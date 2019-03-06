Kellogg: The 'Un-Wind' Of Years Of Financial Engineering Portends A Debacle Worse Than Kraft Heinz

Kellogg is not the dividend stalwart shareholders believe it to be; cash is extremely tight, and risk of a dividend cut or credit downgrade is high and rising.

Guidance for a strong second half in FY 19 is setting shareholders up for more disappointment.

Kraft Heinz's recent debacle should terrify K shareholders; Kellogg is in much worse shape but has been able to hide behind aggressive financial engineering.

In 2018, Prescience Point published two research reports (the “Initiation Report” and the “Q3 18 Update Report”) on Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). We predicted K would be forced to (1) reduce FY 18 guidance and (2) cut its dividend or else lose its credit rating. Part one of our thesis was proven correct when K slashed its FY 18 adjusted EBIT and earnings growth guidance in Q3 18. Moreover, after Kraft Heinz’s (NASDAQ:KHC) recent disastrous results and dividend cut, we are even more convinced that it’s only a matter of time before K follows suit, as K is less profitable and more financially strained by comparison. K’s new disclosures and persistent accounting issues reinforce our expectations for more pain to be inflicted on K shareholders. We believe K (1) will be forced to cut its dividend or lose its credit rating and (2) will miss and/or need to reduce FY 19 guidance.

Prescience Point Research Opinions

KHC’s recent debacle should terrify K shareholders; K is in much worse shape but has been able to hide behind aggressive financial engineering: On 02/21/19, KHC announced (1) very poor Q4 18 results and FY 19 guidance, (2) a dividend cut, (3) a $15.4 billion impairment, and (4) receipt of an SEC subpoena. In response, KHC shares traded down over 27.0%, and it was put on negative credit watch by S&P. We believe K will share the same fate, as it is not only less profitable and more financially strained than KHC but has weaker corporate governance, and investors do not see the severe deterioration due to these accounting issues. K’s premium equity valuation and better credit ratings relative to KHC are unwarranted.

Guidance for strong second half in FY 19 is setting shareholders up for more disappointment: K continues to kick the can down the road, while management is still not being forthright with shareholders. Sell-side analysts continue to anchor expectations to K’s overly optimistic guidance, setting investors up for more disappointment, especially as accounting excesses “un-wind.”

New Risk Factor confirms “un-wind” of DSO and DPO build will wreak havoc on performance: K added a new Risk Factor in its FY 18 10-K that corroborates the working capital “un-wind” will lead to a financial reckoning.

K is not the dividend stalwart shareholders believe it to be; cash is extremely tight and risk of a dividend cut or credit downgrade is high and rising: K doesn’t generate enough cash to cover dividends and short-term obligations. As a result, we believe K’s recently announced asset sales are not opportunistic, but necessary to fund buybacks, pay dividends, and shore up the balance sheet.

Shares are trading at an unjustifiably high valuation: Based on our adjustments, K is trading at 15.4x NTM P/E and 12.7x EV/EBITDA vs. KHC at 11.1x and 10.6x, respectively. Further, K’s adjusted leverage ratio of 4.4x remains in line with high-yield CPG peers. We reiterate our K price target of $39.50. Shares still have ~30% downside.

Thesis Update: Kellogg has Temporarily Avoided the Same Fate as Kraft Heinz, as the Deterioration in Fundamentals is not Clear to Investors due to Aggressive Financial Engineering

We remain short shares of Kellogg Company with high conviction. Kellogg’s Q4 18 results and FY 19 guidance did little to assuage any of our concerns. In fact, we believe shareholders may be in for another disappointing year as the working capital “un-wind” discussed in our prior reports continues and profit growth is pushed out to FY 20 at the earliest - just as we predicted.

In addition, we believe Kraft Heinz’s recent atrocious results/guidance and dividend cut are a harbinger of more pain for Kellogg shareholders, as Kellogg is substantially less profitable and more financially strained.1 For comparison:

Kraft Heinz is over 50.0% more profitable.

Kellogg’s DSOs are ~3x higher.

