong 2019

Vericel (VCEL) got approval for their primary advanced cell therapy for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee on December 16th, 2016. Since then, they have continually delivered more and more shareholder value through exceptional sales growth in this product. Their purchase of Epicel has also been lucrative, as Vericel has been able to juice sales for the product by expanding the sales force for it.

More recently, Vericel announced their fourth quarter earnings along with full-year figures for the fiscal year of 2018. It was both a strong quarter and a strong year, but the market seemed to have a muted response towards the numbers. Even though Vericel beat on both top and bottom line estimates, there may have been some dissatisfaction regarding Vericel's FY 2019 revenue guidance. Consensus analyst expectations for full-year revenues was $109.9 million, and Vericel expected full-year revenues for the year to be in the range of $108 million to $112 million.

Looking forward, Vericel's most recent quarterly report only vindicates my bullish outlook on their future. 2018 was an exciting year as MACI saw its sales increase dramatically more than expected, and I expect to see similar outperformance for the rest of 2019. Along with that outperformance, I also expect to see some M&A activity.

Q4 2018 Earnings

Fourth quarter earnings shattered both previous records and analyst expectations. Revenue came in at $31.3 million for the quarter and EPS for the quarter was $0.11, topping analyst expectations of $28.6 million and $0.04 respectively. Total net revenues grew by an impressive 41% y/oy from $22.2 million, and gross margin expansion continued as planned increasing 8% y/oy.

Gross margin, standing at an impressive 72%, was what fueled Vericel's earnings beat. Better yet, gross margins are projected by the company to continue to increase. This alone says a lot since most of the margin expansion for Vericel is likely derived from scale from increases sales volume. Full year revenue growth was 45%! And there's still more room for growth too! Not only does Vericel expect to grow revenues more, but the potential market opportunity left in the field has still largely been untapped. According to their most recent corporate presentation, Vericel has a total addressable market valued in excess of $2 billion.

Source: January Corporate Presentation

Vericel's confidence in continued sales growth—particuarly in MACI—is reflected through their decision to expand their sales force by 20% to 48 people. This expansion is no doubt a bullish sign, and I am sure that the widespread adoption of MACI will only be hastened by this increase. For now, it may seem like anything close to $2 billion in revenues is out of Vericel's reach, but I think it certainly isn't when you look at what stage the product is in.

Right now the product is still being adopted, and the sales growth has only really begun to ramp up. As more surgeons begin to familiarize themselves with MACI, new sales will naturally materialize.

Given that 2018 is its first full year on the market, MACI is still early in its life cycle. So, we maintain focus on continued growth and expanding the targeted and trained surgeon population, which is now over 900 surgeons. And we are continuously improving our payer medical policies to best reflect the full indications for MACI, which in turn reduces case approval finance. Source: Q4'18 Conference Call

So far, 900 surgeons have been trained in performing surgeries to implant MACI. This is a small minority of the total surgeon population which can be trained in performing these surgeries.

In the U.S., the physician target audience which repairs cartilage defects is very concentrated and is comprised of a group of physicians who self-identify as or have the formal specialty of sports medicine physicians. We believe this target audience is approximately 3,500 physicians. In addition to these physicians, there is a population of 5,000 to 8,000 general orthopedic surgeons who treat cartilage injuries, although at a much lower average volume relative to the sports medicine physicians. Source: 10-K filing, 2019-02-26

Having 900 surgeons is just the beginning. When Vericel has trained all the surgeons they are targeting, along with the lower priority surgeons, then we will begin to see something closer to that $2 billion TAM. As more surgeons are trained, I suspect that the demand for MACI will also increase in lock-step. After all, these surgeons are the ones who are advising their patients on the best course of action to take for their knee injuries; they are salesmen too.

