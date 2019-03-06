Hanes Brand Inc. - An Acquisition And Dividend Increase Are Unlikely In 2019

Hanes Brands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is a company with strong, legacy brands that is absent from my portfolio. This is noticeable since I am a dividend growth investor that loves investing in dividend growth stocks. Despite the dividend cut by Kraft-Heinz (NYSE:KHC) and slowing dividend growth for other consumer staples such as Pepsi (NYSE:PEP), I am always on the lookout for companies that own strong brands. Rather than focus on the food sector, I thought I would take a look at a company in the clothing/apparel sector, Hanes.

In today's analysis, to determine if Hanes is a Dividend Growth Stock worth investigating further, I want to review the company's capital allocation strategy. The strategy outlines two key metrics that will help determine if it is worth reviewing the pricing metrics of the company or if I will pass on further investigating the company: Debt Levels and Targeted Dividend Payout Ratio.

Debt Levels are important to Hanes due to the fact they like to acquire companies via debt financing. Reviewing the debt levels will help identify if another acquisition is on the horizon this year or if the company will use excess capital to pay down their debt, rather than acquire a company or return excess capital to shareholders.

The Dividend Payout Ratio is critical to analyze, especially since management identified a targeted range, because it will help us identify if a dividend increase is a possibility. If their current payout ratio is above their target range, chances are, it is unlikely the company will increase their dividend during the year. If within the range, or even below the range, then a dividend increase may be coming!

For the analysis, we used the following sources:

May 2018 Investors Day Presentation to identify the thresholds.

The company's recent earnings release to apply 12/31/18 numbers and figures to the metrics listed in the May 2018 Investors Day Presentation.

Debt - Between 2X - 3X Net Debt to Target EBITDA

Reading the company's recent filings, presentations, and discussion made one thing clear: the company will continue to grow via acquisitions and use debt as a financing tool for the acquisitions. Unlike some companies that are adverse to debt, Hanes will continue to acquire as long as the company's debt levels are within their targeted Net Debt to Target EBITDA. This targeted range is 2X-3X. If the company is above the range, they will use excess cash flow to pay down the debt to find themselves within the range.

Is an acquisition on the horizon? I do not believe so, at least in 2019. In the company's earnings release, the company's target Net Debt to Target EBITDA ratio was 3.3X. This of course was after the company paid down an additional $403m of debt in the fourth quarter. In the company's earnings release transcript/FAQ, the following was stated:

For 2019, given our leverage is currently outside of our long‐term range, our plan is to use all excess free cash flow to pay down debt, which we began to do in the third quarter of 2018. Based on our 2019 guidance, we expect our leverage ratio to be approximately 2.9 times on a net debt‐to‐adjusted EBITDA basis by the end of 2019.

By the end of 2019, the company is expected to fall within their targeted threshold...barely. For the fun of it, let's crunch some numbers. As of 12/31/18, the company's Target EBITDA was $1,074,930 and their Net Debt was $3,547,569. In order for the company to achieve a 2.9X ratio, assuming no change in EBITDA, the company's Net Debt would be $3,117,297. Thus, in order to achieve the targeted 2.9X ratio, Net Debt would have to be reduced by another $430,272 ($3,547,569 - $3,117,297). Built into my quick calculation is an assumption that EBITDA will remain the same. If costs rise greater than expected or sales growth isn't as strong as projected, the amount of debt-pay down required will increase. The same will be said if Hanes knocks it out of the park during the year.

Overall, an acquisition in 2019 seems unlikely given the fact the company's current metrics are out of their target range and they are projecting to enter this targeted range by the end of the year (assuming that all goes well during the year). An acquisition is a realistic growth option for the years 2020 and beyond, once the company reigns in their current debt levels.

Dividend - Target Dividend Payout Ratio - 25% - 30%

This was a very interesting metric to review. The company's targeted dividend payout ratio is between 25% - 30%. The company recently declared a $.15/share quarterly dividend, equating to a $.60/share annual dividend. In the company's earnings release, the company issued 2019 EPS guidance ranges as follows:

GAAP EPS: $1.59 to $1.67 per share

Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP): $1.72 to $1.80 per share

This equates to dividend payout ratios of:

GAAP EPS: 35.9% to 37.7%

Adjusted EPS: 33.3% to 34.9%

Regardless of whether you use GAAP EPS or Adjusted EPS guidance figures, or where the company's 2019 fall within the range, the company's projected dividend payout ratio is above the company's Target Payout Ratio range. Based on this, I do not foresee a dividend increase in 2019. This would cause the company to further exceed their target payout ratio.

Summary

The purpose of this article was to determine if I would like to further purse researching Hanes Brand, Inc. for my personal dividend growth stock portfolio. Based on the results of my analysis, I do not plan on investing in Hanes and will pass on further consideration of the company. This is because it appears that Hanes will continue to pay down their debt, rather than growth their business via acquisition or return excess capital to shareholders. The company still plans on growing via acquisition once debt is reduced after reading their Investor presentation and other sources. So once the debt reaches their target threshold, then another acquisition appears on the horizon, which may increase their debt once again and begin this pay down cycle all over again.

Further, the company currently exceeds their target dividend payout ratio, as defined by management. Even if the company meets the top-end of their forecasted results, the company will still exceed the targeted dividend payout ratio. It appears unlikely that management will use additional capital to further exceed their dividend payout ratio when they are pursuing an aggressive debt pay down strategy to lower their Net Debt to Target EBITDA thresholds.

What are your thoughts about Hanes Brands, Inc. as a dividend growth stock? Do you agree or disagree with my assessment? Or are you planning to invest in Hanes for reasons other reasons?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.