Kellogg’s DPO is ~15.0% higher.

Kellogg’s self-proclaimed “Best-in-Class” working capital is actually worse in each of the last three years.

The company’s Audit Committee has minimal to no accounting/finance experience or educational background.

Kellogg has a higher credit rating despite an equivalent adjusted leverage ratio.

It trades at an ~40.0% premium to adjusted FY 19 P/E.

All said, we are not trying to minimize the issues at hand for Kraft Heinz or to pour salt on its wounds, but rather to underscore how serious problems are for Kellogg. Over the last several years, we believe it’s evident Kraft Heinz benefited from unsustainably low SG&A levels that certainly had negative implications with respect to (1) relationships with its customers and (2) neglect of marketing certain brands and/or product categories. However, we find it hard to believe Kraft Heinz’s profitability would need to be cut by one-third (to be in line with Kellogg’s profitability) to remedy these issues. Despite clear problems at Kraft Heinz, we believe Kellogg is still in much worse shape.

There were also several notable items, since our Q3 18 Update Report that further corroborate our thesis that Kellogg shareholders are in for a drawn-out and painful period, ultimately ending with a dividend cut or loss of investment grade credit rating. Specifically:

New FY 18 10-K Risk Factor related to extended terms for customers and suppliers confirms reversal of DSO and DPO build will wreak havoc on performance.

Kellogg’s behavior continued as it (1) claimed FY 18 cash was “roughly even” with pre-recasted FY 17 cash flow despite a negative differential of 16.3% and (2) continued to tout improved working capital performance without acknowledging its receivable factoring program.

Kashi impairment could be forthcoming, as excess fair value diminished and FY 18 disclosure does not agree with FY 17.

The capital structure remains under pressure, as Kellogg’s liquidity for dividends and short-term obligations is beyond tight.

We reiterate Kellogg’s recent results indicate the financial reckoning we predicted in April 2018 is upon us and gaining speed. We continue to believe Kellogg is substantially less profitable, more levered, and more expensive than meets the eye.

Kellogg is Less Profitable than Kraft Heinz, Significantly More Aggressive in its Accounting, and Has More Questionable Expert Oversight

On 02/21/19, Kraft Heinz reported Q4 18 results and provided FY 19 guidance that were both well below expectations. In addition, the company announced (1) it would reduce its quarterly dividend by 36.0% from $0.625/share to $0.40/share, (2) a non-cash impairment of $15.4 billion related to the Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks and US Refrigerated and Canada Retail reporting units, and (3) it received a subpoena from the SEC in October 2018 associated with an investigation into the company’s procurement area (including accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls). In response, Kraft Heinz shares plunged over 27.0%.

In our Initiation Report nearly a year ago (April 2018), we predicted Kellogg would need to cut its dividend or risk losing its investment grade credit rating. After Kraft Heinz’s recent disastrous results and dividend cut, we are even more convinced that Kellogg will need to follow suit, as Kellogg is in much worse financial shape. Indeed, our original thesis has already begun to unfold; Kellogg shareholders should be terrified, as they could share the same fate.

Kellogg is substantially less profitable than Kraft Heinz

It’s no secret Kraft Heinz has industry-leading margins, driven by its now infamous Zero-Based-Budgeting (ZBB) tactics. However, some might find it surprising that Kraft Heinz’s profitability was over 50.0% higher than Kellogg’s; even more surprising when you consider Kellogg instituted its own ZBB initiative in FY 15 and spent the last decade in a perpetual state of “restructuring” to improve margins.

Kraft Heinz is over 50.0% more Profitable than Kellogg Source: K and KHC Earnings Releases

So, why the huge margin disparity?

The majority of the divergence stems from selling, general, & administrative (SG&A) cost leverage. Kellogg’s SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue are roughly 2x higher than Kraft Heinz’s. We believe Kraft Heinz’s atrocious Q4 18 results and FY 19 guidance are evidence that its SG&A levels may have been unsustainably low, and certainly had negative implications with respect to relationships with its customers and neglect of certain brands and/or product categories. However, we find it hard to believe Kraft Heinz would need to double its SG&A spend to remedy its indiscretions. In other words, despite clear problems with Kraft Heinz’s ZBB cost cutting strategy, we believe Kellogg is still less profitable by comparison.

