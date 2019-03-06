How Safe Is McDonald's Dividend?

In this article, we perform a deep dive into McDonald's dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test).

With a yield of 2.6%, a market capitalization of nearly $140 billion, and more than 40 years of consecutive dividend increases, McDonald's is a popular holding among retail investors.

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) has many of the characteristics of a high-quality investment.

To begin, McDonald's has one of the most valuable brands in the world. According to Forbes, the company's brand value is approximately $37 billion, which makes it the seventh-most valuable brand in the world. This brand power has allowed McDonald's to generate a steadily-increasing stream of profits over a period of decades.

Importantly, the restaurant company has done an excellent job of sharing this business success with its shareholders. McDonald's has increased its dividend for more than 40 years, a record that is unmatched among other restaurant companies.

McDonald's dividend history is certainly impressive, but investors cannot blindly use its dividend history as the sole measure of its dividend safety. In this article, we take a close look at the safety of McDonald's dividend by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test). If you prefer learning through videos, you can watch a video analysis on the topic below:

McDonald's Business Overview

To begin, let’s talk about McDonald’s business model. McDonald’s is the largest publicly-traded restaurant company in the world. The company was founded in 1940 and has a market capitalization of $140 billion. McDonald’s has over 37,000 locations in over 100 countries. Over 90% of the company’s restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

McDonald’s is a well-known dividend stock because of its compelling track record of dividend growth. With 43 years of consecutive dividend increases, McDonald’s is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats Index, a group of elite dividend stocks with more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Looking ahead, investors cannot rely on McDonald’s dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety. For the remainder of this article, we will discuss the company’s current dividend safety from four perspectives:

its dividend safety in the context of its current earnings its dividend safety in the context of its current free cash flow its dividend safety in the context of its recession performance its dividend safety in the context of its current debt load

McDonald’s Dividend Safety Relative to Earnings

First, let’s discuss McDonald’s dividend safety in the context of the company’s current earnings.

When McDonald’s reported fourth-quarter financial results on January 30, the company announced that it generated adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.97 in the three-month reporting period. For context, the company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share, which implies a payout ratio of 59% in the most recent quarter.

Looking out over a longer time horizon, our conclusion is the same. McDonald’s generated diluted earnings-per-share of $7.54 in fiscal 2018 and its current annualized dividend payment is $4.64 for a full-year payout ratio of 62%.

Using earnings, McDonald’s dividend appears very safe for the foreseeable future.

McDonald’s Dividend Safety Relative to Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company’s dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare McDonald’s current dividend payment to its free cash flow.

In fiscal 2018, McDonald’s generated $7.0 billion of cash flow from operating activities and spent $2.7 billion on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $4.3 billion. The company distributed $3.3 billion of common stock dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 77%.

Using free cash flow, our conclusion is the same as when we used earnings to measure McDonald’s dividend safety. The company’s dividend appears safe for the foreseeable future, although we note that its payout ratio using free cash flow is higher than the earnings-per-share equivalent.

McDonald’s Dividend Safety Relative to Recession Performance

Companies do not cut their dividends in the good times. Instead, dividends are reduced when companies experience financial difficulties. Accordingly, this section will analyze McDonald’s current dividend safety in the context of the company’s historical recession performance.

We believe that the best way to measure a company’s recession resiliency is by measuring its earnings-per-share performance during the financial crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2009. McDonald’s performance during this time period is shown here:

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.91

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.67

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.98

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $4.60

2011 adjusted earnings-per-share: $5.27

2012 adjusted earnings-per-share: $5.36

Remarkably, McDonald’s was actually able to increase its earnings-per-share each year through the financial crisis of 2007-2009. With that in mind, we do not have any concerns about the company’s ability to continue paying its dividend during future economic downturns.

McDonald’s Dividend Safety Relative to Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess McDonald’s current dividend safety is by looking at the company’s current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company’s weighted average interest rate will need to increase before the company’s free cash flow will no longer cover its dividend payment.

At the end of fiscal 2018, McDonald’s had $31.1 billion of debt outstanding. The company generated $981.2 million of interest expense in the full fiscal year for a weighted average interest rate of 3.2%.

The following image shows how changes to McDonald’s weighted average interest rate would impact the company’s dividend safety as measured by free cash flow.

As the image shows, McDonald’s weighted average interest rate would need to rise to above the 6% level before its dividend would no longer be covered by free cash flow. This is a much lower margin of safety than many of the other blue-chip stocks that we have covered in this dividend safety analysis series. Still, we believe that McDonald’s debt level is unlikely to impact the safety of its dividend moving forward.

Final Thoughts

McDonald's blue-chip reputation among self-directed investors combined with its multi-decade streak of steadily increasing dividends suggests that the company's dividend payment is quite safe.

Further investigation corroborates this analysis. After examining the company's earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test), we conclude that McDonald's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.