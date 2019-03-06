Box: Tune Out The Noise

While Box's slowing sales growth is certainly a disappointment, look to the company's improved profitability and FCF as stabilizing factors.

Box (BOX) is simply a stock that many investors love to hate. Throughout its relatively short lifetime as a public company, Box has been attacked for just about every factor imaginable: high losses, commoditized product, and now, slowing sales growth. The stock's advancement over the past few years has been rocky as a result - now, after reporting Q4 results, shares of Box have plummeted about 20%:

To be fair, Box is down due to a number of legitimate, worrying conditions. Competition is a big one, with Dropbox (DBX) still achieving much faster growth rates than Box despite being at a far larger scale, and companies like Microsoft (MSFT) bundling its OneDrive product alongside other Office and Dynamics tools. In addition, Box missed revenue estimates in the fourth quarter (a rarity for public SaaS companies), while blaming both weakness in EMEA as well as an elongation of sales cycles for its lower-than-expected revenue outlook for FY20:

Figure 1. Box FY20 guidance Source: Box earnings release

Box's revenue outlook of $700-$704 million (+15% to +16% y/y) represents a sharp deceleration from FY19's 20% y/y growth, and a huge step down for a company that has barely seen revenue growth slip into the teens. Analysts, conversely, were expecting much higher revenue growth at $732.8 million, or +20% y/y.

Yes, investors were right to sell off Box post-earnings: but was the selloff overdone? At current share prices, Box has a market cap of just $2.80 billion, and after netting out $217.5 million of cash and $40 million of debt, the company's enterprise value sits at just $2.62 billion. Against the midpoint of Box's FY20 revenue guidance, Box trades at a valuation multiple of just 3.7x EV/FY20 expected revenues.

We can see, from the chart below, that Box has rarely traded at a sub-4x multiple (outside of the market crash last Fall that weighed heavily against all technology stocks). Over the past year, a revenue multiple between 4-5x has been more the norm.

I believe Box's valuation has hit a relative floor, and continue to believe that it's an attractive M&A target at its present cheap price. Companies like Microsoft and Salesforce (CRM), which have technical integrations with Box software but little of their own presence in storage and file management, are strong contenders. We've seen over the past year that low-valued SaaS stocks like Apptio (APTI) are frequently snapped up by acquirers or PE firms, especially if they have attractive margins and limited losses. Box achieved positive FCF in both Q4 and FY19, which increases its appeal to buyers.

Beyond the possibility of M&A, there are plenty of organic opportunities for Box as well. Each quarter, Box continues to make advancements to its product. Over Q4, Box announced compatible integration with Google Drive (GOOG), allowing users to access and manage Google Sheets and Google Docs from within the Box interface. These types of integrations, similar to Box's OneDrive integration, open the door for selling into customers that already have Google as a large portion of their file storage architecture. In addition, Box also opened up its Box Skills platform to third-party developers, allowing for greater development of AI capabilities within Box. Recall that Box was praised highly at the Sohn Investment Conference last year for its advances in AI.

The bottom line on Box: while it's true that the company's deceleration trends are disappointing, we look to Box's low valuation and sustained product advantages to support the bullish case for this stock. Box is now a value play, and it's a stock that has shown a tendency to bounce back from prior losses relatively quickly. Box is a buy anywhere under $20 - my one-year price target on the stock is $24, representing 4.5x EV/FY20 revenues and approximately 23% upside from current levels.

Q4 download

Let's take a look at Box's results in the fourth quarter and some of management's commentary around the numbers:

Figure 2. Box 4Q19 results Source: Box earnings release

Revenues grew 20% y/y to $163.7 million, decelerating one point from last quarter’s 21% y/y revenue growth rate. Wall Street, on the other hand, had expected $164.2 million in revenues, or about 30bps higher in growth rates.

Billings, too, came in rather poorly. Box posted total calculated billings of $237.7 million, up only 16% y/y. For several quarters now, Box’s billings growth has come in several points below revenue growth. For most SaaS companies, this is one of the clearest indications of impending deceleration.

A couple more sour notes to digest. Box has typically touted growth in the number of large deals each quarter, but in Q4, the company only managed to close two deals in excess of $1 million, versus a whopping nine in the year-ago quarter. This metric, of course, is subject to wild fluctuation, but it’s still an indication of Box’s overall slowdown, especially with large clients.

On the bright side, however, Box saw growth in the number of >$100,000 deals, while the number of >$500,000 deals remained flat. It’s worth noting as well that Box’s churn rate this quarter clocked in at 4.3%, 20bps lower than 4.5% in the year-ago quarter - which is a small comfort in the wake of otherwise softer deal metrics.

Aaron Levie, Box’s CEO, offered the following qualitative commentary on this quarter’s sales challenges on the Q4 earnings call:

Additionally as we previously shared we saw weakness in EMEA throughout FY19 and in Q4 experienced a greater impact from this weakness than we anticipated. While these results didn't meet our expectations, we've achieved strong momentum in our solutions selling strategy as evidenced by our $100,000 plus deal growth. And with 80% of our new $100,000 deals including at least one add-on product compared to 67% a year ago. We're confident our solution selling strategy is working and now we need to aggressively drive more standardization across the business. To drive more unified global execution across all of our sales segments. We've been improving our sales training and processes and over the past six months we've hired or promoted new sales leaders and key growth regions across North America and EMEA.”

In my view, the weakness in EMEA may be a short-lived one. With the UK still experiencing a messy Brexit, many companies in the region are still hesitating on large capex and purchasing decisions. Once the smoke clears, we may see some deals re-enter Box’s pipeline, potentially lifting growth rates later in FY20.

While Box’s results on the top line weren’t completely inspiring, bottom-line results fared much better. Pro forma operating margin rose to 5% in Q4, a full ten points higher than -5% in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenues, Box’s cost of sales and marketing dropped to “only” 45.0% of revenues, far less than 56.9% in the year-ago quarter. So while it’s disappointing that Box’s revenue came in below plan, at least the company’s reduction in sales costs is a defensible justification for the slowdown.

Figure 3. Box operating margin trends

Source: Box earnings release

Note also that Box hit pro forma profitability for the first time this quarter. Pro forma net income hit $8.5 million this quarter, or $0.06 per share - a huge $0.04 beat over expectations of $0.02 in the quarter.

Key takeaways

While there’s certainly plenty of risk to Box’s fiscal 2020 results due to a weakening revenue growth trend and lagging billings results, I believe the stock’s massive pullback to sub-$20 has effectively made it a value stock worth betting on. To counteract the sales weakness seen this quarter and in the coming year forecast, we have two counterbalancing factors: first, EMEA may only be temporarily knocked off course due to geopolitical uncertainties, and second, Box has purposely pulled back on sales and marketing spend in order to improve profitability.

Overall, Box looks like a bargain at <4x revenues. Stay long here.