Kellogg’s SG&A Levels are Roughly Double Kraft Heinz’s Source: K and KHC Earnings Releases

Kraft Heinz may have factored receivables, but Kellogg is in a league of its own; Kellogg’s adjusted DSOs are ~3x higher

Pre-factoring (Kellogg started in Q1 16), Kellogg’s DSOs were consistently in the mid-30 range. Kraft Heinz stopped its US factoring program in Q2 18 and its smaller International program in Q3 18; DSOs in the back half of FY 18 were in the high-20s. While Kellogg may have inherently longer collection periods than Kraft Heinz (perhaps due to its smaller size and less leverage with customers), it’s hard to find a plausible explanation to justify DSOs that are ~3x higher.

Kellogg’s DSOs ~3x Higher than Kraft Heinz Source: K and KHC 10-Ks, 10-Qs DSO = Average Adj. AR / 3M Sales * 91.25 Adj. AR = AR + AR sold, but still outstanding

Kellogg and Kraft Heinz were both able to extend DPO in recent years, but Kellogg was much more aggressive

Since FY 14, Kellogg has used a reverse factoring arrangement (or “payable tracking system”), which allowed suppliers to sell payment obligations from Kellogg to designated third-party financial institutions (i.e., banks) and thereby extended Kellogg’s DPO. Kraft Heinz was also able to extend its DPO, although not to the same extent as Kellogg. In its FY 16 10-K, Kraft Heinz indicated changes in accounts payable were favorable due to payment term extensions from vendor renegotiations.

While Kraft Heinz took advantage of longer payment terms to its suppliers as well, we believe there is a nuanced, but important, difference. According to the company’s disclosures, we believe it was able to renegotiate with suppliers instead of having to use a reverse factoring arrangement. Consequently, Kraft Heinz payment obligations remain due to its suppliers rather than a bank; Kellogg’s reverse factored payment obligations are due to a bank, not the supplier. Perhaps more important is the fact Kellogg was much more aggressive in unsustainably extending its DPO. Since Q1 16, Kellogg’s average DPO was 93 days vs. Kraft Heinz’s 81 days (~15.0% higher).

Kellogg’s DPO Higher than Kraft Heinz Source: K and KHC 10-Ks, 10-Qs

Kellogg’s self-proclaimed “Best-in-Class” working capital appears to be a farce; Kraft Heinz’s was better in each of the last three years

Since FY 16, Kraft Heinz’s adjusted working capital levels bested Kellogg’s on both an adjusted and reported basis. We have two takeaways: (1) Kellogg is less efficient with its working capital than Kraft Heinz, and (2) Kellogg’s “Best-in-Class” and “industry-leading” proclamations are simply untrue, in our opinion.

Kellogg is Less Efficient with its Working Capital vs. Kraft Heinz (% of LTM revenue) Source: K and KHC 10-Ks, 10-Qs, Prescience Point estimates Adjusted core working capital = (LTM average adj. trade receivables + LTM average inventory – LTM average payables) / LTM revenue

Kraft Heinz’s Audit Committee has significantly more finance and accounting experience than Kellogg’s

While Kellogg’s Audit Committee members have significant business and operating experience, none of them appear to have any in-depth accounting/finance experience or educational background. Conversely, Kraft Heinz’s Audit Committee includes a former CFO, hedge fund executive, and a private equity executive. Not to mention Mr. Warren Buffett was on the Board of Directors until the spring of 2018.

Based on the significant amount of accounting irregularities we have identified at Kellogg, we are extremely concerned the intricacies and nuances may not be fully understood by an Audit Committee without requisite experience and expertise. Moreover, if a misstep of this magnitude and an SEC Subpoena related to accounting policies, procedures, and internal control can happen under the watch of experts at Kraft Heinz, how much worse could it be for Kellogg? It’s a recipe for disaster.