As of their fourth quarter earnings report, Vericel has roughly $82.9 million in cash and short term investments. Roughly 1/10 of their current total market capitalization of $850 million is simply held in cash; Vericel has retired all of their debt. Not only does this cash pile insulate Vericel from any unforeseen financial calamities, but it protects shareholders from the likelihood of any unforeseen dilution or debt offerings. Better yet, this cash pile is also an opportunity.

Looking Forward

So, Dan and team will confident to execute on the commercial front with our current products. At the same time, Gerard and his team will continue to look for opportunities as we’ve discussed before, to support our two commercial franchises, either in sports medicine or burn care or potentially looking at other cells that would be vertical. So, our position on that has been relatively constant. And again, from our perspective, we do have a pretty high hurdle, right? We certainly understand the value drivers for the Company. We have two great products that are the only FDA approved products in their class. And so, anything else when you bring in needs to have a similar profile and those are the types of opportunities we spend time looking at Source: Q4'18 Conference Call

For a long time now, the management team of Vericel has expressed interest in using their cash to acquire a product. Remember, Epicel and MACI were both acquired through Vericel's acquisition of Sanofi's (SNY) for a small price of $6.5 million in 2014. For such a small sum, Vericel acquired 3 products, Epicel, MACI, and Carticel—a legacy cell therapy implant for knees. Not only did Vericel acquire the manufacturing and marketing rights to these products in Europe in the United States, but they even managed to get manufacturing and production centers in the deal! It's difficult to tell what Vericel will acquire, but the acquisition of Epicel and MACI is proof that Vericel knows what it's doing.

I wouldn't expect Vericel to expend any resources to add to the number of possible indications MACI could be used for. So far, MACI has only demonstrated effectiveness in knee joints. It's very possible that MACI could be used in shoulder or ankle joints, but it may be wiser for Vericel to deploy their resources in acquiring new products. Getting approval for the use of the MACI in a joint other than the knee like the shoulder would take years, as well as countless dollars in an effort which may not pay off in the end.

For now, all Vericel really needs to do is continue doing what they have always been doing to drive the stock the higher. They have to keep training surgeons and continue delivering higher sales numbers. As long as that continues without any unexpected slowdowns, there should be no issues. Any acquisition could be a major catalyst for shareholders. However, in the event that the acquisition is not well received by the market, I expect the stock to tumble down a bit. Given the exceptional execution demonstrated in commercializing MACI, there should be little reason to worry.

Risks

Patent protection should actually be a big worry on shareholders' minds. There is no patent protection for Epicel, and the FDA approval of ReCell for the treatment of burns creates a serious alternative to Epicel. MACI's patent won't last forever either. The process of culturing the cells needed to produce the chondrocytes for the patient's scaffold is patent protected in the US until 2029 in the US and 2028 in the EU. Data exclusivity for the product expires in 2028 (all according to latest 10-K).

My worry is about what Vericel will do after their patents expire. Not only will Vericel's market share decline as new entrants come into the market, but margins will also erode. These patents grant Vericel the monopoly on the cartilage defect market which helps them to achieve over 70% margins. 10 years may seem like a long time from now, but the party won't go on forever. There will be a point where Vericel needs to either innovate or die.

This brings me to my next point. Vericel may not find a deal which comes even close to the one they struck with Sanofi for MACI. There's a chance that the cash could be squandered, and Vericel would be left completely dependent on Epicel and MACI. Back when Vericel still went by Aastrom, they had immense difficulty with their clinical pipeline and trial enrollment. With no new products in the pipeline today, the question looms, where is the innovation?

Conclusion

2019 will be a very important year: I expect that Vericel will have to make a deal sooner rather than later to prevent stagnation in innovation. Otherwise, their cash just sits there and does nothing.

For shareholders, I expect that any M&A activity will be favorable for the stock price. MACI continues to see strong sales without any signs of it stopping, so that front should continue to generate positive surprises. Epicel will likely see it's sales diminish as ReCell steals some market share away, but it won't be catastrophic in any sense.

For now, I would consider Vericel as having a speculative buy rating for 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VCEL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.