Kellogg Audit Committee Kraft Heinz Audit Committee Member Experience Member Experience Dr. Stephanie Burns (Chair) Previously Chairman, President, and CEO of Dow Corning

Long-standing career in scientific research and management Mr. John C. Pope (Chair) Chairman of PFI Group, R.R Donnelly and Sons Co. Talgo S.A., Waste Management

Previously was Director, Vice Chairman, President, COO, and CFO of United Airlines (and its parent UAL)

MBA Mr. Carter Cast Venture Partner at Pritzker Group

Award-winning clinical professor teaching entrepreneurship and leadership

“Vast” experience in digital arena

MBA with focus on strategy and marketing Mr. Feroz Dewan CEO of Arena Holdings Management

Previously was Head of Public Equities at Tiger Global Management

Bachelor’s in Engineering with Certificate in Applied Mathematics Mr. Richard Dreiling Previously was CEO of Dollar General and CEO of Duane Reade

Diverse retail industry experience with roles in marketing, manufacturing, distribution, merchandising, and retail operations

Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Relations Ms. Jeanne P. Jackson Founder/CEO of MSP Capital

Previously held executive roles at NIKE and Walmart.com

MBA Mr. Don Knauss Previously Executive Chairman and CEO of The Clorox Company

Held several executive level positions at The Coca-Cola Company and its subsidiaries including SVP Marketing, SVP General Manager, President, and COO

Bachelor’s degree in History Ms. Erica Mann Previously President and GM of Pfizer Nutrition and President of Bayer’s Consumer Health Division

Degree in Analytical Chemistry and Marketing Management

Kellogg’s adjusted leverage ratio is practically equivalent to Kraft Heinz’s, yet Kellogg has a stronger credit rating; we don’t think that will last

Fitch’s credit rating for Kellogg and Kraft Heinz is the same, BBB-. Moody’s rates Kellogg at Baa2, one notch above Kraft Heinz at Baa3. Standard & Poor’s (S&P) rates Kellogg and Kraft Heinz the same, BBB. However, on 02/22/19, S&P revised Kraft Heinz’s outlook to negative from stable (Kellogg’s outlook is stable) on “weakening credit metrics” after Kraft Heinz reported Q4 18 results.2 We believe Kellogg warrants the same level of scrutiny from the credit ratings agencies, if not even more, as the company’s accounting excesses dwarf those at Kraft Heinz.

Kellogg and Kraft Heinz Leverage Ratio Nearly Identical ($ in millions) K KHC Net debt $10,637.0 $30,155.0 FY 19E adjusted EBITDA* $2,402.0 $6,680.0 Adjusted net debt/EBITDA 4.4x 4.5x Credit Rating S&P BBB BBB Moody’s Baa2 Baa3 Fitch BBB- BBB- *See Appendix for K adj. EBITDA calculation KHC adj. EBITDA = Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Kellogg is now trading at an unwarranted premium to Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz’s shares and valuation multiple were rightly hit after its disastrous results. However, by comparison, Kellogg is still substantially less profitable and significantly more exposed to the negative implications of massive accounting excesses. Based on our conservative estimates, Kellogg is currently trading at a ~40.0% premium to Kraft Heinz’s FY 19 P/E and a ~20.0% premium to FY 19 EV/EBITDA. We believe this premium is completely unwarranted.

Kellogg Trades at a ~40.0% Premium to Kraft Heinz P/E FY 19E Kellogg P/E* 15.4x Kraft Heinz P/E** 11.1x Kellogg EV/EBITDA* 12.7x Kraft Heinz EV/EBITDA** 10.6x Source: Prescience Point and Thomson Reuters estimates *Prescience Point estimate. See Appendix for calculation **Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

New Risk Factor Confirms Our Prediction the Reversal of DSO and DPO Build will Wreak Havoc on Performance

In our Initiation and Q3 18 Update Reports, we discussed Kellogg’s extended terms and reverse factoring programs at length and the negative repercussions the “un-wind” will have on revenue growth and cash flow. In Q4 18, factored receivables and adjusted DSOs continued to trend lower, consistent with our prior expectations.3 In short, we continue to believe customers are sitting on too much channel inventory and no longer want to purchase more inventory than required (i.e., utilizing extended term options). Instead, we believe customers want to take advantage of early payment discounts, which will continue to negatively impact Kellogg’s revenue and profitability. In Q4 18, DPO remained unsustainably high. We continue to believe this will reverse course in the intermediate term and negatively impact cash flow.

In its FY 18 10-K, Kellogg added a new Risk Factor that specifically addressed the negative working capital implications if the company’s extended payment term arrangements for customers and/or suppliers were reversed (i.e., “un-wound”).

We utilize extended payment terms for customers and suppliers supplemented with third party financing programs to assist in effectively managing our core working capital. If the extension of payment terms are reversed or financial institutions terminate their participation, our ability to maintain current levels of core working capital could be adversely impacted.



Our principal source of liquidity is operating cash flows supplemented by borrowings for major acquisitions and other significant transactions. We utilize third-party financing programs to offset the negative impact of offering extended customer payment terms. In addition, in combination with extending supplier payment terms, structured payables programs are available to our suppliers which enable suppliers, at their sole discretion, to enter bilateral agreements to sell Company payment obligations to designated third-party financial institutions.



Changes in financial markets or interest rates could make these third party financing programs less attractive to the financial institutions purchasing trade accounts receivables and Company payment obligations thereunder and these financial institutions may seek to terminate their participation. In the event of such termination or if our extended payment terms are reversed, our ability to effectively manage core working capital could be adversely impacted.



(FY 18 10-K) [emphasis added]

Kellogg started its reverse factoring program in the beginning of FY 14 and its receivable factoring program in FY 16. So, why was this Risk Factor just added now?

We suspect it’s due to substantially less interest by customers and vendors in Kellogg’s extended term arrangements. Moreover, we can’t stress enough that Risk Factors are somewhat of a proxy for a legal disclaimer to investors; they are used to address risk and uncertainties that could materially adversely affect a company’s business. In other words, if the share price tanks, a company can point investors to its Risk Factors and say, “See, we warned you this could happen.”

FY 19 EBIT Guidance Flat (As We Predicted); Guidance for Strong Second-Half is Setting Investors Up for Disappointment

In our Q3 18 Update Report, we predicted “FY 19 operating profit growth will be well below initial expectations and any hope of profit growth will be pushed into FY 20 at the earliest.”

Kellogg’s FY 19 guidance confirmed our prediction; profit growth will have to wait until at least FY 20.

FY 19 Adj. EBIT Guided to be Flat Source: K Q4 18 Investor Slides, 02/07/19

Kellogg continues to kick the can down the road; heavily weighted second-half FY 19 adj. EBIT guidance is setting investors up for disappointment

Kellogg guided for adjusted operating profit to decline in the first half of FY 19 but be offset by growth in the second half. We have seen this story before. Heavily weighted back-half growth can be inherently problematic; everything must go right in order to just meet guidance. We believe the company’s second-half growth guidance is overly optimistic and remain concerned sell-side estimates anchored to its guidance are not appropriately discounting the havoc the receivable “un-wind” will have on revenue growth and profitability.

Heavily Second-Half Weighted FY 19 EBIT Growth Guidance is Overly Optimistic Source: K Q4 18 Investor Slides, 02/07/19

Kellogg's reporting does not provide readers with a fully accurate picture

In our prior reports, we specifically called out multiple instances where Kellogg's reporting does not provide readers with a fully accurate picture. For example:

Touted “improved and Best-in-Class” working capital levels without accounting for factored receivables.

Removed working capital slide from Investor Presentations as soon as the reported metric started to deteriorate.

Contradictory commentary regarding FY 18 guidance reduction and previous re-iterations.

Eliminated North America business unit-level disclosures.

In Q4 18, these concerning issues continued. Kellogg shareholders should be extremely cautious about this type of behavior.

Slide 9 of Kellogg’s Q4 18 Investor Deck contained two inconsistent statements

First, FY 18 cash flow of $958.0 million was “roughly even” with pre-recast FY 17. Second, improving core working capital. We will debunk each below.

Cash Flow + Working Capital Claims are Inconsistent Source: K Q4 18 Investor Slides, 02/07/19

Kellogg said FY 18 cash flow was “roughly even” with pre-recast FY 17 cash flow, but FY 18 was actually 16.3% lower! Since when is 16.3% “roughly even”?

FY 18 Cash Flow was 16.3% Lower than Pre-Recast FY 17 ($ in millions) FY 17 FY 18 Cash flow $1,145.0 $958.0 Y/Y change -- (16.3%) Source: K 10-Ks

Kellogg re-added graphic in its Q4 18 Investor Deck to show “improved” working capital, but it’s all a farce; adjusted working capital levels are 4x higher!

Adjusted Working Capital Levels are 4x Higher than Reported Source: Company filings, Prescience Point estimates Adjusted core working capital = (LTM average trade receivables + LTM average inventory + receivables sold, but outstanding – LTM trade payables) / LTM revenue.

Kashi impairment could be forthcoming; FY 18 10-K fair value disclosure doesn’t agree with FY 17 10-K

In its FY 17 10-K, Kellogg indicated it had $207.0 million of goodwill related to Kashi, and the percentage of excess over fair value was “approximately 30.0%.”

We have $207 million of goodwill related to our Kashi reporting unit, which was primarily a result of establishing Kashi as a separate operating segment in 2015, which required an allocation of goodwill from our U.S. Snacks operating segment. The 2017 fair value of the Kashi reporting unit was estimated primarily based on a multiple of net sales and discounted cash flows. The percentage of excess over fair value was approximately 30%. The use of modestly different assumptions in the valuation could have resulted in an impairment.



(FY 17 10-K) [emphasis added]

In its FY 18 10-K, Kellogg indicated its excess over fair value was only 12.0%, well below the reported level in FY 17. However, more peculiar is the fact the FY 18 disclosure stated FY 17 excess over fair value was 9.0%, not 30.0% as disclosed in the FY 17 10-K.

The Company has $207 million of goodwill related to the Kashi reporting unit, which was primarily a result of establishing Kashi as a separate operating segment in 2015, which required an allocation of goodwill from our U.S. Snacks operating segment. The 2018 fair value of the Kashi reporting unit was estimated primarily based on a multiple of net sales and discounted cash flows. The percentage of excess over fair value was approximately 12% and 9%, in 2018 and 2017, respectively, using the same methodology on a year-on-year basis.



(FY 18 10-K) [emphasis added]

Both the FY 17 and FY 18 10-K indicated the estimated fair value was primarily based on a multiple of net sales and discounted cash flows but provided no further discussion as to specifics. We hypothesize Kellogg may have updated its valuation multiple and/or discount rate for Kashi in FY 18 to adjust for a weaker outlook, thereby resulting in a lower excess fair value vs. the original FY 17 disclosure. Consequently, we believe weaker-than-expected Kashi performance could suggest an impairment may be forthcoming.

Capital Structure Remains Under Pressure, Kellogg is Still Significantly More Leveraged Than It Appears

Liquidity for dividends and short-term obligations remains extremely tight

The only adjustment we made to FY 19 consensus EBITDA was a 50% addback of Project K/restructuring charges. We continue to believe this estimate is extremely conservative. So, even with conservative estimates, Kellogg’s liquidity for dividends and short-term obligations is beyond tight. We continue to believe it’s highly probable run rate EBITDA could be materially lower as accounting excesses reverse.

Kellogg has Limited Capital Flexibility ($ in millions) Prescience Point FY 19 adjusted EBITDA*4 $2,402.0 Less: interest expense** $315.7 Less: capital expenditure** $594.0 Less: income taxes* $323.0 Amount left to cover debt obligations and dividends $1,169.3 Less: dividends*** $801.6 Amount left to cover debt obligations $367.7 Less: current maturities of long-term debt $510.0 Less: notes payable $176.0 Surplus/(deficit) ($318.3) Source: K 10-Ks, 10-Qs, 8-Ks *Prescience Point estimate. **FY 19 Thomson Reuters estimates. *** Prescience Point estimate based on 347 million average shares outstanding and Thomson Reuters estimate of FY 19 dividends of $2.31/share.

K is still significantly more leveraged than it appears

Nearly all of Kellogg’s peers with net debt/EBITDA above 4.0x have non-investment grade credit ratings and/or are on negative credit watch. We continue to believe the company’s adjusted net debt/EBTIDA of 4.4x suggests it may soon join its non-investment grade peers. Again, while a high net debt/EBITDA does not mean Kellogg’s credit rating should be instantly downgraded, we do believe it corroborates the fact that the company has limited capital structure flexibility.

Adjusted Net Debt/EBITDA of 4.4x Suggests Credit Downgrades may be Imminent ($ in millions) Q4 18 Current maturities of long-term debt $510.0 Notes payable $176.0 Long-term debt $8,207.0 Receivables sold, but still outstanding $993.0 Estimated amount of extended DPO $1,072.0 Cash ($321.0) Prescience Point Adjusted Net debt $10,637.0 Prescience Point FY 19 adjusted EBITDA $2,402.0 Adjusted net debt/EBITDA 4.4x Source: K 10-Ks, 10-Qs, 8-Ks, Prescience Point estimates

Appendix

Prescience Point FY 19 adjusted EPS calculation

Prescience Point Adjusted EPS Calculation ($ in millions) FY 19E FY 19 adjusted operating income (consensus estimate) $1,879.0 (-) Restructuring charges adjustment (50.0%) ($25.0) Prescience Point adjusted operating income $1,854.0 Interest expense estimate $315.7 Prescience Point adjusted net income $1,538.3 Tax rate (per K guidance) 21.0% Tax expense estimate $323.0 Prescience Point adjusted net income $1,215.3 Fully diluted shares 347.0 Prescience Point adjusted EPS $3.50 Source: Prescience Point and Thomson Reuters estimates

Prescience Point Enterprise Value calculation

Prescience Point Enterprise Value Calculation ($ in millions) EV Current equity value $19,000.0 Prescience Point adjusted net debt $10,637.0 Minority interest $558.0 Prescience Point adjusted Enterprise Value $30,195.0 Source: Prescience Point and Thomson Reuters estimates

Factored receivables continued to decline year over year

Receivables Sold, but Outstanding Stayed Just Under $1.0 billion ($ in millions) Source: K 10-Ks and 10-Qs

Adjusted DSOs declined year over year, but remained well above reported DSOs

Adjusted DSOs Decline, While Reported DSOs Stayed Relatively Flat Adjusted AR = AR + AR sold, but outstanding DSO = Average AR / 3M Sales * 91.25

Prescience Point adjusted EBITDA calculation

Prescience Point Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) FY 19E Consensus estimate $2,427.0 (-) Restructuring charges adjustment (50%) ($25.0) Prescience Point adjusted EBITDA $2,402.0 Source: K 10-Ks, 10-Qs, 8-Ks, Prescience Point estimates

Restructuring charges adjustment

In our Initiation Report, we argued excluding “non-recurring” restructuring charges that persist for more than five years does not accurately reflect the costs associated with running the business. If a business needs perpetual restructuring, the costs should not be excluded as “non-recurring.” In addition, persistent restructuring charges provide the company an opportunity to bucket normal recurring costs as “restructuring” and have them excluded from non-GAAP results. An argument could be made that all restructuring charges should be included in comparable operating income (and EBITDA), but to be on the more conservative side, we only included 50% of the restructuring charges in our adjusted EBITDA metric.

Restructuring Charges Adjustment ($ in millions) FY 19 Project K and cost restructuring guidance (at midpoint) $50.0 Prescience Point adjustment (%) 50.0% Prescience Point adjustment ($) $25.0 Source: K 10-Ks, 10-Qs, 8-Ks, Prescience Point estimates

Disclosure: I am/we are short K. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.